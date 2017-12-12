Fantasy Football Week 15: Early expert rankings for QB, RB, WR, TE

Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

1 Russell Wilson SEA (vs LAR) Dak Prescott DAL (at OAK) Tom Brady NE (at PIT)
2 Tom Brady NE (at PIT) Russell Wilson SEA (vs LAR) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs NE)
3 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs NE) Philip Rivers LAC (at KC) Philip Rivers LAC (at KC)
4 Dak Prescott DAL (at OAK) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs NE) Russell Wilson SEA (vs LAR)
5 Aaron Rodgers GB (at CAR) Tom Brady NE (at PIT) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CHI)
6 Philip Rivers LAC (at KC) Aaron Rodgers GB (at CAR) Aaron Rodgers GB (at CAR)
7 Drew Brees NO (vs NYJ) Case Keenum MIN (vs CIN) Matt Ryan ATL (at TB)
8 Cam Newton CAR (vs GB) Drew Brees NO (vs NYJ) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs ARI)
9 Case Keenum MIN (vs CIN) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CHI) Alex Smith KC (vs LAC)
10 Matthew Stafford DET (vs CHI) Cam Newton CAR (vs GB) Drew Brees NO (vs NYJ)
11 Blake Bortles JAC (vs HOU) Matt Ryan ATL (at TB) Blake Bortles JAC (vs HOU)
12 Matt Ryan ATL (at TB) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs ARI) Case Keenum MIN (vs CIN)

Trusting Rodgers: Aaron Rodgers hasn't technically been cleared yet, but we're ranking as if he's going to play in Week 15. We're also ranking it as if you should start him. Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are the only quarterbacks that we all agree you should start over Rodgers. I would add Philip Rivers and Matthew Stafford to that list, but the general theme remains the same: You should probably start Aaron Rodgers if he plays.

Letting your season ride with Blake Bortles: Bortles is my favorite Week 15 streaming option and he's a top-12 quarterback for two of us. He's also been a top-12 quarterback each of the past three weeks. Maybe more importantly, he's facing the Houston TexansJoe Flacco is the only quarterback in the past two months who hasn't reached 17 Fantasy points against this defense and five of the last seven quarterbacks to face the Texans have scored at least 23 Fantasy points. I would start Bortles over Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott. Speaking of Prescott...

No consensus on Dak Prescott: Dave has Prescott as his No. 1 quarterback, I don't have him in the top 12. What gives? To be fair, I was pretty certain when I first saw the schedule that I would be starting Prescott this week; here's where it went wrong: 

  • Prescott has been neither high volume (33 attempts per game) or highly efficient (6.9 Y/A). Even with a small bump due to the Raiders bad pas defense I have him at 231 yards on the through the air, which is the 22nd highest in Week 15.
  • The Cowboys are implied to score 24 points this week by Las Vegas. That translates to roughly two touchdowns without a bunch of upside from there.
  • I only have Prescott projected for 1.2 Fantasy points less than Drew Brees, but there are a lot of quarterbacks jammed into that range.

Running Back Rankings

1 Todd Gurley LAR (at SEA) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs NE) Todd Gurley LAR (at SEA)
2 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs NE) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs HOU) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs NE)
3 Devonta Freeman ATL (at TB) Alvin Kamara NO (vs NYJ) Mark Ingram NO (vs NYJ)
4 Alex Collins BAL (at CLE) Mark Ingram NO (vs NYJ) Alvin Kamara NO (vs NYJ)
5 Jordan Howard CHI (at DET) Jordan Howard CHI (at DET) Kenyan Drake MIA (at BUF)
6 Alvin Kamara NO (vs NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs MIA) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs HOU)
7 Kenyan Drake MIA (at BUF) Devonta Freeman ATL (at TB) Devonta Freeman ATL (at TB)
8 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs MIA) Todd Gurley LAR (at SEA) Alex Collins BAL (at CLE)
9 Melvin Gordon LAC (at KC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at KC) Kareem Hunt KC (vs LAC)
10 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs HOU) Kenyan Drake MIA (at BUF) Jamaal Williams GB (at CAR)
11 Mark Ingram NO (vs NYJ) Carlos Hyde SF (vs TEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at KC)
12 Carlos Hyde SF (vs TEN) Alex Collins BAL (at CLE) Alfred Morris DAL (at OAK)
13 Kareem Hunt KC (vs LAC) Rex Burkhead NE (at PIT) Samaje Perine WAS (vs ARI)
14 Jamaal Williams GB (at CAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs LAC) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs MIA)
15 Rex Burkhead NE (at PIT) Latavius Murray MIN (vs CIN) Jordan Howard CHI (at DET)
16 Latavius Murray MIN (vs CIN) Jay Ajayi PHI (at NYG) Giovani Bernard CIN (at MIN)
17 Jay Ajayi PHI (at NYG) Jamaal Williams GB (at CAR) C.J. Anderson DEN (at IND)
18 Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs GB) Theo Riddick DET (vs CHI) Carlos Hyde SF (vs TEN)
19 Alfred Morris DAL (at OAK) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs GB) Jay Ajayi PHI (at NYG)
20 Dion Lewis NE (at PIT) Giovani Bernard CIN (at MIN) Frank Gore IND (vs DEN)
21 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs DAL) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs DAL) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs DAL)
22 C.J. Anderson DEN (at IND) Alfred Morris DAL (at OAK) Lamar Miller HOU (at JAC)
23 Samaje Perine WAS (vs ARI) Dion Lewis NE (at PIT) Rex Burkhead NE (at PIT)
24 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs GB) Lamar Miller HOU (at JAC) Latavius Murray MIN (vs CIN)

Kenyan Drake is for real: Call it chasing points if you like, but Kenyan Drake is a consensus top-10 running back in our Week 15 rankings. I am the highest on him at No. 5. Drake has played two games as the feature back in Miami and he's totaled 334 yards from scrimmage. The moves he put on the Patriots on Monday night were intoxicating and he's staying involved in the passing game as well. He also has a great matchup.

Of the last six teams to face the Bills, five have topped 130 rushing yards and three have rushed for more than 180 yards. 

What do we make of the Patriots? Our rankings of the Patriots running backs are all over the place. Jamey has both in the top-10, Dave is the highest on Burkhead (13th), while I don't have either ranked in the top 20. Quite frankly that makes sense because we're about to see the Patriots offense for the first time with this backfield configuration and both Chris Hogan and Rob Gronkowski on the field. That creates a lot of uncertainty, especially when it comes to targets. I like Burkhead the most because of his goalline duties, but both of these running backs are borderline No. 2s for me.

Wide Receiver Rankings

1 Antonio Brown PIT (vs NE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs NE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs NE)
2 Keenan Allen LAC (at KC) Michael Thomas NO (vs NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at TB)
3 Michael Thomas NO (vs NYJ) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at JAC) Keenan Allen LAC (at KC)
4 Julio Jones ATL (at TB) Keenan Allen LAC (at KC) Adam Thielen MIN (vs CIN)
5 Adam Thielen MIN (vs CIN) Brandin Cooks NE (at PIT) Michael Thomas NO (vs NYJ)
6 Dez Bryant DAL (at OAK) Adam Thielen MIN (vs CIN) Brandin Cooks NE (at PIT)
7 Davante Adams GB (at CAR) Julio Jones ATL (at TB) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at IND)
8 Brandin Cooks NE (at PIT) Josh Gordon CLE (vs BAL) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs DAL)
9 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs LAR) Davante Adams GB (at CAR) Devin Funchess CAR (vs GB)
10 Marvin Jones DET (vs CHI) Devin Funchess CAR (vs GB) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at WAS)
11 Devin Funchess CAR (vs GB) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs LAR) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs TEN)
12 Josh Gordon CLE (vs BAL) Dez Bryant DAL (at OAK) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at JAC)
13 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at JAC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at NYG) Tyreek Hill KC (vs LAC)
14 A.J. Green CIN (at MIN) Marvin Jones DET (vs CHI) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs LAR)
15 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs DAL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at IND) Mike Wallace BAL (at CLE)
16 Jarvis Landry MIA (at BUF) Mike Evans TB (vs ATL) Davante Adams GB (at CAR)
17 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at NYG) Rishard Matthews TEN (at SF) Golden Tate DET (vs CHI)
18 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at IND) Tyreek Hill KC (vs LAC) Marvin Jones DET (vs CHI)
19 Tyreek Hill KC (vs LAC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at WAS) Marqise Lee JAC (vs HOU)
20 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at WAS) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs TEN) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs NE)
21 Marquise Goodwin SF (vs TEN) A.J. Green CIN (at MIN) Dede Westbrook JAC (vs HOU)
22 Marqise Lee JAC (vs HOU) Chris Hogan NE (at PIT) Josh Gordon CLE (vs BAL)
23 Golden Tate DET (vs CHI) Sammy Watkins LAR (at SEA) Cooper Kupp LAR (at SEA)
24 Dede Westbrook JAC (vs HOU) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BUF) A.J. Green CIN (at MIN)

DeAndre Hopkins faces a tall task: Hopkins and the Texans travel to Jacksonville to face a defense that until last week had dominated No. 1 receivers. Well, No. 1 receivers besides Hopkins. In Week 1 Hopkins had seven catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. He'll probably need that type of volume again, but there's no reason to think he won't get it. He's a top-13 receiver for all three of us, but I don't see enough upside to rank him where I normally do.

You forgot to rank Mike Evans! No, I didn't. I have him at 38 this week. Yes, that's terrifyingly low. No, I don't plan on changing it. 

Since Jameis Winston came back from his injury he's not zeroing in on anybody. Evans leads the team with a 16 percent target share and at least eight players have five targets. Seeing as Evans has always been pretty inefficient basis, it isn't all that surprising that his numbers have gone in the tank. I don't actually believe that will last but even at a 22 percent target share his numbers don't look great. Does he have the upside to make this ranking look silly? Of course. But I don't see what reason we have to expect that upside this week.

Tight End Rankings

1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at PIT) Rob Gronkowski NE (at PIT) Rob Gronkowski NE (at PIT)
2 Travis Kelce KC (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs LAC)
3 Delanie Walker TEN (at SF) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs LAR) Delanie Walker TEN (at SF)
4 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs LAR) Delanie Walker TEN (at SF) Hunter Henry LAC (at KC)
5 Hunter Henry LAC (at KC) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CIN) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs LAR)
6 Jack Doyle IND (vs DEN) Jack Doyle IND (vs DEN) Jack Doyle IND (vs DEN)
7 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CIN) Jason Witten DAL (at OAK) Trey Burton PHI (at NYG)
8 Evan Engram NYG (vs PHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs DAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CIN)
9 Trey Burton PHI (at NYG) Evan Engram NYG (vs PHI) Evan Engram NYG (vs PHI)
10 Jared Cook OAK (vs DAL) Hunter Henry LAC (at KC) Charles Clay BUF (vs MIA)
11 Jason Witten DAL (at OAK) Trey Burton PHI (at NYG) Eric Ebron DET (vs CHI)
12 Greg Olsen CAR (vs GB) Adam Shaheen CHI (at DET) Jason Witten DAL (at OAK)

You're starting an Eagles tight end one way or another: We are ranking as if Trey Burton will start for Zach Ertz this week. As we saw last week, he can fill that role quite nicely and we've all ranked Burton as a starter against a plush matchup in New York. Burton is available in most leagues and should be a waiver wire priority. Of course, if Ertz is cleared from the protocol he is a must start.

JUST MISSED: Here are the next three in the rankings for each analyst, in case you need a streamer:

Senior Fantasy Writer

