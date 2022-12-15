jalen-hurts-6-1400.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Thu, Dec 15 at 8:15 pm ET •
SEA +3, O/U 43
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy5.3Geno Smith6.5
Christian McCaffrey9.7Kenneth Walker III6.7
Jordan Mason4.8Tyler Lockett8.5
Brandon Aiyuk7.2DK Metcalf7.8
George Kittle7.0Marquise Goodwin4.4
49ers DST 8.3Seahawks DST 3.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sat, Dec 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -4, O/U 48.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan3.1Kirk Cousins7.5
Jonathan Taylor8.5Dalvin Cook7.9
Michael Pittman6.9Justin Jefferson9.7
Parris Campbell4.1Adam Thielen6.7
Alec Pierce3.7T.J. Hockenson7.5
Colts DST 2.7Vikings DST 5.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cleveland Browns
Sat, Dec 17 at 4:30 pm ET •
CLE -2.5, O/U 37
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Huntley4.4Deshaun Watson5.1
J.K. Dobbins7.8Nick Chubb6.9
Gus Edwards4.7Kareem Hunt4.2
Demarcus Robinson4.8Amari Cooper7.5
Mark Andrews7.4Donovan Peoples-Jones5.6
Ravens DST 7.8David Njoku8.0


Browns DST 3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Buffalo Bills
Sat, Dec 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
BUF -7, O/U 43.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.1Josh Allen8.2
Raheem Mostert6.5Devin Singletary5.4
Tyreek Hill9.5James Cook4.4
Jaylen Waddle7.6Stefon Diggs9.6
Dolphins DST 3.3Gabe Davis6.1


Dawson Knox5.6


Bills DST 6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR -3, O/U 37.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Mitch Trubisky3.0Sam Darnold2.5
Najee Harris6.6D'Onta Foreman6.8
Diontae Johnson6.2Chuba Hubbard5.2
George Pickens5.0D.J. Moore5.3
Pat Freiermuth7.1Panthers DST 6.9
Steelers DST 5.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +9, O/U 48.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.5Justin Fields7.4
Miles Sanders8.3David Montgomery7.1
A.J. Brown9.1Chase Claypool2.9
DeVonta Smith7.7Cole Kmet7.2
Quez Watkins2.7Bears DST 1.2
Dallas Goedert7.3

Eagles DST 8.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +14, O/U 49.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.9Davis Mills1.7
Isiah Pacheco7.2Rex Burkhead6.0
Jerick McKinnon5.5Dare Ogunbowale4.6
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.5Chris Moore4.9
Mecole Hardman5.4Jeff Driskel4.3*
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.0Texans DST 1.3
Travis Kelce9.6

Chiefs DST 8.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +4, O/U 47.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.9Trevor Lawrence7.2
Tony Pollard8.6Travis Etienne7.4
Ezekiel Elliott8.0Christian Kirk7.9
CeeDee Lamb8.7Zay Jones6.6
Michael Gallup4.6Evan Engram7.6
Dalton Schultz8.3Jaguars DST 2.9
Cowboys DST 7.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -4, O/U 43
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder3.2Andy Dalton3.8
Cordarrelle Patterson6.1Alvin Kamara7.6
Drake London5.9Chris Olave7.4
Falcons DST 4.3Rashid Shaheed2.8


Taysom Hill5.0


Saints DST 5.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 18 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -1, O/U 44.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff5.9Mike White6.7
D'Andre Swift6.2Zonovan Knight7.3
Jamaal Williams5.3Michael Carter3.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.4Garrett Wilson8.6
D.J. Chark5.7Elijah Moore6.4
Josh Reynolds4.3Tyler Conklin6.0
Jameson Williams3.8Jets DST 7.3
Lions DST 6.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 36
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Colt McCoy2.3Brett Rypien3.6
James Conner8.2Latavius Murray6.3
DeAndre Hopkins8.9Jerry Jeudy8.8
Marquise Brown5.5Greg Dulcich6.6
Cardinals DST 5.9Broncos DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 18 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +1, O/U 44.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones2.6Derek Carr6.0
Pierre Strong Jr.4.3Josh Jacobs9.4
Hunter Henry3.6Davante Adams9.4
Patriots DST 7.4Mack Hollins3.9


Hunter Renfrow3.4


Darren Waller6.4


Raiders DST 4.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 47.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill5.4Justin Herbert8.6
Derrick Henry8.9Austin Ekeler9.5
Robert Woods3.1Keenan Allen9.0
Chigoziem Okonkwo6.5Mike Williams8.0
Austin Hooper5.1Josh Palmer3.5
Titans DST 5.1Gerald Everett6.7


Chargers DST 4.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 18 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB +3.5, O/U 44
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.8Tom Brady5.2
Joe Mixon8.8Rachaad White6.4
Samaje Perine5.1Leonard Fournette5.9
Ja'Marr Chase9.8Chris Godwin8.3
Trenton Irwin4.7Mike Evans6.8
Trent Taylor3.2Julio Jones3.0
Bengals DST 7.0Cade Otton4.2


Buccaneers DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 18 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS -4.5, O/U 40.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.6Taylor Heinicke4.9
Saquon Barkley7.7Brian Robinson Jr.7.5
Darius Slayton6.0Antonio Gibson5.6
Isaiah Hodgins5.1Terry McLaurin8.2
Giants DST 4.9Jahan Dotson4.5


Curtis Samuel3.6


Commanders DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Green Bay Packers
Mon, Dec 19 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -7, O/U 39.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield3.4Aaron Rodgers6.6
Cam Akers5.7Aaron Jones8.1
Ben Skowronek5.8A.J. Dillon4.9
Tutu Atwell5.2Christian Watson7.3
Van Jefferson4.2Allen Lazard6.3
Tyler Higbee4.0Romeo Doubs3.3
Rams DST 3.9Packers DST 6.8