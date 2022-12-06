With the Fantasy Football playoffs looming, I'm taking the opportunity to do a quick inventory of where each position stands. The goal here is to help make some start/sit calls, hopefully, but also to help you prioritize your roster building for these all-important weeks.
Here are my playoff-focused tiers for wide receiver, assuming health:
- I'm starting them every week: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase, A.J. Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chris Godwin, CeeDee Lamb
- I'm probably starting them every week: Jaylen Waddle, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin, Tee Higgins, Deebo Samuel, Tyler Lockett, Amari Cooper, DK Metcalf, Devonta Smith, Christian Kirk, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams
- I'm playing the matchups: Christian Watson, Gabe Davis, Allen Lazard, Curtis Samuel, Michael Pittman, Drake London, Josh Palmer, Zay Jones, Brandon Aiyuk, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquise Brown, Diontae Johnson, Rondale Moore, Jakobi Meyers, Adam Thielen, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Darius Slayton
That is far from an exhaustive list, of course. It's 40 names long, and it's missing the likes of Michael Gallup, Nico Collins, George Pickens, and a number of other players I'd be willing to throw in my lineup. And the line between guys like Johnson, Meyers, Thielen, and the rest of the bottom of that tier and some of the others tends to be a pretty slim one; if you wanted to take 10 names off this list or add another 10, I wouldn't argue.
Because wide receiver isn't like running back, where value is tied a lot more strongly to simply being present. Nobody really thinks Samaje Perine is a special talent, but he replaced Joe Mixon for the past couple of weeks and the Bengals didn't miss a beat, and neither did your Fantasy team if you started him. Things don't work quite the same way; you couldn't just sub in Mack Hollins if Davante Adams missed time.
Which makes it harder to delineate the difference between the haves and have-nots at wide receiver. Opportunity plays a part in production, but so does talent and situation and hundreds of other factors. Hopefully at this point in the season, I have three WRs from the first two buckets and I can stack my bench with the more predictable upside of RB handcuffs. That's how you should be building your roster at this point, if you can.
Here are my Week 14 rankings for WR:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Justin Jefferson @DET
- Tyreek Hill @LAC
- Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
- Davante Adams @LAR
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
- A.J. Brown @NYG
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
- Chris Godwin @SF
- CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
- Keenan Allen vs. MIA
- Tee Higgins vs. CLE
- Deebo Samuel vs. TB
- Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
- Amari Cooper @CIN
- DK Metcalf vs. CAR
- DeVonta Smith @NYG
- Christian Kirk @TEN
- Mike Evans @SF
- Garrett Wilson @BUF
- Jaylen Waddle @LAC
- Josh Palmer vs. MIA
- Zay Jones @TEN
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
- D.J. Moore @SEA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
- Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
- Marquise Brown vs. NE
- Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
- Rondale Moore vs. NE
- Jakobi Meyers @ARI
- Adam Thielen @DET
- Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
- Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
- Darius Slayton vs. PHI
- Nico Collins @DAL
- Mack Hollins @LAR
- Michael Gallup vs. HOU
- George Pickens vs. BAL
- DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
- Devin Duvernay @PIT
- Corey Davis @BUF
- D.J. Chark vs. MIN
- Noah Brown vs. HOU
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
- Skyy Moore @DEN
- Marvin Jones @TEN
- Terrace Marshall @SEA