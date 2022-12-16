All eyes have been on the Patriots backfield this week after Rhamondre Stevenson hurt his ankle on Monday night in Week 14 at Arizona. We're waiting to find out if there's a running back in New England we can trust in a great matchup at Las Vegas in Week 15.

The Raiders have allowed six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games. So whoever starts for the Patriots could be a great Fantasy asset this week.

The best-case scenario would be Stevenson playing, and he showed up at practice Friday. If he's healthy then consider him a No. 1 running back in all leagues, and he would be the only New England running back to start. Prior to getting hurt at the Cardinals, Stevenson had scored at least 13 PPR points in eight games in a row, and he averaged 18.4 PPR points over that span.

If Stevenson is out and Damien Harris (thigh) starts -- Harris has missed the past two games -- then Harris would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Harris has been completely overshadowed by Stevenson this year, but he does have two games this season with at least 15 carries and scored at least 15 PPR points in both.

Now, if Stevenson and Harris are out, this is where it gets tricky. That would leave Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris as the backfield tandem against the Raiders, and Strong is the preferred Fantasy option. He is a nice sleeper for Week 15.

In Week 14 against the Cardinals when Stevenson got hurt, Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets, and Harris had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. Both could have the chance to make plays, but Strong is clearly the more explosive rusher.

We might not have an answer on the New England backfield dilemma until Sunday. But hopefully this helps you with all the scenarios depending on who can play against the Raiders.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 15 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR GB -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats PAYDS 2864 RUYDS 67 TD 22 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.8 The Rams shut down Derek Carr in Week 14, holding him to just two Fantasy points, but they were bad against opposing quarterbacks prior to that when Andy Dalton, Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith combined for 947 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Dalton and Smith each scored 28 Fantasy points (Mahomes only had 19 points), and Rodgers should do well at home. In his past two games at Lambeau Field, Rodgers is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game against Dallas and Tennessee, and hopefully he puts on another strong performance at home in Week 15. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats PAYDS 2371 RUYDS 97 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 16 Tannehill would've been more attractive for this matchup if Treylon Burks (concussion) had not been ruled out. The hope for Tannehill this week is the Chargers take advantage of the Titans' struggling defense and build a lead, forcing Tannehill to throw. That's what happened against Jacksonville in Week 14 when Tannehill had 38 attempts, and he scored 21 Fantasy points. He now has at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and Tannehill should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues for this week, even with Burks out. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats PAYDS 2534 RUYDS 548 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Jones can be a low-end starter in all leagues at the Commanders in Week 15. He scored 19 Fantasy points against Washington in Week 13 with 200 passing yards and one touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and a lost fumble, and has now scored at least 19 points in three of his past five games. We like rushing quarterbacks, and Jones has scored at least seven Fantasy points with his legs in his past five outings. This is a huge game for the Giants to remain in playoff contention, and hopefully Jones rises to the occasion and plays well in Week 15. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LV -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats PAYDS 3117 RUYDS 88 TD 20 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.9 I'm doing a 180 on Carr from earlier in the week and putting him on the sleeper list. I would start him as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. While he was awful at the Rams in Week 14 with just two Fantasy points, he did score at least 20 points in each of his previous five outings. And the Patriots have allowed two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Carr should get a boost with the potential return of Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique), and this is a revenge game for head coach Josh McDaniels.

Sleeper RBs Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DEN -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 20 REYDS 83 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 He's not the last man standing because Marlon Mack will still get touches, but Murray should benefit with Mike Boone (ankle) being placed on injured reserve. Murray had a down game in Week 14 against Kansas City with eight carries for 32 yards and three catches for minus-1 yard on five targets, but prior to that he had 21 total touches in two of three games as the lead running back in Denver. He's just a flex option for this week, but the Cardinals have allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row. D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CAR -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats RUYDS 637 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 I have Foreman more as a flex this week than a No. 2 running back, but I don't have any hesitation starting him against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in three of the past four games, and Foreman should still be the lead back in Carolina. Now, the Panthers will also give Chuba Hubbard work, and Hubbard is also worth using as a flex. In Week 14 at Seattle, Foreman had 21 carries for 74 yards, along with one catch for 1 yard, and Hubbard had 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards on three targets. Rex Burkhead RB HOU Houston • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 29 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will share the backfield for the Texans with Dameon Pierce (ankle) hurt, and Burkhead is the preferred Fantasy option. The one game this season where he was the lead running back in Week 1 against the Colts he finished with 14 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 30 yards on eight targets. He could have a similar stat line this week against the Chiefs, who have allowed three running backs to score at least 15 PPR points in the past four games. Ogunbowale could end up as the lead option, but he has topped eight PPR points just once this year. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 Akers has scored three touchdowns in his past two games, and he could become a reliable option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. He only has four catches for 19 yards on the season, so he's not going to help you much in PPR, especially if he doesn't score, but can be a flex option moving forward, especially in Week 15 at Green Bay. The Packers have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, which should bode well for Akers this week.

Sleeper WRs Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 113 REYDS 647 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 We haven't had a lot of positive things to say about Johnson this season because he's struggled as a Fantasy asset. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year, and he has six games this season with nine PPR points or less. But Johnson's season might have been different if Mitchell Trubisky started every game instead of Kenny Pickett, who is doubtful to play in Week 15 with a concussion. In the first three games of the season with Trubisky, Johnson averaged 13.7 PPR points per game, and he had 33 targets for 21 catches and 196 yards over that span. Trubisky replaced an injured Pickett in Week 14 against Baltimore, and Johnson finished with six catches for 82 yards on eight targets. If Trubisky starts as expected in Week 15 at Carolina, then I like Johnson as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 608 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Slayton was overshadowed by Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James in Week 14 against Philadelphia, but I expect him to rebound this week at Washington. Against the Eagles, Slayton was held to two catches for 42 yards on three targets while James (seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets) and Hodgins (four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on six targets) each had productive outings. But James (concussion) could be out in Week 15, and Slayton was great against the Commanders in Week 13 with six catches for 90 yards on eight targets. He has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues for this week. Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 51 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) are still dealing with injuries, and both are out again in Week 15. That should allow Moore the chance to have a big role again like he did in Week 14 against the Cowboys, when he had 10 catches for 124 yards on 11 targets as the lead receiver. Houston will likely be playing from behind against Kansas City, and the Chiefs are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season. There have been six receivers to score at least 14 PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games, with nine touchdowns over that span. Moore is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues with Collins and Cooks still out. Nelson Agholor WR NE New England • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 359 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 There's a chance Jakobi Meyers (concussion) could return for Week 15 at Las Vegas, but DeVante Parker (concussion) is out. That should allow Agholor to have a bigger role, and this is a revenge game for him against the Raiders since he played for Las Vegas in 2020. In Week 14 at Arizona with Meyers out and Parker getting hurt, Agholor led the team with 10 targets and finished with five catches for 32 yards. I would hope for better production against the Raiders, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past five games. Agholor is worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues.

Sleeper TEs Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 320 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 Treylon Burks (concussion) is out again this week, which should help Okonkwo build on his recent solid production. He had six catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 14 against Jacksonville, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in consecutive games. With Burks out, I like Okonkwo as a potential top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, even in a tough matchup with the Chargers. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 66 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.1 The last time Hill faced the Falcons in Week 1 he had a quality outing with four carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. And he's coming off a solid performance in Week 13 at Tampa Bay when he had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Juwan Johnson (ankle) could return this week, which might limit Hill's role in the passing game, but Hill could get more work in the backfield with Mark Ingram (knee) not expected to play. As always, Hill is a wild card, but there is a path to him producing in this rematch with the Falcons.

Week 15 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

DraftKings: Saturday only

QB: Matt Ryan (at MIN) $5,200

RB: Dalvin Cook (vs. IND) $6,900

RB: J.K. Dobbins (at CLE) $5,200

WR: Stefon Diggs (vs. MIA) $8,100

WR: Michael Pittman (at MIN) $5,800

WR: Parris Campbell (at MIN) $4,400

TE: Mark Andrews (at CLE) $5,700

FLEX: T.J. Hockenson (vs. IND) $5,000

DST: Bills (vs. MIA) $2,700

Let's go with a Colts stack for this game against the Vikings, who have struggled against opposing passing games all year. I like Pittman to go off, and hopefully Ryan can connect with Pittman and Campbell in this matchup.

I'll go with Cook on the other side, and the Colts have allowed six touchdowns to opposing running backs in the past two games. I also like Hockenson, who should continue to be a primary target for Kirk Cousins.

Dobbins is my other running back, and he should have another standout outing against the Browns. Andrews should do well with Tyler Huntley starting for the Ravens, and hopefully Andrews will break out of his slump. And I like Diggs a lot, even in the snow, against Miami.

DraftKings: Sunday main slate

QB: Joe Burrow (at TB) $7,000

RB: Miles Sanders (at CHI) $6,500

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (at JAC) $6,200

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (at TB) $8,300

WR: Diontae Johnson (at CAR) $5,100

WR: Chris Moore (vs. KC) $4,200

TE: Greg Dulcich (vs. ARI) $3,600

FLEX: Isiah Pacheco (at HOU) $5,900

DST: Broncos (vs. ARI) $2,700

Burrow should have all his weapons available after Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) practiced in full Friday. That said, Chase is still his top target, and I like the Burrow-Chase stack in this matchup at Tampa Bay.

I love my running backs in this lineup with Elliott, Sanders and Pacheco. Their matchups are fantastic, and Pacheco is my Start of the Week. Dulcich also has the best matchup of any tight end this week since the Cardinals allow the most Fantasy points to the position, and he also had nine targets in his previous start with Brett Rypien in Week 7 against the Jets.

Johnson has done well when Kenny Pickett hasn't played, and Pickett (concussion) is out this week. And I like the setup -- and price -- for Moore this week with Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) out.

FanDuel: Sunday main slate

QB: Zach Wilson (vs. DET) $6,400

RB: Joe Mixon (at TB) $8,100

RB: James Conner (at DEN) $7,200

WR: Garrett Wilson (vs. DET) $7,800

WR: Mike Williams (vs. TEN) $7,200

WR: Chris Olave (vs. ATL) $7,100

TE: Chig Okonkwo (at LAC) $5,100

FLEX: Jerry Jeudy (vs. ARI) $7,400

DST: Broncos (vs. ARI) $3,700

Let's have some fun with Zach Wilson starting for the Jets. He's clearly struggled, but this is a dream matchup against the Lions, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. And hopefully he can connect with Garrett Wilson in this matchup as well.

I'll play Mixon and Conner at running back, and Mixon should benefit in a big way with Vita Vea (calf) out for Tampa Bay. Conner should also be the catalyst of the Cardinals attack with Kyler Murray (ACL) now out, and he's been fantastic for most of the past month.

Williams has an unbelievable matchup against the Titans, and I like the setup for Olave against the Falcons. Jeudy should do well once again with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) out, and I expect Okonkwo to thrive with Treylon Burks (concussion) out again.