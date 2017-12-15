Fantasy Football Week 15: Jamey Eisenberg's sleeper RBs begin with Jonathan Stewart
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can you trust him in the Fantasy playoffs? Jamey Eisenberg says yes, and Stewart is among the best sleeper running backs for Week 15.
It's hard to use the word trust and Jonathan Stewart in the same sentence when it comes to his Fantasy value. But it might be time to trust him in Week 15.
He's clearly touchdown dependent, and Stewart hasn't caught a pass since Week 5. But given his recent production, along with the matchup against Green Bay in Week 15, Stewart has the chance to help Fantasy owners in the playoffs.
Stewart is among my favorite sleeper running backs this week, and you can see the full list of sleepers by watching the video at the top. In full disclosure, I'm starting Stewart in two semifinal matchups this week, so I'm counting on him to deliver as well.
He's now gone four games in a row with either a touchdown or 100 rushing yards, and he has five touchdowns in his past three outings. His best game of the season was just against Minnesota in Week 14 with 16 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
Stewart has at least 15 carries in three of his past four games, and he's averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry in each of those outings. The Packers have also allowed five running backs to score or gain over 100 total yards in their past four games, including Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson last week in Cleveland.
I like Stewart as a No. 2 Fantasy running back against Green Bay, and he should be a successful sleeper in Week 15.
