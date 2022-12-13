As we head into the first week of the Fantasy playoffs, there are a few must-start quarterbacks you may have questions about. Unfortunately, a rash of QB injuries in over the past few weeks may make those questions mostly irrelevant.
The most concerning is Tua Tagovailoa, who has been mostly bad over the past two weeks against the 49ers and the Chargers. This week he'll face a third consecutive road team, in Buffalo, in a game where cold weather and snow is the expectation.
Joe Burrow could be a concern as well, since he's facing an above average Tampa Bay defense and could be without Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst. It helps that the last man standing in his receiving corps is Ja'Marr Chase, but his second and third best options might be running backs.
Finally, I'd fully understand why you might be worried about Justin Fields. The Eagles have allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points to quarterbacks this year and Daniel Jones is the only quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points against them all season long. He's also the only quarterback with a rushing touchdown against them.
The problem with all these concerns, is that Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and more have been lost to injury over the past month. Unless you have Trevor Lawrence sitting on your bench, you likely don't have another option. And I wouldn't feel great about starting Lawrence over any of these guys anyway. My top streamer below is Mike White, and there are no other streamers in my top-18.
In other words, you're probably playing the quarterback who got you here, unless that quarterback is injured. In which case, I have streaming options for you below.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 15 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 46% -- Completion percentage for Tua Tagovailoa over the past two games, worst in the NFL.
- 116.7 -- Jared Goff's passer rating in play-action this season; the Jets defense allows just a 69.8 passer rating against play-action.
- 325.3 -- Passing yards per game by Justin Herbert over the last three games. He's also thrown five touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Titans' defense is allowing a 114.2 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in the last three games.
- 237 -- Josh Allen has surpassed 237 passing yards just once since Week 6.
- 400 -- The Vikings have allowed over 400 yards of offense in five straight games, a franchise record. In four of those games, Josh Allen, Mike White, Jared Goff and Mac Jones have all thrown for at least 330 yards.
- 111 -- Colt McCoy has attempted 111 passes this season, but has only thrown one touchdown.
Matchups that matter
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
White struggled in Week 14 against the Bills, but he'll face a much easier task in Week 15. The Lions have surrendered 26.2 FPPG to QBs, the most in the NFL this season. White is averaging more than 40 pass attempts per game, and six different QBs have thrown at least 40 passes against the Lions. All but Aaron Rodgers topped 22 Fantasy points and four of them, including Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz, topped 26. Just make sure White's ribs are OK before the weekend.
I don't have a strong preference between Ryan Tannehill, Brock Purdy, or Colt McCoy as my second favorite quarterback this week. Taneehill is a slight favorite, because he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five outings and could be chasing the score against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Tannehill has only been forced to throw more than 30 times in four games this season, but he has multiple touchdown passes in three of those games.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
We're hopeful Kenny Pickett will be back in Week 15, or Week 16 at the latest. If he is, he makes an excellent streamer against a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
DFS Plays
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hurts is my favorite play on the slate as he continues to make his MVP push against a Bears defense that has been laughably bad in the second half of the season. Justin Fields should hopefully keep this one close enough that Hurts demonstrates his 40-point upside.
Colt McCoy QB
ARI Arizona • #12
Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs.
McCoy is still priced like a backup on both sites, so while he has a dreadful matchup against the Broncos, it would take much for him to produce good value, especially on DraftKings. Stack him up solely with James Conner, if you really want to get contrarian. Conner caught six of seven passes from McCoy in Week 14 and should provide a safety valve to relieve the Broncos' pressure.