As we head into the first week of the Fantasy playoffs, there are a few must-start quarterbacks you may have questions about. Unfortunately, a rash of QB injuries in over the past few weeks may make those questions mostly irrelevant.

The most concerning is Tua Tagovailoa, who has been mostly bad over the past two weeks against the 49ers and the Chargers. This week he'll face a third consecutive road team, in Buffalo, in a game where cold weather and snow is the expectation.

Joe Burrow could be a concern as well, since he's facing an above average Tampa Bay defense and could be without Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst. It helps that the last man standing in his receiving corps is Ja'Marr Chase, but his second and third best options might be running backs.

Finally, I'd fully understand why you might be worried about Justin Fields. The Eagles have allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points to quarterbacks this year and Daniel Jones is the only quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points against them all season long. He's also the only quarterback with a rushing touchdown against them.

The problem with all these concerns, is that Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and more have been lost to injury over the past month. Unless you have Trevor Lawrence sitting on your bench, you likely don't have another option. And I wouldn't feel great about starting Lawrence over any of these guys anyway. My top streamer below is Mike White, and there are no other streamers in my top-18.

In other words, you're probably playing the quarterback who got you here, unless that quarterback is injured. In which case, I have streaming options for you below.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

46% -- Completion percentage for Tua Tagovailoa over the past two games, worst in the NFL.

Completion percentage for Tua Tagovailoa over the past two games, worst in the NFL. 116.7 -- Jared Goff's passer rating in play-action this season; the Jets defense allows just a 69.8 passer rating against play-action.

-- Jared Goff's passer rating in play-action this season; the Jets defense allows just a 69.8 passer rating against play-action. 325.3 -- Passing yards per game by Justin Herbert over the last three games. He's also thrown five touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Titans' defense is allowing a 114.2 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in the last three games.

-- Passing yards per game by Justin Herbert over the last three games. He's also thrown five touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Titans' defense is allowing a 114.2 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in the last three games. 237 -- Josh Allen has surpassed 237 passing yards just once since Week 6.

-- Josh Allen has surpassed 237 passing yards just once since Week 6. 400 -- The Vikings have allowed over 400 yards of offense in five straight games, a franchise record. In four of those games, Josh Allen, Mike White, Jared Goff and Mac Jones have all thrown for at least 330 yards.

-- The Vikings have allowed over 400 yards of offense in five straight games, a franchise record. In four of those games, Josh Allen, Mike White, Jared Goff and Mac Jones have all thrown for at least 330 yards. 111 -- Colt McCoy has attempted 111 passes this season, but has only thrown one touchdown.



QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 952 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.6 Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1896 RUYDS 905 TD 21 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.7 Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2534 RUYDS 548 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 407 RUYDS 54 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LV -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3117 RUYDS 88 TD 20 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.9 Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2371 RUYDS 97 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 16

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats PAYDS 952 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.6 White struggled in Week 14 against the Bills, but he'll face a much easier task in Week 15. The Lions have surrendered 26.2 FPPG to QBs, the most in the NFL this season. White is averaging more than 40 pass attempts per game, and six different QBs have thrown at least 40 passes against the Lions. All but Aaron Rodgers topped 22 Fantasy points and four of them, including Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz, topped 26. Just make sure White's ribs are OK before the weekend. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats PAYDS 2371 RUYDS 97 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 16 I don't have a strong preference between Ryan Tannehill, Brock Purdy, or Colt McCoy as my second favorite quarterback this week. Taneehill is a slight favorite, because he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five outings and could be chasing the score against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Tannehill has only been forced to throw more than 30 times in four games this season, but he has multiple touchdown passes in three of those games.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 1797 RUYDS 225 TD 7 INT 8 FPTS/G 12 We're hopeful Kenny Pickett will be back in Week 15, or Week 16 at the latest. If he is, he makes an excellent streamer against a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI PHI -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 28.9 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 3157 RUYDS 686 TD 32 INT 3 FPTS/G 29.1 Hurts is my favorite play on the slate as he continues to make his MVP push against a Bears defense that has been laughably bad in the second half of the season. Justin Fields should hopefully keep this one close enough that Hurts demonstrates his 40-point upside.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Colt McCoy QB ARI Arizona • #12

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. McCoy is still priced like a backup on both sites, so while he has a dreadful matchup against the Broncos, it would take much for him to produce good value, especially on DraftKings. Stack him up solely with James Conner, if you really want to get contrarian. Conner caught six of seven passes from McCoy in Week 14 and should provide a safety valve to relieve the Broncos' pressure.