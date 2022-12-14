Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 86 REYDS 755 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.4 I'm optimistic Aiyuk will snare at least a 20% target share, but nervous that Purdy won't have to throw too much. The matchup is otherwise a real good fit for Aiyuk, which makes him safest as a high-end flex in PPR and a borderline WR2/3 in non-PPR. In all formats, I would start Aiyuk over Mike Evans, Michael Pittman, Adam Thielen and Gabe Davis.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Was barely involved when Deebo Samuel was on the field (one target), then caught two of 10 Brock Purdy targets after Samuel's injury for 57 yards and a score. An optimist would say he had a 20% target share and a touchdown opportunity from Purdy after Deebo left; a pessimist would say the touchdown was nearly knocked away because Purdy underthrew him, and the other target only happened because Purdy had so much time to throw.

PURDY: Five of his 67 pass attempts and two of his 45 completions have been on passes of 15 or more Air Yards. His 5.34 ADOT ranks 32nd among qualifying QBs over the past two weeks (only Sam Darnold's is lower).

AIYUK: On the season, 68 of Aiyuk's 86 targets have come from inside of 15 Air Yards. He's caught 78% of them for 11.7 yards per catch and 5.36 YAC/reception (which actually ranks 15th among all qualifying WRs; Deebo is first at 8.90).

SEATTLE: On passes inside of 15 Air Yards rank in the bottom-six in defensive pass EPA and catch rate allowed and dead-last in YAC/reception allowed (6.30). This is in large part because of their zone-heavy coverage -- since Week 6 they've played at least 77% of their defensive snaps in zone coverage that lets receivers catch targets closer to the line of scrimmage.

PAST TWO GAMES WITHOUT DEEBO: Aiyuk had 6-81-1 on six targets (23.1% target share) in Week 8 of this season, and 3-55-0 on six targets (20% target share) in Week 13 last season (at Seattle). Obviously one game was amazing and the other was awful, but at least he saw a 20% target share minimum in each.

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3433 RUYDS 263 TD 26 INT 8 FPTS/G 22.7 There's no question that Smith has played great for much of this year, but the 49ers pass rush and pass defense has played great for much of this year, too. They rank 12th in passing yards per game allowed, fifth-best in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and third best in defensive EPA per dropback. The 49ers make it tough to trust Smith, hurting his upside for this week. I'd rather start Mike White and Aaron Rodgers in much easier matchups.

Dave's Notebook:

WEEK 2: Smith completed 80% of his passes but was pressured on 42% of his dropbacks and wound up completing on deep pass and zero touchdowns. The Seahawks run game was also stymied, culminating in an offense that converted just 2 of 7 third downs and held the ball for under 22 minutes.

SMITH: Has notched at least 23 Fantasy points in each of his past six games even though he's felt pressure on at least 32% of his dropbacks in each of his past five. It's a marked improvement from earlier this year when he struggled with pass rush pressure.

SMITH: Has seen his pass attempts ratchet up to at least 33 per game in those six, a huge development considering who's coaching the Seahawks.

49ERS: Have allowed 20-plus Fantasy points to only two quarterbacks this season, and both were when their defense was missing some key starters (Weeks 6 and 7 against the Falcons and Chiefs). Only one other quarterback had more than 16 Fantasy points against San Francisco this season, and only four total have thrown multiple touchdowns on them.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 649 REC 19 REYDS 116 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.6 Walker should be in line to play a lot after missing last week, but it's expected that his efficiency plummets against the 49ers' terrific run defense. If you're starting him, you're hoping he finds a way to reach 60 total yards and an end-zone visit, but that's far from certain. He's just outside my top 24 at running back; I'd rather start Isiah Pacheco, Brian Robinson and Zonovan Knight.

Dave's Notebook:

WALKER: Had some powerful runs in Week 12 against the Raiders, but his offensive line wound up being a pretty big liability both then and in Week 10 against the Bucs. In those games, Walker averaged 1.8 yards per rush, 0.33 yards before contact per rush and 1.46 yards after contact per rush. That's awful compared to the four games where he operated as the feature back following Rashaad Penny's injury -- 4.8 yards per carry, 1.45 yards before contact per rush and 3.36 yards after contact per rush.

49ERS: On the season rank first in fewest yards per carry allowed, first in fewest yards after contact per rush allowed and third in fewest yards before contact per rush.

49ERS: Only five RBs have 11-plus PPR points against them in 2022, only two have had 15-plus PPR, and the one who did the best is now their lead running back.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 0 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 107 REYDS 755 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 I would expect Pittman to see a bounce-back in targets, but his lack of involvement in high-value situations makes him pretty risky. At least the matchup is solid enough to consider Pittman a quality PPR flex, but more of a guy to avoid in non-PPR. I'd rather start Brandon Aiyuk and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but I'd take my chances with Pittman in PPR over Allen Lazard or a Steelers receiver.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST GAME: Wasn't necessarily smothered by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, but did see Diggs line him across from him a lot. It may have been enough to deter Matt Ryan from throwing at Pittman since the wideout had only four targets, his lowest of the season.

PITTMAN: Continued to work as a short- and intermediate-route runner lined up wide, one who has just seven red-zone and four end-zone targets on the season. He has also ran just 33 routes of 15-plus yards downfield all season according to Tru Media Sports, which ranks a cool 74th among wide receivers. Pittman has run 498 routes overall.

VIKINGS: Rank dead-last in defensive pass EPA per dropback and catch rate allowed (74.9%) to outside receivers, and bottom-six in yards per catch (14.9) and YAC/reception (4.61) to outside receivers on the season. They have been better against receivers on those shorter passes inside of 15 Air Yards over their past four games.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 6 REYDS 39 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Dobbins might not have been the most explosive version of himself last week, but he did get plenty of opportunities and he thrived with them. He has an even easier matchup this week and should punch in for at least 15 touches again. He's a must-start No. 2 Fantasy RB ahead of Travis Etienne, Zonovan Knight and David Montgomery.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Returned to the Ravens offense and turned 15 carries into a wonderful 120 yards and a touchdown -- against the Steelers, no less. Incredibly, he averaged 4.87 yards before contact and 3.13 yards after contact on his runs and gained at least five yards on eight of his carries.

FILM: Dobbins truly benefitted from his offensive line, who ran counter plays like stallions. Dobbins himself didn't look quite as explosive as he once was, needing an extra half-second to gather himself when he stopped his feet while running. There was no loss of effort or power when he ran, but getting caught from behind on his 44-yard run was painful to watch.

DOBBINS: When he came off the injury list earlier this season his playing time and his overall touches went up in his second game. If that follows suit in Week 15, he'll play more than 43% of the snaps and see more than the 15 touches he had last week. That would be incredible.

BROWNS: Have given up 5.2 yards per rush to running backs this year and -- buckle up for this -- have yielded at least one touchdown to a running back in 8 of their past 11 games. They also put linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve this week and lost linebacker Sione Takitaki last week.

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 1153 REC 20 REYDS 172 TD 12 FPTS/G 17.3 It's fine to start Chubb if you don't have a respectable replacement, but understand that the matchup is incredibly tough. I'm especially spooked by the lack of inside-the-10 carries since Deshaun Watson has started -- there have been none, and he had just three total in the three games prior to Watson's return. Dial down expectations for Chubb, placing him in the weaker No. 2 running back range in PPR for this week just behind Zonovan Knight, Isiah Pacheco and David Montgomery, but ahead of Najee Harris.

Dave's Notebook:

PAST TWO GAMES: Since Deshaun Watson has taken over, Chubb has curiously seen a downturn in carries per game (15.5 compared to 18.2 in his first 11 games), yards per carry (3.7 compared to 5.2) and snaps inside the 10-yard line (2.6 to 0.0). Kareem Hunt has taken on more of a role near the goal line (5 of 6 snaps inside the 10 last week).

RAVENS: In five games since acquiring Roquan Smith, they've held all running backs to 2.5 yards per carry and one rushing touchdown (Najee Harris had it last week). They're worse against pass-catching backs (9.1 yards per catch with a touchdown) in those five.

WEEK 7: Chubb totaled 107 yards with a touchdown in Week 7, but that was before the Browns offense and Ravens defense made changes.

HISTORY: Chubb has one career game with over 100 rushing yards out of nine against the Ravens. He has six career touchdowns against them, but three came in one game and two came in another, both in 2020 or earlier. Chubb has averaged below 4.0 yards per run in two of his past three against Baltimore.

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3004 RUYDS 63 TD 22 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.4 After Tagovailoa's back-to-back games of being off-target and uncomfortable in the pocket, this might be a good week for the Dolphins to focus on shorter passes and the run game, both of which play into some deficiencies the Bills have had lately. If that happens then Tagovailoa's upside would be capped, but that's been the case in the past THREE weeks anyway. I'm leaning toward not starting Tagovailoa in a difficult road matchup, going with Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins and Trevor Lawrence over him, but I'd take my chances with him over Mike White, Aaron Rodgers and Geno Smith.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Tagovailoa was off-target on 17.9% of his throws and the Chargers found a way to unsettle the Dolphins passing game with a combination of disciplined pass coverage and a good pass rush. The Dolphins utilized Tagovailoa's legs and completed some shorter passes in reaction, both of which should be in play this week (if not run the ball more).

WEEK 3: Tagovailoa was having a solid game against the Bills until he took a major hit before halftime, then returned. Before halftime he was 8 of 10 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown; he was 5 of 8 for 108 yards without a score in the second half (a pair of deep throws to Jaylen Waddle were clutch).

HISTORY: Tagovailoa has never had more than one touchdown in any of three career games against the Bills.

BILLS: Have allowed 19 or fewer Fantasy points to every single quarterback this season except Patrick Mahomes (23), Jacoby Brissett (30, seriously) and Jared Goff (21). Losing Von Miller has delivered mixed results -- their pass rush was dominant against the Patriots but took a while to get cooking against the Jets.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 642 REC 32 REYDS 230 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 Fantasy managers should be worried about Singletary's workload -- if he's not in line for even 12 touches, his potential really takes a hit. He's at best a No. 3 Fantasy running back who should be shelved for Latavius Murray, Antonio Gibson and Cam Akers.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Singletary's playing time dipped for the second week in a row, falling well below the 70% range he had enjoyed through the prior two months. At least Singletary was the more efficient runner over James Cook, but he had only nine touches.

WEEK 3: Singletary took on 73% of the snaps against the Dolphins and was used in the passing game as a check-down target, clearly because of something the Bills coaches saw in the matchup. He caught 9 of 11 targets for 78 yards and a score -- and he's caught 19 passes in the 10 games since. There's nothing that promises he'll see even four targets, especially since both Cook and Nyheim Hines are good pass-catchers.

DOLPHINS: Run defense seems to fare better against weaker run offenses and struggles to slow down better run offenses. Studs like Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler have put up nice numbers on them while backs in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Houston didn't do well. There isn't a lean here that necessarily helps Buffalo.

