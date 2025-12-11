Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
Atlanta Falcons
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thu, Dec 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
TB -5, O/U 44
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins2.4Baker Mayfield7.0
Bijan Robinson8.8Bucky Irving7.6
Tyler Allgeier4.45Rachaad White3.92
Darnell Mooney4.4Emeka Egbuka6.92
Kyle Pitts6.35Mike Evans6.6
Falcons DST 5.7Chris Godwin5.75


Buccaneers DST 7.1
Cleveland Browns
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -7.5, O/U 38.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Shedeur Sanders4.4Caleb Williams4.8
Quinshon Judkins6.65D'Andre Swift6.55
Dylan Sampson4.7Kyle Monangai5.72
Jerry Jeudy5.65Luther Burden III5.8
Cedric Tillman2.6DJ Moore4.92
Harold Fannin Jr.6.58Colston Loveland5.38
Browns DST 4.9Bears DST 5.5
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN +2.5, O/U 51.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.4Joe Burrow8.7
Derrick Henry7.4Chase Brown8.2
Zay Flowers6.95Samaje Perine2.4
Rashod Bateman2.65Ja'Marr Chase9.3
Isaiah Likely6.08Andrei Iosivas4.85
Mark Andrews5.32Mike Gesicki5.1
Ravens DST 3.6Bengals DST 3.5
Arizona Cardinals
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -9.5, O/U 42.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett5.6C.J. Stroud5.5
Zonovan Knight5.22Woody Marks7.2
Michael Carter4.58Nico Collins9.0
Michael Wilson7.98Jayden Higgins5.78
Trey McBride7.58Dalton Schultz5.42
Cardinals DST 2.4Texans DST 8.5
New York Jets
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -13.5, O/U 41.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Brady Cook1.5Trevor Lawrence7.2
Breece Hall7.0Travis Etienne8.15
John Metchie III5.16Bhayshul Tuten3.38
Adonai Mitchell4.88Jakobi Meyers6.62
Jets DST 2.0Brian Thomas Jr.6.0


Brenton Strange5.06


Jaguars DST 8.7
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Dec 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -5.5, O/U 41.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert5.7Patrick Mahomes6.8
Omarion Hampton6.68Kareem Hunt5.68
Kimani Vidal3.55Isiah Pacheco3.18
Ladd McConkey6.48Rashee Rice8.55
Keenan Allen5.08Xavier Worthy5.24
Quentin Johnston4.68Marquise Brown3.9
Oronde Gadsden II3.52Travis Kelce6.32
Chargers DST 7.7Chiefs DST 7.2
Buffalo Bills
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Dec 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +1.5, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.1Drake Maye7.9
James Cook8.9TreVeyon Henderson6.15
Khalil Shakir5.58Rhamondre Stevenson5.12
Keon Coleman3.7Stefon Diggs6.45
Dalton Kincaid6.1Kayshon Boutte5.52
Bills DST 4.0Mack Hollins3.72


Hunter Henry5.26


Patriots DST 6.6
Washington Commanders
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -2.5, O/U 46.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.7Jaxson Dart7.3
Chris Rodriguez Jr.5.18Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.52
Jeremy McNichols3.1Devin Singletary5.62
Jacory Croskey-Merritt3.05Wan'Dale Robinson6.75
Terry McLaurin7.15Darius Slayton5.3
Deebo Samuel6.38Theo Johnson5.34
Commanders DST 3.1Giants DST 3.4
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -11.5, O/U 38.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett2.2Jalen Hurts7.4
Ashton Jeanty7.1Saquon Barkley8.1
Tre Tucker4.52Tank Bigsby2.5
Jack Bech3.95A.J. Brown8.0
Brock Bowers7.7DeVonta Smith6.9
Raiders DST 2.7Dallas Goedert4.48


Eagles DST 9.0
Green Bay Packers
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 14 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN +2.5, O/U 42.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love6.6Bo Nix4.5
Josh Jacobs7.5RJ Harvey7.08
Christian Watson6.82Courtland Sutton7.25
Jayden Reed5.14Pat Bryant5.0
Romeo Doubs4.9Troy Franklin4.35
Luke Musgrave2.48Evan Engram3.5
Packers DST 7.0Broncos DST 7.5
Detroit Lions
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 14 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -6, O/U 54.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.5Matthew Stafford9.0
Jahmyr Gibbs9.5Kyren Williams7.12
David Montgomery5.7Blake Corum4.76
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.1Puka Nacua9.2
Jameson Williams7.95Davante Adams8.5
Isaac TeSlaa4.18Colby Parkinson5.4
Lions DST 3.9Rams DST 4.1
Carolina Panthers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 14 at 4:25 pm ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 40.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.2Tyler Shough5.4
Rico Dowdle7.05Devin Neal6.5
Chuba Hubbard5.6Chris Olave7.55
Tetairoa McMillan6.88Devaughn Vele4.5
Jalen Coker5.28Juwan Johnson5.36
Panthers DST 6.4Saints DST 6.2
Indianapolis Colts
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 14 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -13.5, O/U 42.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Riley Leonard1.6Sam Darnold5.8
Jonathan Taylor7.35Kenneth Walker III6.12
Michael Pittman6.4Zach Charbonnet5.55
Alec Pierce6.3Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.4
Josh Downs3.8Rashid Shaheed4.42
Tyler Warren6.05Cooper Kupp2.8
Colts DST 2.9AJ Barner2.85


Seahawks DST 9.5
Tennessee Titans
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 14 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -12.5, O/U 44.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.5Brock Purdy8.1
Tony Pollard5.04Christian McCaffrey9.8
Tyjae Spears4.55Brian Robinson Jr.3.14
Chimere Dike4.65Jauan Jennings6.98
Elic Ayomanor3.75Ricky Pearsall4.74
Chigoziem Okonkwo2.9George Kittle7.45
Titans DST 1.849ers DST 8.9
Minnesota Vikings
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 14 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL -5.5, O/U 47.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy5.1Dak Prescott8.3
Aaron Jones6.7Javonte Williams7.38
Jordan Mason4.8CeeDee Lamb8.7
Justin Jefferson7.18George Pickens8.45
Jordan Addison6.02Ryan Flournoy3.12
T.J. Hockenson4.95Jake Ferguson5.92
Vikings DST 4.2Cowboys DST 4.8
Miami Dolphins
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mon, Dec 15 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT -3.5, O/U 41.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa3.8Aaron Rodgers4.3
De'Von Achane9.7Kenneth Gainwell5.98
Jaylen Waddle7.9Jaylen Warren5.95
Malik Washington4.32DK Metcalf6.42
Darren Waller4.62Steelers DST 5.3
Dolphins DST 7.3