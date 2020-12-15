It has been a roller coaster ride for the 2020 rookie running back class, but it looks poised to carry multiple teams to a Fantasy championship. In my first run of Week 15 non-PPR running back rankings, there are six rookies in my top 24. We should probably have a discussion about Cam Akers being ranked at the top of the list, and then I get to one outside of the top-24 who could be a PPR superstar.

Akers has 50 carries in his past two games and saw a season-high three targets in Week 14. The Rams have been very run-heavy almost regardless of script this year, and they'll have their most run-heavy script of the year in Week 15 against the New York Jets. There's some risk the starters get pulled early in this one, but only because the Rams have already scored so much. This three-headed monster has morphed into a league-winning monster.

While the rest of the names inside the top-25 aren't that surprising, there is one surprise just outside the top 25 in PPR; Lynn Bowden. The Dolphins' skill positions have been ravaged by injury and we're currently expecting they'll be without Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Matt Breida, Devante Parker, Jakeem Grant and Mike Gesicki. That opens up a ton of targets and Bowden saw nine targets last week against the Chiefs. He caught seven of them for 82 yards, propelling him to a top-15 finish in PPR last week.

Bowden is eligible at running back in CBS leagues, but unless the Dolphins get healthy in a hurry, he'll be their No. 1 wide receiver in Week 15.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 15:

RB Preview Numbers to know

4 -- Miles Sanders had four catches in Jalen Hurts' first start to tie his season high.

10 -- Alvin Kamara saw 10 targets in Week 14, more than he saw in Taysom Hill's first three starts combined.

3.0 -- Ronald Jones leads the NFL with 3.0 yards per attempt after contact.

7.1 -- David Montgomery has broken a tackle once every 7.1 rush attempts, the best mark in the league.

34 -- Austin Ekeler is tied for the league lead with 34 targets since he returned in Week 12.

19 -- Ezekiel Elliott leads the NFL with 19 rush attempts inside the 5-yard line. He has gained 2 yards on those carries.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL SF -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 19% Wilson has double-digit touches in three of the 49ers past four games and he has the Cowboys on the schedule. He and Raheem Mostert could both be good starts. Lynn Bowden RB MIA Miami • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 1% Bowden is behind Wilson in non-PPR and half-PPR, but in full PPR he could be the top add regardless of position. Make sure you look to see where he's eligible in your league. In standard CBS leagues he's both a running back and a wide receiver. In non-PPR, DeAndre Washington is a decent flex play as well if Ahmed remains out.

Stashes Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 38th Ito Smith is the only Falcons back showing any burst at all. That probably doesn't matter in Week 15 against arguably the best run defense in the NFL but the Falcons get the Chiefs in Week 16. There's at least some chance Gurley goes the way of Mark Ingram and Smith is a top-24 running back for championship week.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAR -17 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 5th FANDUEL $6,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,600 This is a classic case of the price not catching up to the performance fast enough. I fully expect Akers to be chalk this week, and I could not care less.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

