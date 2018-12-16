Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's time to trust Dalvin Cook

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Fantasy playoffs are all about survival. Your only goal is to win. And unless you're related to a NFL player on your Fantasy team, you have no loyalty to that guy.

You don't have to start someone just because you drafted him.

We get caught up at times at starting the players who got us to this point. That's great if they are playing well and have a good matchup. But sometimes you need to pivot and bench a struggling star.

It's OK. Trust me, they won't be offended.

That should be the case with guys like Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, Adrian Peterson, Sony Michel, Larry Fitzgerald and Alshon Jeffery this week, among many others. Those are several players we recommend as sit options in Week 15.

Part of the reason is poor play of late. Part of the reason is a tough matchup.

And part of the reason is there are other players you can trust. At quarterback, look at Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen this week in place of Rodgers and Newton. At running back, you can go with Damien Williams or Elijah McGuire over Peterson and Michel in PPR. And at wide receiver, you can trust Dante Pettis or Curtis Samuel more than Fitzgerald and Jeffery.

There are plenty of other examples we can use, but you should be flexible with your lineups this week. Remember, your goal is to win. That's all.

It doesn't matter who helps you advance to the next round. Just make sure you are maximizing your roster using players with upside -- and not someone you happened to draft back in August.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

Dalvin Cook could be headed for his best game of the season. He might finally be featured in Minnesota's offense for the first time in Week 15 against Miami.

The Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo following the Week 14 loss at Seattle. Minnesota's offense has been struggling, and coach Mike Zimmer wanted a change. With DeFilippo out, Kevin Stefanski will be the interim offensive coordinator.

The thought out of Minnesota is Zimmer wants to get more out of his running game. Cook missed five games with a hamstring injury earlier this season, but he has one outing with more than 10 carries since Week 1, which was last week against the Seahawks with 13.

Now, because of his work in the passing game, Cook has scored at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row. But I'm looking forward to seeing him get close to 20 carries this week. And if he gets at least four catches, which is what he's averaged in the past four games, it could be a dominant performance.

The Dolphins have allowed 12 running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards this season, and three running backs from the NFC North have gone off against Miami, including Tarik Cohen (23 PPR points), Kerryon Johnson (19 PPR points) and Aaron Jones (31 PPR points). Cook will be next.

He's been a frustrating Fantasy option this season because of his hamstring injury, as well as a lack of usage. But he's healthy now, and he should be headed for a heavy workload in Week 15.

Cook is about to reward Fantasy owners in a big way this week.

I'm starting Cook over: David Johnson (at ATL), Aaron Jones (at CHI), Tarik Cohen (vs. GB), Melvin Gordon (at KC) and Lamar Miller (at NYJ)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 25.2 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff is coming off his worst game of the season with minus-1 Fantasy point in Week 14 at Chicago, and he also scored just 10 Fantasy points in Week 13 at Detroit. The road has been a problem for Goff, but he's back at home this week against the Eagles. In six home games this season, Goff is averaging 32.7 Fantasy points per game, and this is also a favorable matchup. Philadelphia allows an average of 20.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Goff has top-three upside in Week 15 against the Eagles (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). 22.8 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB It would be nice for Wilson to get Doug Baldwin (hip) back against the 49ers because Wilson's three worst games this season have come with Baldwin out, including Week 2 at Chicago (18 Fantasy points), Week 3 against Dallas (19 points) and Week 14 against Minnesota (eight points). Those are obviously great defenses, but Wilson likes relying on Baldwin, even when he's been less than 100 percent. But in this game against the 49ers, Wilson should still be fine, even if Baldwin is out. He scored 32 Fantasy points against San Francisco in Week 13 with four touchdown passes, and the 49ers are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 23.4 points per game. Last year at San Francisco, Wilson had 27 Fantasy points, and he could easily be in that range again this week. 21.8 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky struggled in Week 14 against the Rams with six Fantasy points in his first game back after a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, but I didn't like that matchup for him. I like this one against Green Bay a lot. The Packers defense has been bad against opposing quarterbacks of late, with three of the past four scoring at least 22 Fantasy points. The one who failed to hit that mark was Josh Rosen, but look for Trubisky to play well. In six home games prior to Week 14, Trubisky was averaging 31.7 Fantasy points a game. He might not hit that total against the Packers, but he should finish as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. 23.6 projected points Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB Jackson should be fine with the ankle injury that bothered him in Week 14 at Kansas City, and he will remain the starter for the Ravens, even with Joe Flacco (hip) expected to be active. In four starts in place of Flacco, Jackson has two games with 22 Fantasy points, and two games with 16 points or less. We expect this to be another quality performance against the Buccaneers, who allow an average of 24.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Jackson will continue to make plays with his legs -- he's rushed for at least 71 yards in four games in a row, with two rushing touchdowns -- but he could get his first game with at least 200 passing yards this season as well. He has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. 24.2 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB I expected Cousins to struggle in Week 14 at Seattle because he was playing in prime time and on the road. He scored just 12 Fantasy points, and he's combined for only 22 points in his past two games at the Seahawks and at the Patriots. But home has been good for Cousins, and I'm hoping interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski puts him in quality positions to succeed. The nice thing is it's a great matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to seven of the past eight opposing quarterbacks, including four in a row. While Dalvin Cook should play well this week, I expect Cousins to also have a solid outing. He's worth trusting again even though he was terrible in Week 14.

Sleepers

Josh Allen (vs. DET): Allen has been solid as a Fantasy option of late. He comes into Week 15 averaging 25.7 Fantasy points in his past three games, and his rushing totals have been the main reason for his production. He has at least 13 Fantasy points with his rushing totals in each of the past three games, and he's run for at least 99 yards in each game over that span, with two touchdowns. This week, he gets a Lions defense that is allowing 20.1 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year.

Derek Carr (at CIN): Carr comes into Week 15 on a positive note based on his performance in the past two games against Kansas City and Pittsburgh. He has at least 22 Fantasy points in each game over that span, including 607 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. And this week he's facing a Bengals defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 25.2 points per game.

Nick Mullens (vs. SEA): Mullens has been a decent Fantasy quarterback in each of the past two weeks, with at least 23 Fantasy points in games against Denver and Seattle. And he gets a rematch with the Seahawks in Week 15 after he had 26 points at Seattle in Week 13 on 414 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Seahawks have also allowed six of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Mullens is worth trusting at home.

Sit 'Em 16.8 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston has helped a lot of Fantasy owners get to this point in the season, but it will be hard to trust him in a tough matchup on the road. He has at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but it's come against favorable opponents in San Francisco, Carolina and New Orleans, with all of them at home. The Ravens allow an average of just 18.0 Fantasy points per game, and Winston could be in trouble with his production. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 22.8 projected points Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB Newton has struggled the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland, and this shoulder issue that's bothering him is likely impacting his production. He has 29 Fantasy points combined in his past two outings, and he looks off with his throws. The good thing is his receivers have still been productive, as well as Christian McCaffrey, but Newton is tough to trust in a tough matchup against the Saints. New Orleans is allowing an average of just 16.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the past five games, and Newton should only be started in two-quarterback leagues this week. 15.6 projected points Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB Tannehill has been on quite a roll in the past three games, with at least 21 Fantasy points in each outing against the Colts, Bills and Patriots. He's been a useful starter in two-quarterback leagues, but that will end this week given the matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota has been dominant against opposing quarterbacks when standout pass rusher Everson Griffen is on the field, allowing an average of just 11.9 Fantasy points per game, including matchups with Aaron Rodgers twice, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Mitchell Trubisky and Russell Wilson. Tannehill is not on their level, and he's barely an option in two-quarterback leagues this week. 17.6 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning was great in Week 14 at Washington with 25 Fantasy points, and it's the third time he's scored at least 21 points in his past five outings. But he should struggle this week at home, especially if Odell Beckham (quad) is out again. The Titans allow an average of just 17.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and the Giants would prefer to lean on Saquon Barkley as much as possible this week. Manning is only worth starting in deep two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

I thought Rodgers would have a breakout game in Week 14 against Atlanta, and he was OK with 23 Fantasy points. But that's kind of what Rodgers has become this season -- just OK. He was great against the Bears in Week 1 at home in the game where he first injured his knee, scoring 30 Fantasy points. If you recall, he came back in that game in the second half with a notable limp and rallied the Packers from a 17-0 deficit. Lately, Rodgers has been far from heroic, especially on the road. He's averaging just 19.3 Fantasy points in his past four road games at the Rams, New England, Seattle and Minnesota. The Bears come into this game allowing just 15.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and only one quarterback in the past seven games has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Chicago, which was Cousins in Week 11. It's hard to bench Rodgers in the Fantasy playoffs. But it's also hard to expect a big game on the road against a tough defense.

Running backs

Start 'Em 16.9 projected points Leonard Fournette Jacksonville Jaguars RB Like most of the Jaguars , Fournette was a disaster in Week 14 at Tennessee with 14 carries for 36 yards and two catches for 5 yards. But he should rebound this week against Washington (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) . Fournette is a volume back, and he has 12 games in his career with at least 18 carries, including three this season. In those games, he has at least 13 PPR points in each outing, so hopefully he's ready for some heavy lifting in this matchup. Since Week 9, Washington has allowed seven running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards. Fournette should add to that total in Week 15 at home. 10.9 projected points Doug Martin Oakland Raiders RB Martin has scored a touchdown in three games in a row coming into Week 15, and he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. He could benefit if Jalen Richard (ribs) is out or limited, but really this is all about the matchup. The Bengals allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and there have been 13 running backs with either a touchdown or at least 100 total yards against this defense. Martin should be considered a solid starting option in all formats in Week 15. 13.0 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB Carson comes into Week 15 with at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, including his best performance over that stretch in Week 14 against Minnesota with 22 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also faced the 49ers in Week 13 and had 13 carries for 69 yards, as well as three catches for 39 yards on four targets. He should once again have the chance for a solid outing, especially with Rashaad Penny (knee) out. The 49ers have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, including Penny in Week 13. 10.2 projected points Jaylen Samuels Pittsburgh Steelers RB There is a chance James Conner (ankle) could play in Week 15 against the Patriots , and if that happens we'll remove Samuels from this list. But we expect Conner to be out as of Wednesday, which should allow Samuels the chance to build off his performance in Week 14 at Oakland. He had 11 carries for 28 yards, as well as seven catches for 64 yards on seven targets, which gave him 15 PPR points. He lost a touchdown to Stevan Ridley against the Raiders , but Samuels had the most playing time, especially in the passing game. And the Patriots have struggled with pass-catching running backs this season, allowing the fifth-most receptions (80) to the position this year. As long as Conner is out, Samuels is a must-start PPR running back, but he should be started in all leagues given his upside in this potential shootout in Pittsburgh. 8.9 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Henry was one of the biggest stars in Week 14 against Jacksonville with 17 carries for 238 yards (14.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. And now he must prove that Fantasy owners can rely on him — that his performance wasn't just a fluke. It's a good thing he's facing the Giants in Week 15. Since trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison to Detroit prior to Week 8, the Giants have allowed three 100-yard rushers and five running backs to gain at least 76 rushing yards in those six games, with four rushing touchdowns. In total, five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points over that span. Week 14 against Washington was the first time where an opposing running back didn't score against this defense. Henry comes into this game having scored a touchdown in five of his past seven outings, so we know he has the chance to score. But I expect him to do more than that, and I'm willing to trust him as a No. 2 running back in all formats.

Sleepers

Damien Williams (vs. LAC): Spencer Ware (shoulder/hamstring) is not expected to play Thursday night against the Chargers, which should allow Williams the chance to get a heavy workload in a big spot. He played well in tandem with Ware in Week 14 against the Ravens, and he had eight carries for 14 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on five targets. His value should be higher in PPR leagues, but the Chargers have allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, which bodes well for Williams playing at home on a short week. I like Williams as a low-end starting option in all formats.

Elijah McGuire (vs. HOU): McGuire could be the lead running back for the Jets this week if Isaiah Crowell (foot) is unable to play. And McGuire played well against the Bills in Week 14 with 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 23 yards on four targets. The matchup against the Texans in Week 15 is tough, although Houston has allowed a touchdown to a running back in consecutive games to Nick Chubb in Week 13 and Marlon Mack in Week 14. McGuire will be at least a flex this week in all leagues if Crowell is out.

Kenneth Dixon (vs. TB): Dixon has forced his way into a timeshare with Gus Edwards with his performance the past two weeks. Dixon has nine total touches in each of the past two games against Atlanta and Kansas City, and he had 43 total yards against the Falcons, followed by 80 total yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. While Edwards will likely remain the starter and get most of the carries, it appears Dixon will get a bump in touches in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. And it's a great matchup as the Buccaneers are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs on the season.

Ito Smith (vs. ARI): For the second week in a row, Smith had more touches than Tevin Coleman, getting 14-to-11 in Week 14 at Green Bay after getting 8-to-7 in Week 13 against Baltimore. Smith did well against the Packers with 11 carries for 60 yards, along with three catches for 14 yards on four targets, and he's worth using as a flex in Week 15 against Arizona. While Coleman will still get work, Smith could be the best Fantasy option in Atlanta's backfield, and the Cardinals allow the most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season with 16.

Zach Zenner (at BUF): Zenner was the best running back for the Lions in Week 14 at Arizona with 12 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, and he might replace LeGarrette Blount as the primary rusher if Kerryon Johnson (knee) remains out as expected against the Bills. Blount struggled against the Cardinals with 12 carries for 33 yards, as well as two catches for 18 yards on three targets, and he added a fumble to boot. If Zenner replaces Blount then Zenner has the chance to be a flex option in Week 15. The Bills are among the league leaders with 18 total touchdowns allowed to running backs this season.

Sit 'Em 9.8 projected points Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB Adams is going to need a touchdown to save his Fantasy value this week. He's gone three games in a row without a catch, and in his past two — with Darren Sproles back on the active roster — he's scored a combined 11 PPR points against Washington and Dallas. Adams has 27 carries for 121 yards (4.5 yards per carry) over that span, but without a touchdown or a reception, his upside is limited. And the Rams have not allowed a running back to score on the ground in their past three games 9.8 projected points Adrian Peterson Washington Redskins RB Yes, the Jaguars run defense was an embarrassment in Week 14 against Henry. He did whatever he wanted, but it was a bad setup for Jacksonville going on the road for a Thursday night game against a good team. That's not the same thing as this matchup, as the defense should be rested at home. And Washington is not a good offense right now, with an abundance of injuries on the offensive line and at quarterback, where Josh Johnson is expected to start. It's hurt Peterson, who was having a standout season prior to everything falling apart around him. If you take out his 90-yard touchdown run in Week 14 at Philadelphia, he has 74 carries for 195 yards (2.6 yards per carry) in his past six outings. He does have three touchdowns over that span. And he showed you against the Eagles that he can still break a long run. But the Jaguars had not allowed a running back to score on the ground in five games prior to Week 14. And they should be tough on Peterson this week. 9.4 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB The star of the Miami Miracle will be tough to trust this week at Minnesota as anything more than a flex. While his touchdown to end the game in Week 14 against New England was amazing, Drake had done next to nothing prior to that with six carries for 24 yards, along with one catch for 3 yards. He won't be trying to evade Rob Gronkowski this week, and Minnesota is tied for third in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs with six. They also have allowed just three receiving touchdowns to the position. And Drake has proven to be touchdown dependent in his tandem role with Frank Gore, picking up 44 total yards or less in four of his past five games if you take out the miracle play against the Patriots. He also has five games in a row with eight or fewer carries and has hasn't topped 10 touches in four of his past five outings. 6.3 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber had his three-game scoring streak snapped in Week 14 against New Orleans, as he finished with 14 carries for 42 yards and just one catch for 2 yards on two targets. While the scoring was a nice distraction, Barber now has three games in a row with fewer than 50 rushing yards. And he's still limited as a receiver with only 14 catches on the season. The Ravens were beat up by Spencer Ware and Damien Williams in Week 14 for 159 total yards and two touchdowns, but Baltimore is still among the league leaders in touchdowns allowed to running backs with nine total (six rushing) for the season. Barber is a low-end flex option in Week 15. 11.6 projected points Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB Since Week 10, the Cowboys defense has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Dallas has allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs over that five-game span, coming from Kapri Bibbs and Darren Sproles. During that stretch, the Cowboys limited the ground games for Philadelphia (twice), Atlanta, Washington and New Orleans, and it should be tough for Mack to have a big game this week. He did score last week at Houston, but he managed just 14 carries for 33 yards, with no catches on just one target. Mack is still not doing much in the passing game with two catches or fewer in every game this season, and he's combined for just 66 total yards in his past two games against the Jaguars and Texans. He's still in the flex conversation this week, but it could be tough to be productive against this Dallas defense on the road.

Bust Alert

It's hard to sit Michel outright in non-PPR leagues since he has at least 17 carries in three games in a row. But he's become touchdown dependent with just seven catches on the season. And he hasn't run well the past two weeks with 37 carries for 120 yards (3.2 yards per carry) against Minnesota and Miami. He's lost three rushing touchdowns over that span to fullback James Develin, and Rex Burkhead and James White are also part of this crowded backfield. Now, the Steelers have allowed a running back to score on the ground in six games in a row, but Michel only has one rushing touchdown on the road this season. This feels more like a passing game for the Patriots than trying to lean on Michel, and he should be considered a flex option in most leagues, especially PPR.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 11.5 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR I expected Lockett to struggle in Week 14 against Minnesota, and he did with five catches for 42 yards on six targets, as well as a two-point conversion. It was only the fourth time this season that he's failed to score a touchdown, but he should rebound this week at San Francisco (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). He had a 52-yard touchdown against the 49ers in Week 13 on just two targets, but San Francisco allows the most touchdowns to receivers this year with 20. And with Doug Baldwin (hip) hurt, we could see Lockett's targets continue to rise since the six he had against Minnesota were the most he's had since Week 10. 15.1 projected points Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR Edelman is coming off his best game of the season in Week 14 at Miami with nine catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in all but one game this season. This should be a high-scoring game with the Steelers, and Pittsburgh has struggled with slot receivers of late. In Week 12, Emmanuel Sanders had seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and Keenan Allen also had 14 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets against the Steelers in Week 13. Edelman has at least 15 PPR points in his past two games against Pittsburgh in the regular season, and he's a solid starting option in all leagues this week. 12.7 projected points Jarvis Landry Cleveland Browns WR Landry has been productive the past two games with at least 16 PPR points in each outing, although his performance in Week 14 against Carolina was somewhat fluky. He had three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on four targets, but he also had two carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Obviously, his rushing totals aren't sustainable, but I like Cleveland doing things to get the ball in his hands. And this week he's facing a Broncos secondary down two corners in Chris Harris (leg) and Isaac Yiadom (shoulder). There is a chance for Landry to have his third quality outing in a row, and I would start him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 15. 11.0 projected points Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers WR Pettis has been highly productive three games in a row, and now he gets a boost with Pierre Garcon (knee) officially out for the season. In the past three games, Pettis has 12 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, with the highlight his performance at Seattle in Week 13 with five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Including that performance, nine receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Seattle in the past seven games. Pettis is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats. 12.8 projected points D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers WR I like Moore and Curtis Samuel (7.6 projected points) this week against the Saints, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Moore, despite Cam Newton's struggles, has at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row and is averaging 16.5 points over that span. He's been heavily involved with at least eight targets in each of those four outings as well. Samuel is also playing well of late with at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. And in his past two outings, he has 10 catches for 168 yards on 19 targets, which is better than Moore. Both should be productive in this matchup at home.

Sleepers

Dede Westbrook (vs. WAS): Westbrook had a strong performance in Week 14 at Tennessee with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past three games. He seems to have connected well with Cody Kessler, and he has a favorable matchup against Washington in Week 15 at home. Washington has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.

Taywan Taylor (at NYG): Taylor missed three games with a foot injury prior to returning in Week 13 against the Jets, and he's played well the past two games. He had three catches for 104 yards on five targets against the Jets, followed by six catches for 59 yards on seven targets against the Jaguars, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each game over that span. He should continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver behind Corey Davis, and Taylor is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 15 at the Giants.

DaeSean Hamilton (vs. CLE): In the first game without Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), Hamilton and Tim Patrick both played well in Week 14 at San Francisco. Hamilton replaced Sanders in the slot, and he had seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Patrick had seven catches for 85 yards on 10 targets. Both have the chance to be useful in Week 15 against the Browns, and I like Hamilton better than Patrick, although both are No. 3 Fantasy receivers. And both could see a rise in value if Courtland Sutton (thigh) were to somehow miss this game.

Josh Reynolds (vs. PHI): Reynolds has struggled the past two games on the road for the Rams with a combined five catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets at Detroit and at Chicago. Prior to that, in the past two home games where he saw increased playing time (vs. Green Bay in Week 8 and vs. Kansas City in Week 11), he combined for nine catches 112 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets. Maybe he just likes playing at home. And this week he's facing an Eagles defense that allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers on the season. Reynolds is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside this week.

Jordy Nelson (at CIN): Nelson has played well the past two weeks with 16 catches for 145 yards on 18 targets, and hopefully he'll take advantage of this matchup with the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed at least one opposing receiver to score in each of the past three games, and Nelson has the chance to keep that streak alive. He's a No. 3 receiver for Week 15, with his value higher in PPR.

Sit 'Em 9.6 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery broke out of his recent five-game slump in Week 14 at Dallas with six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. It was his first game with more than eight PPR points since Week 7, and it was good to see for anyone still relying on him. But now he must deal with Nick Foles replacing the injured Carson Wentz (back), and Foles struggled in the first two games of the year, albeit when Jeffery was out with his shoulder injury. I'm not buying that Jeffery is back as a trustworthy Fantasy option again, especially in a matchup where he could see coverage from Aqib Talib. At best, Jeffery is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15. 10.9 projected points Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR Two weeks ago, prior to facing Buffalo in Week 13, Stills complained about his role in the offense. It worked because he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each game against the Bills and Patriots, including catching eight passes for 135 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against New England in Week 14. But this week, look for Stills to get plenty of coverage from Xavier Rhodes, which will be tough for him. And Minnesota is tied for second for the fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with only nine. Stills can be used as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. 12.2 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) remains out for the Buccaneers, but Godwin still has a tough matchup this week against the Ravens. Baltimore is tied with Minnesota and Houston for the fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with only nine, and Godwin isn't guaranteed to produce just because of his increased opportunity. For example, he had 10 targets in Week 14 against New Orleans, but he only came away with one reception for 13 yards. Mike Evans is downgraded to a No. 2 receiver this week with the matchup against the Ravens, and Adam Humphries is a high-end No. 3 receiver. You can still use Godwin in leagues that start three receivers, but I would try to avoid him this week on the road. 10.0 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR Fitzgerald comes into Week 15 at Atlanta with two bad games in a row, and it will be tough to trust him on the road. He has eight catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets in his past two outings at Green Bay and vs. Detroit, and he scored a combined 17 PPR points over that span. And he's been bad on the road going back to last season. He has two touchdowns on the road in his past 14 games away from Arizona, and this season he's averaging just 7.8 PPR points on the road. While Atlanta has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past five games, the Falcons are still No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position over that span. Fitzgerald is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Bust Alert

It might be a coincidence, but two of Davis' best games this season happened when Taylor was out for the Titans in Week 10 against New England and Week 12 at Houston. With Taylor back for the past two games against the Jets and Jaguars, Davis has five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on just 10 targets. He has four targets or less in three of the past four games, and this could be a similar game script for the Titans as we saw in Week 14 against Jacksonville where they just run all over the Giants. I don't mind Davis as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but it's hard to trust him as a must-start option on the road.

Tight end



Start 'Em 8.5 projected points Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers TE It's now been three games in a row that McDonald has failed to score a touchdown, but I like his chances this week at home. The Patriots are tied for third in touchdowns allowed to tight ends for the season with seven, and Jonnu Smith in Week 10 (13 PPR points) and Chris Herndon in Week 12 (12 PPR points) have done well against New England in recent weeks. I like McDonald as a low-end starting option in Week 15. 7.4 projected points Ian Thomas Carolina Panthers TE Thomas was awesome in the first game without Greg Olsen (foot) in Week 14 at Cleveland. He had 11 targets for nine catches and 77 yards, and this was easily the best game of his rookie campaign. He now has 14 catches for 123 yards in the past two games, and Olsen was injured early in Week 13 at Tampa Bay. The only problem for Thomas this week is a tough matchup against the Saints, although they did just allow two touchdowns to Cameron Brate in Week 14. Thomas is worth using as a low-end starter in Week 15, especially in PPR. 7.0 projected points Anthony Firkser Tennessee Titans TE Firkser is worth starting as a sneaky play in Week 15 against the Giants with Smith not expected to play. Firkser comes into Week 15 with at least three catches in each of his past four games, including two games with at least nine PPR points over that span. And the Titans have been leaning on their tight ends in recent weeks, with Firkser and Smith combining for 23 targets, 20 catches, 274 yards and two touchdowns in the three games prior to Week 14 against Jacksonville when Smith got hurt. This week, Firkser is facing a Giants defense that is No. 17 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but they could struggle to defend the position with standout safety Landon Collins (shoulder) on injured reserve.

Sleepers

Vernon Davis (at JAC): Davis will see an expanded role if Jordan Reed (foot) is unable to play in Week 15, and Davis just had four catches for 31 yards on four targets against the Giants in Week 14 after Reed went down. In 2017, Reed missed 10 games due to injury, and Davis had at least eight PPR points in six of those outings, including three touchdowns. And this week he's facing a Jaguars defense that is tied for third in touchdowns allowed to tight ends with seven.

Blake Jarwin (at IND): Jarwin had a solid game in Week 14 against the Eagles with seven catches for 56 yards on seven targets, and hopefully he can build on that performance in Week 15 at the Colts. Indianapolis just allowed the Texans tight ends of Ryan Griffin, Jordan Thomas and Jordan Akins to catch 11 passes for 151 yards on 11 targets in Week 14, and we'll see if Dak Prescott continues to lean on Jarwin this week. Keep in mind this was his best game of the season against Philadelphia, but he could be useful in deeper formats.

C.J. Uzomah (vs. OAK): The Raiders allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and they are tied with Carolina and Miami for the most touchdowns allowed to the position with nine. That bodes well for Uzomah this week as a low-end starting option. He does have 21 targets in his past three games against Cleveland, Denver and the Chargers, and he's averaging 7.7 PPR points over that span. Now, he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, but this could be his opportunity to find the end zone once again vs. Oakland.

Sit 'Em 5.3 projected points Trey Burton Chicago Bears TE In non-PPR leagues, Burton has scored two Fantasy points in his past four games, which is hard to imagine since he has at least five targets in two games over that span. In PPR, it hasn't been much better with a combined nine points in those four outings. He has one touchdown since Week 7, and there's no way to trust him in Week 15 against the Packers, who have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this year. I'd rather start Thomas, Firkser, Davis or Uzomah. 5.8 projected points Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams TE Everett has combined for just seven PPR points in his past two games, and he has five catches for 36 yards on 10 targets over that span. He's going to be touchdown dependent, and he's scored in just two games this season. The Eagles, despite their flaws in the secondary, have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this year. And I can't trust Everett in most leagues in Week 15. 7.3 projected points Jimmy Graham Green Bay Packers TE I thought Graham had turned the corner with his production in Week 13 against Arizona when he had eight catches for 50 yards on 11 targets. But he regressed in Week 14 against Atlanta with two catches for 13 yards on five targets. He's now gone five games in a row without a touchdown, and he has one touchdown since Week 4. He only had two catches for 8 yards on four targets in Week 1 against Chicago, and the Bears haven't allowed a tight end to score since Week 8. Graham is a low-end starting option at best in Week 15.

Bust Alert

If Odell Beckham (quad) returns as expected against the Titans, then it will be tough to trust Engram in most leagues. But even if Beckham is out, this is a tough matchup since Tennessee is the only team yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end this season. Now, the Titans haven't exactly faced a stellar group of tight ends, with Zach Ertz and Eric Ebron the only real stars. And Ertz beat up this defense for 10 catches and 112 yards on 14 targets, while Ebron was held without a catch. Engram just had three catches for 77 yards on five targets against Washington in Week 14 with Beckham out, but he hasn't scored since Week 8. He's a low-end starter at best in this matchup at home.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Jaguars (vs. WAS) – 14.4 projected points

Including the game where Alex Smith (leg) got hurt in Week 11 against the Texans, Washington has allowed nine interceptions and two DST scores in the past four outings. Washington also has allowed at least three sacks in six games in a row, with 22 total sacks over that span. The Jaguars defense was a disaster in Week 14 at Tennessee, but this is a bounce-back spot at home against Washington. And the last home game for the Jaguars in Week 13 was a shutout against the Colts with one interception, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Sleepers

Bills (vs. DET): The Lions have scored 20 points or less in four games in a row, and Matthew Stafford has been sacked 24 times in his past six games. The Bills have an interception in five games in a row.

Lions (at BUF): In Buffalo's past two games against Miami and the Jets, it has allowed five sacks, two fumbles and four interceptions. The Lions have 12 sacks in their past four games, and the Lions DST had 19 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 14, while holding Arizona to just three points.

Falcons (vs. ARI): The Cardinals have scored 10 points or less in two of their past three games, and they have allowed 13 sacks in their past five outings. The Falcons have 10 sacks in their past four games.

Sit 'Em

Chargers (at KC) – 5.6 projected points

The Chargers DST was a major letdown in Week 14 against the Bengals at home with just three Fantasy points. And the Chargers DST scored just one Fantasy point against the Chiefs at home in Week 1. Only the Rams DST in Week 11 had a good game against the Chiefs offense this year with more than seven Fantasy points, and you can't play the Chargers DST in Week 15 on the road.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Bryant has been great at home this season. He has at least 13 Fantasy points in three of his past five home games, and the lone game where he failed to do well was against Baltimore in Week 13. Six kickers have made multiple field goals against the Cardinals this season, with five kickers scoring at least nine Fantasy points against Arizona in 2018.

Sleepers

Dan Bailey (vs. MIA): Bailey is struggling coming into Week 15 with six Fantasy points or less in six games in a row. But eight kickers have made multiple field goals against the Dolphins this season, and Bailey should rebound in this home matchup.

Brandon McManus (vs. CLE): The Browns allowed five field goals and two extra points in their last road game at Houston, and six kickers have made multiple field goals against Cleveland this year. McManus is averaging 9.2 Fantasy points in six home games this season.

Cody Parkey (vs. GB): Parkey had 11 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 1, and he has 18 Fantasy points in his past two home games against Minnesota and the Rams. The Packers have allowed six kickers to make multiple field goals against them this season.

Sit 'Em

Elliott has done well of late with at least 10 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, but the Eagles could struggle to score this week with Nick Foles replacing Carson Wentz (back). In two games with Foles earlier this season, Elliott had a combined seven Fantasy points against Atlanta and at Tampa Bay, with one field goal over that span. It's hard to trust Elliott on the road in this spot.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 15? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.