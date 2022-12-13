jared-goff-lions.jpg
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered. Check back shortly for that. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Kenyan Drake, BALXXX
Chase Edmonds, DENXXX
Melvin Gordon, KCXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Nyheim Hines, BUFXXX
Mark Ingram, NOXXX
Deon Jackson, INDXXX
Eli Mitchell, SFXXX
James Robinson, NYJXXX
Benny Snell, PITXXX
Jaylen Warren, PITXXX
Kyren Williams, LARXXX
Michael Carter, NYJXX
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCXX
Tyler Allgeier, ATLX

Kenny Gainwell, PHIX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Robbie Anderson, ARIXXX
DeAndre Carter, LACXXX
Chase Claypool, CHIXXX
Brandin Cooks, HOUXXX
Devin Duvernay, BALXXX
Russell Gage, TBXXX
Marquise Goodwin, SEAXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Julio Jones, TBXXX
Cooper Kupp, LARXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Terrace Marshall, CARXXX
Isaiah McKenzie, BUFXXX
Darnell Mooney, CHIXXX
Rondale Moore, ARIXXX
DeVante Parker, NEXXX
Allen Robinson, LARXXX
Robert Woods, TENXXX
Parris Campbell, INDXX
Romeo Doubs, GBXX
Mack Hollins, LVXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXX
Josh Reynolds, DETXX
Tyler Boyd, CINX

Corey Davis, NYJX

Michael Gallup, DALX

Van Jefferson, LARX

Drake London, ATLX

Josh Palmer, LACX

Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLEX

Alec Pierce, INDX

Curtis Samuel, WASX

Courtland Sutton, DENX

Kadarius Toney, KCX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Tight ends

Player101214
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXXX
Juwan Johnson, NOXXX
Isaiah Likely, BALXXX
Kyle Pitts, ATLXXX
Logan Thomas, WASXXX
Robert Tonyan, GBXXX
Hayden Hurst, CINXX
Tyler Conklin, NYJX

Hunter Henry, NEX

Taysom Hill, NOX

Dawson Knox, BUFX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Andy Dalton, NOXXX
Jimmy Garoppolo, SFXXX
Taylor Heinicke, WASXXX
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Marcus Mariota, ATLXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Kyler Murray, ARIXXX
Matt Ryan, INDXXX
Matthew Stafford, LARXXX
Carson Wentz, WASXXX
Zach Wilson, NYJXXX
Russell Wilson, DENXXX
Jameis Winston, NOXXX
Kenny Pickett, PITXX
Daniel Jones, NYGX

Ryan Tannehill, TENX