Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats RUYDS 371 REC 50 REYDS 286 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 Jaylen Warren is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 15 against Miami, and he has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in three games in a row. But I also like Gainwell as a flex, and he has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has at least six receptions in three of his past four outings, and he should continue to be a popular target for Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins run defense has improved as the season has gone on, and no running back has scored double digits in PPR against Miami in three games in a row against Washington, New Orleans, and the Jets. But Warren and Gainwell and playing well coming into this matchup, and I expect both to be quality Fantasy options on Monday night.

Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND SEA -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 483 REC 11 REYDS 87 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.7 Charbonnet is worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 15 against the Colts, and he will continue to share touches with Kenneth Walker III, who is a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back. Walker has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in two of his past four games, but he continues to lose touchdown opportunities to Charbonnet, who has scored in three of his past five games. Indianapolis has allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in the past four games since standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (neck) has been out, and hopefully Charbonnet will find the end zone again in Week 15.

Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats RUYDS 648 REC 11 REYDS 97 TD 5 FPTS/G 9 Monangai's four-game touchdown streak ended in Week 14 at Green Bay when he had 14 carries for 57 yards and one catch for no yards on two targets. Prior to that, he had scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to have another productive outing in Week 15 against the Browns. Cleveland is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in the past five weeks, and the backfields from the Jets, Ravens, Raiders, 49ers, and Titans have combined for 127 carries for 538 yards and four touchdowns, and 26 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. Over that span, five running backs have scored at least 17.4 PPR points. D'Andre Swift is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and I like Monangai as a high-end flex.

Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 306 REC 12 REYDS 126 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 I like Tyrone Tracy Jr. as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Singletary is worth using as a flex. He comes into Week 15 against Washington having scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least 14 total touches in three games in a row. The Commanders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington this season. The Giants should give Tracy and Singletary enough touches where both can be productive in this game.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.7 Rodriguez should be considered a flex option in Week 15 with his matchup against the Giants, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Giants have allowed eight running backs to score at least 11 PPR points in their past six games, with seven touchdowns. And the touchdowns matter here for Rodriguez, who has four rushing touchdowns in his past seven games. He's not going to do much in the passing game -- he has one catch for 6 yards on two targets this season -- so he'll need a big yardage game or getting into the end zone. And given the matchup, I'll take the chance on Rodriguez this week in deeper leagues.

Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ JAC -13.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 277 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 5 FPTS/G 5.5 I love Travis Etienne this week, given his matchup against the Jets, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But I also like Tuten as a flex option in deeper leagues. He's tough to trust with a combined 17 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 2 yards on two targets in his past three games against Arizona, Tennessee, and Indianapolis. But the Jets have allowed a pair of running backs in the same game to score at least 13.5 PPR points three times in their past six outings, with Chase Brown and Samaje Perine in Week 8, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in Week 13, and De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright in Week 14. I'm hoping that Etienne and Tuten can follow suit in this game.

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 324 REC 20 REYDS 214 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 The last time we saw Stevenson in Week 13 against the Giants, he had 12 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 40 yards on three targets. It was his most total yards since Week 7, and he should continue to work in tandem with TreVeyon Henderson, who should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Stevenson is worth using as a flex, and he had seven carries for 14 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 13 yards on two targets at Buffalo in Week 5. The Bills are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Buffalo leads the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns allowed to the position. The Patriots should give Henderson and Stevenson enough touches where both can be productive in this game.