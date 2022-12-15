The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 5.3 Geno Smith 6.5 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Kenneth Walker III 6.7 Jordan Mason 4.8 Tyler Lockett 8.5 Brandon Aiyuk 7.2 DK Metcalf 7.8 George Kittle 7.0 Marquise Goodwin 4.4 49ers DST 8.3 Seahawks DST 3.0

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Matt Ryan 3.1 Kirk Cousins 7.5 Jonathan Taylor 8.5 Dalvin Cook 7.9 Michael Pittman 6.9 Justin Jefferson 9.7 Parris Campbell 4.1 Adam Thielen 6.7 Alec Pierce 3.7 T.J. Hockenson 7.5 Colts DST 2.7 Vikings DST 5.5

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Huntley 4.4 Deshaun Watson 5.1 J.K. Dobbins 7.8 Nick Chubb 6.9 Gus Edwards 4.7 Kareem Hunt 4.2 Demarcus Robinson 4.8 Amari Cooper 7.5 Mark Andrews 7.4 Donovan Peoples-Jones 5.6 Ravens DST 7.8 David Njoku 8.0



Browns DST 3.7

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 7.1 Josh Allen 8.2 Raheem Mostert 6.5 Devin Singletary 5.4 Tyreek Hill 9.5 James Cook 4.4 Jaylen Waddle 7.6 Stefon Diggs 9.6 Dolphins DST 3.3 Gabe Davis 6.1



Dawson Knox 5.6



Bills DST 6.7

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Mitch Trubisky 3.0 Sam Darnold 2.5 Najee Harris 6.6 D'Onta Foreman 6.8 Diontae Johnson 6.2 Chuba Hubbard 5.2 George Pickens 5.0 D.J. Moore 5.3 Pat Freiermuth 7.1 Panthers DST 6.9 Steelers DST 5.7





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.5 Justin Fields 7.4 Miles Sanders 8.3 David Montgomery 7.1 A.J. Brown 9.1 Chase Claypool 2.9 DeVonta Smith 7.7 Cole Kmet 7.2 Quez Watkins 2.7 Bears DST 1.2 Dallas Goedert 7.3



Eagles DST 8.7





Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 8.9 Davis Mills 1.7 Isiah Pacheco 7.2 Rex Burkhead 6.0 Jerick McKinnon 5.5 Dare Ogunbowale 4.6 JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.5 Chris Moore 4.9 Mecole Hardman 5.4 Jeff Driskel 4.3* Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.0 Texans DST 1.3 Travis Kelce 9.6



Chiefs DST 8.1





Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 7.9 Trevor Lawrence 7.2 Tony Pollard 8.6 Travis Etienne 7.4 Ezekiel Elliott 8.0 Christian Kirk 7.9 CeeDee Lamb 8.7 Zay Jones 6.6 Michael Gallup 4.6 Evan Engram 7.6 Dalton Schultz 8.3 Jaguars DST 2.9 Cowboys DST 7.6





Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Desmond Ridder 3.2 Andy Dalton 3.8 Cordarrelle Patterson 6.1 Alvin Kamara 7.6 Drake London 5.9 Chris Olave 7.4 Falcons DST 4.3 Rashid Shaheed 2.8



Taysom Hill 5.0



Saints DST 5.3

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 5.9 Mike White 6.7 D'Andre Swift 6.2 Zonovan Knight 7.3 Jamaal Williams 5.3 Michael Carter 3.0 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.4 Garrett Wilson 8.6 D.J. Chark 5.7 Elijah Moore 6.4 Josh Reynolds 4.3 Tyler Conklin 6.0 Jameson Williams 3.8 Jets DST 7.3 Lions DST 6.5





Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Colt McCoy 2.3 Brett Rypien 3.6 James Conner 8.2 Latavius Murray 6.3 DeAndre Hopkins 8.9 Jerry Jeudy 8.8 Marquise Brown 5.5 Greg Dulcich 6.6 Cardinals DST 5.9 Broncos DST 7.7

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 2.6 Derek Carr 6.0 Pierre Strong Jr. 4.3 Josh Jacobs 9.4 Hunter Henry 3.6 Davante Adams 9.4 Patriots DST 7.4 Mack Hollins 3.9



Hunter Renfrow 3.4



Darren Waller 6.4



Raiders DST 4.7

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 5.4 Justin Herbert 8.6 Derrick Henry 8.9 Austin Ekeler 9.5 Robert Woods 3.1 Keenan Allen 9.0 Chigoziem Okonkwo 6.5 Mike Williams 8.0 Austin Hooper 5.1 Josh Palmer 3.5 Titans DST 5.1 Gerald Everett 6.7



Chargers DST 4.1

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 7.8 Tom Brady 5.2 Joe Mixon 8.8 Rachaad White 6.4 Samaje Perine 5.1 Leonard Fournette 5.9 Ja'Marr Chase 9.8 Chris Godwin 8.3 Trenton Irwin 4.7 Mike Evans 6.8 Trent Taylor 3.2 Julio Jones 3.0 Bengals DST 7.0 Cade Otton 4.2



Buccaneers DST 4.5

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 5.6 Taylor Heinicke 4.9 Saquon Barkley 7.7 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.5 Darius Slayton 6.0 Antonio Gibson 5.6 Isaiah Hodgins 5.1 Terry McLaurin 8.2 Giants DST 4.9 Jahan Dotson 4.5



Curtis Samuel 3.6



Commanders DST 8.0

