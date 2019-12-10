Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: How to handle JuJu Smith-Schuster's return, DeAndre Washington's ascension

You've made it to the championship game. You drafted a strong team, and then for 14 weeks, you took on all comers, weathered every storm, and now you're one of the few left standing. Calvin Ridley helped you get there. So did Mike Evans. It was a heck of a 1-2 punch. Jameis Winston had his ups and downs, but the highs were week-winning, and your running game built around Josh Jacobs was a huge help, too. Oh, and sleeper tight end Jared Cook played his part, too.

Well, I hope this isn't actually the situation you find yourself in, because your season might be over. Every single one of those players is dealing with an injury heading into Week 15, and they aren't alone — we're dealing with a lengthy list of injuries coming off of Week 14, and how you react to them is going to determine whether you move on to the championship game or fall just short.

The good news is, you're not alone. Our trio of experts are sorting through the mess and they are here to help. They've set their rankings for Week 15, and make sure you check out what else we've got for you before they answer the biggest questions facing Fantasy players heading into Week 15:

1. Who is your top target on waivers for Week 15?



Jamey Eisenberg: DeAndre Washington, and it's not close. He has the chance to be a star in Week 15 against the Jaguars, who can't stop anyone on the ground of late. As long as Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is out, look for Washington to have a big game.



2. How high will you have DeAndre Washington ranked if Josh Jacobs remains out?

Jamey: Top 10 in all formats.



3. What are your expectations for the 49ers backfield?



Jamey: Raheem Mostert is the one to trust until we see otherwise, and he's a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues this week. It would be great if they fully committed to him, but I still expect Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman to get touches. And don't be surprised if Coleman gets some goal-line chances, especially against his former team. But I'll still trust Mostert the most after his performances over the past three weeks.



4. Are Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes still must-start QBs?



Jamey: Yes. I'm not benching Mahomes at home against Denver, and I still like Wilson enough to start him at Carolina. The only quarterback I would consider playing over both is Ryan Tannehill, but I'm not there yet.



5. Are you starting Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan?



Jamey: Rodgers, probably not if I can avoid it, even at home. As for Ryan, yes. The 49ers have struggled against opposing quarterbacks of late, and I expect Ryan to have to throw a lot at San Francisco.



6. Who is your top streaming QB?



Jamey: Tannehill, and it's not close. He's been awesome since taking over for Marcus Mariota, and this is a dream matchup in Week 15 against Houston.



7. If JuJu Smith-Schuster returns this week, where will you rank him?

Jamey: He'll be a No. 3 receiver. It's a tough matchup against Buffalo, and we don't know how healthy he is, along with a questionable quarterback situation with Devlin Hodges.



