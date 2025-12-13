Fantasy Football Week 15 Sleepers: Devin Neal headlines a loaded list of matchup-driven breakout plays
Devin Neal has the chance to help a lot of Fantasy managers in Week 15. He's worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues with his matchup against Carolina.
Alvin Kamara (knee) is out again in Week 15, and Neal has done well in his place. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past three games since Kamara was injured, and he had his best outing in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards on one target.
The Panthers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven guys in the past six games against Carolina have scored at least 13.2 PPR points, including Kamara in Week 10 when he had 22 carries for 83 yards and three catches for 32 yards on three targets. In Week 13 against the Rams, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 20 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers.
I'm excited to start Neal in this matchup, and he's one of my favorite sleepers for Week 15. Now, let's see some other sleepers I like in this scoring period.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Jayden Daniels (elbow) is out in Week 15 at the Giants, and Mariota is worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He has started six games for Daniels this season and scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in four of those outings, including Week 13 against Denver when he had 27.3 points. The Giants are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four guys in a row have scored at least 21.2 points against New York, including Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Jared Goff, and Drake Maye. This should be another solid game for Mariota in Week 15.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Lawrence is hot coming into Week 15 with at least 23.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and I expect him to have another quality outing in this matchup with the Jets. My biggest concern is Travis Etienne and potentially Bhayshul Tuten running all over this defense since the Jets can't stop the run and are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But Lawrence has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in three of his past four games in Jacksonville, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.
Sam Darnold QB
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Darnold had a standout performance in Week 14 at Atlanta with 28.3 Fantasy points, and he should have the chance for a solid encore against the Colts in Week 15. Trevor Lawrence just scored 28.4 Fantasy points against Indianapolis in Week 14, and the Colts are down cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (concussion). There's always the risk of a lack of pass attempts for Darnold, but the matchup at home is worth trusting him as a low-end starter in all leagues.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
This is a good spot to trust Stroud with a home game against the Cardinals, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Stroud has scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games at home, and Arizona has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.1 Fantasy points, including Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, and Matthew Stafford. Stroud has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback since returning from a three-game absence with a concussion, scoring 14.6 points or less in consecutive outings against the Colts and Chiefs. But I expect him to end his slump with this matchup against the Cardinals at home.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jaylen Warren is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 15 against Miami, and he has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in three games in a row. But I also like Gainwell as a flex, and he has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has at least six receptions in three of his past four outings, and he should continue to be a popular target for Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins run defense has improved as the season has gone on, and no running back has scored double digits in PPR against Miami in three games in a row against Washington, New Orleans, and the Jets. But Warren and Gainwell and playing well coming into this matchup, and I expect both to be quality Fantasy options on Monday night.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Charbonnet is worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 15 against the Colts, and he will continue to share touches with Kenneth Walker III, who is a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back. Walker has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in two of his past four games, but he continues to lose touchdown opportunities to Charbonnet, who has scored in three of his past five games. Indianapolis has allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in the past four games since standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (neck) has been out, and hopefully Charbonnet will find the end zone again in Week 15.
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Monangai's four-game touchdown streak ended in Week 14 at Green Bay when he had 14 carries for 57 yards and one catch for no yards on two targets. Prior to that, he had scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to have another productive outing in Week 15 against the Browns. Cleveland is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in the past five weeks, and the backfields from the Jets, Ravens, Raiders, 49ers, and Titans have combined for 127 carries for 538 yards and four touchdowns, and 26 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. Over that span, five running backs have scored at least 17.4 PPR points. D'Andre Swift is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and I like Monangai as a high-end flex.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I like Tyrone Tracy Jr. as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Singletary is worth using as a flex. He comes into Week 15 against Washington having scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least 14 total touches in three games in a row. The Commanders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington this season. The Giants should give Tracy and Singletary enough touches where both can be productive in this game.
WAS Washington • #36
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Rodriguez should be considered a flex option in Week 15 with his matchup against the Giants, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Giants have allowed eight running backs to score at least 11 PPR points in their past six games, with seven touchdowns. And the touchdowns matter here for Rodriguez, who has four rushing touchdowns in his past seven games. He's not going to do much in the passing game -- he has one catch for 6 yards on two targets this season -- so he'll need a big yardage game or getting into the end zone. And given the matchup, I'll take the chance on Rodriguez this week in deeper leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I love Travis Etienne this week, given his matchup against the Jets, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But I also like Tuten as a flex option in deeper leagues. He's tough to trust with a combined 17 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 2 yards on two targets in his past three games against Arizona, Tennessee, and Indianapolis. But the Jets have allowed a pair of running backs in the same game to score at least 13.5 PPR points three times in their past six outings, with Chase Brown and Samaje Perine in Week 8, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in Week 13, and De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright in Week 14. I'm hoping that Etienne and Tuten can follow suit in this game.
NE New England • #38
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The last time we saw Stevenson in Week 13 against the Giants, he had 12 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 40 yards on three targets. It was his most total yards since Week 7, and he should continue to work in tandem with TreVeyon Henderson, who should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Stevenson is worth using as a flex, and he had seven carries for 14 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 13 yards on two targets at Buffalo in Week 5. The Bills are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Buffalo leads the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns allowed to the position. The Patriots should give Henderson and Stevenson enough touches where both can be productive in this game.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm curious to see how the Panthers use Hubbard and Rico Dowdle in Week 15 against the Saints after what happened in their last game in Week 13. Hubbard was the best running back against the Rams with 17 carries for 83 yards and two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on two targets. But Dowdle still had 18 carries for 58 yards and two catches for 21 yards on two targets. Dowdle is expected to remain the lead running back of this tandem, and I would still start him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. As for Hubbard, he's worth using as a flex, and hopefully, both running backs are productive in this game. New Orleans has allowed a running back to score at least 12.7 PPR points in five games in a row, and I expect the Panthers to lean on both running backs in this matchup.
Stefon Diggs WR
NE New England • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Diggs has been quiet in his past two games against the Bengals and Giants, with a combined five catches for 46 yards on seven targets, and he scored 5.6 PPR points or less in each outing. But prior to that, Diggs scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three games in a row, and he had a dominant game against the Bills in Week 5 with 10 catches for 146 yards on 12 targets. Diggs has now faced Buffalo twice since he left the team in 2023, and he has at least 14.2 PPR points in each outing. I like Diggs as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 15.
Deebo Samuel WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Samuel has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should get a boost in value with Zach Ertz (knee) out. Samuel also has a great matchup against the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 16 receivers who have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Giants, including one in every game this season. Samuel did that in Week 1 against the Giants with seven catches for 77 yards on 10 targets, and one carry for 19 yards and a touchdown. I like Terry McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Samuel is right behind him as a high-end No. 3 receiver.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Slayton has a great matchup in Week 15 against the Commanders, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 15 receivers with at least 11.5 PPR points against Washington this season, and that bodes well for Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson, who should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. Slayton is worth starting in three-receiver leagues, and he has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in his past three starts with Jaxson Dart. He also scored a touchdown in his past game in Week 13 at New England.
HOU Houston • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Higgins had a quiet game in Week 14 at Kansas City with three catches for 34 yards on five targets, but prior to that, he had scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of his previous four games. I expect him to get back on track against the Cardinals in Week 15, and Higgins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Arizona has allowed three receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in the past three games, and Higgins should continue to do well working opposite Nico Collins.
Chimere Dike WR
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Dike had five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 14 at Cleveland, and he now has at least 13.4 PPR points in all three games where he had at least seven targets. I expect the Titans to be chasing points in Week 15 at San Francisco, and Dike should once again be heavily involved from Cam Ward. The 49ers have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.5 PPR points in their past five games, and Dike is worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Vele only had three catches for 40 yards on five targets in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, but Tyler Shough only attempted 20 passes against the Buccaneers. Prior to Week 14, Vele had 15 targets for 11 catches, 130 yards, and a touchdown in two games against Atlanta and Miami, including his breakout game against the Dolphins with 23.3 PPR points. The Panthers are a tough matchup, but seven receivers have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Carolina in the past five games, including Chris Olave in Week 10. Olave remains a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Vele is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option in deeper formats.
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Likely is hot heading into Week 15 at Cincinnati, and he's worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. In his past two games against the Bengals and Steelers, Likely scored exactly 12.5 PPR points in each outing, but he could have done so much more. Against Cincinnati in Week 13, Likely lost control of the football just before the goal line on a 43-yard reception, resulting in a touchback. And against Pittsburgh in Week 14, Likely had a touchdown overturned after originally being called a touchdown on the field. But he should make up for any lost production this week against the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. There have been 13 tight ends with at least 10.7 PPR points against Cincinnati, and the Bengals lead the NFL with 15 touchdowns allowed to the position. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and Mark Andrews is also a potential starter given the matchup.
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Schultz struggled in Week 14 at Kansas City with three catches for 22 yards on four targets, and he only scored 5.2 PPR points. But he should get back on track this week against the Cardinals, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Nine guys have scored at least 10 PPR points against Arizona, and Schultz has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past six games overall. I like Schultz as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 15.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Loveland is playing well heading into Week 15 against the Browns, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he just had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on five targets at Green Bay in Week 14. Cleveland has allowed a tight end to score at least 10.7 PPR points in three of the past four games, and Loveland has top-10 Fantasy upside in all formats.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Johnson had his best game of the season the last time he played the Panthers in Week 10 at Carolina, with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on four targets for 19.2 PPR points. He has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in eight of 13 games this season, and I consider him a low-end starter in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Strange had a down game in Week 14 against Indianapolis with three catches for 27 yards on six targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in his previous two outings against Arizona and Tennessee, and I expect him to get back on track against the Jets in Week 15. The Jets have allowed four tight ends to score at least 8.4 PPR points in their past five games, and Strange is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.
Theo Johnson TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Johnson had eight targets in his last game against New England in Week 13, and he has at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past five outings. This week, Johnson has a great matchup against the Commanders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Eight tight ends have scored at least 9.2 PPR points against Washington in the past seven games, with seven touchdowns, and Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 15.
Kicker
- Cam Little (vs. NYJ)
- Evan McPherson (vs. BAL)
- Eddy Pineiro (vs. TEN)