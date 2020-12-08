Seemingly every week Covid-19 affects Fantasy football, and the Fantasy playoffs will be no different. Already, we know things are looking dicey for the receivers in Carolina.

D.J. Moore has tested positive for the coronavirus, so Fantasy managers should plan on being without him. That could mean a big opportunity for Curtis Samuel, but Samuel is also on Covid IR because he was a close contact. As of Tuesday morning it's possible that Samuel could be activated, so don't drop him, but you also need to have a plan for someone to start just in case. I've listed waivers options below.

As for Robby Anderson, he's the only experienced Panthers receiver currently expected to play in Week 14. Pharoh Cooper and Brandon Zylstra would line up beside him. The Panthers are getting Christian McCaffrey back, but even so, I projected Anderson for double-digit targets. That has happened four times this season and Anderson has scored at least 15 PPR points in all four games. It's likely his efficiency will be negatively impacted by the loss of Moore, but he's a must-start No. 2 receiver no less.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 14:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

11 -- Targets for T.Y. Hilton in Week 13. He hadn't seen more than six in a game since Week 5.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 32nd Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 35th

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Waivers Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 39% Deshaun Watson will pepper Coutee and Brandin Cooks with targets, and Coutee looks up to the task. He's a No. 3 receiver in all formats in Week 14, and that may be underselling it. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. I'm a little bit leery of Hilton's recent performance, but he gets the Raiders in Week 14 and the Texans again in Week 15. At the very least, he's a high-upside flex. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 55% Patrick continues to outperform Jerry Jeudy, with the latter barely seeing any action in Week 13. He's the No. 1 receiver and Broncos are underdogs again, so we should expect another pass-heavy game script from Drew Lock and company.

Stashes Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 45% You can't start Ruggs, but I do have some hope his game-winning catch against the Jets was a precursor for a strong Fantasy finish.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 12th FANDUEL $6,200 DRAFTKINGS $5,800 Jones is severely underpriced as long as Golladay remains out. If we get an indication Golladay may play, I'll update later in the week.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 16th FANDUEL $6,900 DRAFTKINGS $6,100 Cooks has disappointed more often than not when he's been the chalk, but he has a pretty strong record the following week. It should be a pass-heavy script for the Texans, and Cooks should be a borderline No.. 1 receiver.