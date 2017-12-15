Fantasy Football Week 15: Looking for a sleeper TE? Jamey Eisenberg likes Charles Clay

More Week 15: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

This isn't a great week for tight ends. Even with Rob Gronkowski back from his one-game suspension and Zach Ertz playing after being out in Week 14 with a concussion, Fantasy owners still need help at the position.

That's because Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is out for Week 15. And it's hard to say guys like Evan Engram, Jared Cook, Greg Olsen and Vernon Davis are trustworthy, among many others, given their recent level of play compared to their matchups this week.

In looking at our rankings on CBS Sports, there are six tight ends yet to play that I feel confident about this week: Gronkowski, Ertz, Travis Kelce, Delanie Walker, Jimmy Graham and Hunter Henry. That's it. The rest are a crapshoot, though that also allows us to feature some sleepers for Week 15.

For the full list of sleeper tight ends this week, watch the video at the top. One guy we highlighted was Charles Clay, who has a favorable matchup against the Dolphins.

It's risky to trust Clay since he's been mediocre at best since coming back from his three-game absence due to a knee injury. In his past five games, Clay has combined for 12 Fantasy points in a standard league.

Some of his poor performance is circumstantial since Tyrod Taylor was benched in Week 11 at the Chargers, hurt in Week 13 against New England and out for Week 14 in the snow game against the Colts. But with Taylor back this week, in a plus matchup against the Dolphins, you can buy into Clay as a streaming option.

Miami is allowing the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends coming into this game. And Clay has three touchdowns in his past four meetings with the Dolphins, who were his former team prior to joining the Bills in 2015.

There are no guarantees Clay is going to produce at a high level this week. But that's why he's a sleeper and not a must-start option. He has a good matchup at home against a team he's had previous success against, and those factors should be able to help him succeed in Week 15.