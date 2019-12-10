Fantasy Football Week 15 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
Player
10
12
14
Kalen Ballage, MIA
X
X
X
Chase Edmonds, ARI
X
X
X
Frank Gore, BUF
X
X
X
Brian Hill, ATL
X
X
X
J.D. McKissic, DET
X
X
X
Jaylen Samuels, PIT
X
X
X
Jonathan Williams, IND
X
X
X
Peyton Barber, TB
X
X
Tarik Cohen, CHI
X
X
Nyheim Hines, IND
X
X
Ronald Jones, TB
X
X
Derrius Guice, WAS
X
Duke Johnson, HOU
X
Wide receivers
Player
10
12
14
Danny Amendola, DET
X
X
X
Antonio Brown, FA
X
X
X
Brandin Cooks, LAR
X
X
X
Corey Davis, TEN
X
X
X
Phillip Dorsett, NE
X
X
X
Mike Evans, TB
X
X
X
Josh Gordon, SEA
X
X
X
Josh Reynolds, LAR
X
X
X
Calvin Ridley, ATL
X
X
X
Mohamed Sanu, NE
X
X
X
Kenny Stills, HOU
X
X
X
Auden Tate, CIN
X
X
X
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ
X
X
X
X
X
X
Sammy Watkins, KC
X
X
X
Tyrell Williams, OAK
X
X
X
Randall Cobb, DAL
X
X
A.J. Green, CIN
X
Diontae Johnson, PIT
X
Terry McLaurin, WAS
X
Sterling Shepard, NYG
X
Golden Tate, NYG
X
Jamison Crowder, NYJ
X
Tight ends
Player
10
12
14
Eric Ebron, IND
X
X
X
Darren Fells, HOU
X
X
X
Jimmy Graham, GB
X
X
X
Ryan Griffin, NYJ
X
X
X
T.J. Hockenson, DET
X
X
X
Vance McDonald, PIT
X
X
X
Jason Witten, DAL
X
X
X
Cameron Brate, TB
X
X
Gerald Everett, LAR
X
X
Greg Olsen, CAR
X
X
Noah Fant, DEN
X
David Njoku, CLE
X
Quarterbacks
Player
10
12
14
Kyle Allen, CAR
X
X
X
Sam Darnold, NYJ
X
X
X
Jeff Driskel, DET
X
X
X
Daniel Jones, NYG
X
X
X
Kyler Murray, ARI
X
X
X
Mason Rudolph, PIT
X
X
X
Matthew Stafford, DET
X
X
X
Jacoby Brissett, IND
X
X
Derek Carr, OAK
X
X
Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA
X
X
Baker Mayfield, CLE
X
X
Philip Rivers, LAC
X
X
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...
-
Week 15 Waivers: League winners?
Every year, one or two players come out of nowhere late in the season to shift the balance...