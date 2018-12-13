Fantasy Football Week 15: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 15 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to advance in your Fantasy playoffs? Let's go!

Chargers at Chiefs

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Philip Rivers (7.0) Patrick Mahomes (9.4) Melvin Gordon (9.1) Damien Williams (7.4) Keenan Allen (9.3) Darrel Williams (3.7) Chargers DST (4.1) Tyreek Hill (8.8)



Chris Conley (4.6)



Travis Kelce (9.2)



Chiefs DST (5.3)

Texans at Jets

Deshaun Watson (6.8) Sam Darnold (2.2) Lamar Miller (7.1) Elijah McGuire (5.9) DeAndre Hopkins (9.6) Robby Anderson (4.0) Demaryius Thomas (4.3) Chris Herndon (5.4) Jordan Thomas (4.8) Jets DST (2.7) Texans DST (9.4)





Browns at Broncos

Baker Mayfield (6.3) Case Keenum (2.4) Nick Chubb (8.4) Phillip Lindsay (8.9) Jarvis Landry (7.6) Courtland Sutton (6.8) Antonio Callaway (5.0) DaeSean Hamilton (6.3) David Njoku (6.1) Tim Patrick (3.7) Browns DST (3.8) Broncos DST (6.5)

Packers at Bears

Aaron Rodgers (6.6) Mitchell Trubisky (6.1) Aaron Jones (8.2) Tarik Cohen (7.3) Davante Adams (9.5) Jordan Howard (6.3) Randall Cobb (5.4) Allen Robinson (6.1) Jimmy Graham (5.5) Taylor Gabriel (4.5) Packers DST (5.8) Anthony Miller (4.4)



Bears DST (9.1)

Lions at Bills

Matthew Stafford (2.5) Josh Allen (6.7) Theo Riddick (5.8) Chris Ivory (4.3) Zach Zenner (3.8) Zay Jones (6.0) Kenny Golladay (8.2) Isaiah McKenzie (4.8) Lions DST (6.8) Robert Foster (4.7)



Bills DST (8.6)

Buccaneers at Ravens

Jameis Winston (6.4) Lamar Jackson (7.2) Peyton Barber (4.2) Gus Edwards (6.7) Mike Evans (8.3) Kenneth Dixon (5.6) Adam Humphries (7.0) Ty Montgomery (4.1) Chris Godwin (5.8) Michael Crabtree (3.8) Cameron Brate (6.5) Willie Snead (3.1) Buccaneers DST (4.8) Ravens DST (8.5)

Cardinals at Falcons

Josh Rosen (1.8) Matt Ryan (7.5) David Johnson (7.7) Ito Smith (6.4) Larry Fitzgerald (5.7) Tevin Coleman (6.1) Cardinals DST (3.9) Julio Jones (9.7)



Calvin Ridley (5.9)



Mohamed Sanu (3.6)



Falcons DST (6.9)

Raiders at Bengals

Derek Carr (6.2) Jeff Driskel (2.3) Doug Martin (7.0) Joe Mixon (9.5) Jalen Richard (4.0) Tyler Boyd (7.7) Jordy Nelson (6.2) John Ross (5.6) Seth Roberts (4.9) C.J. Uzomah (5.9) Jared Cook (7.9) Bengals DST (5.5) Raiders DST (5.4)





Titans at Giants

Marcus Mariota (6.0) Eli Manning (4.8) Derrick Henry (6.9) Saquon Barkley (9.9) Dion Lewis (5.5) Sterling Shepard (7.2) Corey Davis (6.5) Evan Engram (6.9) Taywan Taylor (5.5) Giants DST (5.9) Anthony Firkser (6.0)



Titans DST (6.0)





Dolphins at Vikings

Ryan Tannehill (4.9) Kirk Cousins (7.4) Kenyan Drake (6.0) Dalvin Cook (8.3) Frank Gore (3.9) Adam Thielen (8.7) Kenny Stills (5.1) Stefon Diggs (8.4) DeVante Parker (4.2) Kyle Rudolph (4.4) Danny Amendola (3.5) Vikings DST (9.2) Dolphins DST (3.7)





Redskins at Jaguars

Josh Johnson (2.6) Cody Kessler (1.5) Adrian Peterson (5.1) Leonard Fournette (7.9) Chris Thompson (4.6) Dede Westbrook (6.6) Jamison Crowder (4.1) Donte Moncrief (3.4) Vernon Davis (5.7) Jaguars DST (8.4) Redskins DST (6.7)





Cowboys at Colts

Dak Prescott (7.1) Andrew Luck (9.3) Ezekiel Elliott (9.8) Nyheim Hines (5.3) Amari Cooper (8.9) Marlon Mack (5.2) Michael Gallup (3.9) T.Y. Hilton (9.0) Blake Jarwin (4.6) Eric Ebron (8.4) Cowboys DST (5.6) Colts DST (5.2)

Seahawks at 49ers

Russell Wilson (8.3) Nick Mullens (6.5) Chris Carson (7.2) Jeff Wilson (6.5) Tyler Lockett (7.4) Dante Pettis (7.1) David Moore (3.3) Marquise Goodwin (3.2) Seahawks DST (5.7) George Kittle (8.8)



49ers DST (3.6)

Patriots at Steelers

Tom Brady (8.0) Ben Roethlisberger (8.4) James White (6.6) Jaylen Samuels (7.8) Sony Michel (6.2) Antonio Brown (9.2) Julian Edelman (8.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (9.1) Josh Gordon (7.8) Vance McDonald (6.4) Rob Gronkowski (7.1) Steelers DST (4.9) Patriots DST (4.0)





Eagles at Rams

Nick Foles (4.3) Jared Goff (9.1) Darren Sproles (5.7) Todd Gurley (10.0) Josh Adams (5.4) Brandin Cooks (8.5) Alshon Jeffery (6.4) Robert Woods (7.9) Golden Tate (5.3) Josh Reynolds (5.2) Zach Ertz (8.3) Rams DST (8.3) Eagles DST (2.6)





Saints at Panthers