Bijan Robinson has the chance for a huge performance in Week 15 against the Panthers. He's going to be my favorite DFS play based on his upside.



Robinson isn't exactly cheap on DraftKings ($6,800) or FanDuel ($8,600), but he should be worth it. It's a dream matchup against Carolina.



The Panthers are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 10 running backs have scored at least 17 PPR points against Carolina this season. Two of them were Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in Week 1, and Robinson had 10 carries for 56 yards and six catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on six targets in his NFL debut in that game.



He comes into the rematch playing well with at least 19.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Robinson has started dominating touches for the Falcons backfield with at least 19 total touches in three of his past four outings. He also has 11 catches on 18 targets in his past three games.



I'm planning to use Robinson in several lineups this week, and you should do the same. He should have a dominant performance against the Panthers in Week 15.



