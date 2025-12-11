The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues, and you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 2.4 Baker Mayfield 7.0 Bijan Robinson 8.3 Bucky Irving 7.38 Tyler Allgeier 4.42 Rachaad White 4.1 Darnell Mooney 4.32 Emeka Egbuka 6.65 Kyle Pitts 6.15 Mike Evans 6.28 Falcons DST 5.7 Chris Godwin 5.4



Buccaneers DST 7.1

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Shedeur Sanders 4.4 Caleb Williams 4.8 Quinshon Judkins 6.52 D'Andre Swift 6.5 Dylan Sampson 4.44 Kyle Monangai 5.72 Jerry Jeudy 5.58 Luther Burden III 5.62 Cedric Tillman 2.45 DJ Moore 4.92 Harold Fannin Jr. 6.4 Colston Loveland 5.28 Browns DST 4.9 Bears DST 5.5

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 8.4 Joe Burrow 8.7 Derrick Henry 7.4 Chase Brown 7.7 Zay Flowers 6.78 Samaje Perine 2.22 Rashod Bateman 2.52 Ja'Marr Chase 9.0 Isaiah Likely 6.0 Andrei Iosivas 4.78 Mark Andrews 5.22 Mike Gesicki 5.06 Ravens DST 3.6 Bengals DST 3.5

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett 5.6 C.J. Stroud 5.5 Zonovan Knight 5.14 Woody Marks 7.08 Michael Carter 4.2 Nico Collins 8.6 Michael Wilson 7.22 Jayden Higgins 5.55 Trey McBride 7.18 Dalton Schultz 5.35 Cardinals DST 2.4 Texans DST 8.5

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Brady Cook 1.5 Trevor Lawrence 7.2 Breece Hall 6.85 Travis Etienne 8.02 John Metchie III 5.02 Bhayshul Tuten 3.32 Adonai Mitchell 4.9 Jakobi Meyers 6.48 Jets DST 2.0 Brian Thomas Jr. 5.92



Brenton Strange 4.98



Jaguars DST 8.7

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 5.7 Patrick Mahomes 6.8 Omarion Hampton 6.55 Kareem Hunt 5.65 Kimani Vidal 3.55 Isiah Pacheco 3.18 Ladd McConkey 6.22 Rashee Rice 7.6 Keenan Allen 4.96 Xavier Worthy 5.16 Quentin Johnston 4.56 Marquise Brown 3.75 Oronde Gadsden II 3.4 Travis Kelce 6.2 Chargers DST 7.7 Chiefs DST 7.2

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.1 Drake Maye 7.9 James Cook 8.5 TreVeyon Henderson 6.1 Khalil Shakir 5.48 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.08 Keon Coleman 3.65 Stefon Diggs 6.32 Dalton Kincaid 6.05 Kayshon Boutte 5.5 Bills DST 4.0 Mack Hollins 3.7



Hunter Henry 5.12



Patriots DST 6.6

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Marcus Mariota 6.7 Jaxson Dart 7.3 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 5.18 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 6.35 Jeremy McNichols 2.9 Devin Singletary 5.6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 3.05 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.42 Terry McLaurin 6.9 Darius Slayton 5.3 Deebo Samuel 6.25 Theo Johnson 5.25 Commanders DST 3.1 Giants DST 3.4

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Kenny Pickett 2.2 Jalen Hurts 7.4 Ashton Jeanty 6.62 Saquon Barkley 8.0 Tre Tucker 4.46 Tank Bigsby 2.5 Jack Bech 3.5 A.J. Brown 7.8 Brock Bowers 7.35 DeVonta Smith 6.72 Raiders DST 2.7 Dallas Goedert 4.35



Eagles DST 9.0

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 6.6 Bo Nix 4.5 Josh Jacobs 7.45 RJ Harvey 7.02 Christian Watson 6.68 Courtland Sutton 7.12 Jayden Reed 5.1 Pat Bryant 4.94 Romeo Doubs 4.88 Troy Franklin 4.28 Luke Musgrave 2.35 Evan Engram 3.35 Packers DST 7.0 Broncos DST 7.5

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.5 Matthew Stafford 9.0 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.8 Kyren Williams 7.15 David Montgomery 5.7 Blake Corum 4.76 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 Puka Nacua 8.7 Jameson Williams 7.75 Davante Adams 8.3 Isaac TeSlaa 4.08 Colby Parkinson 5.32 Lions DST 3.9 Rams DST 4.1

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 5.2 Tyler Shough 5.4 Rico Dowdle 7.05 Devin Neal 6.38 Chuba Hubbard 5.52 Chris Olave 7.25 Tetairoa McMillan 6.7 Devaughn Vele 4.3 Jalen Coker 5.04 Juwan Johnson 5.2 Panthers DST 6.4 Saints DST 6.2

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Riley Leonard 1.6 Sam Darnold 5.8 Jonathan Taylor 7.32 Kenneth Walker III 6.08 Michael Pittman 5.98 Zach Charbonnet 5.45 Alec Pierce 5.9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.9 Josh Downs 3.72 Rashid Shaheed 4.38 Tyler Warren 5.95 Cooper Kupp 2.6 Colts DST 2.9 AJ Barner 2.62



Seahawks DST 9.5

Titans RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Cam Ward 2.5 Brock Purdy 8.1 Tony Pollard 5.0 Christian McCaffrey 9.35 Tyjae Spears 4.18 Brian Robinson Jr. 3.14 Chimere Dike 4.58 Jauan Jennings 6.75 Elic Ayomanor 3.68 Ricky Pearsall 4.72 Chigoziem Okonkwo 2.7 George Kittle 7.2 Titans DST 1.8 49ers DST 8.9

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) J.J. McCarthy 5.1 Dak Prescott 8.3 Aaron Jones 6.6 Javonte Williams 7.28 Jordan Mason 4.8 CeeDee Lamb 8.4 Justin Jefferson 6.88 George Pickens 8.2 Jordan Addison 5.82 Ryan Flournoy 3.12 T.J. Hockenson 4.74 Jake Ferguson 5.68 Vikings DST 4.2 Cowboys DST 4.8

