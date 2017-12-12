Fantasy Football Week 15: Put finishing touches on your roster with our Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Value Chart

What are the Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values?
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.
Running backs
| Le'Veon Bell, PIT
| 45
| 48
| Todd Gurley, LAR
| 44
| 47
| Mark Ingram, NO
| 39
| 41
| Alvin Kamara, NO
| 37
| 41
| Melvin Gordon, LAC
| 34
| 37
| Leonard Fournette, JAC
| 32
| 34
| LeSean McCoy, BUF
| 30
| 33
| Jordan Howard, CHI
| 21
| 22
| Devonta Freeman, ATL
| 19
| 21
| Alex Collins, BAL
| 19
| 21
| Kenyan Drake, MIA
| 18
| 21
| Jamaal Williams, GB
| 18
| 20
| Kareem Hunt, KC
| 18
| 20
| Lamar Miller, HOU
| 17
| 19
| Carlos Hyde, SF
| 16
| 19
| Christian McCaffrey, CAR
| 15
| 18
| Joe Mixon, CIN
| 15
| 17
| Marshawn Lynch, OAK
| 15
| 16
| Rex Burkhead, NE
| 14
| 16
| Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
| 14
| 15
| Dion Lewis, NE
| 13
| 14
| Jay Ajayi, PHI
| 13
| 14
| Tevin Coleman, ATL
| 11
| 12
| Samaje Perine, WAS
| 11
| 12
| Derrick Henry, TEN
| 10
| 10
| Isaiah Crowell, CLE
| 9
| 10
| Frank Gore, IND
| 9
| 10
| Jonathan Stewart, CAR
| 9
| 9
| Alfred Morris, DAL
| 9
| 9
| Jerick McKinnon, MIN
| 8
| 10
| Latavius Murray, MIN
| 8
| 9
| Ameer Abdullah, DET
| 7
| 10
| Matt Forte, NYJ
| 7
| 9
| Mike Davis, SEA
| 7
| 9
| Peyton Barber, TB
| 7
| 9
| DeMarco Murray, TEN
| 7
| 9
| Adrian Peterson, ARI
| 7
| 7
| Kerwynn Williams, ARI
| 7
| 7
| Tarik Cohen, CHI
| 6
| 8
| Duke Johnson, CLE
| 6
| 8
| Giovani Bernard, CIN
| 6
| 7
| C.J. Anderson, DEN
| 6
| 7
| Doug Martin, TB
| 6
| 6
| Austin Ekeler, LAC
| 5
| 7
| Damien Williams, MIA
| 5
| 7
| Rod Smith, DAL
| 5
| 6
| Ty Montgomery, GB
| 5
| 6
| Bilal Powell, NYJ
| 5
| 6
| Matt Breida, SF
| 5
| 6
| LeGarrette Blount, PHI
| 5
| 5
Wide receivers
| Antonio Brown, PIT
| 44
| 47
| DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
| 35
| 38
| Keenan Allen, LAC
| 30
| 34
| A.J. Green, CIN
| 30
| 33
| Julio Jones, ATL
| 23
| 26
| Michael Thomas, NO
| 22
| 25
| Doug Baldwin, SEA
| 20
| 23
| Adam Thielen, MIN
| 19
| 23
| Josh Gordon, CLE
| 17
| 20
| Brandin Cooks, NE
| 16
| 19
| Davante Adams, GB
| 16
| 18
| Alshon Jeffery, PHI
| 16
| 18
| Jarvis Landry, MIA
| 15
| 19
| Devin Funchess, CAR
| 15
| 18
| Mike Evans, TB
| 15
| 18
| Tyreek Hill, KC
| 14
| 16
| Marvin Jones, DET
| 13
| 16
| Dez Bryant, DAL
| 13
| 15
| Sammy Watkins, LAR
| 13
| 15
| Robby Anderson, NYJ
| 12
| 14
| T.Y. Hilton, IND
| 11
| 13
| Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
| 10
| 14
| Demaryius Thomas, DEN
| 10
| 12
| Golden Tate, DET
| 9
| 12
| Sterling Shepard, NYG
| 9
| 12
| Stefon Diggs, MIN
| 9
| 11
| Marquise Goodwin, SF
| 9
| 11
| Mohamed Sanu, ATL
| 8
| 10
| Marqise Lee, JAC
| 8
| 10
| Cooper Kupp, LAR
| 8
| 10
| Chris Hogan, NE
| 8
| 10
| Michael Crabtree, OAK
| 8
| 10
| Corey Coleman, CLE
| 7
| 9
| Jordy Nelson, GB
| 7
| 9
| Robert Woods, LAR
| 7
| 9
| Amari Cooper, OAK
| 7
| 9
| Nelson Agholor, PHI
| 7
| 9
| JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
| 7
| 9
| DeSean Jackson, TB
| 7
| 9
| Rishard Matthews, TEN
| 7
| 9
| Jamison Crowder, WAS
| 6
| 9
| Randall Cobb, GB
| 5
| 7
| Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
| 5
| 6
| Martavis Bryant, PIT
| 5
| 6
Tight ends
| Rob Gronkowski, NE
| 25
| 28
| Travis Kelce, KC
| 19
| 22
| Zach Ertz, PHI
| 19
| 22
| Jimmy Graham, SEA
| 18
| 20
| Evan Engram, NYG
| 10
| 12
| Kyle Rudolph, MIN
| 8
| 10
| Delanie Walker, TEN
| 8
| 10
| Greg Olsen, CAR
| 7
| 9
| Hunter Henry, LAC
| 7
| 9
| Jason Witten, DAL
| 6
| 8
| Jack Doyle, IND
| 6
| 8
| Jared Cook, OAK
| 6
| 8
| Jordan Reed, WAS
| 5
| 7
| O.J. Howard, TB
| 5
| 6
| Vernon Davis, WAS
| 5
| 6
Quarterbacks
| Russell Wilson, SEA
| 21
| 42
| Tom Brady, NE
| 18
| 36
| Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
| 18
| 36
| Dak Prescott, DAL
| 17
| 34
| Philip Rivers, LAC
| 17
| 34
| Aaron Rodgers, GB
| 16
| 32
| Drew Brees, NO
| 14
| 28
| Case Keenum, MIN
| 13
| 26
| Cam Newton, CAR
| 11
| 22
| Alex Smith, KC
| 11
| 22
| Matt Ryan, ATL
| 10
| 20
| Jared Goff, LAR
| 9
| 18
| Matthew Stafford, DET
| 8
| 16
| Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
| 8
| 16
| Jameis Winston, TB
| 7
| 14
| Kirk Cousins, WAS
| 7
| 14
| Blake Bortles, JAC
| 6
| 12
DSTs
|
| STND
| PPR
|Jaguars DST
|12
|12
|Chargers DST
|10
|10
|Saints DST
|10
|10
|Broncos DST
|9
|9
|Vikings DST
|9
|9
|Ravens DST
|9
|9
|Eagles DST
|9
|9
|Panthers DST
|7
|7
|Cardinals DST
|7
|7
|Lions DST
|6
|6
|Redskins DST
|6
|6
|Bears DST
|5
|5
Add a Comment