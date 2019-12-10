Play

Fantasy Football Week 15 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run

Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player

10

12

14

Kalen Ballage, MIA

X

X

X

Chase Edmonds, ARI

X

X

X

Frank Gore, BUF

X

X

X

Brian Hill, ATL

X

X

X

J.D. McKissic, DET

X

X

X

Jaylen Samuels, PIT

X

X

X

Jonathan Williams, IND

X

X

X

Peyton Barber, TB

X

X


Tarik Cohen, CHI

X

X


Nyheim Hines, IND

X

X


Ronald Jones, TB

X

X


Derrius Guice, WAS

X



Duke Johnson, HOU

X



Wide receivers

Player

10

12

14

Danny Amendola, DET

X

X

X

Antonio Brown, FA

X

X

X

Brandin Cooks, LAR

X

X

X

Corey Davis, TEN

X

X

X

Phillip Dorsett, NE

X

X

X

Mike Evans, TB

X

X

X

Josh Gordon, SEA

X

X

X

Josh Reynolds, LAR

X

X

X

Calvin Ridley, ATL

X

X

X

Mohamed Sanu, NE

X

X

X

Kenny Stills, HOU

X

X

X

Auden Tate, CIN

X

X

X

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ

X

X

X

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB

X

X

X

Sammy Watkins, KC

X

X

X

Tyrell Williams, OAK

X

X

X

Randall Cobb, DAL

X

X


A.J. Green, CIN

X



Diontae Johnson, PIT

X



Terry McLaurin, WAS

X



Sterling Shepard, NYG

X



Golden Tate, NYG

X



Jamison Crowder, NYJ

X



Tight ends

Player

10

12

14

Eric Ebron, IND

X

X

X

Darren Fells, HOU

X

X

X

Jimmy Graham, GB

X

X

X

Ryan Griffin, NYJ

X

X

X

T.J. Hockenson, DET

X

X

X

Vance McDonald, PIT

X

X

X

Jason Witten, DAL

X

X

X

Cameron Brate, TB

X

X


Gerald Everett, LAR

X

X


Greg Olsen, CAR

X

X


Noah Fant, DEN

X



David Njoku, CLE

X



Quarterbacks

Player

10

12

14

Kyle Allen, CAR

X

X

X

Sam Darnold, NYJ

X

X

X

Jeff Driskel, DET

X

X

X

Daniel Jones, NYG

X

X

X

Kyler Murray, ARI

X

X

X

Mason Rudolph, PIT

X

X

X

Matthew Stafford, DET

X

X

X

Jacoby Brissett, IND

X

X


Derek Carr, OAK

X

X


Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA

X

X


Baker Mayfield, CLE

X

X


Philip Rivers, LAC

X

X


