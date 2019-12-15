Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Ryan Tannehill can carry you to the championship

It's hard to believe it's already Week 15. That means our wild ride of the 2019 season is near an end. It feels like yesterday we were just planning our Fantasy drafts. Wow, that went fast. But there is still plenty of work to be done. This is likely the semifinals of the playoffs for many of you, and the hope is you can get one more win for a shot at a Fantasy championship.

Unfortunately, there are many injuries we're dealing with, including quarterbacks playing hurt (Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Jameis Winston and Tom Brady), running backs who are out (Derrius Guice and Rashaad Penny), and receivers who aren't likely to play again in 2019 (Mike Evans, Alshon Jeffery, Calvin Ridley and Marvin Jones). We're also waiting to find out about a couple of key tight ends for Week 15, including Mark Andrews (knee) and Jared Cook (concussion).

Now, there is some good news, including the expected returns of Josh Jacobs (shoulder), James Conner (shoulder), and Adam Thielen (hamstring). And some injury woes have led to potential Fantasy streaming stars, including Eli Manning for Daniel Jones (ankle), Zach Pascal for T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Tyler Higbee for Gerald Everett (knee).

We hate dealing with injuries at this point in the season, but sometimes the replacements can be stars, too. Go back to 2018 when guys like C.J. Anderson, Damien Williams and DaeSean Hamilton were helping you win Fantasy titles, and the same thing could happen this year.

The season is almost over, but the pressure is on for all of you in your Fantasy leagues. Enjoy these final weeks, and hopefully they are successful for you in the quest to win a championship.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1993 RUYDS 147 TD 18 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.1

Ryan Tannehill has been awesome as a Fantasy quarterback. There's a sentence I never expected to write in 2019. But here we are, and he's worth trusting in all leagues in the Fantasy playoffs.

Since taking over as the starter in Tennessee for the ineffective Marcus Mariota in Week 7, he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of seven games. His worst game was a 17-point outing in Week 13 at Indianapolis, but he still had two touchdown passes in that outing.

He's making plays with his legs, rushing for at least 37 yards in three of his past five games. And he's making A.J. Brown into a potential star receiver, which has been fun to watch.

The Titans are playing the Texans for the AFC South division lead this week, and Houston allows an average of 24.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. There have been nine quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points against the Texans, including Tom Brady and Drew Lock scoring at least 29 points against this defense in each of the past two weeks.

I like Tannehill as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. I never expected to say that this year after he was discarded by the Dolphins in the offseason, and the Titans brought him in to back up Mariota. But Tannehill has been special, and he should help you in the Fantasy playoffs with another big game.

I'm starting Tannehill over: Aaron Rodgers (vs. CHI), Carson Wentz (at WAS), Tom Brady (at CIN), Dak Prescott (vs. LAR) and Kirk Cousins (at LAC)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 4115 RUYDS 225 TD 27 INT 23 FPTS/G 22.3 It's less than ideal to have Winston in the Fantasy semifinals with a thumb injury and without Mike Evans (hamstring), but I'm still starting him. The upside is immense as we saw last week with 42 Fantasy points against the Colts, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past seven games. Detroit has allowed seven of the past nine opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Winston should have another big game on the road in Week 15. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3245 RUYDS 47 TD 26 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5 Garoppolo has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should have another big performance this week against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score 29 Fantasy points, and Kyle Shanahan should be excited to match wits with his former boss in Dan Quinn. I expect Garoppolo to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL LAR -1 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3712 RUYDS 22 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 15.8 Goff looks comfortable again, and it shows in his play. He's averaging 23.5 Fantasy points in his past two games against Arizona and Seattle, and I expect him to play well again in Week 15 against the Cowboys. Dallas has struggled the past two games against the Bills and Bears, with Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky each scoring at least 25 Fantasy points, and Goff should be in that range as well. The Rams are making a late playoff push, and Goff's recent play is a big reason why. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3106 RUYDS 67 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.3 Carr has been all over the place as a Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring 23 points in Week 14 against the Titans after combining for 14 points in his previous two outings against the Jets and Chiefs on the road. I'll buy into him in Week 15 as a low-end starter for a couple of reasons, starting with his matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. It's also the final game ever in Oakland with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas next year, so I expect Carr to go out on a high note for the home crowd. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3060 RUYDS 448 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.1 Murray will break out of his two-game slump this week against the Browns, who probably aren't excited to make a long road trip at this point in the season. Cleveland has only allowed one quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points in the past four games, but the three down performances came against Andy Dalton and the Steelers twice. For the season, seven quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Browns, and I expect Murray to be No. 8. Cleveland is among the league leaders in rushing yards (244) and touchdowns (four) allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Eli Manning QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #10

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 759 RUYDS 7 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Manning is expected to start in Week 15 against Miami with Daniel Jones (ankle) still hurt, and this could be the final home start of his career. It would not be a surprise to see him go out with a stellar performance since he's facing the Dolphins. Miami allows an average of 24.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against this defense. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2496 RUYDS 167 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 18 The Saints defense is a mess right now due to injuries, and Brissett could be forced to throw if he's chasing points as expected. New Orleans has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Brissett just had 26 Fantasy points at Tampa Bay in Week 14, which was his highest total since Week 7. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2511 RUYDS 186 TD 16 INT 12 FPTS/G 15 I'll stick with Fitzpatrick this week given his matchup with the Giants, and hopefully DeVante Parker (concussion) is healthy enough to play. The Giants are awful against opposing quarterbacks, allowing an average of 23.5 Fantasy points for the season, including six guys in a row scoring at least 20 points. Fitzpatrick couldn't get in the end zone in Week 14 against the Jets and scored just 13 Fantasy points, but he had at least 26 points in each of the previous two weeks.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2737 RUYDS 439 TD 25 INT 8 FPTS/G 21 I expected Allen to struggle in Week 14 against the Ravens, and that's what happened with just 11 Fantasy points. It was his first game with fewer than 20 Fantasy points since Week 9, and he should have another down performance against the Steelers on the road. Pittsburgh has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 2, and Allen is even a risky option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -14.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.6 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2424 RUYDS 50 TD 17 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.7 Darnold just had his last good matchup for the season in Week 14 against Miami, and he scored 20 Fantasy points. He now faces Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Buffalo to close the season, and Darnold should struggle in all of those matchups. The Ravens have allowed on quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points for the season, which was Patrick Mahomes in Week 3, and this should be a tough game for Darnold on the road. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3274 RUYDS 49 TD 25 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.3 Cousins has proven to be a solid Fantasy quarterback this season, but this is a tough test against the Chargers. Only two quarterbacks all season have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against this defense, and the last one was Ryan Tannehill in Week 7. Otherwise, they've held Trubisky, Aaron Rodgers, Carr, Mahomes, Drew Lock and Gardner Minshew to 16 Fantasy points or less in each of the past six games. Cousins has only scored less than 20 Fantasy points two times since Week 4, but I'm concerned about his production this week. I'd only start Cousins in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3165 RUYDS 197 TD 23 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.3 I was really hoping for Wentz to close the season playing at a high level, but it's hard to trust him with this depleted receiving corps, even against Washington. It took him overtime against the Giants in Week 14 to get 23 Fantasy points, and while it still counts (thankfully, as he was the Start of the Week), it's hard to expect him to replicate that kind of production with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee) hurt. Washington also has held two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to 14 Fantasy points or less, including Rodgers in Week 14. Wentz is a low-end starter at best this week. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 443 RUYDS 30 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.5 Lock has been a nice story for the past two weeks, and it appears the Broncos have their quarterback of the future. But it's not worth starting him this week against the Chiefs. Kansas City's defense appears to have turned the corner the past three games, holding Philip Rivers, Carr and Tom Brady to 14 Fantasy points or less in each outing. And while Lock was great in Week 14 at Houston with 29 Fantasy points, playing in Arrowhead Stadium will be a tough for a young passer. He's a risky option even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2440 RUYDS 143 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.3 Trubisky has been great lately, and I give him plenty of credit for rebounding after a dismal start to the 2019 campaign. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including at least 29 points in his past two outings. The problem with that is three of those games were against Detroit twice and the Giants once, and only the Lions game in Week 13 was on the road. The Packers have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 15 Fantasy points in their past five games and give up an average of 14.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. In four career games against Green Bay, Trubisky is averaging 15.0 Fantasy points, including an eight-point outing against the Packers in Week 1. And in his lone trip to Lambeau Field, Trubisky scored 13 Fantasy points in 2018. I'm nervous Trubisky cools off this week, and he's just a No. 2 quarterback in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 565 REC 36 REYDS 383 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Sanders struggled with cramping Monday night against the Giants and was outplayed by Boston Scott, but I expect a rebound performance this week against Washington. The Redskins have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 95 total yards in six games in a row, and Sanders has scored at least 10 PPR points in three straight games. Keep an eye on Jordan Howard (shoulder) to make sure he's out, but Sanders should remain a starter in all leagues. And consider Scott a PPR sleeper with the Eagles needing help in their receiving corps with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee) hurt. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 608 REC 12 REYDS 159 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.8 For now, Mostert is the main running back in San Francisco, and hopefully it will remain that way for the rest of the season. While Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman will continue to get touches – and Coleman could potentially get some additional run against his former team this week – it's worth buying into Mostert as a No. 2 running back since he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row. Since Week 3, nine of the past 11 teams against Atlanta have had a running back score or gain at least 100 total yards, with the Saints the lone team failing to accomplish that feat twice. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CLE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 22 REYDS 158 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Hunt just continues to produce with at least 11 PPR points in each of the five games he's played this season, including at least 14 PPR points in his past two outings against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. He has three games over that span with at least five catches, and in the past four games, Arizona has allowed four running backs to catch at least three passes, with Ronald Jones (eight catches for 77 yards in Week 10) and Kyle Juszczyk (seven catches for 63 yards) each having a big game through the air. Nick Chubb remains the best running back for the Browns, but Hunt is a solid flex option in non-PPR leagues and a must-start option in PPR. Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 12 REYDS 76 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1 Mack returned from his two-game absence with a hand injury in Week 14 against Tampa Bay and had 13 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't involved in the passing game, which could be a problem, but his matchup in Week 15 at New Orleans could be good. The Saints are down Sheldon Rankins (ankle), Marcus Davenport (foot) and potentially A.J. Klein (knee) and Kiko Alonzo (thigh) after both were out in Week 14 against San Francisco. If the Colts can hang with the Saints and are able to run, look for Mack to have a big outing Monday night. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 817 REC 33 REYDS 187 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Lindsay has been getting plenty of work lately with at least 18 total touches in three of his past four games. He wasn't doing much with it prior to last week when he scored at Houston, but we know Kansas City's run defense has been bad all season. Now, Lindsay only had 11 carries for 32 yards and one catch for minus-4 yards in Week 7 against the Chiefs, but this Broncos offense looks rejuvenated with Drew Lock. And Royce Freeman scored in the first game against Kansas City. Also, in his lone game at Arrowhead Stadium last year, Lindsay had 18 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 17 yards. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 84 REC 16 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Laird was the lead running back for the Dolphins in Week 14 at the Jets with Kalen Ballage (Achilles) out, and he had a season-high 15 carries for 48 yards, as well as four catches for 38 yards on five targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and I like him as a low-end starter in PPR this week against the Giants, who should be tired from playing an overtime game Monday night. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 390 REC 36 REYDS 334 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 Johnson has the chance to play well this week against the Titans, especially if the Texans are chasing points. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in consecutive games against Denver and New England, and he has at least five catches in three of his past five games. The Titans have allowed a running back to catch at least five passes in three of their past five games, and Tennessee is second in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 85, behind only the Texans (95). Johnson is a solid flex play in PPR this week. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 718 REC 11 REYDS 98 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 The Redskins will go with Peterson and Chris Thompson as their primary running backs with Derrius Guice (knee) out against the Eagles, and both are worth starting, depending on the format. I like Peterson as a low-end starter in non-PPR leagues, and he has consecutive games with at least 13 PPR points coming into Week 15 against Philadelphia. He now has six games with at least 13 carries on the season, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in five of them. As for Thompson, he's better in PPR, and he just had seven catches on eight targets in Week 14 at Green Bay. He has six games this season with at least four catches, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of them. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 241 REC 62 REYDS 539 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 For Tom Brady, I'm expecting him to lean on the guys he trusts, which right now seems to be White and Julian Edelman. White has scored at least 11 PPR points in back-to-back games, and he's worth starting in all PPR leagues. In non-PPR leagues, White is just a flex, but he might be the best New England running back regardless of format. It's too bad to count on Sony Michel this week, even in a good matchup against the Bengals. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 518 REC 25 REYDS 241 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.2 I don't want to trust Jones this week because it could easily be Peyton Barber having a good game. But the matchup is positive against the Lions, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. And maybe the Buccaneers lean on Jones a little more in the passing game with Mike Evans (hamstring) hurt. Jones has at least three catches in three of his past five games. He's a decent flex option this week against Detroit.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 46 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 I was excited about Freeman last week with his matchup against Carolina, and he was great with 19 PPR points. He scored his first rushing touchdown since 2017 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry, which was his second-best mark of the season. But this week, I can see Freeman struggling against the 49ers, who are awesome against opposing running backs. They allow the third-fewest Fantasy points to the position, the second least total touchdowns (three) and the fourth fewest receptions (55). In the past three weeks, Aaron Jones (three PPR points), Mark Ingram (seven PPR points) and Alvin Kamara (seven PPR points) have all been held in check by San Francisco. Freeman could be next. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 401 REC 36 REYDS 227 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.5 If you believe the Packers are going to be chasing points this week at home, you should still start Williams as a low-end No. 2 running back or flex in all leagues. Since Week 9, when the Packers lost twice in the past five games over that span, Williams was at his best in the loss to the Chargers (16 PPR points) and the loss to the 49ers (14 PPR points). Otherwise, he's scored 10 PPR points or less in the three other games. I expect the Packers to be playing with a lead this week and relying on Aaron Jones, and I would avoid Williams in most leagues if you can in Week 15. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 926 REC 9 REYDS 32 TD 4 FPTS/G 9 You know what Hyde is at this point in the season, and he needs to score to help your Fantasy roster. He has four touchdowns on the year, and three of those were his top-scoring games. He only has one game with more than 78 total yards in his past five outings, and he only has nine catches for the season. He hasn't scored in three games in a row, but the Titans have allowed four rushing touchdowns in their past four games. That bodes well for Hyde, but I'm still not going to trust him. He's a flex in non-PPR leagues and someone to avoid in PPR. Duke Johnson is worth a flex play in PPR. Bo Scarbrough RB DET Detroit • #43

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 301 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Scarbrough is expected to play in Week 15 against Tampa Bay despite a rib injury, but I don't want to trust him in the Fantasy playoffs. While he does have either 70 total yards or a touchdown in each of his past four games, he's been at eight PPR points or less in each of his past three outings. Tampa Bay is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Scarbrough could have another game with empty production given his lack of scoring or work in the passing game. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NE -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 45th YTD Stats RUYDS 653 REC 10 REYDS 75 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.5 I wouldn't be surprised if Michel played well against the Bengals. It's a bad run defense, and the Patriots should dominate time of possession. But can you trust Michel in the Fantasy playoffs given what he's done this year? Not me. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, and he's been at 45 rushing yards or less in four of his past five games. He has four catches in his past six games, and I have no faith in him at all. I can live with Michel having a good game on my bench if it happens, but history suggests that likely won't be the case, even in a good matchup at Cincinnati.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -14.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 589 REC 55 REYDS 403 TD 4 FPTS/G 14 Bell is expected to return in Week 15 at Baltimore after he was spared from facing the Dolphins in Week 14 because of an illness. He's not expected to split carries much since Bilal Powell (ankle) is hurt, but I don't expect him to strike gold against the Ravens, who have been tough against the run all season. In Bell's past two games before being out, he only averaged 12.0 PPR points per game against the Raiders and Bengals. And the Ravens are great against pass-catching running backs, allowing the fewest receptions to the position with just 51, along with only one receiving touchdown to a running back. It's hard to bench Bell in most leagues, especially PPR, but it feels like he'll be a Fantasy turkey this week given the matchup at Baltimore.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 14th OWNED 100% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 93 REYDS 1008 TD 10 FPTS/G 15.8 In two games with David Blough, Golladay has 10 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets against the Bears and Vikings. He could see an uptick in targets with Marvin Jones (ankle) out, and the Lions have a great matchup in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and six receivers have scored touchdowns against them in the past four games. Danny Amendola should be considered a sleeper in deeper leagues with Jones out. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 23rd OWNED 74% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 61 REYDS 779 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 Brown is a boom-or-bust kind of receiver, but I like his matchup against the Texans in Week 15. In seven starts with Ryan Tannehill, he has at least 12 PPR points in four of them, and two games with seven points or less. The four games where he did well he had at least five targets, so hopefully that's the case this week against Houston, and the Texans are in the top 10 of most touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 15. I like Brown as a top 20 Fantasy receiver this week. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 18th OWNED 80% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 69 REYDS 659 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.3 We were waiting to see which receiver would step up with Eli Manning starting in Week 14 at Philadelphia, and Slayton was easily the best one out of Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard. He's actually been the Giants best receiver for most of the second half of the year, scoring at least 10 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has at least seven targets in four games in a row, and he just scored 32 PPR points against the Eagles. He should build off that performance this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed the most touchdowns to receivers this season with 23. Tate is also battling a foot injury, which should help Slayton. And if Tate is out then consider Shepard a sleeper in Week 15. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SF -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 20th OWNED 85% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 67 REYDS 640 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4 I like both 49ers receivers this week as starting Fantasy options in their matchup against the Falcons, with Samuel the slight favorite over Emmanuel Sanders. He has at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, and he has at least five catches and 76 yards in three of those outings. Sanders was struggling a little prior to Week 14 at New Orleans with eight PPR points or fewer in four games in a row, while also dealing with a rib injury, but he broke out in a big way against the Saints with 35 PPR points. Both should stay hot against the Falcons, who have allowed 17 receivers to score at least 11 PPR points this year. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 24th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 87 REYDS 616 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.5 I was impressed with Kirk last week against the Steelers. Despite a tough matchup with the Pittsburgh secondary, Kirk had eight catches for 85 yards on nine targets. He's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues since he only has one game with a touchdown (he scored three times in Week 10 at Tampa Bay) and two games with at least 100 receiving yards, but I would start him in all formats in Week 15. Cleveland has allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past three games.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 60 REYDS 547 TD 5 FPTS/G 9 The only reason Pascal is in this category instead of the starts is because T.Y. Hilton (calf) told The Athletic he might play Monday night at the Saints. If that happens then Pascal would get downgraded, but I love him if Hilton is out again. In the past two weeks with Hilton out, he's scored a combined 37 PPR points against the Titans and Buccaneers. He has 19 targets over that span for 12 catches, 183 yards and a touchdown. I also like Marcus Johnson as a sleeper in deeper leagues, and he has at least 13 PPR points in two of his past four games. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 85 REYDS 569 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 The Jaguars likely have to replace D.J. Chark (ankle) in Week 15 at Oakland, and Westbrook and Chris Conley are worth a look in all leagues, with Westbrook the priority. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in two of those outings. Chark was averaging just over eight targets per game, so Westbrook should be the No. 1 target for Gardner Minshew. Conley won't be far behind, and he has at least seven targets in five of his past seven games. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's someone to consider in deeper leagues this week against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this year. Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 57 REYDS 524 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.2 Williams is due for a big game since he's gone six games in a row without a touchdown. He's also had just one game over that stretch with more than seven PPR points. I expect him to do well this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed at least one receiver to score in four of their past five games. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 79 REYDS 703 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.3 McLaurin made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Eagles, and he put on a show with 23 PPR points. Let's hope he can replicate that performance this week against the Eagles at home, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. The key appears to be seven targets for McLaurin, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in six of the seven games when he's had at least that many targets. He's a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues this week. Justin Watson WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 7.3 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.4 Mike Evans (hamstring) is out, which means Tampa Bay will need someone to step up opposite Chris Godwin. Watson and Breshad Perriman will vie for more targets, as well as O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, but I like Watson the most at receiver. In Week 14 against Indianapolis in the game where Evans was hurt, Watson had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and Perriman had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Both are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 15 against the Lions.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 118 REYDS 833 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 It should be easy to get away from Boyd this week with his matchup against the Patriots. New England has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to receivers all season, and the Patriots have given up just three touchdowns to the position all year. Boyd has at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row and in five of his past six outings, but this matchup drops him down to a low-end No. 3 receiver at best in all leagues. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 101 REYDS 908 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 I expected Brown to struggle in Week 14 against Baltimore, and he finished with just three catches for 26 yards on eight targets. He's now had less than 40 receiving yards in three games in a row, and it's hard to count on him in Week 15 with a tough matchup against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has struggled with inside receivers of late with guys like Robert Woods, Jarvis Landry, Boyd and Kirk all having productive games in the past five weeks, which bodes well for Cole Beasley. But other receivers like Cooper Kupp (no Fantasy points), Odell Beckham twice (15 combined PPR points) and Larry Fitzgerald (five PPR points) have done poorly, and Brown should fall into that category. He's a No. 3 receiver at best in all leagues. Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -14.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 79 REYDS 662 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 Anderson is once again closing the season on a tear with either a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, with at least 17 PPR points in three of those outings. But I expect him to struggle this week against the Ravens, who have allowed just two touchdowns to a receiver in the past five games. Anderson also has struggled on the road this season with just one game of more than eight PPR points in six away games. Jamison Crowder is also a risky starter in this matchup at Baltimore on Thursday night. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 90 REYDS 566 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.8 Samuel has one touchdown and one game with more than six PPR points in his past four games. I'm worried about Kyle Allen in this matchup with the Seahawks just given his recent level of play, and D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey have proven to be the only reliable threats for this Panthers passing attack of late. Samuel also has just four targets in two of his past three games, and he's been held to 35 receiving yards or less in four of his past five outings. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR SEA -6 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 87 REYDS 874 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.3 On Wednesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lockett "is really back," which is great, but it's hard to trust. Unfortunately, Lockett has been frustrating of late with five catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets in his past three games, and you can't play him in the Fantasy playoffs until he proves himself. Maybe the leg injury he sustained in Week 10 at San Francisco and caused him to spend the night in the hospital is lingering. Or Russell Wilson is just spreading the ball around too much – D.K. Metcalf is a quality starter this week – to consider Lockett a reliable option. Either way, Lockett is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 15.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF PIT -2 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 61 REYDS 524 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Smith-Schuster is expected to return this week after being out for the past three games with a knee injury and concussion. I wish he could jump in and play at a high level, but he's only scored more than seven PPR points just once in his past five outings before getting hurt in Week 11. He has to prove he has a rapport with Devlin Hodges, and the Steelers have attempted a combined 40 pass attempts in the past two games, with James Washington and Diontae Johnson also commanding targets. Smith-Schuster is barely worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in a tough matchup with the Bills.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 73 REYDS 640 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.5 Hooper should benefit with Calvin Ridley (abdomen) out, and hopefully he's close to 100 percent after returning in Week 14 against Carolina from his three-game absence with a knee injury. Prior to going down, Hooper had scored at least 11 PPR points in eight of his first nine games, and the 49ers have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past two games. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL LAR -1 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 52 REYDS 435 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Higbee's Fantasy managers are hoping that Gerald Everett (knee) remains out one more week because Higbee has been awesome of late. In his past two weeks against Arizona and Seattle, Higbee has 14 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, and he should stay hot against the Cowboys. Dallas hasn't allowed a tight end to score since Week 10, but I'm counting on Higbee to remain a focal point for Jared Goff, which makes him trustworthy in Week 15. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 62 REYDS 407 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 Gesicki was a dud in Week 14 at the Jets with one catch for 6 yards on five targets, but I'm going right back to him this week at the Giants. He should benefit if DeVante Parker (concussion) is out, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in two games prior to facing the Jets. The Giants also just got abused by Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert on Monday night for 12 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets, and hopefully the Dolphins follow a similar game plan in Week 15.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Ian Thomas TE CAR Carolina • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 85 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.8 Thomas should be considered a starting Fantasy tight end in Week 15 if Greg Olsen (concussion) remains out, and Thomas had five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 14 at Atlanta in place of Olsen. He was good to close 2018 when Olsen was out with a foot injury, and the same thing appears to be happening again in 2019. Thomas has a great matchup against in Week 15 against the Seahawks, who have allowed a tight end to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in three games in a row. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Howard and Cameron Brate should benefit with Mike Evans (hamstring) out, and Howard has quietly played well in the past two games, scoring 11 PPR points in both outings. He has nine catches for 134 yards on 11 targets over that span, and he should see an uptick in targets with Evans hurt. Brate had four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 14 against the Colts when Evans was hurt, and he could be a red-zone option for Jameis Winston moving forward. I like Howard as a starter in Week 15 against Detroit, and Brate is a streamer if needed. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 59 REYDS 396 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 Goedert didn't have a great game in Week 14 against the Giants with three catches for 41 yards on six targets, but he should be heavily involved in the game-plan with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee) hurt. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past seven games, and Washington has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends since Week 11. Ertz and Goedert should have the chance for big games in Week 15.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 59 REYDS 492 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 Fant missed practice Wednesday with foot and hip injuries, and I'm afraid he won't be 100 percent if he's able to play, which is the expectation. And while it was great to see him score 21 PPR points in Week 14 at Houston, he did it on four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He's been at five targets or less in three games in a row, and he could struggle against the Chiefs in Week 15. He had one catch for 7 yards on five targets in Week 7 against Kansas City at home. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -1 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 71 REYDS 455 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Witten did well in Week 13 against Buffalo with 18 PPR points, but that's his only game with more than eight PPR points in his past five outings and just his third game with a touchdown this year. He has a tough matchup in Week 15 against the Rams, who have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all season and only once since Week 4. In the past three weeks, the Rams have held Mark Andrews (six PPR points) and Jacob Hollister (seven PPR points) to minimal production. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC MIN -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 43 REYDS 312 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.6 Rudolph is expected to struggle with Adam Thielen (hamstring) likely back this week. In the first six games of the season with Thielen healthy, Rudolph combined for 14 PPR points and no touchdowns on six catches for 36 yards. When Thielen first hurt his hamstring in Week 7, Rudolph then scored six touchdowns in his next seven games, with at least 11 PPR points in five of those outings. We'll see how Kirk Cousins treats Rudolph when everyone is healthy, but I'm worried about Rudolph posting consistent production. Consider him a No. 2 tight end at best in a tough matchup with the Chargers this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BAL -16 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 82 REYDS 707 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.2 Andrews is expected to play Thursday night despite leaving Week 14 against Buffalo with a knee injury. But it's hard to know if he'll be effective at less than 100 percent, and this is actually a tough matchup with the Jets. They have allowed only two touchdowns to tight ends this season and have held Darren Waller (seven PPR points) and Gesicki (no Fantasy points) to minimal production in two of the past three games. Andrews should be considered a low-end starter, but he's not a must-start option in all leagues. He also has six PPR points or fewer in four of his past seven games.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Chiefs (vs. DEN)

The Broncos offense has improved under Drew Lock, who has been sacked once in two games, but does have two interceptions over that span. I'm still concerned about Lock playing in Arrowhead Stadium, and the Chiefs DST was great against Denver in Week 7 with nine sacks, one fumble recovery and holding the Broncos to just six points. In the past three games, Kansas City has seven sacks, seven interceptions and one fumble recovery in holding the Chargers, Oakland and New England to 17 points or less in each game.

Sleepers

Eagles (at WAS): Opposing DSTs against Washington have scored at least 12 Fantasy points in six of the past seven games. Over that span, the Redskins have allowed 29 sacks, four interceptions, three fumbles and scored fewer than 20 points six times.

Opposing DSTs against Washington have scored at least 12 Fantasy points in six of the past seven games. Over that span, the Redskins have allowed 29 sacks, four interceptions, three fumbles and scored fewer than 20 points six times. Bills (at PIT): The Steelers haven't made many mistakes on offense in the past three games, but they do have two interceptions, seven sacks and two fumbles over that span. They also have scored 20 points or less in four of their past five games. The Bills defense has at least four sacks in three of their past four games, as well as an interception in three games in a row.

The Steelers haven't made many mistakes on offense in the past three games, but they do have two interceptions, seven sacks and two fumbles over that span. They also have scored 20 points or less in four of their past five games. The Bills defense has at least four sacks in three of their past four games, as well as an interception in three games in a row. Seahawks (at CAR): Kyle Allen has been sacked 21 times in his past four games, and he has seven interceptions over that span. Carolina has scored 20 points or less in three of his past five games, and the Seattle DST has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in two of the past three games.

Sit 'Em

Texans (at TEN)

Opposing DSTs against the Titans have scored six Fantasy points or less in three of the past five games. Tennessee has scored at least 31 points in four games in a row, and Ryan Tannehill only has four interceptions in seven starts. The Texans have only five sacks and two turnovers in their past four games.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SF -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 8.6 K RNK 4th Gould just had a standout game at New Orleans with two field goals and six extra points for 13 Fantasy points. It was only his third game with double digits in Fantasy points this season, but he also missed three games with a quadriceps injury. The Falcons have allowed six of the past nine opposing kickers to score at least nine Fantasy points, and Gould should be great at home this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR SEA -6 O/U 48 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 5th Myers has scored at least 11 Fantasy points in two of his past four road games. Four kickers in a row have scored at least 10 Fantasy points against Carolina. Over that span, opposing kickers have 12 field goals on 14 attempts, along with 12 extra points. Matt Gay K TB Tampa Bay • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 7.1 K RNK 9th Three of the past four opposing kickers have scored multiple field goals against the Lions. And Gay has scored at least nine Fantasy points in four of his past seven games. Mike Badgley K LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 8th Badgley has scored at least nine Fantasy points in three games in a row and in four of his past five outings. And the Vikings have allowed three of the past five opposing kickers to score at least 11 Fantasy points.