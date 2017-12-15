Fantasy Football Week 15: Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for FanDuel, DraftKings

More Week 15: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Just like last week, we split up the sleepers column for Week 15 into individual stories by position. So you can see my quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end sleepers by clicking on the link for each spot.

Here, we'll cover the breakdown for two of my DFS lineups in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKings. Let's get to it.

FanDuel

Roethlisberger, Drake and Murray are in great spots this week, and I'm expecting all three to deliver in a big way. Roethlisberger has scored at least 28 FanDuel points in three of his past four games. and his matchup with the Patriots at home should be a shootout.

Drake has scored at least 21 points in consecutive games, and he has fantastic matchup against the Bills, who have struggled with their run defense since trading Marcell Dareus away. And Murray gets to face a Bengals defense without standout linebacker Vonzate Burfict (concussion). Cincinnati just allowed Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen to combine for 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 14.

Thomas has scored at least 15 FanDuel points in consecutive games, and the Jets have been awful against No. 1 receivers of late. And Thielen has scored at least 18 points in four of his past six games, and the Bengals are without cornerbacks Adam Jones (groin) and Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) as well. Thielen should also benefit with Kyle Rudolph (ankle) out.

I'm excited about Westbrook this week since he leads the Jaguars in targets in his past four outings with 33, and he has 17 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown in his past three games. He also has a favorable matchup against the Texans.

And Gronkowski should return from his one-game suspension in Week 14 with a vengeance against the Steelers. Gronkowski has at least 19 points in his past two games.

DraftKings

You know about Drake, Thomas and Westbrook, and this is a good week to trust Bortles, too. He's passed for at least 268 yards and two touchdowns in consecutive games, and the matchup with the Texans is great since Houston allows the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Collins has scored in four games in a row and has 10 catches over that span. He has a good matchup in Week 15 at Cleveland, and the Browns have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row.

Funchess has a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, and the Packers have allowed seven receivers to score or gain 80 receiving yards in their past five games, including Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman in Week 14. And Graham will rebound from last week's debacle at Jacksonville when he went without a catch. Graham has four touchdowns in his past four home games, and he scored against the Rams in Week 5 with six catches for 37 yards.

Baldwin also has a good track record at home with at least 84 receiving yards or a touchdown in each of his past three outings in Seattle. And the Rams have allowed three receivers to score or gain 100 receiving yards in their past two games.