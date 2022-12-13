What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered. Check back shortly for that. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Kenyan Drake, BAL X X X Chase Edmonds, DEN X X X Melvin Gordon, KC X X X Dontrell Hilliard, TEN X X X Nyheim Hines, BUF X X X Mark Ingram, NO X X X Deon Jackson, IND X X X Eli Mitchell, SF X X X James Robinson, NYJ X X X Benny Snell, PIT X X X Jaylen Warren, PIT X X X Kyren Williams, LAR X X X Michael Carter, NYJ X X

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC X X

Tyler Allgeier, ATL X



Kenny Gainwell, PHI X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Robbie Anderson, ARI X X X DeAndre Carter, LAC X X X Chase Claypool, CHI X X X Brandin Cooks, HOU X X X Devin Duvernay, BAL X X X Russell Gage, TB X X X Marquise Goodwin, SEA X X X Marvin Jones, JAC X X X Julio Jones, TB X X X Cooper Kupp, LAR X X X Jarvis Landry, NO X X X Terrace Marshall, CAR X X X Isaiah McKenzie, BUF X X X Darnell Mooney, CHI X X X Rondale Moore, ARI X X X DeVante Parker, NE X X X Allen Robinson, LAR X X X Robert Woods, TEN X X X Parris Campbell, IND X X

Romeo Doubs, GB X X

Mack Hollins, LV X X

Hunter Renfrow, LV X X

Josh Reynolds, DET X X

Tyler Boyd, CIN X



Corey Davis, NYJ X



Michael Gallup, DAL X



Van Jefferson, LAR X



Drake London, ATL X



Josh Palmer, LAC X



Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE X



Alec Pierce, IND X



Curtis Samuel, WAS X



Courtland Sutton, DEN X



Kadarius Toney, KC X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Noah Fant, SEA X X X Mike Gesicki, MIA X X X Tyler Higbee, LAR X X X Juwan Johnson, NO X X X Isaiah Likely, BAL X X X Kyle Pitts, ATL X X X Logan Thomas, WAS X X X Robert Tonyan, GB X X X Hayden Hurst, CIN X X

Tyler Conklin, NYJ X



Hunter Henry, NE X



Taysom Hill, NO X



Dawson Knox, BUF X





Quarterbacks