Fantasy Football Week 15 Quarterback Preview: Can you trust Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson?

If you advanced to the semi-finals with Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, or Aaron Rodgers you deserve some praise for putting a strong team around them. Because they sure aren't responsible for your recent success.

Mahomes was the best of the three in Week 14, but he only scored 15 points. Rodgers' managers would take that. He's only topped 14 points once since Week 8. Over the past month this trio has one game a piece with more than 20 Fantasy points. So what do you do with them in Week 15?

Mahomes is at home against the Broncos. The last time he faced them he left the game with a knee injury. They're only allowing 16.1 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. But I just can't get away from him. The Chiefs have an implied total of 28 based on the Vegas total and they still can't run the ball very well at all. The solid play of Drew Lock in Week 14 makes me hope the Broncos can keep this close enough for Mahomes to approach 35 attempts. He's mostly been good when he's thrown that often.

A lack of attempts has certainly been a problem for Wilson and now he's traveling across the country to face a Panthers defense that simply cannot stop the run. Still, I'll have a hard time sitting Wilson too. The Seahawks defense has been suspect lately and I don't expect they'll be much better in the Eastern time zone. This looks like one of those games where Wilson only throws 30 times but it comes with multiple touchdown passes and elite efficiency.

The guy I am concerned about is Rodgers. He simply hasn't been as good as Mahomes or Wilson. Rodgers only has five games all season with 20 Fantasy points and those came almost exclusively against teams with bad defenses. While the Bears aren't the same team they were in 2018, they certainly don't have a bad defense. I'd start Ryan Tannehill and several other streamers below over Rodgers this week.

QB Preview Numbers to know

26 - Ryan Tannehill Fantasy points per game since taking over as the starter. Only Lamar Jackson has been better.

Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 30th
YTD Stats PAYDS 2594 RUYDS 274 TD 15 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.4

Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 27th
YTD Stats PAYDS 1993 RUYDS 147 TD 18 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.1

Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
MATCHUP vs ATL SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 28th
YTD Stats PAYDS 3245 RUYDS 47 TD 26 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
MATCHUP vs CHI GB -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 5th
YTD Stats PAYDS 3260 RUYDS 162 TD 24 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.9

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 62% Tannehill is the one quarterback on this list I legitimately want to start. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 25% He's been one of the best quarterbacks in Fantasy for the past month. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Ownership 36% The projections like Fitzmagic more than I'm comfortable with. But there's certainly upside. Eli Manning QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #10

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Ownership 8% Manning scored 20 Fantasy points in his first game back and will now face an even worse defense. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 23% Minshew was disappointing in Week 14 but this Raiders pass defense is terrible.

One to Stash Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 16% Dalton faces the Dolphins in Week 16.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $8,100 DraftKings $7,000 I expect the Seahawks to put up a big number in Carolina.

Top Contrarian Play Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 15 Prices FanDuel $7,600 DraftKings $5,600 Murray has really struggled against a difficult schedule but he gets a little break this week with a home game against the Browns.