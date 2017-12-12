Fantasy Football Week 15: Put finishing touches on your roster with our Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Value Chart

What are the Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values?

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.

Running backs

Le'Veon Bell, PIT 45 48 Todd Gurley, LAR 44 47 Mark Ingram, NO 39 41 Alvin Kamara, NO 37 41 Melvin Gordon, LAC 34 37 Leonard Fournette, JAC 32 34 LeSean McCoy, BUF 30 33 Jordan Howard, CHI 21 22 Devonta Freeman, ATL 19 21 Alex Collins, BAL 19 21 Kenyan Drake, MIA 18 21 Jamaal Williams, GB 18 20 Kareem Hunt, KC 18 20 Lamar Miller, HOU 17 19 Carlos Hyde, SF 16 19 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 15 18 Joe Mixon, CIN 15 17 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 15 16 Rex Burkhead, NE 14 16 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 14 15 Dion Lewis, NE 13 14 Jay Ajayi, PHI 13 14 Tevin Coleman, ATL 11 12 Samaje Perine, WAS 11 12 Derrick Henry, TEN 10 10 Isaiah Crowell, CLE 9 10 Frank Gore, IND 9 10 Jonathan Stewart, CAR 9 9 Alfred Morris, DAL 9 9 Jerick McKinnon, MIN 8 10 Latavius Murray, MIN 8 9 Ameer Abdullah, DET 7 10 Matt Forte, NYJ 7 9 Mike Davis, SEA 7 9 Peyton Barber, TB 7 9 DeMarco Murray, TEN 7 9 Adrian Peterson, ARI 7 7 Kerwynn Williams, ARI 7 7 Tarik Cohen, CHI 6 8 Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8 Giovani Bernard, CIN 6 7 C.J. Anderson, DEN 6 7 Doug Martin, TB 6 6 Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 7 Damien Williams, MIA 5 7 Rod Smith, DAL 5 6 Ty Montgomery, GB 5 6 Bilal Powell, NYJ 5 6 Matt Breida, SF 5 6 LeGarrette Blount, PHI 5 5

Wide receivers

Antonio Brown, PIT 44 47 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 35 38 Keenan Allen, LAC 30 34 A.J. Green, CIN 30 33 Julio Jones, ATL 23 26 Michael Thomas, NO 22 25 Doug Baldwin, SEA 20 23 Adam Thielen, MIN 19 23 Josh Gordon, CLE 17 20 Brandin Cooks, NE 16 19 Davante Adams, GB 16 18 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 16 18 Jarvis Landry, MIA 15 19 Devin Funchess, CAR 15 18 Mike Evans, TB 15 18 Tyreek Hill, KC 14 16 Marvin Jones, DET 13 16 Dez Bryant, DAL 13 15 Sammy Watkins, LAR 13 15 Robby Anderson, NYJ 12 14 T.Y. Hilton, IND 11 13 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 10 14 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 10 12 Golden Tate, DET 9 12 Sterling Shepard, NYG 9 12 Stefon Diggs, MIN 9 11 Marquise Goodwin, SF 9 11 Mohamed Sanu, ATL 8 10 Marqise Lee, JAC 8 10 Cooper Kupp, LAR 8 10 Chris Hogan, NE 8 10 Michael Crabtree, OAK 8 10 Corey Coleman, CLE 7 9 Jordy Nelson, GB 7 9 Robert Woods, LAR 7 9 Amari Cooper, OAK 7 9 Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 7 9 DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9 Rishard Matthews, TEN 7 9 Jamison Crowder, WAS 6 9 Randall Cobb, GB 5 7 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 5 6 Martavis Bryant, PIT 5 6

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski, NE 25 28 Travis Kelce, KC 19 22 Zach Ertz, PHI 19 22 Jimmy Graham, SEA 18 20 Evan Engram, NYG 10 12 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 8 10 Delanie Walker, TEN 8 10 Greg Olsen, CAR 7 9 Hunter Henry, LAC 7 9 Jason Witten, DAL 6 8 Jack Doyle, IND 6 8 Jared Cook, OAK 6 8 Jordan Reed, WAS 5 7 O.J. Howard, TB 5 6 Vernon Davis, WAS 5 6

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, SEA 21 42 Tom Brady, NE 18 36 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 18 36 Dak Prescott, DAL 17 34 Philip Rivers, LAC 17 34 Aaron Rodgers, GB 16 32 Drew Brees, NO 14 28 Case Keenum, MIN 13 26 Cam Newton, CAR 11 22 Alex Smith, KC 11 22 Matt Ryan, ATL 10 20 Jared Goff, LAR 9 18 Matthew Stafford, DET 8 16 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 8 16 Jameis Winston, TB 7 14 Kirk Cousins, WAS 7 14 Blake Bortles, JAC 6 12

DSTs