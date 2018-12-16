Fantasy Football Week 15 Injury Report: The latest updates on T.Y. Hilton, Dante Pettis, and more

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

We're in the heart of do-or-die time in the Fantasy season, but the injury report remains populated with quite a few key names. There's one particularly prominent absence each at quarterback, running back and receiver this week, making an already challenging time of year even more of a puzzle for certain owners. Without further ado, let's tap into the latest news on the medical outlook for all the names that could make an impact on your Fantasy team's postseason fortunes:

QUARTERBACKS

The Eagles' Carson Wentz (back) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Rams (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) after missing practice all week. Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured back vertebrae following a CT scan Thursday, which came after his week began with a missed Wednesday practice due to what was termed as "soreness" at the time. Nick Foles, who started the first two games of the season when Wentz was in the final stages of recovery from last December's ACL tear, will be under center versus Los Angeles, a team he spent the 2015 season with. Foles completed 65.9 percent of his passes and threw for 451 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his two-game starting stint earlier this season. Eagles pass catchers see a downgrade with him under center, although it's not as steep as it would be with other backup quarterbacks given his experience.

after missing practice all week. Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured back vertebrae following a CT scan Thursday, which came after his week began with a missed Wednesday practice due to what was termed as "soreness" at the time. Nick Foles, who started the first two games of the season when Wentz was in the final stages of recovery from last December's ACL tear, will be under center versus Los Angeles, a team he spent the 2015 season with. Foles completed 65.9 percent of his passes and threw for 451 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his two-game starting stint earlier this season. Eagles pass catchers see a downgrade with him under center, although it's not as steep as it would be with other backup quarterbacks given his experience. The Lions' Matthew Stafford (back) is questionable to face the Bills on Sunday after three limited practices this week. However, as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to make his 126th consecutive start. Veteran Matt Cassell would step in should Stafford suffer an unexpected setback.

The Ravens' Joe Flacco (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but turned in a week of full practices. However, Lamar Jackson, who's gone 3-1 as a starter, has already been confirmed as the top quarterback once again for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Redskins' Jordan Reed (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Veteran Vernon Davis, who posted an 87-1,231-5 line over the last two seasons while frequently filling in for Reed during his various absences, will serve as the top tight end option for quarterback Josh Johnson.

The Bills' Logan Thomas (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Cowboys' Geoff Swaim (wrist) remains out against the Colts in Week 15.

KICKERS



The Jaguars' Josh Lambo (groin) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins after failing to practice Friday. Kai Forbath was added to the 53-man roster as a contingency plan if Lambo can't show enough in pregame warmups Sunday.

The Bills' Stephen Hauschka (hip) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, but Buffalo has not signed any other kicker to its 53-man roster, supporting the notion Hauschka will suit up.

The Panthers' Graham Gano (knee) is out against the Saints on Monday night. Chandler Catanzaro, who went 2-for-2 on both extra points and field goals in Gano's stead last Sunday against the Browns, will once again serve as Carolina's placekicker.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (knee) is questionable to face the Falcons in Week 15.

The Ravens' Tony Jefferson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Position mate Anthony Levine (ankle) is questionable as well.

The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) will not play against the Ravens in Week 15. Backup Isaiah Johnson (concussion) is questionable.

The Bears' Eddie Jackson (shin) is questionable to face the Packers on Sunday.

The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's interconference tilt against the Vikings.

The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle with the 49ers.

The Colts' Clayton Geathers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Teammate Mike Mitchell (calf) is out.

The 49ers' Jacquiski Tartt (shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

The Redskins' Ryan Anderson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Cardinals' Deone Bucannon (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Lions' Devon Kennard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bills.

The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is questionable to face the Colts in Week 15.

The Jaguars' Lerentee McCray (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

The Titans' Brian Orakpo (elbow) will not play versus the Giants on Sunday.

The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (concussion) remains out versus the Raiders on Sunday.

The Eagles' Jordan Hicks (calf) will not suit up against the Rams on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) remains out against the 49ers on Sunday.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 15? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.