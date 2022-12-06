jamarr-chase-2-1400-us.jpg
With the Fantasy Football playoffs looming, I'm taking the opportunity to do a quick inventory of where each position stands. The goal here is to help make some start/sit calls, hopefully, but also to help you prioritize your roster building for these all-important weeks. 

Here are my playoff-focused tiers for wide receiver, assuming health: 

That is far from an exhaustive list, of course. It's 40 names long, and it's missing the likes of Michael Gallup, Nico Collins, George Pickens, and a number of other players I'd be willing to throw in my lineup. And the line between guys like Johnson, Meyers, Thielen, and the rest of the bottom of that tier and some of the others tends to be a pretty slim one; if you wanted to take 10 names off this list or add another 10, I wouldn't argue.

Because wide receiver isn't like running back, where value is tied a lot more strongly to simply being present. Nobody really thinks Samaje Perine is a special talent, but he replaced Joe Mixon for the past couple of weeks and the Bengals didn't miss a beat, and neither did your Fantasy team if you started him. Things don't work quite the same way; you couldn't just sub in Mack Hollins if Davante Adams missed time. 

Which makes it harder to delineate the difference between the haves and have-nots at wide receiver. Opportunity plays a part in production, but so does talent and situation and hundreds of other factors. Hopefully at this point in the season, I have three WRs from the first two buckets and I can stack my bench with the more predictable upside of RB handcuffs. That's how you should be building your roster at this point, if you can.

Here are my Week 14 rankings for WR: 

  1. Justin Jefferson @DET
  2. Tyreek Hill @LAC
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
  4. Davante Adams @LAR
  5. Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
  6. A.J. Brown @NYG
  7. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
  9. Chris Godwin @SF
  10. CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
  11. Keenan Allen vs. MIA
  12. Tee Higgins vs. CLE
  13. Deebo Samuel vs. TB
  14. Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
  15. Amari Cooper @CIN
  16. DK Metcalf vs. CAR
  17. DeVonta Smith @NYG
  18. Christian Kirk @TEN
  19. Mike Evans @SF
  20. Garrett Wilson @BUF
  21. Jaylen Waddle @LAC
  22. Josh Palmer vs. MIA
  23. Zay Jones @TEN
  24. Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
  25. D.J. Moore @SEA
  26. Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
  27. JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
  28. Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
  29. Marquise Brown vs. NE
  30. Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
  31. Rondale Moore vs. NE
  32. Jakobi Meyers @ARI
  33. Adam Thielen @DET
  34. Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
  35. Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
  36. Darius Slayton vs. PHI
  37. Nico Collins @DAL
  38. Mack Hollins @LAR
  39. Michael Gallup vs. HOU
  40. George Pickens vs. BAL
  41. DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
  42. Devin Duvernay @PIT
  43. Corey Davis @BUF
  44. D.J. Chark vs. MIN
  45. Noah Brown vs. HOU
  46. Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
  47. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
  48. Skyy Moore @DEN
  49. Marvin Jones @TEN
  50. Terrace Marshall @SEA