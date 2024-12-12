Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records, and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Derrick Henry). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

It's really hard to get a grip on the 49ers defense -- last week, they dominated an ill-prepared Bears offense, the week before, they were shellacked in a snowstorm, the week before that, they played without Brock Purdy in chilly Green Bay, and dealt with a negative game script. I think we can count on them to be zone heavy -- their past three games without the cold weather saw them play that coverage at an 80%-plus clip. And they probably won't blitz much, that's not who they are, even without Nick Bosa on the field. Matthew Stafford is far more efficient and doesn't attack downfield as much against zone, but his TD rate collapses from 8% against man-to-man coverage to 1.7% versus zone coverage. It might explain why Stafford has one game with multiple passing touchdowns in his past five against the 49ers, playoffs included. That includes Week 3 when the Rams beat the 49ers by three, though the better explanation is that Stafford didn't have Puka Nacua nor Cooper Kupp for the game. I still think Stafford will struggle -- only three quarterbacks have posted more than 18 Fantasy points against them this year, and all three had at least modest rushing production to help them out.

Patrick Taylor figures to get a shot to lead the 49ers backfield. At least, that's the prevailing consensus. Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that Israel Abanikanda's "opportunity is getting closer" but that he's still getting acclimated to the offense in meetings. Ke'Shawn Vaughn has never been a particularly effective back in the NFL. There's no one else who could give the 49ers a jolt in a must-win. Taylor's a physical back who knows this run scheme and can catch but isn't overly fast and doesn't make defenders miss. He will need extensive volume or a touchdown to be a good Fantasy start this week. And because he's not a sure thing, it wouldn't be wrong to count on the 49ers passing game to do more work than normal. Brock Purdy rocked the Rams for three touchdowns in Week 3 and could have a slightly easier time this week with Rams cornerback Cobie Durant out.

OBVIOUS STARTS: Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp (high-end No. 2 WR), George Kittle

STARTS: Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Patrick Taylor (low-end No. 2 RB)

FLEX: Deebo Samuel

SITS: Matthew Stafford, Demarcus Robinson, Ricky Pearsall, Colby Parkinson, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Israel Abanikanda, 49ers DST, Rams DST

Perhaps my favorite stat from Adam Thielen's Week 14 game was that 6 of 11 targets thrown his way went at least 12 Air Yards. A week after I thought he was a high-volume, low-ADOT receiver, Thielen punks me and everyone else in the world by picking up some big gains against the vaunted Philadelphia defense. His route near the right sideline against Cooper DeJean left the rookie in a blender as he picked up 24 yards on a deep throw from Bryce Young. Yes, Thielen is target-dependent, and yes, Young is playing better but far from a finished product, but the Panthers veteran feels like a safe pick against a Cowboys pass defense that's let up at least 15 PPR points to a receiver in four of its past five games (and nearly did in each of the past five).

OBVIOUS STARTS: CeeDee Lamb (No. 2 WR)

STARTS: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle (No. 2 RB), Adam Thielen (low-end No. 2 WR in PPR, flex in non-PPR), Jake Ferguson

SITS: Cooper Rush, Bryce Young, Brandin Cooks, Xavier Legette, David Moore, Jalen Tolbert, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys DST, Panthers DST

STARTS: Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Brian Thomas Jr., Jets DST

FLEX: Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis

SITS: Aaron Rodgers (high-end No. 2 QB), Mac Jones, Evan Engram, Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Tyler Conklin, Jaguars DST

If there's one thing the Steelers really exposed in their two games against the Browns, it's that Jameis Winston's kryptonite is pressure. They got close to him on over 40% of their snaps in each game, and he struggled in both. Specifically, last week, Winston was pressured on 18 dropbacks and completed five passes for 50 yards when pressured, though that includes the 15-yard TD to David Njoku in the fourth quarter. If the Chiefs can pressure Winston like the Steelers did, they might be able to keep him from putting up huge stats even with huge passing volume. That's easier said than done -- Kansas City's blitz rate has increased over its past five games, but its pass rush pressure rate and sack rate have decreased. The Chiefs have 10 sacks in those two games, which is about league average. Tack on the Chiefs losing cornerback Joshua Williams, who had been having a solid year, and the potential is there for Winston to have another game with over 29 Fantasy points, something he's done in 3 of 4 starts against non-Steelers defenses.

OBVIOUS STARTS: Travis Kelce

STARTS: Jameis Winston, Jerry Jeudy (top-15 PPR WR), David Njoku, Chiefs DST

FLEX: DeAndre Hopkins (PPR), Isiah Pacheco

SITS: Patrick Mahomes, Elijah Moore (decent No. 3 PPR WR), Xavier Worthy, Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Browns DST

OBVIOUS STARTS: Alvin Kamara, Terry McLaurin

STARTS: Jayden Daniels, Brian Robinson Jr., Zach Ertz, Commanders DST

SITS: Jake Haener, Juwan Johnson (streaming TE), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jeremy McNichols, Kendre Miller, Foster Moreau, Saints DST

I watched Waddle's 25 targets over his past three games. Only six of them were on pass routes where Waddle ran at least 10 yards, and of those six targets, Waddle appeared to be the first read on three of them. I don't mind that Waddle is a second read, especially since he is more than capable of exploding into empty space against zone coverage, but there's such an emphasis by Miami for Tua Tagovailoa to get the ball out of his hands as fast as possible that it keeps all of their receivers from having splash plays. And if Tagovailoa's first read isn't Waddle, then it's going to show up in his target volume and his statistics. Case in point: Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Jonnu Smith each have had a higher target share than Waddle since Tagovailoa's return in Week 8. Houston's pass defense has been struggling, and I suspect they'll play a lot of zone, just as they have in most of their past seven games. That puts a damper on Waddle's potential for another big game, especially since Miami's seen more man-to-man coverage lately, and Waddle's had a 30% target share against that kind of coverage in his past three.

OBVIOUS STARTS: De'Von Achane, Joe Mixon, Nico Collins, Tyreek Hill

STARTS: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonnu Smith

FLEX: Jaylen Waddle

SITS: C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, Raheem Mostert, Dolphins DST, Texans DST

OBVIOUS STARTS: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry

STARTS: Malik Nabers (low-end No. 2 PPR WR), Mark Andrews, Ravens DST

FLEX: Zay Flowers, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

SITS: Tommy DeVito, Justice Hill, Rashod Bateman, Dan Bellinger, Isaiah Likely, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants DST

OBVIOUS STARTS: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Chase Brown

STARTS: Tony Pollard, Tee Higgins

FLEX: Calvin Ridley

SITS: Will Levis, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (low-end No. 3 WR), Andrei Iosivas, Tyjae Spears, Mike Gesicki, Chig Okonkwo, Bengals DST, Titans DST

Based on the past three weeks, it sure looks like Trey McBride has assumed the role of Arizona's No. 1 option in the passing game. He's come out of the Cardinals' Week 11 bye with a 35.7% target share and an insane 13.7 targets per game. By comparison, Marvin Harrison Jr. has a 22.6% target share with 8.7 targets per game, which isn't bad at all! But McBride has dominated red-zone targets (8 to 3) and has been more efficient with his work (2.35 yards per route run and 7.3 yards per target is, well above Harrison's 1.22 and six, respectively). Both have had four end-zone targets each (Harrison has one touchdown). It's tough to expect this to change, and given the track record of No. 1 targets from Kyler Murray, it's probably going to make Harrison more of a touchdown-dependent Fantasy option, which he's sort of been all year. All six of Harrison's games with over 15 PPR points have included a touchdown, while all six of his games without a touchdown have resulted in 8.9 PPR points or less, including last week versus Seattle. The Patriots have afforded a receiving score to an outside receiver (the same role Harrison typically plays) seven times over 13 games but just three in their past six. The Pats do tend to play a lot of man-to-man coverage, and Harrison has seen a much better target per route run rate against man (30.5%) than zone (19.3%), so that could help, but in a game where game script probably will favor James Conner more than Harrison (and McBride too), it makes Harrison a difficult player to trust.

OBVIOUS STARTS: James Conner, Trey McBride

STARTS: Kyler Murray (low-end starter), Rhamondre Stevenson (low-end No. 2 RB), Hunter Henry (low-end No. 1 TE), Cardinals DST

FLEX: Marvin Harrison Jr. (low-end flex)

SITS: Drake Maye, Demario Douglas (PPR), Michael Wilson, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, Emari Demercado, Patriots DST

Only two quarterbacks -- Lamar Jackson and Jameis Winston (on 58 pass attempts) have crossed the 20-point mark against the Broncos this season. They are also two of four quarterbacks on the year to record multiple touchdowns, passing or rushing, on Denver. It's the kind of stingy, opportunistic, detailed defense that could really hinder the Colts. As for Richardson, he hasn't attempted anywhere near as many passes as Winston did this year, and Richardson has three games with multiple touchdowns, not to mention just three games with over 200 passing yards. Most of those multi-score games came against defenses that played a good amount of man-to-man coverage, something the Broncos did a lot of at the beginning of the year but not lately. Richardson has a 44% completion rate and a 1.5% TD rate against zone coverage in his past four games, and his completion rate dips even further to 40.6% when he's pressured. Denver's had a bunch of games where they have success pressuring the quarterback without blitzing and with zone coverage -- that's probably how they'll attack Richardson. I would be nervous to trust him in Fantasy lineups, even with Josh Downs back.

STARTS: Courtland Sutton, Jonathan Taylor (low-end No. 2 RB), Broncos DST

FLEX: Josh Downs

SITS: Bo Nix (borderline starter), Anthony Richardson (borderline starter), Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Colts DST

The Bills defense struggled last week and arguably face a tougher test this week at Detroit. Buffalo gave up a huge 5.2 yards per carry to running backs in Weeks 9 through 13 before corralling Kyren Williams to three yards per rush, but I'd be a little surprised if David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs were held to a similar rushing average. If the Lions dictate the game flow with the run and build a lead that way, then Josh Allen will be playing from behind again. It's been rare for the Bills to be in that situation, but last week, it meant a huge bump in targets for Amari Cooper. Before Week 14, he was on the field for a grand total of 18 plays when the Bills were losing. And even with all of the targets he had, Cooper and Josh Allen weren't quite on the same page on a number of plays. Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are expected to play, and they'll snag some targets away from Cooper and Khalil Shakir. Detroit's pass rush remains suspect due to injuries, and their pass defense has been especially generous to outside wideouts in its past three games (16.3 yards per catch and 6.8 yards after catch per reception). I figure one of Coleman or Cooper will have a decent game, but neither should be considered reliable, and Shakir's role feels so locked in that Fantasy managers shouldn't be afraid to trust him as a high-end No. 3 WR.

OBVIOUS STARTS: Josh Allen, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown

STARTS: Jared Goff, James Cook, Khalil Shakir (low-end No. 2 WR), Sam LaPorta (borderline starter)

FLEX: Jameson Williams

SITS: Dalton Kincaid (borderline starter), Amari Cooper (low-end No. 3 WR), Keon Coleman (stash), Tim Patrick (desperation starter), Ty Montgomery, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Bills DST, Lions DST

OBVIOUS STARTS: Mike Evans

STARTS: Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White (if Bucky Irving is out), Cade Otton (borderline starter)

SITS: Justin Herbert, Quentin Johnston (desperation starter), Josh Palmer (desperation PPR starter), Jalen McMillan, Sterling Shepard, Kimani Vidal (desperation RB), Gus Edwards, Stone Smartt, Chargers DST (low-end option), Buccaneers DST

OBVIOUS STARTS: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown (low-end No. 1 WR)

STARTS: Najee Harris (low-end No. 2 RB), Eagles DST

FLEX: DeVonta Smith

SITS: Russell Wilson, Pat Freiermuth (streaming TE), Jaylen Warren (desperation PPR RB), Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Mike Williams, Grant Calcaterra, Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers DST (low-end option)

OBVIOUS STARTS: Josh Jacobs

STARTS: Zach Charbonnet (No. 1 RB), Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tucker Kraft, Packers DST, Seahawks DST

FLEX: DK Metcalf (low-end flex), Jayden Reed (low-end non-PPR flex)

SITS: Jordan Love, Geno Smith, Christian Watson (desperation boom-bust WR), Tyler Lockett, Dontayvion Wicks, Noah Fant

OBVIOUS STARTS: Justin Jefferson

STARTS: Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones, D.J. Moore, Jordan Addison, Vikings DST

FLEX: Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze (low-end flex)

SITS: Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson, Cole Kmet, Cam Akers, Bears DST

OBVIOUS STARTS: Bijan Robinson, Brock Bowers

STARTS: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Jakobi Meyers, Falcons DST

FLEX: Sincere McCormick (low-end non-PPR flex)

SITS: Kirk Cousins, Desmond Ridder, Ray-Ray McCloud (desperation PPR WR), Kyle Pitts, Tre Tucker, Alexander Mattison (desperation PPR RB), Tyler Allgeier, Michael Mayer, Raiders DST