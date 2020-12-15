You might think that with most leagues down to the final four, there would be little need for streamers. Considering I won last week starting Mitchell Trubisky, Philip Rivers and Jalen Hurts, I would disagree. The need is only exacerbated by Matthew Stafford's injury and poor recent form from Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan. If Drew Brees is able to return and unseat Taysom Hill, we could have another team looking for a starter. Thankfully there are two very good streamers available: Trubisky and Hurts.

Hurts is the consensus top streaming option, and it's not hard to see why. He just ran for 106 yards against the Saints off all teams, and we haven't seen him fail near as often as Trubisky. But we also haven't seen the same upside.

Trubisky has topped 30 Fantasy points twice this year and he did it five times in 2018 and 2019 combined. Trubisky has regularly shown top-12 upside, which is close to 25 Fantasy points in today's NFL. He's scored 24 or more in seven of his past 16 complete games. That's something we just haven't seen from Hurts.

It is worth noting my use of "complete games" in the previous paragraph. Because of Matt Nagy's penchant for benchings, Trubisky's floor may be lower than Hurts. Then again it's hard to say what Hurts' floor is, or what it would take for Doug Pederson to go back to Wentz. With uncertain floors for both quarterbacks, I'll go with the upside of Trubisky as my top streamer in Week 15.

QB Preview Numbers to know

18 -- Rush attempts for Jalen Hurts in his first start. Lamar Jackson hasn't attempted more than 16 rushes in a game this year.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year
MATCHUP @ ATL TB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd
Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
MATCHUP vs NYJ LAR -17 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 31st
Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MATCHUP @ CLE BAL -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 20th
Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
MATCHUP vs NE MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 3rd

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 18th
The Bears have one of the highest pass rates (61%) in the league and they're an underdog against the Vikings in Week 14. Trubisky may top 40 pass attempts. The most recent time that happened was Week 12 against the Packers when he threw three touchdown passes and scored 24 Fantasy points.
Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th
I would stream Hurts over Trubisky in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdowns. I'd also start him over Roethlisberger, Ryan and Kirk Cousins.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
MATCHUP vs PHI ARI -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 14th
It was good to see Murray running again in Week 14, and now I wouldn't be surprised if he shows off a little facing off against Hurts. He hasn't shown it lately, but Murray still has massive upside with five games of at least 31.9 Fantasy points this season.

Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Trubisky's upside combined with his near-guaranteed low roster rate makes him a fantastic GPP play.