With the Fantasy Football playoffs looming, I'm taking the opportunity to do a quick inventory of where each position stands. The goal here is to help make some start/sit calls, hopefully, but also to help you prioritize your roster building for these all-important weeks. 

Here are my playoff-focused tiers for wide receiver, assuming health: 

That is far from an exhaustive list, of course. It's 40 names long, and it's missing the likes of Michael Gallup, Nico Collins, George Pickens, and a number of other players I'd be willing to throw in my lineup. And the line between guys like Johnson, Meyers, Thielen, and the rest of the bottom of that tier and some of the others tends to be a pretty slim one; if you wanted to take 10 names off this list or add another 10, I wouldn't argue.

Because wide receiver isn't like running back, where value is tied a lot more strongly to simply being present. Nobody really thinks Samaje Perine is a special talent, but he replaced Joe Mixon for the past couple of weeks and the Bengals didn't miss a beat, and neither did your Fantasy team if you started him. Things don't work quite the same way; you couldn't just sub in Mack Hollins if Davante Adams missed time. 

Which makes it harder to delineate the difference between the haves and have-nots at wide receiver. Opportunity plays a part in production, but so does talent and situation and hundreds of other factors. Hopefully at this point in the season, I have three WRs from the first two buckets and I can stack my bench with the more predictable upside of RB handcuffs. That's how you should be building your roster at this point, if you can.

Here are my Week 14 rankings for WR: 

  1. Justin Jefferson @DET
  2. Tyreek Hill @LAC
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
  4. Davante Adams @LAR
  5. Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
  6. A.J. Brown @NYG
  7. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
  9. Chris Godwin @SF
  10. CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
  11. Keenan Allen vs. MIA
  12. Tee Higgins vs. CLE
  13. Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
  14. DK Metcalf vs. CAR
  15. DeVonta Smith @NYG
  16. Christian Kirk @TEN
  17. Garrett Wilson @BUF
  18. Deebo Samuel vs. TB
  19. Amari Cooper @CIN
  20. Mike Evans @SF
  21. Jaylen Waddle @LAC
  22. Marquise Brown vs. NE
  23. Josh Palmer vs. MIA
  24. Zay Jones @TEN
  25. D.J. Moore @SEA
  26. Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
  27. Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
  28. JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
  29. Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
  30. Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
  31. Rondale Moore vs. NE
  32. Jakobi Meyers @ARI
  33. Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
  34. Darius Slayton vs. PHI
  35. Nico Collins @DAL
  36. Mack Hollins @LAR
  37. Michael Gallup vs. HOU
  38. Corey Davis @BUF
  39. D.J. Chark vs. MIN
  40. George Pickens vs. BAL
  41. Adam Thielen @DET
  42. Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
  43. DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
  44. Devin Duvernay @PIT
  45. Noah Brown vs. HOU
  46. Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
  47. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
  48. Skyy Moore @DEN
  49. Marvin Jones @TEN
  50. Terrace Marshall @SEA