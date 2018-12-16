Fantasy Football Week 15 Injury Report: The latest updates on T.Y. Hilton, Dante Pettis, and more
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on T.Y. Hilton, Carson Wentz, and more.
We're in the heart of do-or-die time in the Fantasy season, but the injury report remains populated with quite a few key names. There's one particularly prominent absence each at quarterback, running back and receiver this week, making an already challenging time of year even more of a puzzle for certain owners. Without further ado, let's tap into the latest news on the medical outlook for all the names that could make an impact on your Fantasy team's postseason fortunes:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Eagles' Carson Wentz (back) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Rams (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) after missing practice all week. Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured back vertebrae following a CT scan Thursday, which came after his week began with a missed Wednesday practice due to what was termed as "soreness" at the time. Nick Foles, who started the first two games of the season when Wentz was in the final stages of recovery from last December's ACL tear, will be under center versus Los Angeles, a team he spent the 2015 season with. Foles completed 65.9 percent of his passes and threw for 451 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his two-game starting stint earlier this season. Eagles pass catchers see a downgrade with him under center, although it's not as steep as it would be with other backup quarterbacks given his experience.
- The Lions' Matthew Stafford (back) is questionable to face the Bills on Sunday after three limited practices this week. However, as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to make his 126th consecutive start. Veteran Matt Cassell would step in should Stafford suffer an unexpected setback.
- The Ravens' Joe Flacco (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but turned in a week of full practices. However, Lamar Jackson, who's gone 3-1 as a starter, has already been confirmed as the top quarterback once again for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
RUNNING BACKS
- Matt Breida (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after three limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday reports, he'll suit up. What that will mean in terms of the division of labor in the backfield remains to be seen, however, as rookie Jeff Wilson, Jr. has been impressive in extended action over the last two games, taking 38 rushes for 151 yards and adding nine receptions for 79 yards. A true timeshare situation appears likely, making it a risky proposition overall for owners of both players.
- James Conner (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's showdown against the Patriots after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, he is expected back for Week 16. Meanwhile, Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are slated to helm Pittsburgh's rushing attack once again in the critical matchup, with Samuels likely to take at least a slight majority of the carries. While Samuels couldn't get much going on the ground versus the Raiders in Week 14 (11 carries, 28 yards), he shined the passing game with seven grabs for 64 yards.
- The Bills will be without both LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) against the Lions in Week 15 as per early Sunday reports, even though both are officially listed as questionable. Their presumed absences would leave the Bills running attack primarily in the hands of Marcus Murphy, who's been effective as a change-of-pace option with 41 rushes for 215 yards and 11 receptions, and Keith Ford, a rookie from Texas A & M promoted from the practice squad last Wednesday. However, quarterback Josh Allen may prove to be just as effective in racking up ground production, considering he's tallied between 99 and 135 rushing yards in the last three games.
- The Lions' Kerryon Johnson (knee) will miss another game Sunday against the Bills. LeGarrette Blount should continue to see plenty of work as a result, but it's worth noting the Detroit backfield picture was further muddled last week with the unexpected emergence of Zach Zenner, who surprised with 12 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown versus the Cardinals.
- The Falcons' Ito Smith (knee/neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full session Thursday. A Smith absence would presumably mean more work for Tevin Coleman, while Brian Hall would bump up to the role of primary backup.
- The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (knee) will not play Sunday against the 49ers. His absence may mean an uptick in Chris Carson's already voluminous lead-back workload, but will also result in Mike Davis, who's proven capable on multiple occasions this season when seeing at least modest opportunity, playing a more prominent role as the primary backup against his former team.
- The Redskins' Chris Thompson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against he Jaguars, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Giants' Odell Beckham, Jr. (quadriceps) remains out in Week 15 against the Titans. Sterling Shepard, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and Evan Engram should all see increased opportunity of varying degree once again, while running back Saquon Barkley should also continue in his extensive pass-catching role.
- The Colts' T.Y. Hilton (ankle) appears headed for a game-time decision in Week 15 against the Cowboys after failing to practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, the final decision will come based on how Hilton looks in pregame warmups. The likes of Ryan Grant, Dontrelle Inman, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers would all stand to benefit from a Hilton absence, although tight end Eric Ebron could end up as just as big a beneficiary, given his already sizable presence in the air attack.
- The 49ers' Dante Pettis (foot) and Marquise Goodwin (calf) are both questionable to face the Seahawks on Sunday after putting in two limited practices apiece this week, but as per early Sunday reports, they will suit up against Seattle.
- The Bears' Allen Robinson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, and after working up to full practice participation Friday, he's expected to play according to reports.
- The Seahawks' Doug Baldwin (hip) is questionable Sundays' game against the 49ers, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play barring any pregame setbacks.
- The Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson (thumb) will not play against the Ravens in Sunday's intercconference matchup. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Adam Humphries will all continue to see potential upticks in workload in Jackson's absence.
- The Redskins' Josh Doctson (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, but as per early Sunday reports, he's been cleared to progress from concussion protocol. That doesn't guarantee active status, but it ups his chances of garnering it, according to the report.
- The Lions' Bruce Ellington (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Bills. His absence will bump up TJ Jones to the likely No. 2 receiver role, while Andy Jones and Brandon Powell also move up a spot on the depth chart. Kenny Golladay should continue to see plenty of targets, along with no shortage of defensive attention as the only viable and proven threat in the air attack.
- The Steelers' Ryan Switzer (ankle) is questionable to face the Patriots after a limited Friday practice.
- The Cardinals' Chad Williams (hamstring) is questionable to face the Falcons in Week 15. The duo of impressive rookie Trent Sherfield and veteran J.J. Nelson would presumably see increased opportunity alongside Larry Fitzgerald if Williams can't go.
- The Cowboys' Tavon Austin (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Redskins' Jordan Reed (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Veteran Vernon Davis, who posted an 87-1,231-5 line over the last two seasons while frequently filling in for Reed during his various absences, will serve as the top tight end option for quarterback Josh Johnson.
- The Bills' Logan Thomas (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
- The Cowboys' Geoff Swaim (wrist) remains out against the Colts in Week 15.
KICKERS
- The Jaguars' Josh Lambo (groin) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins after failing to practice Friday. Kai Forbath was added to the 53-man roster as a contingency plan if Lambo can't show enough in pregame warmups Sunday.
- The Bills' Stephen Hauschka (hip) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, but Buffalo has not signed any other kicker to its 53-man roster, supporting the notion Hauschka will suit up.
- The Panthers' Graham Gano (knee) is out against the Saints on Monday night. Chandler Catanzaro, who went 2-for-2 on both extra points and field goals in Gano's stead last Sunday against the Browns, will once again serve as Carolina's placekicker.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is doubtful to face the Vikings in Week 15.
- The Eagles' Sidney Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday night's battle with the Rams. Teammate Avonte Maddox (knee) is questionable.
- The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
- The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) is questionable to face the Raiders on Sunday.
- The Ravens' Tavon Young (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
- The Packers' Bashaud Breeland (groin) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday.
Safeties
- The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is questionable to face the Falcons in Week 15.
- The Ravens' Tony Jefferson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Position mate Anthony Levine (ankle) is questionable as well.
- The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) will not play against the Ravens in Week 15. Backup Isaiah Johnson (concussion) is questionable.
- The Bears' Eddie Jackson (shin) is questionable to face the Packers on Sunday.
- The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's interconference tilt against the Vikings.
- The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle with the 49ers.
- The Colts' Clayton Geathers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Teammate Mike Mitchell (calf) is out.
- The 49ers' Jacquiski Tartt (shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Defensive Linemen
- The Eagles' Michael Bennett (foot) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Rams but finished the week practicing in full. Linemate Timmy Jernigan (back) has been ruled out.
- The Cowboys' Randy Gregory (personal) is questionable to face the Colts on Sunday. Teammate David Irving (ankle) has been ruled out.
- The Redskins' Matthew Ioannidis (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
- The Bengals' Michael Johnson (concussion) is questionable to face the Raiders in Week 15.
- The 49ers' Cassius Marsh (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Seahawks.
- The Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Ravens. Teammate Beau Allen (wrist) shares the designation.
- The Packers' Kenny Clark (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Bears.
- The Lions' Da'Shawn Hand (knee) will not play Sunday against the Bills.
- The Raiders' Maurice Hurst (ankle) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
- The Falcons' Terrell McClain (toe) is out for Sunday's battle versus the Cardinals.
- The Seahawks' Jarran Reed (oblique) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but is expected to play as per head coach Pete Carroll.
- The Vikings' Sheldon Richardson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
- The Panthers' Kawann Short (calf) is doubtful for Monday night's battle versus the Saints.
Linebackers
- The Redskins' Ryan Anderson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
- The Cardinals' Deone Bucannon (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
- The Lions' Devon Kennard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bills.
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is questionable to face the Colts in Week 15.
- The Jaguars' Lerentee McCray (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
- The Titans' Brian Orakpo (elbow) will not play versus the Giants on Sunday.
- The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (concussion) remains out versus the Raiders on Sunday.
- The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) will not suit up against the Rams on Sunday night.
- The Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
- The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) remains out against the 49ers on Sunday.
