I don't want to spend much time on an extended introduction in Thursday's Fantasy Football Today Newsletter, because it's game day, and that means it's decision day. And, because we're in the Fantasy playoffs for nearly every league, the last thing you want is to read me blathering on about some such or other topic only tangentially related to the purposes of this newsletter, and … there I go, getting off on a tangent. Time to rein myself in. Time for football.

The Chargers and Raiders are set to kick off Week 15 tonight, and the Chargers are where your first tough decisions are set to come. Keenan Allen (hamstring), Austin Ekeler (quad), and Mike Williams (back) were all limited at practice throughout the week and are questionable for tonight's game, so you'll need to keep a close eye on inactives and news reports throughout the day. Here's where I stand on the Chargers guys right now: If Ekeler plays as expected, he is a must-start option; Allen and WIlliams are expected to play, but could be limited, making Allen more like a risky No. 2 WR, while Williams is best left on your bench

While you wait for Thursday's game, let's get some answers to the toughest questions from Week 15. I took 10 of your reader questions from my inbox to answer for Week 15. I know at this time of the year, that direct, actionable advice is what you want. Along with your questions, I have updates on all of the injury updates you need to know about from Wednesday's practice sessions, and here's the advice from the FFT team you need to read before you make your decisions:

Week 15 Injury Updates

Matthew Stafford (rib) --Did not practice. Based on Stafford's history, if he can play, he will, and he pretty much said as much Wednesday. However, I wouldn't plan on using him either way this week, even with a solid matchup on the way.

Drew Brees (ribs) -- Designated for return from IR and practice Wednesday. We'll have to see how he responds to the increase in activity, but early signs indicate it went well, meaning he has a chance to return for Sunday's big game against the Chiefs. Thursday and particularly Friday will be telling.

Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) -- Limited practice. Jones suffered the ankle injury at some point before getting pulled from Sunday's game, and there is definitely some doubt about his availability. Even if he plays, he's not a recommended starter.

Alex Smith (calf) --Did not practice. The team is reportedly optimistic about Smith's chances of playing, but this certainly isn't a good start. Whether it's him or Haskins, neither would be much of a starting option even against the Seahawks outside of 2QB or Superflex leagues.

Julio Jones (hamstring) --Did not practice. Jones can play without practicing, but at this point you should be assuming he's out until you get reason to think otherwise.

D.J. Moore (not injury related) -- Limited practice. Moore was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is on track to play against the Packers Saturday. In fact, coach Matt Rhule didn't mince any words when asked about Moore's status: "He'll play." I like a coach who doesn't play coy.

Robert Woods (thigh) --Did not practice. You don't love to see this, but Sean McVay told reporters he does not expect Woods to be limited for Week 15 against the Jets.

Brandin Cooks (neck) -- Limited practice. Cooks is expected to return against the Colts and should be viewed as a WR2.

Kenny Golladay (hip) -- Did not practice. Like Jones, Golladay can play without practicing, but you should assume he's out until given reason to think otherwise.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) -- Did not practice. We'll see what the next few days of practice hold, but don't expect Samuel to play at this point.

DeVante Parker (hamstring) -- Limited practice. Parker and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) were both limited Wednesday, a better sign than I expected. Parker is a flex play if he's healthy, while both Parker and Grant returning would likely return Lynn Bowden to the fringes of Fantasy relevance.

John Brown (ankle) -- Designated to return from IR, so Brown could return this week. I think Week 16 is probably a more realistic goal, and I probably wouldn't trust him for Saturday's game even if he is able to play.

Jamison Crowder (calf) --Did not practice. It sounds like Crowder is going to try to play through injuries in both calves, but it's awfully hard to trust him at this point even if he does play.

Noah Fant (illness) -- Full participant at practice. Hopefully the illness that forced Fant from Sunday's game is in the rearview mirror. He's a borderline No. 1 TE against the Bills.

Mike Gesicki (shoulder) --Did not practice. The Dolphins haven't ruled Gesicki out, but I would bet against him playing this week. If you're desperate, Adam Shaheen could have a bigger role in an offense that targets the tight ends a healthy amount, but he's just a desperation play.

Austin Hooper (neck) -- Limited practice. A good sign for Hooper's chances of returning in Week 15, but we'd like to see him get a full practice in before starting him. Not that he's a must-start option or anything close; he's another fringe No. 1 TE.

Kyle Rudolph (foot) --Did not practice. Just like Hooper and Fant, Irv Smith is a potential starting tight end if Rudolph is out. PPR points or less in three of his past four games."

#AskFFT Mailbag: Start/Sit Questions

Dakota: Sit one of these three in .5-PPR league: Terry McLaurin vs SEA, Justin Jefferson vs CHI, or Cam Akers vs NYJ?

It's either Jefferson or McLaurin. McLaurin has the better matchup but the worse QB situation, especially if Alex Smith (calf) can't play. Both are boom or bust plays, but it is worth noting McLaurin had at least 83 yards in three of four games Dwayne Haskins started earlier this season. I don't feel good sitting either, but I think I would start McLaurin over Jefferson.

Shane: It looks like I lost Matthew Stafford for this week. After his performance yesterday, would you start Jalen Hurts over Kirk Cousins in Week 15?

I think I would. It's no guarantee Hurts is as effective this week as he was last, but there's no guarantee Cousins is good in any given week. Hurts' rushing ability could really help separate him, the same way it has for Taysom Hill. On the other hand, Cousins is actually outsourcing Hill over the last four weeks, and I'm not 100% sure Hurts is better than Hill. I'll go with Cousins.

I like the enthusiasm for Hurts, everyone. You've really been taking my words to heart, and I appreciate that. But, while I do think he's a top-12 QB this week, if I'm not sitting Cousins for him, I'm definitely not sitting Russ for him. As for your flex spot, I'll take my chances with Godwin, who will hopefully be more involved a week removed from finger surgery. Godwin had 184 yards and two touchdowns against them last season and, though this isn't the same Bucs offense, Godwin is still the WR I trust most there against this primo matchup.

Dave: I went into Week 12 with a 10-1 record and a secure spot in my playoffs. However, after week 14 I will be 10-4 having dropped the last three. I am not getting current production form my WRs and that's the challenge. Which two can I trust? Godwin, Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin, Tyler Boyd, or Josh Reynolds?

Trust is not the word I would necessarily use to describe any of those players. Godwin might be the exception, but otherwise, it's between Johnson and McLaurin. I could go either way on them, but I think McLaurin is the better player and he doesn't run the risk of getting benched with another drop.

Murray over Goff: Check. Cook and Chubb over Akers: Check, as much as it hurts to leave Akers on the bench right now. As for that WR decision, I think it's gotta be Aiyuk, who is averaging 11.2 targets, 7.2 receptions, and 99 yards per game over the last five with three touchdowns. He's emerged as the 49ers No. 1 WR, and with Deebo Samuel potentially out again, he should feast against the Cowboys.

1). Allen over Herbert. 2) There's no god option there, but I think I would go with Harris and just hope he falls in the end zone. It would help if James White were out. If you don't want to trust him, Higgins is probably the best option.

Nicky: A little help please: I need two RB and one flex in .5-PPR: Aaron Jones, Miles Sanders, Austin Ekeler, Cam Akers, and James Robinson.

Wow. It turns out there is such thing as too much of a good thing. I think Sanders is probably the easiest sit of any of them -- he was ceding playing time as recently as two weeks ago, and there's at least a chance Jalen Hurts is a disaster in his second start and holds the entire offense back. The second sit is a much tougher call, but I think it's Robinson, given the matchup against the Ravens. The return of Gardner Minshew at QB for the Jaguars is the biggest thing giving me pause, but it's not like there's a good argument for sitting anyone else.

Scott: To go along with Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown at WR, who would you start at Flex: Diontae Johnson or Chris Godwin?

I'm going Godwin over Johnson here. They're both probably the top target in their respective passing games, but I have more faith in Tampa's at this point, even without taking into consideration the chances of Johnson getting benched.

Fabrizio: I'm tempted to use Mitchell Trubisky over Kyler Murray. In my league, QB get six points for passing touchdowns and only points for passing yards. No points for rushing production. What do you think?

Well, that nullifies Murray's biggest edge. If you count only the games Trubisky has started and finished, he is averaging 22.4, compared to 19.2 for Murray -- I was as shocked as you probably are when I did the math, so much so that I had to do it twice. Of course, there's a reason you have to stipulate the "games started and finished" bit for Trubisky, because he might always be a bad half away from being benched. I would go with Trubisky in this format.

Chris: I have Chris Carson, Mike Davis, Akers, J.K. Dobbins, and Melvin Gordon. Only three lineup spots for RB in non-PPR. Who are the must-starts?

Davis and Akers are the easiest calls here, but neither Dobbins nor Gordon is close enough to Carson to make the third spot a particularly difficult call. And yes, that's true for Davis even in a non-PPR league.