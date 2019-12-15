Fantasy Football Week 15 Injury Report Update: Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry expected to play
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 15, with some superstar players facing legitimate questions.
We're in the thick of high-stakes Fantasy playoff matchups, but as is often the case at this late stage of the NFL regular season, we're dealing with an injury report bursting at the seams. It's a true mixed bag of news this week, with some stars making their return to action and others sporting bleak outlooks or already ruled out. A number of notable names also went on injured reserve this past week, further depleting player pools across Fantasy rosters. With an abundance of key news to cover, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 15 Injuries
Injury Report Update
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Winston is officially questionable for Sunday's conference matchup versus the Lions, but as per late-week reports, coach Bruce Arians fully expects Winston to play. Winston sustained a hairline fracture of his thumb after making contact with helmet of a Colts defensive lineman late in the first half of a Week 14 win over Indianapolis, and although he missed the first series of the second half after having trouble with his grip, he returned to throw for a season-high 456 yards and four touchdowns in that contest. Ryan Griffin, who finally put up the first regular-season pass attempts of a career that dates back to 2013 as Winston's replacement for that one possession, stands at the ready should Winston suffer a pre- or in-game setback.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones will not play in Sunday's interconference battle against the Dolphins but did work back to three limited practices this past week. Eli Manning, who went 15-for-30 for 203 yards and threw two touchdowns in a near-upset of the Eagles last Monday night, will be under center for New York once again against a Dolphins defense surrendering the third-most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (24.6) in standard scoring formats.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Stafford will remain out for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers. Rookie David Blough will draw another start and faces a Tampa defense tied with the Dolphins for the third-most Fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks (24.6). Stafford now has just two more games left for a potential 2019 return, and there have yet to be any firm indications with respect to his chances of being able to suit up in those contests.
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Henry is officially questionable for Sunday's AFC South showdown against the Texans after sitting out practice all week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, the star running back is fully expected to play. The Fantasy postseason matchup is an appealing one for Henry owners, considering Houston's run defense has progressively worsened throughout the season and is now yielding 20.5 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Conner is officially questionable for Sunday night's showdown against the Bills after practicing without limitations all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he will suit up and play versus Buffalo. However, the same report indicates that while Conner is technically expected to be treated as the starter, he'll also split carries with rookie Benny Snell and the versatile Jaylen Samuels, leaving Conner's Fantasy managers with a healthy dose of uncertainty ahead of their Fantasy postseason matchups.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jacobs is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, the star rookie will suit up against a Jacksonville defense the third-most Fantasy points per game to running backs (22.7) in standard scoring formats. Jacobs has been diagnosed with a fractured shoulder plate, an injury he indicated earlier this week he won't need offseason surgery for.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos after downgrading to a non-participant in practice Friday following two limited sessions to start the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Friday's absence was harbinger of things to come, as Williams is not expected to suit up versus Denver. In his stead, LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware will handle backfield duties for Kansas City.
DET Detroit • #43
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Scarbrough is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice both Thursday and Friday following limited Wednesday participation. As per early Sunday morning reports, Scarborough is a true game-time decision, and the team promoted running back Wes Hills from the practice squad as a contingency Saturday.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Howard will not play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Redskins despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott are slated to continue serving as complements to rookie Miles Sanders, with Scott appearing to be the clear primary backup after outsnapping Ajayi by a 39-5 margin against the Giants last Monday night.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Guice was placed on injured reserve this past week after spraining the MCL in his left knee during a Week 14 loss to the Packers. Guice's injury is to the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL ahead of his 2018 rookie campaign. Adrian Peterson could see a slight uptick in workload in interim coach Bill Callahan's run-centric offense over the last three games, while Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood could also be in for a slight increase in volume behind him.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Penny was placed on injured reserve this past week, leaving C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer as the primary backups to starter Chris Carson the rest of the way.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Mattison will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Chargers after missing practice all week. Dalvin Cook could be in for a slightly heavier workload than usual as a result of his primary backup's absence, while Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah will be around to give the star running back a breather when necessary.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Evans will not play in Sunday's conference matchup against the Lions after suffering his injury during a 61-yard touchdown reception during a Week 14 win over the Colts. Evans missed practice all week and there remains a chance he goes on injured reserve. For Week 15 purposes, the duo of Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson may be the primary candidates to carry out Evans' downfield route tree in coach Bruce Arians' vertically-oriented passing attack.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thielen is off the injury report and will play against the Chargers on Sunday. His return pushes Bisi Johnson (quadriceps) back to a No. 3 receiver role if he's able to play and naturally brightens the prospects of Minnesota's air attack overall, with the possibility fellow starter Stefon Diggs also sees less defensive attention.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith-Schuster will remain a spectator for Sunday night's matchup against the Bills. James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson will continue to head up the Steelers receiving corps against Buffalo.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hilton is questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Saints after downgrading to a non-participant for Saturday's practice following two limited sessions to start the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, head coach Frank Reich has labeled Hilton as a true game-time decision. Given that Hilton played only 25 snaps against the Texans in Week 12 while nursing the same injury and that his game is the last one of the week to kick off, Fantasy owners will likely want to give serious considerations to other options for their postseason contests. With rookie Parris Campbell (foot) also going on injured reserve this past week, the Colts will likely deploy Marcus Johnson as the No. 2 option behind Zach Pascal should Hilton miss.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, and per early Sunday morning reports, his injury designations are not as much a formality as usual this week. Edelman is apparently optimistic he'll take the field versus Cincinnati but will let pregame warmups serve as the final determinant of whether or not he can suit up. An Edelman absence would theoretically leave an allotment of double-digit targets to be soaked up by the likes of Mohamed Sanu (ankle), Phillip Dorsett, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and running back James White.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Parker was removed from the injury report Saturday after clearing concussion protocol and is expected to suit up without limitations for Sunday's interconference clash against the Giants.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chark will sit out Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Dede Westbrook bumps up to the top receiver spot in Chark's absence, while Chris Conley and Keelan Cole are both expected to see expanded roles as well against an Oakland defense allowing the eighth-most Fantasy points per game to receivers (24.2) in standard scoring formats.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller is questionable for Sunday's AFC South showdown against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. Fuller has missed four of the last six games with the injury, and his unrestricted return would certainly be a boost to both Fantasy managers and Houston in a game pivotal to the fate of the division.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agholor is out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Redskins, while fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery (foot) was placed on I.R.. Philadelphia will deploy J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Robert Davis as its top three wideouts, with tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert also expected to see plenty of work in the passing game.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ridley was placed on injured reserve this week, leaving Russell Gage in a likely No. 2 role behind Julio Jones the rest of the way.
Mohamed Sanu WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Sanu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after three limited practices this past week. Sanu's status could come down to pregame warmups, and if healthy, he would be set to serve as the top option against his original team if Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) were to miss the contest.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Humphries will not play in Sunday's pivotal AFC South battle against the Texans after once again missing practice all week. The slot receiver's second straight absence will open up more opportunities for Tajae Sharpe and Kalif Raymond behind starters Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.
Trey Quinn WR
WAS Washington • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Quinn will not play in Sunday's game versus the Packers. His absence, coupled with that of Paul Richardson's (IR-hamstring), keeps Kelvin Harmon into the No. 2 role behind rookie Terry McLaurin.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Richardson was placed on injured reserve Saturday, leaving rookie Terry McLaurin as the undisputed top wideout for Washington the rest of the way.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Wilson was removed from the injury report Saturday after clearing concussion protocol and is expected to suit up without limitations for Sunday's battle against the Giants.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Gabriel will remain out for Sunday's NFC North face-off with the Packers, leaving Anthony Miller as the clear No. 2 wideout behind top option Allen Robinson.
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Renfrow is ruled out once again in Week 15 against the Jaguars. Zay Jones should continue toe enjoy additional snaps in Renfrow's stead behind No. 1 option Tyrell Williams.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green remains out in Week 15, leaving the wide receiver position primarily in the hands of the returning John Ross, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate.
Javon Wims WR
CHI Chicago • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Wims is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week.
ARI Arizona • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Isabella is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after three limited practices this past week.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Cook is off the injury report after putting in full practices both Friday and Saturday ahead of Monday night's matchup versus the Colts. As per early Sunday morning reports, coach Sean Payton expects for Cook to clear concussion protocol and be available without limitations against Indianapolis.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Engram will remain out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins and downgraded to a missed practice Friday after putting in limited sessions the first two days of the week. With Rhett Ellison (concussion) also declared out, rookie Kaden Smith is slated for another start.
Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Olsen will not suit up for Sunday's conference battle versus the Seahawks. Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz are expected to man the tight end position in Olsen's absence.
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Everett remains out for a third straight week Sunday against the Cowboys Tyler Higbee, who has back-to-back 100-yard efforts in Everett's stead, will once again handle the bulk of tight end duties against a Dallas defense that's surrendered a 70-691-5 line to the position this season.
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Griffin was placed on injured reserve this past week, leaving New York's tight end duties to Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco the rest of the way.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fant is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, and as per early Sunday morning reports, the emerging tight end is expected to play.
Jimmy Graham TE
GB Green Bay • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Graham is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Bears after putting in three limited practices this week. Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan would handle tight end duties for Green Bay should Graham miss.
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
McDonald will not play in Sunday night's game against the Bills after sandwiching two missed practices around a limited Thursday session. Nick Vannett will fill in the primary option at the position for Pittsburgh versus Buffalo.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #85
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ellison remains out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, pushing Scott Simonson into the No. 2 tight end role behind Kaden Smith.
OAK Oakland • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Moreau was placed on injured reserve this past week. Darren Waller will continue as the top tight end for Oakland and could see a slight bump in red-zone looks now that Moreau, who'd been a recurring target in that area of the field, is unavailable.
Luke Willson TE
SEA Seattle • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Willson is questionable for Sunday game versus the Panthers and missed the last two practices of the week. Jacob Hollister is expected to continue handling primary tight end duties for Seattle regardless of Willson's availability.
IND Indianapolis • #4
Age: 46 • Experience: 24 yrs.
Vinatieri was placed on injured reserve this past week. Chase McLaughlin, who already began filling in for Vinatieri in last week's loss to the Buccaneers and went 2-for-3 on field goals while drilling all three extra-point tries, will serve as Indianapolis' kicker the rest of the way.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The 49ers' Richard Sherman (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week.
- The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after practicing limited fashion all week.
- The Colts' Pierre Desir (groin) is questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Saints but was able to work to a full practice Friday.
- The Redskins' Josh Norman (illness) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Eagles, but he did work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Redskins' Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's NFC East matchup against the Eagles after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Ronald Darby (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins after practicing in limited fashion Friday.
- The Falcons' Isaiah Oliver (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers but did progress back to a full practice Friday.
- The Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's conference matchup versus the Panthers after sitting out the last two practices of the week.
- The Patriots' Jason McCourty (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The 49ers' K'Waun Williams (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Daryl Worley (neck) is questionable for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Titans' Adoree' Jackson (foot) will not play in Sunday's divisional showdown with the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Kevin King (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's NFC North matchup against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Colts' Kenny Moore (ankle) has been declared out for Monday night's game versus the Saints after missing practice all week.
- The Redskins' Fabian Moreau (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's NFC East battle versus the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week.
Safeties
- The Saints' Vonn Bell (knee) will not play in Monday night's interconference battle against the Colts after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Erik Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Redskins' Montae Nicholson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Eagles after suffering his injury in Friday's practice.
- The Panthers' Eric Reid (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks but did practice in full all week.
- The 49ers Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) will not play in Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Falcons after missing practice all week.
- The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Texans but managed to put in full practices both Thursday and Friday.
- The Browns' Eric Murray (knee) will miss Sunday's interconference clash with the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (groin) will not play against the Panthers on Sunday after only managing a limited Friday practice this past week.
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (neck) is questionable for Sunday matchup against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Cowboys' Michael Bennett (foot) is questionable for Sunday's conference matchup against the Rams after downgrading to a non-participant for Friday's practice following a pair of limited sessions to open the week.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (hamstring) will sit out Sunday's Week 15 tilt versus the Falcons after missing practice this past week.
- The Eagles' Derek Barnett (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Redskins after missing practice all week.
- The Chiefs' Frank Clark (illness) is questionable for Sunday's AFC West battle with the Broncos, but he managed to work back to a full practice Friday and will play, as per early Sunday morning reports.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (knee) will sit out Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals despite putting in three limited practices this past week.
- The Broncos' DeMarcus Walker (ankle) will not play in Sunday's AFC West matchup with the Chiefs after missing practice both Thursday and Friday.
- The 49ers placed D.J. Jones (ankle) on injured reserve this past week.
- The Lions' A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' Danny Shelton (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals after three limited practices this past week.
Linebackers
- The Panthers' Mario Addison (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks but did manage to work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Saints' Kiko Alonso (thigh) will remain out for Monday night's matchup versus the Colts after missing practice all week.
- The Lions placed Jarrad Davis (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this past week.
- The Lions' Christian Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Texans' Brennan Scarlett (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Titans after three limited practices this past week.
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran linebacker is expected to play.
- The Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings after three limited practices this week.
- The Redskins placed Ryan Kerrigan (calf) on injured reserve this past week.
- The Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) will not play versus the Panthers on Sunday after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Bears' Danny Trevathan (elbow) will miss Sunday's game against the Packers after sitting out practice all week.
- The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (neck) will not play Sunday versus the Rams after once again missing practice all week.
- The Cardinals' Joe Walker (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Browns after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Jaguars' Quincy Williams (hand) was placed on injured reserve this week.
