Ronald Jones was already questionable for Week 15 after having surgery to have a pin inserted into his pinky earlier in the week. The fact that he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday certainly doesn't help Jones' chances of playing this week. While the running back hasn't been ruled out yet, you need to have a backup plan ready.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said Leonard Fournette would start for the Buccaneers if Jones is out. If he's on your bench, or on your waiver wire, the solution is pretty simple: I project Fournette as a top-30 back without Jones. His team is implied to scored four touchdowns by Vegas, so he has decent touchdown odds.

If you need to go to the waiver wire and Fournette isn't there, things gets really complicated. Jeff Wilson, Benny Snell, and Lynn Bowden could all be legitimate starters but they're all dependent on the status of the starter on their team. Wilson is a good flex even if Raheem Mostert plays, so that makes him the top priority.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 15:

RB Preview Numbers to know

-- Miles Sanders had four catches in Jalen Hurts' first start to tie his season high. 10 -- Alvin Kamara saw 10 targets in Week 14, more than he saw in Taysom Hill's first three starts combined.

-- David Montgomery has broken a tackle once every 7.1 rush attempts, the best mark in the league. 34 -- Austin Ekeler is tied for the league lead with 34 targets since he returned in Week 12.

-- Austin Ekeler is tied for the league lead with 34 targets since he returned in Week 12. 19 -- Ezekiel Elliott leads the NFL with 19 rush attempts inside the 5-yard line. He has gained 2 yards on those carries.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL SF -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 55% Wilson has double-digit touches in three of the 49ers past four games and he has the Cowboys on the schedule. He and Raheem Mostert could both be good starts. Lynn Bowden RB MIA Miami • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 28% Bowden is behind Wilson in non-PPR and half-PPR, but in full PPR he could be the top add regardless of position. Make sure you look to see where he's eligible in your league. In standard CBS leagues he's both a running back and a wide receiver. In non-PPR, DeAndre Washington is a decent flex play as well if Ahmed remains out.

Stashes Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 38th Ito Smith is the only Falcons back showing any burst at all. That probably doesn't matter in Week 15 against arguably the best run defense in the NFL but the Falcons get the Chiefs in Week 16. There's at least some chance Gurley goes the way of Mark Ingram and Smith is a top-24 running back for championship week.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAR -17 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 5th FANDUEL $6,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,600 This is a classic case of the price not catching up to the performance fast enough. I fully expect Akers to be chalk this week, and I could not care less.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?