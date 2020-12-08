Seemingly every week Covid-19 affects Fantasy football, and the Fantasy playoffs will be no different. Already, we know things are looking dicey for the receivers in Carolina.
D.J. Moore has tested positive for the coronavirus, so Fantasy managers should plan on being without him. That could mean a big opportunity for Curtis Samuel, but Samuel is also on Covid IR because he was a close contact. As of Tuesday morning it's possible that Samuel could be activated, so don't drop him, but you also need to have a plan for someone to start just in case. I've listed waivers options below.
As for Robby Anderson, he's the only experienced Panthers receiver currently expected to play in Week 14. Pharoh Cooper and Brandon Zylstra would line up beside him. The Panthers are getting Christian McCaffrey back, but even so, I projected Anderson for double-digit targets. That has happened four times this season and Anderson has scored at least 15 PPR points in all four games. It's likely his efficiency will be negatively impacted by the loss of Moore, but he's a must-start No. 2 receiver no less.
Week 14 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are being projected as out for Week 14:
Numbers to Know
- 11 -- Targets for T.Y. Hilton in Week 13. He hadn't seen more than six in a game since Week 5.
- 11.4 -- aDOT for Keke Coutee, a huge leap from his 2018 and 2019 opportunity.
- 28% -- Target share for Brandon Aiyuk in his past four games.
- 1,385 -- Justin Jefferson is on pace to break the rookie record with 1,385 receiving yards.
- 40 -- Marvin Jones has seen 40 targets in the Lions' past four games. He's a must-start receiver as long as Kenny Golladay is out.
- 15.7 -- Corey Davis ranks 17th among receivers at 15.7 PPR Fantasy points per game.
- 84 -- JuJu Smith-Schuster has 84 yards in his past three games combined.
Matchups that matter
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Keke Coutee WR
HOU Houston • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Deshaun Watson will pepper Coutee and Brandin Cooks with targets, and Coutee looks up to the task. He's a No. 3 receiver in all formats in Week 14, and that may be underselling it.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I'm a little bit leery of Hilton's recent performance, but he gets the Raiders in Week 14 and the Texans again in Week 15. At the very least, he's a high-upside flex.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Patrick continues to outperform Jerry Jeudy, with the latter barely seeing any action in Week 13. He's the No. 1 receiver and Broncos are underdogs again, so we should expect another pass-heavy game script from Drew Lock and company.
LV Las Vegas • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
You can't start Ruggs, but I do have some hope his game-winning catch against the Jets was a precursor for a strong Fantasy finish.
DFS Plays
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jones is severely underpriced as long as Golladay remains out. If we get an indication Golladay may play, I'll update later in the week.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Cooks has disappointed more often than not when he's been the chalk, but he has a pretty strong record the following week. It should be a pass-heavy script for the Texans, and Cooks should be a borderline No.. 1 receiver.