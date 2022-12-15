jalen-hurts-6-1400.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Thu, Dec 15 at 8:15 pm ET •
SEA +3, O/U 43
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy5.3Geno Smith6.5
Christian McCaffrey9.9Kenneth Walker III6.9
Jordan Mason4.8Tyler Lockett8.7
Brandon Aiyuk6.9DK Metcalf7.8
George Kittle7.2Marquise Goodwin3.8
49ers DST 8.3Seahawks DST 3.0
Indianapolis Colts
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sat, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -4, O/U 48.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan3.1Kirk Cousins7.5
Jonathan Taylor8.4Dalvin Cook7.9
Michael Pittman6.6Justin Jefferson9.6
Parris Campbell2.8Adam Thielen6.5
Alec Pierce3.3T.J. Hockenson7.1
Colts DST 2.7Vikings DST 5.5
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cleveland Browns
Sat, Dec 17 at 4:30 pm ET •
CLE -2.5, O/U 37
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Huntley4.4Deshaun Watson5.1
J.K. Dobbins7.8Nick Chubb7.2
Gus Edwards5.0Kareem Hunt4.4
Demarcus Robinson4.1Amari Cooper7.0
Mark Andrews7.0Donovan Peoples-Jones5.5
Ravens DST 7.8David Njoku7.8


Browns DST 3.7
Miami Dolphins
@
Buffalo Bills
Sat, Dec 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
BUF -7, O/U 43.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.1Josh Allen8.2
Raheem Mostert6.6Devin Singletary5.5
Tyreek Hill9.0James Cook4.3
Jaylen Waddle7.3Stefon Diggs9.5
Dolphins DST 3.3Gabe Davis6.7


Dawson Knox5.6


Bills DST 6.7
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR -3, O/U 37.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Mitch Trubisky3.0Sam Darnold2.5
Najee Harris6.8D'Onta Foreman6.7
Diontae Johnson6.4Chuba Hubbard5.3
George Pickens5.2D.J. Moore5.4
Pat Freiermuth6.8Panthers DST 6.9
Steelers DST 5.7

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +9, O/U 48.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.5Justin Fields7.4
Miles Sanders8.8David Montgomery7.1
A.J. Brown9.3Chase Claypool2.7
DeVonta Smith7.5Cole Kmet6.7
Quez Watkins3.7Bears DST 1.2
Dallas Goedert7.3

Eagles DST 8.7

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +14, O/U 49.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.9Davis Mills1.7
Isiah Pacheco7.4Rex Burkhead5.2
Jerick McKinnon5.8Dare Ogunbowale3.7
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.1Chris Moore4.2
Mecole Hardman5.6Jeff Driskel4.8*
Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.5Texans DST 1.3
Travis Kelce9.5

Chiefs DST 8.1

Dallas Cowboys
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +4, O/U 47.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.9Trevor Lawrence7.2
Tony Pollard8.3Travis Etienne7.3
Ezekiel Elliott8.0Christian Kirk7.4
CeeDee Lamb8.4Zay Jones6.2
Michael Gallup4.3Evan Engram6.9
Dalton Schultz8.0Jaguars DST 2.9
Cowboys DST 7.6

Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -4, O/U 43
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder3.2Andy Dalton3.8
Cordarrelle Patterson6.0Alvin Kamara7.7
Drake London5.7Chris Olave7.1
Falcons DST 4.3Rashid Shaheed3.6


Taysom Hill5.8


Saints DST 5.3
Detroit Lions
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -1, O/U 44.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff5.9Mike White6.7
D'Andre Swift6.3Zonovan Knight7.0
Jamaal Williams6.2Garrett Wilson8.8
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.3Elijah Moore6.0
D.J. Chark5.9Tyler Conklin5.5
Josh Reynolds4.0Jets DST 7.3
Jameson Williams4.9

Lions DST 6.5

Arizona Cardinals
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 36
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Colt McCoy2.3Brett Rypien3.6
James Conner8.7Latavius Murray6.5
DeAndre Hopkins8.6Jerry Jeudy8.2
Marquise Brown5.3Greg Dulcich6.6
Cardinals DST 5.9Broncos DST 7.7
New England Patriots
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +1, O/U 44.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones2.6Derek Carr6.0
Pierre Strong Jr.5.4Josh Jacobs9.5
Hunter Henry3.9Davante Adams9.4
Patriots DST 7.4Mack Hollins3.4


Darren Waller6.2


Raiders DST 4.7
Tennessee Titans
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 47.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill5.4Justin Herbert8.6
Derrick Henry9.4Austin Ekeler9.0
Chigoziem Okonkwo6.4Keenan Allen8.5
Titans DST 5.1Mike Williams7.9


Josh Palmer3.2


Gerald Everett6.0


Chargers DST 4.1
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB +3.5, O/U 44
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.8Tom Brady5.2
Joe Mixon8.5Rachaad White5.9
Samaje Perine4.7Leonard Fournette5.7
Ja'Marr Chase9.7Chris Godwin7.7
Trenton Irwin4.4Mike Evans6.8
Bengals DST 7.0Julio Jones3.1


Buccaneers DST 4.5
New York Giants
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 18 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS -4.5, O/U 40.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.6Taylor Heinicke4.9
Saquon Barkley7.6Brian Robinson Jr.7.5
Darius Slayton5.8Antonio Gibson5.6
Isaiah Hodgins4.8Terry McLaurin7.6
Giants DST 4.9Jahan Dotson4.5


Curtis Samuel2.9


Commanders DST 8.0
Los Angeles Rams
@
Green Bay Packers
Mon, Dec 19 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -7, O/U 39.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield3.4Aaron Rodgers6.6
Cam Akers6.1Aaron Jones8.2
Ben Skowronek4.7A.J. Dillon4.9
Tutu Atwell4.6Christian Watson7.2
Van Jefferson3.9Allen Lazard6.3
Rams DST 3.9Packers DST 6.8