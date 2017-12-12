Fantasy Football Week 15: Put finishing touches on your roster with our Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Value Chart

You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong as it could be with our final Rest of Season Rankings for 2017.

What are the Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values? 

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.  

Running backs

Le'Veon Bell, PIT 45 48
Todd Gurley, LAR 44 47
Mark Ingram, NO 39 41
Alvin Kamara, NO 37 41
Melvin Gordon, LAC 34 37
Leonard Fournette, JAC 32 34
LeSean McCoy, BUF 30 33
Jordan Howard, CHI 21 22
Devonta Freeman, ATL 19 21
Alex Collins, BAL 19 21
Kenyan Drake, MIA 18 21
Jamaal Williams, GB 18 20
Kareem Hunt, KC 18 20
Lamar Miller, HOU 17 19
Carlos Hyde, SF 16 19
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 15 18
Joe Mixon, CIN 15 17
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 15 16
Rex Burkhead, NE 14 16
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 14 15
Dion Lewis, NE 13 14
Jay Ajayi, PHI 13 14
Tevin Coleman, ATL 11 12
Samaje Perine, WAS 11 12
Derrick Henry, TEN 10 10
Isaiah Crowell, CLE 9 10
Frank Gore, IND 9 10
Jonathan Stewart, CAR 9 9
Alfred Morris, DAL 9 9
Jerick McKinnon, MIN 8 10
Latavius Murray, MIN 8 9
Ameer Abdullah, DET 7 10
Matt Forte, NYJ 7 9
Mike Davis, SEA 7 9
Peyton Barber, TB 7 9
DeMarco Murray, TEN 7 9
Adrian Peterson, ARI 7 7
Kerwynn Williams, ARI 7 7
Tarik Cohen, CHI 6 8
Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8
Giovani Bernard, CIN 6 7
C.J. Anderson, DEN 6 7
Doug Martin, TB 6 6
Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 7
Damien Williams, MIA 5 7
Rod Smith, DAL 5 6
Ty Montgomery, GB 5 6
Bilal Powell, NYJ 5 6
Matt Breida, SF 5 6
LeGarrette Blount, PHI 5 5

Wide receivers

Antonio Brown, PIT 44 47
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 35 38
Keenan Allen, LAC 30 34
A.J. Green, CIN 30 33
Julio Jones, ATL 23 26
Michael Thomas, NO 22 25
Doug Baldwin, SEA 20 23
Adam Thielen, MIN 19 23
Josh Gordon, CLE 17 20
Brandin Cooks, NE 16 19
Davante Adams, GB 16 18
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 16 18
Jarvis Landry, MIA 15 19
Devin Funchess, CAR 15 18
Mike Evans, TB 15 18
Tyreek Hill, KC 14 16
Marvin Jones, DET 13 16
Dez Bryant, DAL 13 15
Sammy Watkins, LAR 13 15
Robby Anderson, NYJ 12 14
T.Y. Hilton, IND 11 13
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 10 14
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 10 12
Golden Tate, DET 9 12
Sterling Shepard, NYG 9 12
Stefon Diggs, MIN 9 11
Marquise Goodwin, SF 9 11
Mohamed Sanu, ATL 8 10
Marqise Lee, JAC 8 10
Cooper Kupp, LAR 8 10
Chris Hogan, NE 8 10
Michael Crabtree, OAK 8 10
Corey Coleman, CLE 7 9
Jordy Nelson, GB 7 9
Robert Woods, LAR 7 9
Amari Cooper, OAK 7 9
Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 9
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 7 9
DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9
Rishard Matthews, TEN 7 9
Jamison Crowder, WAS 6 9
Randall Cobb, GB 5 7
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 5 6
Martavis Bryant, PIT 5 6

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski, NE 25 28
Travis Kelce, KC 19 22
Zach Ertz, PHI 19 22
Jimmy Graham, SEA 18 20
Evan Engram, NYG 10 12
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 8 10
Delanie Walker, TEN 8 10
Greg Olsen, CAR 7 9
Hunter Henry, LAC 7 9
Jason Witten, DAL 6 8
Jack Doyle, IND 6 8
Jared Cook, OAK 6 8
Jordan Reed, WAS 5 7
O.J. Howard, TB 5 6
Vernon Davis, WAS 5 6

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, SEA 21 42
Tom Brady, NE 18 36
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 18 36
Dak Prescott, DAL 17 34
Philip Rivers, LAC 17 34
Aaron Rodgers, GB 16 32
Drew Brees, NO 14 28
Case Keenum, MIN 13 26
Cam Newton, CAR 11 22
Alex Smith, KC 11 22
Matt Ryan, ATL 10 20
Jared Goff, LAR 9 18
Matthew Stafford, DET 8 16
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 8 16
Jameis Winston, TB 7 14
Kirk Cousins, WAS 7 14
Blake Bortles, JAC 6 12

DSTs


STND PPR
Jaguars DST1212
Chargers DST1010
Saints DST1010
Broncos DST99
Vikings DST99
Ravens DST99
Eagles DST99
Panthers DST77
Cardinals DST77
Lions DST66
Redskins DST66
Bears DST55
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop