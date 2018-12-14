Fantasy Football Week 15 Sleepers: Run with Raiders this week with Derek Carr, Jordy Nelson

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

I had one sleeper suggestion already who played Thursday night with the Chargers and Chiefs, and it was Damien Williams. And he delivered in a big way.

Williams, starting for the injured Spencer Ware (shoulder/hamstring), had 10 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 74 yards on six targets. He scored 29 PPR points against the Chargers.

Here's what I said about Williams in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em prior to the game:

"Spencer Ware (shoulder/hamstring) is not expected to play Thursday night against the Chargers, which should allow Williams the chance to get a heavy workload in a big spot. He played well in tandem with Ware in Week 14 against the Ravens, and he had eight carries for 14 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on five targets. His value should be higher in PPR leagues, but the Chargers have allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, which bodes well for Williams playing at home on a short week."

I always like when our sleeper suggestions for Thursday night play well because it sets up for a positive week. And hopefully you started Williams in your Fantasy playoffs.

Now, you might need some more help.

There are actually two Raiders I like as sleepers this week: Derek Carr and Jordy Nelson. I also have Doug Martin listed as a starter in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em. It feels a little icky to consider trusting multiple players from Oakland's offense in Week 15, including Jared Cook, but the matchup for the Raiders is great against the Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV).

You'll see why I like Carr and Nelson below, as well as the other sleepers to consider in Week 15. It's a big week with a lot on the line in the Fantasy playoffs, and good luck in all your leagues.

Quarterbacks 22.0 projected points Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Allen has been solid as a Fantasy option of late. He comes into Week 15 averaging 25.7 Fantasy points in his past three games, and his rushing totals have been the main reason for his production. He has at least 13 Fantasy points with his just his rushing totals in each of the past three games, and he's run for at least 99 yards in each game over that span, with two touchdowns. This week, he gets a Lions defense that is allowing 20.1 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. 17.2 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr comes into Week 15 on a positive note based on his performance in the past two games against Kansas City and Pittsburgh. He has at least 22 Fantasy points in both games, including 607 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. And this week he's facing a Bengals defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 25.2 points per game. 14.2 projected points Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB Mullens has been a decent Fantasy quarterback in each of the past two weeks, with at least 23 Fantasy points in games against Denver and Seattle. And he gets a rematch with the Seahawks in Week 15 after he had 26 points at Seattle in Week 13 on 414 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Seahawks have also allowed six of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Mullens is worth trusting at home.

Running backs 12.2 projected points Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB McGuire will be the lead running back for the Jets this week with Isaiah Crowell (foot) out. And McGuire played well against the Bills in Week 14 with 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 23 yards on four targets. The matchup against the Texans in Week 15 is tough, although Houston has allowed a touchdown to a running back in consecutive games to Nick Chubb in Week 13 and Marlon Mack in Week 14. McGuire will be at least a flex this week in all leagues. 11.2 projected points Kenneth Dixon Baltimore Ravens RB Dixon has forced his way into a timeshare with Gus Edwards with his performance the past two weeks. Dixon has nine total touches in each of the past two games against Atlanta and Kansas City, and he had 43 total yards against the Falcons, followed by 80 total yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. While Edwards will likely remain the starter and get most of the carries, it appears Dixon will get a bump in touches in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. And it's a great matchup as the Buccaneers are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs on the season. 5.1 projected points Ito Smith Atlanta Falcons RB For the second week in a row, Smith had more touches than Tevin Coleman, getting 14-to-11 in Week 14 at Green Bay after getting 8-to-7 in Week 13 against Baltimore. Smith did well against the Packers with 11 carries for 60 yards, along with three catches for 14 yards on four targets, and he's worth using as a flex in Week 15 against Arizona. While Coleman will still get work, Smith could be the best Fantasy option in Atlanta's backfield, and the Cardinals allow the most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season with 16. 2.5 projected points Zach Zenner Detroit Lions RB Zenner was the best running back for the Lions in Week 14 at Arizona with 12 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, and he might replace LeGarrette Blount as the primary rusher if Kerryon Johnson (knee) remains out as expected against the Bills. Blount struggled against the Cardinals with 12 carries for 33 yards, as well as two catches for 18 yards on three targets, and he added a fumble to boot. If Zenner replaces Blount then Zenner has the chance to be a flex option in Week 15. The Bills are among the league leaders with 18 total touchdowns allowed to running backs this season. 8.5 projected points Darren Sproles Philadelphia Eagles RB In two games since coming back from injury, Sproles has made his presence known. He had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against Washington, and he followed that up with one carry for 2 yards, as well as three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on three targets at Dallas in Week 14. Corey Clement (knee) is out in Week 15 at the Rams, so Sproles should get more touches in tandem with Josh Adams. And in a game where the Eagles are likely chasing points against the Rams, we could see a bigger role in the passing game for Sproles. He's a potential PPR flex option in Week 15.

Wide receivers 11.2 projected points Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars WR Westbrook had a strong performance in Week 14 at Tennessee with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past three games. He seems to have connected well with Cody Kessler, and he has a favorable matchup against Washington in Week 15 at home. Washington has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. 5.6 projected points Taywan Taylor Tennessee Titans WR Taylor missed three games with a foot injury prior to returning in Week 13 against the Jets, but he's played well the past two games. He had three catches for 104 yards on five targets against the Jets, followed by six catches for 59 yards on seven targets against the Jaguars, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each game over that span. He should continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver behind Corey Davis, and Taylor is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 15 at the Giants. 10.1 projected points DaeSean Hamilton Denver Broncos WR In the first game without Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), Hamilton and Tim Patrick both played well in Week 14 at San Francisco. Hamilton replaced Sanders in the slot, and he had seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Patrick had seven catches for 85 yards on 10 targets. Both have the chance to be useful in Week 15 against the Browns, and I like Hamilton better than Patrick, although both are No. 3 Fantasy receivers. And both could see a rise in value if Courtland Sutton (thigh) were to somehow miss this game. 8.9 projected points Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR Reynolds has struggled the past two games on the road for the Rams with a combined five catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets at Detroit and at Chicago. Prior to that, in the past two home games where he saw increased playing time (vs. Green Bay in Week 8 and vs. Kansas City in Week 11), he combined for nine catches 112 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets. Maybe he just likes playing at home. And this week he's facing an Eagles defense that allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers on the season. Reynolds is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside this week. 11.5 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Nelson has played well the past two weeks with 16 catches for 145 yards on 18 targets, and hopefully he'll take advantage of this matchup with the Bengals to keep it going. Cincinnati has allowed at least one opposing receiver to score in each of the past three games, and Nelson has the chance to keep that streak alive. He's a No. 3 receiver for Week 15, with his value higher in PPR.

Tight ends 6.0 projected points Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE Davis will see an expanded role if Jordan Reed (foot) is unable to play in Week 15, and Davis just had four catches for 31 yards on four targets against the Giants in Week 14 after Reed went down. In 2017, Reed missed 10 games due to injury, and Davis had at least eight PPR points in six of those outings, including three touchdowns. And this week he's facing a Jaguars defense that is tied for third in touchdowns allowed to tight ends with seven. 5.0 projected points Blake Jarwin Dallas Cowboys TE Jarwin had a solid game in Week 14 against the Eagles with seven catches for 56 yards on seven targets, and hopefully he can build on that performance in Week 15 at the Colts. Indianapolis just allowed the Texans tight ends of Ryan Griffin, Jordan Thomas and Jordan Akins to catch 11 passes for 151 yards on 11 targets in Week 14, and we'll see if Dak Prescott continues to lean on Jarwin this week. Keep in mind this was his best game of the season against Philadelphia, but he could be useful in deeper formats. 7.3 projected points C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE The Raiders allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and they are tied with Carolina and Miami for the most touchdowns allowed to the position with nine. That bodes well for Uzomah this week as a low-end starting option. He does have 21 targets in his past three games against Cleveland, Denver and the Chargers, and he's averaging 7.7 PPR points over that span. Now, he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, but this could be his opportunity to find the end zone once again vs. Oakland.

