In the five games since Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Bucs, they've had four different leading receivers. The only pass catcher to lead them in receiving twice? Mike Evans. Figuring out the Bucs passing attack and their offense in general this season has been quite the task. I'm here to tell you that it's OK to trust Evans as a WR2 this week. First of all, that game has a plus environment inside of a dome with a 49.5 total. While the targets have been spread around, Evans leads the team with a 22% target share since Brown joined them back in Week 9. During that span Evans also leads Tampa Bay with 11 red zone targets as well, the second most in the NFL.

As for the matchup, the Falcons have admittedly played better defense since Raheem Morris took over. Even with that, they're allowing the most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They've given up 100 yards or a touchdown to four different wide receivers over their last two games. On top of that, Evans has really enjoyed playing the Falcons in his career. Evans has eight touchdowns in 11 career games against the Falcons, his most against any team. We've heard a lot of talk about T.Y. Hilton this week and how he's always dominated the Houston Texans. It's time to throw some love Evans' way as well. I currently have Evans as my WR17 this week, just ahead of Robby Anderson, Amari Cooper, and Corey Davis. As for his teammate Chris Godwin, I view him as more of a high-end WR3 in Week 15.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.

4-9 SU 7-6 6-7 ATS 7-6 7-6 Over-Under 10-3 5.29, 23rd OFF YPP 5.74, 11th 5.51, 14th DEF YPP 5.95, 28th 168, 14th QB Pressures 147, 22nd 201, 30th Pressures Allowed 147, 11th DOME Weather DOME T Bryan Bulaga OUT for Week 15... MLB Denzel Perryman, FS Nasir Adderley and WR Mike Williams DOUBTFUL... WR Keenan Allen, RB Austin Ekeler QUES Injuries OLB Nicholas Morrow, SS Johnathan Abram, CB Damon Arnette, DE Clelin Ferrell OUT for Week 15... CB Kevin Lawson QUES Justin Herbert is currently the QB7 in FPPG... On the season Herbert has 28 total TDs (three rushing) with 10 INTs, completing 66.3% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt... Has 42+ pass attempts in seven of his last eight games... LV is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple TDs in four straight, allowed 326 yards and two TDs to Herbert in Week 9 QB Derek Carr is currently the QB15 in FPPG... On the season Carr has 26 total TDs (two rushing) with seven INTs, completing 68.2% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... Carr has 45+ pass attempts and a rushing touchdown in two straight... LAC is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to QBs, giving up just 183.9 passing yards per game over its last eight but has given up multiple touchdown passes in six of those Snaps since Week 12 when Austin Ekeler returned: Ekeler 64%, Kalen Ballage 34%... Ekeler also leads the team with a 23% target share since Week 12... Week 14 usage: Ekeler 24 touches, 15-79-0 rushing, 9-67-0 receiving on nine targets (averaging 9.8 targets per game with Herbert)... Since Week 12, Ekeler has nine RZ opportunities, Joshua Kelle has three... LV is allowing 5.0 YPC (second most in the NFL) and 5.5 receptions per game to RBs, has given up an average of 177.3 total yards to the position over the last four games with seven rushing TDs RB Josh Jacobs is currently the RB12 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Jacobs 62%, Jalen Richard 23%, Devontae Booker 23%... Week 14 usage: Jacobs 16 touches, 13-49-0 rushing, 3-25-0 receiving on five targets; Richard six touches, including 4-31-0 receiving on five targets... Jacobs' 47 RZ opportunities are fifth most in the NFL... LAC is allowing 4.8 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 95 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in 10 of their last 11 games, Jacobs and Booker combined for 133 rushing yards and two TDs back in Week 9 Keenan Allen is currently the WR5 in FPPG... Since Week 12, Ekeler leads LAC with a 23% target share, Allen 22%, Hunter Henry 14%... Week 14 usage: Allen 9-52-1 receiving on 11 targets but left with an injury, Tyron Johnson 6-55-1 on seven targets... Since Week 12, Allen and Ekeler are tied with four RZ targets each... LV is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up six TDs to the position over their last three games, Allen had 9-103-1 back in Week 9 WR Over the past month, Darren Waller leads LV with a 26% target share, Nelson Agholor 22%, Hunter Renfrow 15%, Henry Ruggs 8%... Week 14 usage: Agholor led the team in receiving with 5-100-1 on nine targets, Renfrow 5-38-0 on seven targets... Agholor is second on the team with 12 RZ targets, Renfrow has seven... LAC is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up our TDs to the position over their last two games, allowed 2-55-1 to Agholor back in Week 9 Week 14 usage: Hunter Henry 6-41-0 receiving on eight targets... Henry ran 35 routes on 46 dropbacks... Target share down to 14% since Ekeler returned... LV is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, limited Henry to just 4-33-0 receiving in Week 9 TE Darren Waller is currently the TE3 in FPPG... Week 14 usage: Waller 7-75-0 receiving on 10 targets, Foster Moreau 1-47-1 on two targets... Waller ran 45 routes, Moreau ran eight on 48 dropbacks... LAC is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up five TDs over their last seven games

10-3 SU 5-8 8-5 ATS 8-5 9-4 Over-Under 6-7 5.85, 8th OFF YPP 5.24, 24th 5.67, 18th DEF YPP 5.32, 11th 187, 5th QB Pressures 165, 1th 199, 27th Pressures Allowed 183, 22nd 42, cloudy Weather 42, cloudy TE Lee Smith QUES Injuries RBs Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon, S Trey Marshall, G Graham Glasgow QUES Josh Allen is currently the QB5 in FPPG... On the season Allen has 34 total TDs (six rushing) with nine INTs, completing 68.6% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... DEN is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up just two passing TDs but three rushing TDs to QBs over its last five games QB Drew Lock came out and threw for 280 yards and four TDs on just 27 pass attempts in Week 14... In 10 games this season, Lock has 15 total TDs (two rushing) with 15 turnovers, has completed just 57.3% of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt... BUF is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up 12 total TDs to QBs but has forced eight INTs over its last five games Week 14 snaps after Zack Moss was benched in Week 13: Moss 59%, Devin Singletary 40%... Week 14 usage: Moss 13-43-0 rushing with one target, Singletary eight touches, 7-32-0 rushing with one target... Since Week 6 with both Moss and Singletary healthy, Josh Allen has 16 RZ opportunities, Moss has 14, Singletary has 10... DEN is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game to RBs, has given up multiple TDs to four different RBs since Week 10 RB Snaps since Week 7 with both backs healthy: Melvin Gordon 57%, Phillip Lindsay 36%... Week 14 usage: Gordon 16 touches, 13-68-0 rushing, 3-23-0 receiving on three targets; Lindsay 13 touches, 11-24-0 rushing, 2-7-0 receiving on two targets... Gordon has 91+ total yards in back-to-back games... Since Week 7, Gordon has 14 RZ opportunities, Lindsay has just two... BUF is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a running back over 47 rushing yards since Week 12 Stefon Diggs is currently the WR3 in FPPG... Diggs leads BUF with a 29% target share this season, Cole Beasley 20%, John Brown 18%, Gabriel Davis 10%... Week 14 usage: Diggs led the team in receiving with 10-130-1 on 14 targets, Beasley 5-41-0 on 10 targets, Davis 3-19-1 on eight targets... Diggs and Davis are tied with 10 RZ targets, Beasley has eight... DEN is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has only given up one touchdown to the position over its past five games WR Since Week 9 when Tim Patrick returned, Jerry Jeudy leads DEN with a 21% target share, K.J. Hamler 19%, Tim Patrick 19%... Week 14 usage: Hamler led the team in receiving with 2-86-2 on three targets, Jeudy 2-42-0 on four targets, Patrick 3-36-1 on five targets... Since Week 9, Patrick leads the team with six RZ targets, Jeudy has four... BUF is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up seven TDs to the position over their last five games Week 14 usage: Dawson Knox 4-34-0 receiving on seven targets... Knox ran 36 routes on 50 dropbacks... DEN is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has only allowed one touchdown to the position over its last 12 games TE Week 14 usage: Troy Fumagalli 4-53-0 receiving on five targets, Nick Vannett 4-20-1 on four targets... Vannett ran 18 routes, Fumagalli ran 18 on 33 dropbacks... BUF is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 60 yards or a touchdown to the position in three of its last five games

4-9 SU 10-3 7-6 ATS 8-5 7-6 Over-Under 7-6 5.78, 9th OFF YPP 6.29, 2nd 5.72, 22nd DEF YPP 5.59, 17th 153, 21st QB Pressures 134, 30th 152, 14th Pressures Allowed 112, 2nd 31, overcast Weather 31, overcast RB Christian McCaffrey and G Dennis Daley DOUBTFUL... WR Curtis Samuel, DE Efe Obada, T Russell Okung, FS Tre Boston, LB Jason Ferris QUES Injuries TE Jace Sternberger OUT for Week 15... CB Tramon Williams QUES Teddy Bridgewater has been a decent QB2 all season for those in superflex leagues... In 12 games, Bridgewater has 18 total TDs (four rushing) with eight INTs, completing 70.7% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... He has three rushing TDs in his last four games... GB is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has allowed just one touchdown pass or less in in five of its last seven games QB Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB2 in FPPG... On the season Rodgers has 41 total TDs (two rushing) with four INTs, completing 69.6% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... Rodgers has three ore more total touchdowns in eight straight games... CAR is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up three or more touchdown passes in four of its last five games And it looks like we have another Mike Davis week... Snaps since Week 10 without McCaffrey: Davis 65%, Rodney Smith 20%, Trenton Cannon 8%... Week 14 usage: Davis 16 touches, 11-51-2 rushing, 5-42-0 receiving on six targets ... Since Week 10, Davis has 19 RZ opportunities, Smith has three... GB is allowing 4.5 YPC and 5.7 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a running back over 31 rushing yards since Week 12 but did give up two rushing TDs last week RB Aaron Jones is currently the RB5 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 10 with both backs healthy: Jones 60%, Jamaal Williams 42%... Week 14 usage: Jones 17 touches, 15-69-0 rushing, 2-6-0 on three targets; Williams 10-38-0 rushing with zero targets... Since Week 10, Jones leads the team with 13 RZ opportunities, Williams has eight... CAR is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs but hasn't allowed a running back over 68 rushing yards since Week 10, has not given up a touchdown to the position over the last three games Target share in Weeks 10-12 with Moore, without McCaffrey: Moore 28%, Anderson 23%, Samuel 21%, Davis 14% ... Week 14 usage without Moore: Anderson led the team in receiving with 8-84-0 on 12 targets, Samuel 7-68-0 on nine targets... Samuel is tied for the team lead with 11 RZ targets this season, Anderson has 10, Moore has six... GB is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has only allowed one WR over 66 yards since Week 10 WR Davante Adams is currently the WR1 in FPPG and it's not close... Adams leads the NFL with a 33% target share, Allen Lazard 15%, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 14%... Week 14 usage: Adams led the team in receiving with 7-115-1 on 10 targets, Valdes-Scantling 6-85-1 on six targets, Lazard 2-19-0 on three targets... Adams is tied for the league lead with 22 RZ targets... CAR is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up six TDs to the position over its last two games Week 14 usage: Ian Thomas 3-20-0 receiving on four targets... Thomas ran 33 routes on 48 dropbacks... GB is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown or 66 yards to a tight end in three of its last four games TE Robert Tonyan is currently the TE6 in FPPG... Week 14 usage: Tonyan 5-36-1 receiving on five targets (has a touchdown in four straight)... CAR is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 68 yards or a touchdown to the position in five straight

8-5 SU 4-9 7-6 ATS 5-8 7-6 Over-Under 5-8 5.70, 14th OFF YPP 5.43, 19th 5.13, 5th DEF YPP 6.06, 31st 210, 2nd QB Pressures 174, 10th 134, 7th Pressures Allowed 185, 23rd DOME Weather DOME COVID: RB Ronald Jones, K Ryan Succop, P Bradley Pinion, LS Zach Triner... OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, NT Steve McLendon, T Joe Haeg, CB Jamel Dean QUES Injuries DT Grady Jarrett, WR Calvin Ridley, DB Darqueze Dennard, FS Ricardo Allen, T Kaleb McGary, G James Carpenter, WR Julio Jones QUES Tom Brady is currently the QB10 in FPPG... On the season Brady has 33 total TDs (three rushing) with 11 INTs, completing 64.8% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs but hasn't allowed a QB over 243 passing yards since Week 9, has been playing better defense overall QB Matt Ryan now has just four TDs with seven turnovers over his last four games... On the season Ryan has 20 total TDs (one rushing) with 13 turnovers, completing 63.7% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt... TB is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple touchdown passes in six of the last seven games but I just don't trust Ryan anymore It sounds like Ronald Jones is going to miss this week because of contract tracing... My guess is we see Leonard Fournette for about 50-60% of the snaps, LeSean McCoy for 30% and the rest is Ke'Shawn Vaughn... Week 14 usage with Fournette inactive: Jones 19 touches, 18-80-1 rushing with two targets; McCoy five touches... Jones had three RZ opportunities in Week 14... ATL is allowing just 3.8 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs but has given up an average of 122 total yards to Kamara and Ekeler over the past two games RB Todd Gurley's Fantasy Football career is probably over... Snaps since Gurley returned from injury in Week 13: Ito Smith 40%, Gurley 33%, Brian Hill 16%... Week 14 usage: Smith 12 touches, 11-42-0 rushing with one target; Gurley eight touches, 6-19-0 rushing, 2-12-0 receiving on three targets... Over the past two games, Gurley still leads ATL with five RZ opportunities, Smith has two... TB is allowing just 3.2 YPC (fewest in the NFL) and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, last week Dalvin Cook became the first running back over 59 rushing yards all season against TB Since Week 9 when Antonio Brown joined the team, Mike Evans leads TB with a 22% target share, Brown 18%, Chris Godwin 18%, Rob Gronkowski 13%... Week 14 usage: Evans led the team in receiving with 3-56-0 on five targets, Brown 5-49-0 on five targets, Godwin 2-25-0 on three targets, Scotty Miller 1-48-1 on two targets... Since Week 9, Evans leads TB with 11 RZ targets, Gronkowski has five... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 100 receiving yards or a touchdown to four different WRs over the last two games WR Calvin Ridley is currently the WR6 while Julio Jones is the WR14 in FPPG... Target share in Week 14 without Jones: Ridley 38%, Russell Gage 22%... Target share in Week 13 with Jones: Ridley 27%, Jones 27%, Gage 22%... Week 14 usage: Ridley led the team in receiving with 8-124-1 on 12 targets, Gage 5-82-0 on seven targets, threw a 39-yard touchdown... Ridley leads ATL with 18 RZ targets this season, Gage has 13, Jones has 11... TB is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to WRs, got shredded in Weeks 11 and 12 and then held each of Jefferson/Thielen under 40 yards in Week 14 Week 14 usage: Rob Gronkowski 1-2-1 receiving on two targets... Gronkowski ran 16 routes, Cameron Brate ran 12 routes on 25 dropbacks... ATL is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to TEs but has given up just one touchdown to the position over the last six games TE Week 14 usage: Hayden Hurst 1-7-0 receiving on three targets... Hurst ran 25 routes, Luke Stocker ran 10 on 38 dropbacks... TB is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TEs, has allowed 60 yards or a touchdown to the position in six of its last seven games

5-8 SU 4-9 5-8 ATS 3-10 6-7 Over-Under 7-6 5.60, 17th OFF YPP 5.32, 21st 5.18, 6th DEF YPP 5.80, 25th 137, 25th QB Pressures 135, 28th 168, 17th Pressures Allowed 180, 20th 48, clear Weather 48, clear WR Deebo Samuel OUT... G Daniel Brunskill, CB K'Waun Williams, CB Emmanuel Moseley, RB Raheem Mostert, DT D.J. Jones, MLB Fred Warner QUES Injuries RB Ezekiel Elliott, CB Rashard Robinson, DB Deante Burton, S Donovan Wilson, CB Anthony Brown QUES In nine games this season, Nick Mullens has 10 TDs with 13 turnovers, completing 65.5% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... DAL is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs, is still giving up TDs but has held QBs under 225 passing yards in six of the last eight games QB In the eight games Andy Dalton has played, he has nine TDs with six INTs, completing 65.5% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt... SF is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up one touchdown pass or less in three of the last four games It sure sounds like Raheem Mostert could be out this week... The last time we saw Jeff Wilson without Mostert was in Week 7 when he played 56% of the snaps and posted 17-112-3 rushing with 2-8-0 receiving on two targets... Snaps since Week 12 with Mostert back: Mostert 45%, Wilson 43%, Jerick McKinnon 9%... Since Week 12, Wilson leads SF with seven RZ opportunities, Kyle Juszczyk has five, Mostert has three... DAL is allowing 5.0 YPC and 4.0 receptions per game to RBs, did a good job limiting CIN RBs in Week 14 but destroyed by MIN, WAS, BAL RBs in Weeks 11-13 RB Ezekiel Elliott is currently the RB15 in FPPG... Snaps following their Week 10 bye: Elliott 65%, Tony Pollard 36%... Week 14 usage: Elliott 14 touches, 12-48-0 rushing, 2-11-0 receiving on three targets; Pollard 13 touches, 11-39-0 rushing, 2-9-1 receiving on two targets... Since Week 11, Elliott leads DAL with 14 RZ opportunities, Pollard has six... SF is allowing just 3.7 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs but has allowed 80 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in six straight games Week 14 target share with Deebo Samuel getting hurt early in the game: Brandon Aiyuk 36%, Kendrick Bourne 16%, Jordan Reed 11%... Week 14 usage: Aiyuk led the team in receiving with 10-119-0 on 16 targets, Bourne 3-42-0 on seven targets... Aiyuk is averaging 12.3 targets per game over his last four... Aiyuk leads SF with 13 RZ targets this season, Bourne has nine... DAL is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 10 TDs to the position over the last six games, including to the ghost of A.J. Green in Week 14 WR Amari Cooper is currently the WR16 in FPPG... Target shares since Dalton returned as the quarterback in Week 11: Michael Gallup 23%, Cooper 22%, CeeDee Lamb 18%, Dalton Schultz 14%... Week 14 usage: Cooper led the team in receiving with 4-51-1 on five targets, Lamb 2-46-0 on two targets, Gallup 2-23-0 on six targets... Since Week 11, Gallup and Schultz are tied with six RZ targets, Cooper has five... SF is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has been inconsistent, gave up three TDs in a game to WRs in three of the last six games Week 14 usage: Ross Dwelley 2-20-0 receiving on two targets, Jordan Reed 2-13-0 on five targets... Reed ran 28 routes, Dwelley ran 16 on 53 dropbacks... DAL is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, limits yards but has given up three TDs to the position over the last seven games TE Week 14 usage: Dalton Schultz 3-34-0 receiving on three targets... Ran 23 routes on 26 dropbacks... SF is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up two TDs to the position in the last five games

5-8 SU 9-4 6-7 ATS 6-7 8-5 Over-Under 9-3-1 5.56, 18th OFF YPP 6.10, 3rd 6.01, 29th DEF YPP 5.68, 20th 137, 25th QB Pressures 156, 19th 147, 11th Pressures Allowed 132, 6th 50, cloudy Weather 50, cloudy WR Kenny Golladay and DE Da'Shawn Hand are DOUBTFUL... C Frank Ragnow, DT John Penisini, T Tyrell Crosby, CB Darryl Roberts, QB Matthew Stafford QUES Injuries T Dennis Kelly, WR A.J. Brown, TE Geoff Swaim, G Rodger Saffold, SS Kenny Vaccaro, CB Adoree' Jackson QUES Looks like Chase Daniel is going to get the start... In his career he has eight touchdown passes with six INT, completing 67.5% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... TEN is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple touchdown passes in nine of 13 games QB Ryan Tannehill is currently the QB8 in FPPG... On the season Tannehill has 30 total TDs (two rushing) with five INTs, completing 65.8% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... DET is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up eight touchdown passes over the last three games Week 14 snaps with D'Andre Swift back: Swift 53%, Adrian Peterson 25%, Kerryon Johnson 22%... Week 14 usage: Swift 11 touches, 7-24-1 rushing, 4-26-0 receiving on five targets; Peterson five touches, Johnson three touches but scored a goal-line touchdown... Swift had four RZ opportunities in Week 14 alone, Johnson had one, Peterson had one... TEN is allowing 4.3 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 83 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in five straight games RB Derrick Henry is currently the RB4 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Henry 64%, Jeremy McNichols 28%... Week 14 usage: Henry 28 touches, 26-215-2 rushing with two targets; McNichols 12 touches, 11-9-0 rushing with one target... Henry leads the NFL with 57 RZ opportunities... DET is allowing 4.6 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs, has been a little better recently but has given up 23 total TDs to the position this season I doubt we see Kenny Golladay again this season... Target share since Week 9 without Golladay: Marvin Jones 23%, T.J. Hockenson 21%, Danny Amendola 16%... Week 14 usage: Amendola led the team in receiving with 6-66-0 on seven targets, Jones 4-48-0 on eight targets... Since Week 9, Amendola is second on the team with five RZ targets, Jones has four... TEN is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to the position over the last three games WR A.J. Brown is currently WR11 and Corey Davis WR20 in FPPG... On the season, Brown leads the team with a 24% target share, Corey Davis 23%, Jonnu Smith 15% in the games he's played... Week 14 usage: Brown led the team in receiving with 7-112-1 on nine targets, Davis 3-34-0 on three targets... Brown is second on the team with 10 RZ targets, Davis has six... DET is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 240+ yards to opposing team's WRs in four of the last five games Hockenson is currently the TE4 in FPPG... Week 14 usage: Hockenson 6-43-1 receiving on 11 targets... Ran 39 routes on 52 dropbacks... TEN is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up three TDs in the last six games TE Week 14 usage: Geoff Swaim 3-34-1 receiving on three targets, Jonnu Smith 2-20-0 on two targets... Smith ran 20 routes, Swaim ran 10, Anthony Firkser ran seven on 25 dropbacks... DET is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up a touchdown to the position in back-to-back games

4-9 SU 9-4 4-9 ATS 8-5 6-7 Over-Under 8-5 6.09, 5th OFF YPP 5.77, 10th 6.05, 30th DEF YPP 5.34, 13th 136, 27th QB Pressures 142, 23rd 191, 25th Pressures Allowed 115, 3rd DOME Weather DOME WR Brandin Cooks, RB Duke Johnson, RB C.J. Prosise, CB Cornell Armstrong, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid QUES Injuries DT DeForest Buckner, TE Mo Alie-Cox QUES Deshaun Watson is currently the QB6 in FPPG... On the season he has 28 total TDs (three rushing) with six INTs, completing 68.9% of his passes at a league-leading 8.7 yards per attempt... Watson has 36+ rushing yards in six of his last seven games... IND is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs, did not allow a passing touchdown to Watson back in Week 13 but has allowed a rushing touchdown to a quarterback in three straight games QB Philip Rivers is BACK!... On the season he has 20 TDs with nine INTs, completing 68.1% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... He has multiple touchdown passes in each of his last four games... HOU is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to QBs and has just given up five touchdown passes over the last two games since Bradley Roby was suspended Week 13 snaps with David Johnson: David Johnson 58%, Duke Johnson 53%... Week 14 snaps without David Johnson in a blowout: Duke Johnson 45%, Buddy Howell 35%, C.J. Prosise 20%... Week 14 usage: Duke Johnson 10 touches, 8-26-0 rushing, 2-53-0 receiving; Howell 12 touches, 11-42-0 rushing in garbage time... IND is allowing 3.8 YPC and 5.1 receptions per game to RBs, has held running backs under 50 rushing yards in back-to-back games but did give up a rushing touchdown to David Johnson in Week 13 RB Snaps since Jonathan Taylor returned in Week 13: Taylor 52%, Nyheim Hines 35%, Jordan Wilkins 15%... Week 14 usage: Taylor 22 touches, 20-150-2 rushing, 2-15-0 receiving on two targets; Hines 11 touches, 7-58-0 rushing, 4-17-0 receiving on four targets... Over the past two weeks, Hines leads the team with eight RZ opportunities, Taylor has five... HOU is allowing 5.4 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 11 total TDs to RBs over the last eight games Week 13 target share with Brandin Cooks: Keke Coutee 24%, Cooks 22%, Chad Hansen 19%... Week 14 target share without Cooks: Hansen 26%, Jordan Akins 22%, Steven Mitchell Jr. 19%, Coutee 11%... Week 14 usage: Hansen led the team in receiving with 7-56-0 on seven targets, Coutee 3-24-1 on three targets... Over the past two games without Will Fuller, Coutee leads the team with two RZ targets... IND is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but Coutee and Hansen both went over 100 yards against them in Week 13 WR T.Y. Hilton is the WR3 since Week 12... During that span, Hilton leads IND with a 22% target share, Michael Pittman 18%, Nyheim Hines 16%... Week 14 usage: Hilton led the team in receiving with. 5-86-2 on seven targets, Pittman 2-42-0 on five targets... Since Week 12, Pittman leads the team with 12 RZ targets, Hilton has three... HOU is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, Hilton went 8-110-1 against the Texans back in Week 13 and has owned them in his career (11 TDs in 17 games) Week 14 usage: Jordan Akins 3-20-0 receiving on six targets and dropped the easiest touchdown of all time... Akins ran 26 routes, Darren Fells ran 20, Kahale Warring ran 11 on 45 dropbacks... IND is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, Akins had 2-10-0 against the Texans in Week 13 TE Week 14 usage: Jack Doyle 3-44-0 receiving on three targets, Mo Alie-Cox 1-9-0 on one target... Doyle ran 15 routes, Trey Burton ran 13, Alie-Cox ran seven on 30 dropbacks... HOU is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to TEs, each Colts tight end was held under 25 yards back in Week 13

6-7 SU 8-5 6-7 ATS 10-3 4-9 Over-Under 5-8 5.30, 22nd OFF YPP 5.20, 25th 5.72, 21st DEF YPP 5.74, 23rd 141, 24th QB Pressures 183, 9th 128, 5th Pressures Allowed 162, 16th 79, cloudy Weather 79, cloudy RB Damien Harris, CB J.C. Jackson, DT Adam Butler, G Shaq Mason, DT Lawrence Guy, RB James White QUES Injuries SS Bobby McCain, WR DeVante Parker, RB Salvon Ahmed, OLB Elandon Roberts, G Ereck Flowers, WR Jakeem Grant, MLB Kyle Van Noy, TE Mike Gesicki QUES Cam Newton will start in Week 15 despite being yanked for Jarrett Stidham last week... In 12 games this season, Newton has 16 total TDs (11 rushing) with 11 turnovers, completing 66.1% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt... MIA is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up just three passing TDs with eight INTs over the last four games QB Tua Tagovailoa had the best Fantasy game of his young career in Week 13, throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns with 6-24-1 rushing... In seven games this season, Tagovailoa has 10 total TDs (one rushing) with two turnovers, completing 62% of his passes at 6.6 yards per attempt... NE is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to QBs and limited fellow rookie Justin Herbert to just 209 yards and two INTs back in Week 13 Snaps since Week 12 without Rex Burkhead: Damien Harris 50%, James White 37%, Sony Michel 21%... Week 14 usage: Harris 12 touches, 11-50-0 rushing with two targets; Michel 7-22-0 rushing with one target; White just four touches with two targets... Since Week 12, Newton leads NE with 14 RZ opportunities, Harris has 13, Michel has five, White has four... MIA is allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs, has given up just two rushing TDs to RBs since Week 6 RB Myles Gaskin is expected to miss Week 15 after testing positive for COVID late last week... Week 14 snaps without Gaskin: Patrick Laird 50%, DeAndre Washington 47% but Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida could be back this week... Week 14 usage: Washington 15 touches, 13-35-0 rushing, 2-17-0 receiving on four targets... Laird had two RZ opportunities in Week 14, Washington had one... NE is allowing 4.5 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 194 total yards to Cam Akers in Week 14 Target share since N'Keal Harry returned in Week 10: Jakobi Meyers 23%, Damiere Byrd 22%, Harry 15%... Week 15 usage: Harry led the team in receiving with 3-49-0 on four targets, Byrd 5-48-0 on eight targets, Meyers 4-47-0 on five targets... Since Week 10, Meyers leads NE with four RZ targets, Harry has two... MIA is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just two receiving TDs to WRs over the last four games WR Target share over the last two games with Tagovailoa starting and finishing each: Mike Gesicki 20%, Lynn Bowden 16%, Jakeem Grant 13%, DeVante Parker 12%... Week 14 usage: Bowden Jr. just one carry but 7-82-0 receiving on nine targets, Mack Hollins 5-66-0 receiving on nine targets, Parker zero receptions on two targets but got hurt... Bowden led the team with 51 routes in Week 14, Hollins 35, Malcolm Perry 29 on 65 dropbacks... NE is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, hasgiven up just one touchdown the position over the last three games Week 14 usage: Devin Asiasi zero receptions on one target... Dalton Keene ran 18 routes, Asiasi ran nine on 33 dropbacks... MIA is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up 49 yards or a touchdown to the position in five of the last six games TE Week 14 usage: Mike Gesicki 5-65-2 receiving on six targets, Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe three targets each... Gesicki ran 34 routes, Shaheen ran 22, Smythe ran 16 on 65 dropbacks... NE is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one touchdown the position all season

6-7 SU 6-7 6-7 ATS 6-7 5-8 Over-Under 8-4-1 4.98, 28th OFF YPP 6.09, 4th 5.28, 10th DEF YPP 5.79, 24th 167, 16th QB Pressures 135, 28th 178, 19th Pressures Allowed 175, 18th DOME Weather DOME LB James Vaughters, T Charles Leno Jr., OLB Khalil Mack, TE Jimmy Graham, CB Buster Skrine, CB Jaylon Johnson QUES Injuries FB C.J. Ham, DT Armon Watts, LB Jordan Brailford, RB Alexander Mattison, TE Kyle Rudolph, MLB Eric Kendricks QUES Since Mitchell Trubisky became the starter again in Week 12, he has seven TDs with four turnovers... On the season he's completed 63.8% of his passes at 6.7 yards per attempt... MIN is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to QBs but has given up just seven passing TDs with five INTs over the last five games QB Kirk Cousins is currently QB13 in FPPG... On the season Cousins has 27 TDs with 12 INTs, completing 67.5% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... Cousins had a career-high 41 rushing yards in Week 14... CHI is allowing seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs but has given up multiple touchdown passes in six of the last seven games David Montgomery is the RB2 overall since Week 12 with at least 111 total yards and a touchdown in each game... Snaps since Week 12: Montgomery 76%, Cordarrelle Patterson 23%... Week 14 usage: Montgomery 14 touches, 11-113-1 rushing, 3-42-0 receiving on four targets; Patterson 6-26-0 rushing with one target... Since Week 12, Montgomery leads CHI with 12 RZ opportunities, Patterson has five... MIN is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 108 total yards and a touchdown to a running back in back-to-back games RB Dalvin Cook is the RB2 in FPPG... Snaps since Cook returned in Week 8: Cook 76%, Alexander Mattison 13%, Ameer Abdullah 5%... Week 14 usage: Cook 24 touches, 22-102-1 rushing, 2-8-0 receiving on four targets... Cook's 53 RZ opportunities are second most in the NFL behind Derrick Henry... CHI is allowing 4.0 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, has held running backs under 60 rushing yards in back-to-back games, also limited Cook to just 30-96-0 rushing back in Week 10 Allen Robinson is currently the WR9 in FPPG... Target share since Week 12 with Trubisky as the quarterback: Robinson 30%, Cole Kmet 15%, Darnell Mooney 15%, Anthony Miller 12%... Week 14 usage: Robinson 9-123-1 receiving on 13 targets, Mooney 2-22-1 on two targets... Since Week 12 Robinson leads the team with eight RZ targets... MIN is allowing the second most Fantasy points to WRs, limited Robinson to just 6-43-0 back in Week 10 but that was with Nick Foles WR Adam Thielen is currently WR8 while Justin Jefferson is WR12 in FPPG... Target share over the last two weeks with both star wide receivers active: Justin Jefferson 27%, Adam Thielen 20%, Dalvin Cook 17%... Week 14 usage: Thielen 3-39-0 receiving on four targets, Jefferson 4-39-0 on eight targets... On the season Thielen leads the team with 17 RZ targets, Jefferson has eight... CHI is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up seven TDs to the positon over the last four games, including two to Thielen back in Week 10 (Jefferson had 8-135-0) Week 14 usage: Cole Kmet 4-41-0 receiving on seven targets, Jimmy Graham 4-23-1 on four targets... Kmet ran 24 routes, Graham ran 16 on 39 dropbacks... MIN is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown in five of the last nine games TE Week 14 usage without Kyle Rudolph: Irv Smith Jr. led the team in receiving with 4-63-1 on four targets, Tyler Conklin 5-40-0 on five targets... Conklin ran 26 routes, Smith Jr. ran 17 on 49 dropbacks... CHI is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up six TDs to the position over the last seven games

9-4 SU 6-7 7-6 ATS 8-5 6-7 Over-Under 5-7-1 5.98, 6th OFF YPP 4.86, 30th 5.68, 19th DEF YPP 4.98, 4th 186, 6th QB Pressures 161, 18th 208, 31st Pressures Allowed 159, 15th 43, cloudy Weather 43, cloudy SS Damarious Randall, RB Chris Carson, G Phil Haynes, G Mike Iupati, RB Carlos Hyde, OT Jamarco Jones, SS Ryan Neal, RB Travis Homer, DE Carlos Dunlap, T Brandon Shell QUES Injuries RB Peyton Barber, RB Antonio Gibson, QB Alex Smith, DT Jonathan Allen, OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis QUES Russell Wilson is currently the QB3 in FPPG... On the season Wilson has 37 total TDs (one rushing) with 12 INTs, completing 70.4% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... Wilson has 31 pass attempts or less in three of his last four games... WAS is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has limited opposing QBs to just one touchdown pass or less in six of the last eight games QB Alex Smith is dealing with a calf injury but looks like he'll be able to go... In seven games this season, Smith has four TDs with six INTs, completing 66.4% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... If he can't go, Dwayne Haskins will suit up... SEA is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to QBs but has given up just five passing TDs over the last five games Snaps since Chris Carson returned in Week 12: Carson 47%, Carlos Hyde 43%, DeeJay Dallas 9%... Week 14 usage: Carson 15 touches, 12-76-1 rushing, 3-22-0 receiving on five targets; Hyde 15-66-0 rushing with zero targets (garbage time)... Since Week 12, Hyde leads SEA with eight RZ opportunities (five came in Week 14), Carson has four... WAS is allowing 3.9 YPC and 3.9 receptions per game to RBs, has only allowed one running back over 32 rushing yards since Week 11 RB Week 14 snaps without Antonio Gibson: J.D. McKissic 65%, Peyton Barber 48%... Week 14 usage: McKissic 13 touches, 11-68-0 rushing, 2-18-0 receiving on four targets; Barber 14 touches, 12-37-0 rushing with three targets... Barber and McKissic each had one RZ opportunity in Week 14... SEA is allowing just 3.9 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs but has given up seven total TDs to RBs over the last five games, struggles with pass-catching backs, too DK Metcalf is currently the WR4 while Tyler Lockett is the WR13 in FPPG... Metcalf and Lockett are tied with 106 targets each this season, a 24% target share, Carson 12%, David Moore 9%... Week 14 usage: Metcalf led the team in receiving with 6-61-1 on eight targets, Lockett 5-52-0 on five targets, Moore 3-20-1 on five targets... Metcalf leads SEA with 13 RZ targets this season, Lockett has 12, Moore has 12... WAS is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 100 yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver in five straight games WR Target share since Week 9 when Alex Smith tookover: McKissic 23%, Terry McLaurin 21%, Logan Thomas 17%... Week 14 usage: McLaurin 2-24-0 receiving on six targets... McLaurin has been held under 30 yards in back-to-back games... Since Week 9, McLaurin is third on the team with four RZ targets... SEA is allowing the third most Fantasy points to WRs but has not given up a touchdown to the position since Week 9 Week 14 usage: Will Dissly 2-23-1 receiving on two targets, Jacob Holliser 1-20-0 on one target... Hollister ran 19 routes, Dissly ran 11 on 35 dropbacks... WAS is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not given up a touchdown to the position since Week 9 TE Week 14 usage: Logan Thomas led the team in receiving with 6-43-0 on seven targets... Ran 31 routes on 35 dropbacks... SEA is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up five TDs to the position over the last seven games

1-12 SU 8-5 6-7 ATS 7-6 6-6-1 Over-Under 6-7 5.34, 20th OFF YPP 5.63, 15th 6.26, 32nd DEF YPP 5.27, 9th 129, 31st QB Pressures 173, 11th 187, 24th Pressures Allowed 150, 13th 40, overcast Weather 40, overcast RB James Robinson, DE Adam Gotsis, CB Greg Mabin, CB Sidney Jones, TE Tyler Eifert, SS Josh Jones QUES Injuries COVID: WRs Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, and James Proche... DE Derek Wolfe, CB Davontae Harris, CB Marcus Peters, DE Calais Campbell, DB Anthony Levine, CB Jimmy Smith, DT Broderick Washington QUES Gardner Minshew is back!... In eight games this season, Minshew has 15 total TDs (one rushing) with five INTs, completing 65.1% of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt... Has 14+ rushing yards in seven of eight games... BAL is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple touchdown passes in three of the last four games QB Lamar Jackson is currently the QB9 in FPPG... Jackson has 24 total TDs (six rushing) with seven INTs, completing 63.9% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt... Jackson is averaging 109 rushing yards over the last two games with three rushing TDs during that span... JAC is allowing the third most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple passing touchdowns in seven straight, has given up 38+ rushing yards to QBs three different times James Robinson is currently the RB6 in FPPG... Snaps following their Week 8 bye: Robinson 77%, Dare Ogunbowale 17%... Week 14 usage: Robinson 16 touches, 12-67-0 rushing, 4-16-0 receiving on four targets... Robinson has 16+ touches in every game this season... On the season Robinson leads JAC with 35 RZ opportunities... BAL is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 93 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in 11 straight games RB Snaps since Week 13 with all the backs healthy: J.K. Dobbins 50%, Gus Edwards 30%, Justice Hill 10%, Mark Ingram 10%... Week 14 usage: Dobbins 13-53-1 rushing with zero targets, Edwards eight touches, 7-49-2 rushing with one target... Over the past two games, Dobbins leads BAL with seven RZ opportunities, Jackson has four, Edwards has three... JAC is allowing 4.5 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up an average to 230 total yards to running backs over the last three games Target share in Weeks 1-7 with Minshew as the quarterback: D.J. Chark 19%, Keelan Cole 15%, Laviska Shenault 15%... Week 14 usage: Cole led the team in receiving with 7-67-1 on 12 targets, Shenault 6-49-0 on 11 targets, Chark 2-16-0 on nine targets... Chark led the team with eight RZ targets in Weeks 1-7... BAL is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to WRs over the last four games WR Week 14 target share with everybody back: Marquise Brown 32%, Mark Andrews 32%, Willie Snead 26%... Week 14 usage: Brown 2-50-1 receiving on six targets, Snead 3-29-0 on five targets... On the season Snead is second on the team with eight RZ targets, Brown has six... JAC is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed a 100-yard wide receiver in nine straight games Week 14 usage: Tyler Eifert 2-22-0 receiving on two targets, James O'Shaughnessy 2-14-0 on two targets... Eifert ran 37 routes, O'Shaughnessy ran 17 on 57 dropbacks... BAL is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one touchdown over the last six games TE Week 14 usage: Mark Andrews led the team in receiving with 5-78-0 on six targets... Ran 28 route on 32 dropbacks... JAC is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given three touchdowns in the last four games

0-13 SU 9-4 4-9 ATS 8-5 6-7 Over-Under 4-9 4.66, 32nd OFF YPP 5.71, 13th 5.86, 26th DEF YPP 4.56, 1st 171, 12th QB Pressures 184, 8th 199, 27th Pressures Allowed 137, 8th DOME Weather DOME WR Jamison Crowder, FS Marcus Maye QUES Injuries WR Robert Woods QUES Sam Darnold might not make it out of this game alive... In nine games this season, Darnold has seven total TDs (two rushing) with 11 turnovers, completing just 58.4% of his passes at 5.8 yards per attempt... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up just one touchdown pass or less in five of the last seven games QB Jared Goff has been solid at times this year but is limited by the Rams' eight highest rush percentage... On the season Goff has 22 total TDs (four rushing) with 11 INTs, completing 68.2% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt... NYJ allowing the second most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up 12 passing TDs over the last four games Snaps in Weeks 6-9 with La'Mical Perine: Perine 56%, Frank Gore 37%, Ty Johnson 5%... Week 14 snaps without Perine: Johnson 38%, Gore 32%, Josh Adams 23%... Week 14 usage (in a blowout): Gore nine touches, 8-23-0 rushing with one target; Johnson 8-16-0 rushing; Adams eight touches, 6-27-0 rushing with two targets... LAR allowing just 3.9 YPC and 5.0 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a running back over 50 rushing yards since Week 6 but has given up five rushing TDs to RBs during that span RB Snaps since Week 13 with Cam Akers taking over: Akers 70%, Darrell Henderson 17%, Malcolm Brown 13%... Week 14 usage: Akers 31 touches, 29-171-0 rushing, 2-23-0 receiving on three targets... Akers has 14 RZ opportunities over the last two weeks, the most in the NFL... NYJ allowing 4.1 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, has been better against the position recently but then gave up 171 total yards a touchdown to SEA RBs in Week 14 Target share in Weeks 12-13 with Sam Darnold at quarterback and Denzel Mims active: Jamison Crowder 25%, Breshad Perriman 25%, Mims 23%... Week 14 usage without Mims: Braxton Berrios led the team in receiving with 3-49-0 on five targets, Perriman 3-26-0 on seven targets, Crowder 2-7-0 on four targets... Crowder leads the team with nine RZ targets, Mims has four, Perriman has four... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just seven TDs to the position in 13 games WR Robert Woods is currently the WR15 while Cooper Kupp is the WR23 in FPPG... On the season, Kupp leads LAR with a 24% target share, Woods 23%, Josh Reynolds 14%... Week 14 usage: Kupp 5-33-1 receiving on five targets, Woods 5-32-0 on eight targets... Kupp leads LAR with 13 RZ targets, Woods has 11... NYJ allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to WRs, allowed three different WRs to score in Week 14 Week 14 usage: Chris Herndon 1-9-0 receiving on one target... Herndon ran 17 routes on 31 dropbacks... LAR allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just two TDs to the position in the last seven games TE Week 14 usage: Tyler Higbee led the team in receiving with 2-34-0 on two targets, Gerald Everett 1-9-0 on three targets... Higbee ran 15 routes, Everett ran 14 on 27 dropbacks... NYJ allowing the most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up six TDs to the position over the last four games

4-8-1 SU 7-6 5-8 ATS 6-7 5-8 Over-Under 4-9 4.98, 27th OFF YPP 5.71, 12th 5.23, 7th DEF YPP 5.27, 8th 194, 3rd QB Pressures 170, 13th 209, 32nd Pressures Allowed 143, 10th DOME Weather DOME T Jack Driscoll and CB Avonte Maddox are OUT for Week 15... LB Shaun Bradley, DB Michael Jacquet, LB T.J. Edwards, S Grayland Arnold, CB Darius Slay, DT Malik Jackson QUES Injuries DE Jordan Phillips OUT for Week 15... OLB De'Vondre Campbell, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, T Kelvin Beachum, RB Chase Edmonds, FS Jalen Thompson, G Justin Pugh QUES Jalen Hurts finished as the QB13 last week, completing 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown, adding 18-106-0 rushing... ARI is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up just one passing touchdown with two INTs over the last three games QB Kyler Murray is currently the QB4 in FPPG... On the season Murray has 33 total TDs (10 rushing) with 10 INTs, completing 67% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt... His 13 rushing attempts in Week 14 were his most since Week 7... PHI is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up 60+ rushing yards to a quarterback in three games this season Snaps since Miles Sanders returned in Week 10: Sanders 66%, Boston Scott 30%, Jordan Howard was inactive in Week 14... Week 14 usage: Sanders 18 touches, 14-115-2 rushing, 4-21-0 receiving on five targets; Scott just four touches... Since Week 10, Sanders leads PHI with eight RZ opportunities... ARI is allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up six rushing TDs to RBs over the last four games RB Snaps since Kenyan Drake returned in Week 10: Drake 52%, Chase Edmonds 51%... Week 14 usage: Drake 24 touches, 23-80-1 rushing with one target; Edmonds 11 touches, 7-32-0 rushing, 4-21-0 receiving on five targets... Since Week 10, Drake leads ARI with 29 RZ opportunities, Edmonds has eight, Murray has five... PHI is allowing just 3.7 YPC and 4.2 YPC to RBs, has given up a rushing touchdown to a running back in 11 of 13 games Week 14 target share with Jalen Hurts at QB (with routes run): Dallas Goedert 23% (24 routes on 36 dropbacks), Sanders 19% (23 routes), Greg Ward 19% (28 routes), Jalen Reagor 15% (25 routes)... Week 14 usage: Reagor led the team in receiving with 2-46-0 on four targets, Ward 2-20-0 on five targets, Jeffery 1-15-1 on one target... Alshon Jeffery was the only pass catcher with a RZ target in Week 14... ARI is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, hasn't given up a touchdown to the position since Week 11 WR DeAndre Hopkins is currently WR7 in FPPG... On the season, Hopkins leads ARI with a 29% target share, Larry Fitzgerald 16%, Christian Kirk 16%... Week 14 usage: Hopkins 9-136-0 receiving on 11 targets, Kirk 3-14-0 on four targets... Hopkins leads ARI with 13 RZ targets, Kirk has 10... PHI is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up four TDs to WRs over the last three games, has also allowed 84+ yards to WR1s in three straight Week 14 usage: Dallas Goedert 4-43-0 receiving on six targets, Zach Ertz 2-8-0 on three targets... Goedert ran 24 routes, Ertz ran 22 on 36 dropbacks... ARI is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has only given up one touchdown since Week 5 TE Week 14 usage: Dan Arnold 2-27-1 receiving on four targets, Maxx Williams 2-17-0 on two targets... Williams ran 18 routes, Arnold ran 17 on 44 dropbacks... PHI is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown in two straight

12-1 SU 10-3 6-7 ATS 7-6 6-7 Over-Under 8-5 6.57, 1st OFF YPP 5.62, 16th 5.56, 15th DEF YPP 4.97, 3rd 185, 7th QB Pressures 191, 4th 181, 21st Pressures Allowed 142, 9th DOME Weather DOME TE Ricky Seals-Jones, RB Darwin Thompson, T Eric Fisher, T Mike Remmers QUES Injuries WR Michael Thomas, WR Deonte Harris, DT Malcom Brown, G Nick Easton, DE Anthony Lanier QUES Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB1 in FPPG... On the season Mahomes has 35 total TDs (two rushing) with five INTs, completing 68.4% of his passes at 8.5 yards per attempt... Mahomes leads the NFL with 4,208 passing yards... NOR allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has limited QBs to just one touchdown pass or less in five straight games QB Drew Brees is practicing but I'm prepping for another week of Taysom Hill... Since Hill took over in Week 11, he's the QB8 in FPPG... Over his last four starts, Hill has eight total TDs (four rushing) with five turnovers... Hill is also averaging 52.3 rushing yards per game during that span... KC is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs and has given up multiple passing TDs in five straight games (including two rushing TDs) Week 14 snaps with Clyde Edwards-Helaire back: CEH 74%, Le'Veon Bell 18%... Week 14 usage: Edwards-Helaire 21 touches, 16-32-0 rushing, 5-59-0 receiving on six targets; Bell just four touches with three targets... Since Le'Veon Bell joined the team in Week 7, Edwards-Helaire has 12 RZ opportunities, Bell has 10... NOR allowing just 3.7 YPC and 4.3 receptions per game to RBs, gave up two rushing TDs to Miles Sanders in Week 14 but hadn't allowed a touchdown to a running back before that since Week 4 RB Alvin Kamara is currently the RB3 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 11 with Hill at quarterback: Kamara 58%, Latavius Murray 42%... Week 14 usage: Kamara 18 touches, 11-50-1 rushing, 7-44-0 receiving on 10 targets; Murray just five touches... Since Week 11, Hill leads NO with 11 RZ opportunities, Kamara has eight... KC is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.5 receptions per game to RBs, has given up some big games to the position recently: 142 total yards to Gordon in Week 13, 151 total yards and two TDs to McCaffrey in Week 9 Tyreek Hill is currently the WR2 in FPPG... On the season Travis Kelce leads KC with a 25% target share, Hill 24% (goes up to 29% since Week 7), Sammy Watkins 15% in the games he's played... Week 14 usage: Hill 3-79-1 receiving on seven targets with a 32-yard rushing touchdown, Watkins 2-52-0 on three targets, Mecole Hardman 3-40-0 on three targets, had a punt return TD... Hill and Kelce are each tied with 18 RZ targets... NO is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just three touchdowns to the position over the last six games WR Since Week 11 with Hill, Michael Thomas is the WR21 in FPPG... Target share since Week 11: Thomas 33%, Emmanuel Sanders 15%, Alvin Kamara 14%, Tre'Quan Smith 12%... Week 14 usage: Thomas led the team in receiving with 8-84-0 on eight targets, Smith 3-60-0 on six targets, Sanders 3-48-1 on five targets... Since Week 11, Thomas leads NO with six RZ targets, Cook has three, Sanders has two... KC is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to WRs, shut down MIA WRs in Week 14 but gave up six TDs to the position in the four games prior Travis Kelce is currently the TE1 in FPPG plus he leads the NFL with 1,250 receiving yards... Week 14 usage: Kelce led the team in receiving with 8-136-1 on 10 targets... Ran 35 routes on 39 dropbacks... NO is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not allowed a touchdown since Week 5 TE Week 14 usage: Jared Cook 3-37-1 receiving on four targets... Cook ran 29 routes, Adam Trautman ran nine on 46 dropbacks... KC is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown or 100 receiving yards to a tight end in three of the last four games

9-4 SU 5-8 5-8 ATS 8-5 8-5 Over-Under 3-9-1 5.92, 7th OFF YPP 4.89, 29th 5.57, 16th DEF YPP 5.33, 12th 155, 20th QB Pressures 168, 15th 116, 4th Pressures Allowed 199, 27th 33, light rain Weather 33, light rain C JC Tretter, DT Larry Ogunjobi, TJack Conklin, G Wyatt Teller, CB Kevin Johnson, WR Khadarel Hodge, CB Denzel Ward, FS Andrew Sendejo, TE Austin Hooper QUES Injuries COVID: CB James Bradberry... QB Daniel Jones, TE Kaden Smith, G Kevin Zeitler, CB Darnay Holmes QUES All of a sudden Baker Mayfield has nine total TDs over his last three games... On the season Mayfield has 24 total TDs (one rushing) with eight INTs, completing 62.3% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt... NYG allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has limited opposing QBs to just one touchdown pass or less in five straight games QB Daniel Jones is still dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries but is questionable; if he can't go Colt McCoy will suit up... In 12 games this season, Jones has nine TDs with 14 turnovers, completing 62.6% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt... CLE is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple TDs to QBs in four straight games, including 125 rushing yards to Lamar Jackson in Week 14 Nick Chubb is currently the RB7 while Kareem Hunt is the RB14 in FPPG... Snaps since Chubb returned in Week 10: Chubb 51%, Hunt 50%... Week 14 usage: Chubb 19 touches, 17-82-2 rushing, 2-21-0 receiving; Hunt 12 touches, 6-33-1 rushing, 6-77-1 receiving on seven targets... Since Week 10, Chubb leads CLE with 15 RZ opportunities, Hunt has 14... NYG allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 90 total yards and a touchdown to a running back in back-to-back games RB Since Week 8 without Devonta Freeman, Wayne Gallman is the RB13 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 8: Gallman 55%, Dion Lewis 25%, Alfred Morris 19%... Week 14 usage: Gallman 15 touches, 12-57-0 rushing, 3-16-0 receiving on four targets; Lewis 2-14-1 rushing with zero targets... Since Week 8, Gallman leads NYG with 18 RZ opportunities, Lewis has five... CLE is allowing 4.1 YPC and 4.4 receptions per game to RBs, has given up five rushing TDs to the position over the last three games Target share since Week 8 without Odell Beckham: Jarvis Landry 29%, Rashard Higgins 20%, Hunt 12%... Week 14 usage: Donovan Peoples-Jones 3-74-0 receiving on five targets, Higgins 6-68-1 on 10 targets, Landry 6-52-0 on nine targets... Since Week 8, Landry leads CLE with 12 RZ targets, Higgins has five... NYG allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed just one touchdown to the position over the last four games WR Week 14 target share with Daniel Jones back: Darius Slayton 33%, Sterling Shepard 21%, Gallman 17%, Evan Engram 17%... Week 14 usage: Tate led the team in receiving with 1-39-0 on two targets, Shepard 3-35-0 on five targets, Slayton 3-31-0 on eight targets... On the season, Engram lead the team with 11 RZ targets, Shepard has six, Slayton has six... CLE is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up some pretty big games to the position, including four TDs over the last three games Week 14 usage without Austin Hooper: David Njoku 3-45-0 receiving on four targets, Harrison Bryant 3-18-0 on six targets... Bryant ran 33 routes, Njoku ran 30 on 60 dropbacks... NYG allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one touchdown to the position over the last five games TE Week 14 usage: Evan Engram 2-18-0 receiving on four targets... Ran 28 routes on 32 dropbacks... CLE is allowing the third most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 78 yards or a touchdown in five straight games

