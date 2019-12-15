Fantasy Football Week 15 Injury Report Update: Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry expected to play

Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Evans will not play in Sunday's conference matchup against the Lions after suffering his injury during a 61-yard touchdown reception during a Week 14 win over the Colts. Evans missed practice all week and there remains a chance he goes on injured reserve. For Week 15 purposes, the duo of Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson may be the primary candidates to carry out Evans' downfield route tree in coach Bruce Arians' vertically-oriented passing attack.

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thielen is off the injury report and will play against the Chargers on Sunday. His return pushes Bisi Johnson (quadriceps) back to a No. 3 receiver role if he's able to play and naturally brightens the prospects of Minnesota's air attack overall, with the possibility fellow starter Stefon Diggs also sees less defensive attention.

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee Smith-Schuster will remain a spectator for Sunday night's matchup against the Bills. James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson will continue to head up the Steelers receiving corps against Buffalo.

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Calf Hilton is questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Saints after downgrading to a non-participant for Saturday's practice following two limited sessions to start the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, head coach Frank Reich has labeled Hilton as a true game-time decision. Given that Hilton played only 25 snaps against the Texans in Week 12 while nursing the same injury and that his game is the last one of the week to kick off, Fantasy owners will likely want to give serious considerations to other options for their postseason contests. With rookie Parris Campbell (foot) also going on injured reserve this past week, the Colts will likely deploy Marcus Johnson as the No. 2 option behind Zach Pascal should Hilton miss.

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Shoulder Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, and per early Sunday morning reports, his injury designations are not as much a formality as usual this week. Edelman is apparently optimistic he'll take the field versus Cincinnati but will let pregame warmups serve as the final determinant of whether or not he can suit up. An Edelman absence would theoretically leave an allotment of double-digit targets to be soaked up by the likes of Mohamed Sanu (ankle), Phillip Dorsett, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and running back James White.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Concussion Parker was removed from the injury report Saturday after clearing concussion protocol and is expected to suit up without limitations for Sunday's interconference clash against the Giants.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle Chark will sit out Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Dede Westbrook bumps up to the top receiver spot in Chark's absence, while Chris Conley and Keelan Cole are both expected to see expanded roles as well against an Oakland defense allowing the eighth-most Fantasy points per game to receivers (24.2) in standard scoring formats.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Fuller is questionable for Sunday's AFC South showdown against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. Fuller has missed four of the last six games with the injury, and his unrestricted return would certainly be a boost to both Fantasy managers and Houston in a game pivotal to the fate of the division.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Agholor is out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Redskins, while fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery (foot) was placed on I.R.. Philadelphia will deploy J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Robert Davis as its top three wideouts, with tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert also expected to see plenty of work in the passing game.

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Abdominal Ridley was placed on injured reserve this week, leaving Russell Gage in a likely No. 2 role behind Julio Jones the rest of the way.

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Ankle Sanu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after three limited practices this past week. Sanu's status could come down to pregame warmups, and if healthy, he would be set to serve as the top option against his original team if Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) were to miss the contest.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Humphries will not play in Sunday's pivotal AFC South battle against the Texans after once again missing practice all week. The slot receiver's second straight absence will open up more opportunities for Tajae Sharpe and Kalif Raymond behind starters Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion Quinn will not play in Sunday's game versus the Packers. His absence, coupled with that of Paul Richardson's (IR-hamstring), keeps Kelvin Harmon into the No. 2 role behind rookie Terry McLaurin.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Richardson was placed on injured reserve Saturday, leaving rookie Terry McLaurin as the undisputed top wideout for Washington the rest of the way.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion Wilson was removed from the injury report Saturday after clearing concussion protocol and is expected to suit up without limitations for Sunday's battle against the Giants.

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion Gabriel will remain out for Sunday's NFC North face-off with the Packers, leaving Anthony Miller as the clear No. 2 wideout behind top option Allen Robinson.

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ribs Renfrow is ruled out once again in Week 15 against the Jaguars. Zay Jones should continue toe enjoy additional snaps in Renfrow's stead behind No. 1 option Tyrell Williams.

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle Green remains out in Week 15, leaving the wide receiver position primarily in the hands of the returning John Ross, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate.

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee Wims is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week.