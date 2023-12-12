The No. 14 QB in FPPG is facing the defense that allows the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing QBs. Seems like an easy sit right? What if I also told you that his No. 1 WR is battling an ankle injury and that this defense has already held him to single digit Fantasy points once this season. No chance you're starting him, right? What if I told you his name is Tua Tagovailoa?

It sure sounds like a hot take when you say that you would start Matthew Stafford over Tagovailoa in Week 15, but it is what it is. In the first run of my projections, the Dolphins QB came in at QB12, right behind Stafford, Justin Fields, and Jared Goff. For now, I'm projecting Tyreek Hill as active, but not fully himself. And that will make all of the difference.

Hill has accounted for 32% of his quarterbacks completions, 41.7% of his passing yards, and 50% of his touchdowns. If Hill can't play in Week 15, I would move Tagovailoa outside of my top15 quarterbacks, possibly outside of my top 20. If we get to Friday and Hill gets in a full practice, Tagovailoa likely moves closer to QB12 in the rankings. I'm still not sure I could start him over Stafford, who has the best matchup available to a quarterback in 2023.

The start of the Fantasy playoffs tests Fantasy managers in many ways, not the least in how they handle their "stars". Tua Tagovailoa's Fantasy managers are about to feel that intensely.

Week 15

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine.

QB Preview Numbers to know

9.9 -- Brock Purdy's yards per attempt is nearly up to double digits. He's now a top-five Fantasy QB and should be the clear favorite to win the MVP.

-- Brock Purdy's yards per attempt is nearly up to double digits. He's now a top-five Fantasy QB and should be the clear favorite to win the MVP. 12.9% -- Joshua Dobbs had the sixth-highest off-target throw rate in the NFL. Nick Mullens is unlikely to be a downgrade as a passer and could be an upgrade.

-- Joshua Dobbs had the sixth-highest off-target throw rate in the NFL. Nick Mullens is unlikely to be a downgrade as a passer and could be an upgrade. 25.92 -- The Commanders have allowed opposing QBs to averaged 25.92 FPPG this season. The Eagles are the only other defense surrendering more than 22 FPPG to QBs this season.

-- The Commanders have allowed opposing QBs to averaged 25.92 FPPG this season. The Eagles are the only other defense surrendering more than 22 FPPG to QBs this season. 24.2 -- Russell Wilson is averaging 24.2 rushing yards per game. His highest average since 2020 and second-highest since 2017. The Lions have given up 20 or more rushing yards to a QB six times this season.

-- Russell Wilson is averaging 24.2 rushing yards per game. His highest average since 2020 and second-highest since 2017. The Lions have given up 20 or more rushing yards to a QB six times this season. 7.09 -- Tua Tagovailoa is averaging 7.09 yards per attempt on passes to players other than Tyreek Hill. He has averaged 11.68 on throws to Hill. Hill's status will determine his QB's ranking.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 2524 RUYDS 57 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 12.8 Matthew Stafford is available in 19% of leagues, he's a must-add, must-start QB this week. Jake Browning is available in 32% of leagues. I would start him over both Trevor Lawrence and Kyler Murray. But strictly based on our rule of guys below 65% roster rate, Gardner Minshew remains the best streaming option available.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL BUF -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 24.9 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 3447 RUYDS 374 TD 35 INT 14 FPTS/G 27.4 I don't believe the Bills Week 14 win over the Chiefs was as much of a statement win as it was an introduction to the statement that is coming. I expect the Bills to win out behind their superstar QB, who is my top QB on the slate by a full two points this week. Allen is the clear top QB in Fantasy and the price gap between him and everyone else isn't big enough this week.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 15 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.