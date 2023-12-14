This is it. You made it. It's Week 15, and it's the start of the Fantasy playoffs in the majority of leagues. Now, it's time to get a championship.

Hopefully, you have minimal lineup decisions for this week. Your team should be set at this point, and we hope you're not dealing with too many injuries. But we know that's not realistic for everyone.

And that's why you're here. You want to maximize your lineup and advance to the next round, which is all that matters.

As always, we'll help you out as best as we can, and we appreciate you reading this column every week. Hopefully, it's helped more than hurt, and I love hearing about all your victories.

So let's get three more wins and secure a championship. And it all starts this week with the start of the playoffs. Congrats on advancing this far -- and good luck.

Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS LAR -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3062 RUYDS 68 TD 19 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.1

When the season started, I never thought Matthew Stafford would be someone we'd be relying on as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, especially in the playoffs. But here we are, and Stafford has top five upside for Week 15 against Washington.

At the start of the season, Stafford had one game with more than 20 Fantasy points in his first eight outings. Cooper Kupp was dealing with injuries, and Stafford just wasn't producing at a high level.

But things have changed for Stafford over the past three games in a major way. He's become a coveted Fantasy option with his performances against Arizona, Cleveland and Baltimore, scoring at least 28.9 Fantasy points in each outing. And now he gets a dream matchup against the Commanders, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

The past four quarterbacks against Washington have scored at least 23.3 Fantasy points, and 11 quarterbacks have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points against the Commanders this season. Stafford should be fantastic this week.

Kupp and Puka Nuka should also have big games since the Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And Kyren Williams is also in line for a big game since Washington is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But it's easy to start those guys. You've trusted them all year.

Now is the time to trust Stafford. He should lead you to a playoff victory in Week 15.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3553 RUYDS 138 TD 27 INT 7 FPTS/G 23 Purdy already scored 23.2 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 4, and he should stay hot this week in the rematch. Three of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Arizona have scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and the Cardinals allow an average of 21.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Purdy also has scored at least 25.4 Fantasy points in four of his past five games. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1810 RUYDS 458 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.9 Fields was excellent in Week 14 as our Start of the Week with 26.7 Fantasy points against the Lions, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback again in Week 15 at the Browns, who are without safety Grant Delpit (groin) and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronwko (pectoral). While the Browns are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, Cleveland has allowed the past two opposing quarterbacks in Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence to each score at least 23.4 Fantasy points. That bodes well for Fields, who has also run for at least 58 yards in three games in a row. I'm looking forward to seeing the Ohio State product stay hot against the Browns. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB GB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3084 RUYDS 233 TD 25 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.3 Love cooled off in Week 14 at the Giants with 10.9 Fantasy points, which snapped his four-game streak of scoring at least 20.7 points, including two outings with at least 29.7 points over that span. He should rebound this week against Tampa Bay at home, and the Buccaneers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Desmond Ridder just had 27.4 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 14, and the Buccaneers are dealing with several injuries on defense, including Vita Vea (toe), Jamel Dean (ankle) and Devin White (foot). Hopefully, Christian Watson (hamstring) can play this week for Green Bay, but even if he's out again, I still like Love as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues based on the matchup. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3261 RUYDS 259 TD 21 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.7 Lawrence played through his ankle injury in Week 14 at Cleveland and scored 23.4 Fantasy points. It wasn't pretty with three interceptions, but he also added 257 passing yards and three touchdowns and has now scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in four games in a row. This isn't an easy matchup against the Ravens, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but two of the past three quarterbacks have scored at least 23.5 Fantasy points against Baltimore, including Matthew Stafford with 29.7 points in Week 14. And last year, Lawrence scored 30.9 Fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 12 with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns, so hopefully history repeats itself.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3466 RUYDS 243 TD 23 INT 14 FPTS/G 21 Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points against the Rams, including Kyler Murray, Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. Howell should follow suit, and he has top-10 upside in all leagues for Week 15. He's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row against the Giants, Cowboys and Dolphins, but this game has shootout potential with Matthew Stafford. And I like that Howell has four rushing touchdowns in his past three games. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2609 RUYDS 315 TD 25 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.1 Wilson has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in four games a row, but hopefully this matchup against the Lions will help him get back on track. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points, and the Lions allow 21.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Detroit has also allowed the third-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, and Wilson has seven games this season with at least 30 yards on the ground. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2918 RUYDS 92 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.9 As of Wednesday afternoon, we still don't know if Smith will play Monday night against Philadelphia after missing Week 14 at San Francisco with a groin injury. If Smith is out then I would put Drew Lock in this spot as a sleeper also given the matchup with the Eagles, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I have more faith in Smith, who had 35.9 Fantasy points in his last game at Dallas in Week 13. But Lock just scored 19.3 Fantasy points against the 49ers, and he could be useful against Philadelphia as well. There have been 10 quarterbacks this season to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points against the Eagles, including six in a row.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DET -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3449 RUYDS 21 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.7 Playing at home has typically been Goff's safe haven, but it's hard to trust him right now in this matchup. He's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three home games, and he has eight turnovers (five interceptions) and 10 sacks in his past four outings overall. The Broncos are also a tough opponent since nine quarterbacks in a row have scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points, including Patrick Mahomes twice, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love. I would prefer to only start Goff in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 864 RUYDS 106 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.3 Because of injuries, Murray has only played the 49ers once in the past three seasons. He missed the Week 4 meeting this season, both games in 2022 and Week 9 in 2021. He faced San Francisco in Week 5 in 2021 and scored 15.7 Fantasy points, and that's a fair expectation for him this week. Now, Joshua Dobbs did score 27.4 Fantasy points against the 49ers in place of Murray in Week 4, but that's just one of four quarterbacks who had more than 20 points against San Francisco this season. Murray should be considered a risky starter in one-quarterback leagues in Week 15. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2934 RUYDS 154 TD 21 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.6 The Packers have only allowed four quarterbacks this season to score more than 20 Fantasy points and recently held Patrick Mahomes to 15 Fantasy points in Week 13. Mayfield did a nice job against Atlanta with 24.1 Fantasy points, but he's been under 205 passing yards in three games in a row. He's also completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes in each of his past two outings against the Panthers and Falcons. Mayfield is also averaging just 17.9 Fantasy points per game in his past three road games, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CIN -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 924 RUYDS 77 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.7 Browning has been great filling in for an injured Joe Burrow (wrist), and Browning has scored at least 27.7 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Jacksonville and Indianapolis. But I expect him to struggle against Minnesota in Week 15. The Vikings have not allowed a quarterback to score more than 18.3 Fantasy points in eight games in a row, including matchups with Brock Purdy, Justin Fields, Jordan Love and Russell Wilson. For the season, Minnesota allows just 17.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I would only start Browning in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -8.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3697 RUYDS 55 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 20.6 Tagovailoa scored 9.8 Fantasy points at the Jets in Week 12, and he's now averaging just 16.3 Fantasy points per game in three career meetings with the Jets. We hope Tyreek Hill (ankle) is OK for Week 15, but if he's out then you can't start Tagovailoa at all. With Hill limited in Week 14 against Tennessee, Tagovailoa scored 9.1 Fantasy points in the lone game this season he failed to score a touchdown. The Dolphins offensive line is a mess and just lost center Connor Williams (ACL) for the season in the loss to the Titans. And the Jets are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 14.7 Fantasy points per game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 497 REC 31 REYDS 226 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 I thought Elliott would play well in Week 14 at Pittsburgh, and he exceeded my expectations stepping in for an injured Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) with 27 PPR points. Elliott struggled on the ground with 22 carries for just 68 yards, but he was a star in the passing game with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The Patriots love throwing to their running backs and are now No. 5 in receptions to the position with 74. Three running backs in the past four games against the Chiefs have scored at least 19.7 PPR points, and all three (D'Andre Swift in Week 11, Josh Jacobs in Week 12 and James Cook in Week 14) had at least three catches. Start Elliott as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL BUF -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 789 REC 38 REYDS 391 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 In three games since Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator for Ken Dorsey, Cook has scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets, Eagles and Chiefs. The best part is his role in the passing game with 14 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets, and hopefully that becomes a staple of this offense to close the season. Cook also has 43 carries over that span, and he should remain heavily involved in Week 15 against Dallas in a potential shootout. The Cowboys are a tough matchup since only five running backs this season have scored at least 12.6 PPR points, but I'm still starting Cook with confidence as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DET -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 770 REC 12 REYDS 106 TD 10 FPTS/G 16 The Lions should lean heavily on their running backs in Week 15 against Denver, and Jahmyr Gibbs and Montgomery should get plenty of touches. The Broncos pass defense is tough, but their run defense has been an issue all season. Gibbs has a higher ceiling than Montgomery, but we know Montgomery is the safer bet to find the end zone since he's scored a touchdown in all but one game that he's been able to finish this season, which was last week at Chicago. He still scored 11.5 PPR points against the Bears, and the Broncos have allowed 10 running backs to score at least 14 PPR points this season. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 751 REC 24 REYDS 172 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.9 Moss has struggled as the Colts starter for the past two games with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out against Tennessee and Cincinnati with 32 carries for just 79 yards, along with six catches for 34 yards on 11 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8, so hopefully he's due for a breakout game against the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh has struggled in the past two games against James Conner and Ezekiel Elliott, and both running backs scored at least 22.5 PPR points, with three total touchdowns. The lack of production the past two games for Moss has been frustrating, but I'm still starting him with confidence as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 15. D'Andre Swift RB PHI Philadelphia

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA PHI -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 822 REC 36 REYDS 208 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.8 Swift has been tough to trust lately, and he comes into Week 15 at Seattle with a combined 17.3 PPR points in his past three games against Buffalo, San Francisco and Dallas. Nick Sirianni knows he has to run the ball more, and Swift will hopefully get a healthy workload after just 19 total touches in his past two outings against the 49ers and Cowboys, both losses. The Seahawks are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Seattle in the past seven games. This could be a breakout game for Swift.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 13 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 If Alexander Mattison (ankle) is out for Week 15 at Cincinnati then Chandler has the chance to be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 15.9 PPR points in four of their past five games, and Chandler would be in line for 20-plus touches as the starter. Mattison left Week 14 at Las Vegas, and Chandler finished with 12 carries for 35 yards and three catches for 7 yards on three targets. New Minnesota starter Nick Mullens will likely rely on Chandler out of the backfield, and he has two games in his past three outings with at least three receptions. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 37 REYDS 322 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 The Commanders went into their bye in Week 14 with Brian Robinson Jr. leaving their Week 13 game against Miami with a hamstring injury. If Robinson is out in Week 15 at the Rams then Gibson would be a borderline starter in all leagues given his expected workload, and he had 14 total touches against the Dolphins when Robinson got hurt. I would still consider Gibson a sleeper and a flex in PPR even if Robinson is active given Gibson's role in the passing game. He scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least four catches in four of his past five outings, with 25 targets over that span. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 35 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 644 REC 30 REYDS 174 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 The Falcons are the only team in the NFL yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown on the ground. We'll see if Hubbard can crack the code, and Hubbard should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. He's scored at least 11.6 PPR points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 20.2 PPR points. In his past two games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, Hubbard has 48 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 9 yards on two targets. With Thomas Brown calling plays for the Panthers, Hubbard has excelled, and that should continue in Week 15 against the Falcons. Keaton Mitchell RB BAL Baltimore • #34

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 7 REYDS 78 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 It's tough to fully trust Mitchell since the Ravens haven't turned the backfield over to him yet, but you can definitely see the upside every time he touches the ball. He had 10 total touches in Week 14 against the Rams and averaged 6 yards per carry. He was at 7.1 yards per carry in Week 12 at the Chargers, and he's shown the ability to score from anywhere on the field. This could be a great week to get Mitchell involved in the passing game since the Jaguars are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to running backs. And eight running backs have scored at least 13.2 PPR points against Jacksonville this season. I like Mitchell as a flex in all leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 634 REC 21 REYDS 206 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.4 Walker returned from his two-game absence with an oblique injury in Week 14 at San Francisco and had eight carries for 21 yards and four catches for 33 yards on five targets. Those were the most targets and receptions he had since Week 1, and hopefully his role in the passing game remains the same moving forward. But Zach Charbonnet isn't going away and had just two fewer touches than Walker against the 49ers, which caps the upside for Walker. And this is a brutal matchup against the Eagles, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Walker should be considered a flex option at best in Week 15. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 590 REC 19 REYDS 117 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.8 Singletary was back in the lead role for Houston in Week 14 at the Jets ahead of Dameon Pierce, and Singletary performed well with 12.5 PPR points. He had 13 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown but no catches on three targets. We're waiting to find out if C.J. Stroud (concussion) will play in Week 15 at the Titans, and if Stroud is out then I don't want to trust any Texans. Even with Stroud, Singletary could still find it hard to run against Tennessee, which has been tough on running backs at home this year. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE KC -9 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 5.7 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 9 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.4 If Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) remains out in Week 15 at New England then we'll see Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon again split touches for the Chiefs. That's what happened in Week 14 against Buffalo, and Edwards-Helaire led Kansas City in touches with 11 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 29 yards on four targets. He played 48 percent of the snaps. McKinnnon played 45 percent of the snaps, and he had four carries for 19 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 18 yards on three targets. This is a bad matchup for the Chiefs backfield since New England has locked down Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris in the past three weeks, holding them to a combined 18.7 PPR points. I'd lean slightly toward McKinnon this week as a flex given his role in the passing game, but I would prefer to sit both Chiefs running backs in most leagues. Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LV -3 O/U 34.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 4.2 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 6 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 Fantasy managers looking for help in the playoffs should be adding White with Josh Jacobs (knee) not expected to play Thursday night against the Chargers, but that doesn't mean you should start White in the majority of leagues. He'll split touches with Ameer Abdullah, and given Abdullah's expected role in the passing game, he has more upside than White. While it's a good matchup -- the Chargers are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs -- White is not worth trusting in Week 15 just because he has the potential for an expanded role.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 24th The last time we saw Conner in Week 13 at Pittsburgh he had his best game of the season with 22.5 PPR points. He ran 25 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns against his former team but had no catches on two targets. Don't chase those points because this is a tough matchup for him in Week 15 against San Francisco. The 49ers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only Rachaad White in Week 11 scored double digits in PPR against San Francisco in the past five games, including matchups against Travis Etienne, D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Walker III. Also, prior to Week 13, Conner had scored fewer than 8.5 PPR points in three games in a row. He's only worth using as a flex option at best in Week 15 in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE KC -8.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 75 REYDS 663 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.3 There's no sitting Rice now after the way he's performed in the past three games against the Raiders, Packers and Bills. He has at least 14.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least nine targets and seven catches in each outing over that span. The Patriots have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the past five games, and Rice should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Even though the Chiefs offense is struggling of late, Rice continues to emerge as the No. 1 receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 79 REYDS 699 TD 10 FPTS/G 13.6 The targets aren't ideal for Sutton, who has seven or less in four games in a row, but the production is hard to ignore. He continues to find the end zone with a touchdown in seven of his past eight games and 10 on the season. This is a great matchup for him against the Lions, who have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points, and Sutton should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 107 REYDS 898 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Hopkins is getting back to must-start status with his production of late, and he should stay hot in a revenge game against his former team. He has a touchdown in three of his past four games, and in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Miami, Hopkins has 24 targets for 12 catches, 199 yards and two touchdowns. The last time he faced the Texans was in Week 7 in 2021 with the Cardinals, and Hopkins had seven catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. The Texans have allowed eight of the past nine No. 1 receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points, and 10 receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Houston this year. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -8.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 134 REYDS 853 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 Garrett Wilson loved having Zach Wilson back under center for the Jets in Week 14 against Houston, and Garrett Wilson had nine catches for 108 yards on 14 targets. He also did well against Miami in Week 12 with seven catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he has at least 17.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Dolphins. Miami has now allowed a receiver to score at least 17.4 PPR points in three of the past four games. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 90 REYDS 673 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Flowers has been solid in two games without Mark Andrews (ankle), and Flowers should remain a go-to option for Lamar Jackson in Week 15 at Jacksonville. In his past two games against the Chargers and Rams, Flowers has 18 targets for 11 catches, 85 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added one carry for 37 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Flowers should be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Odell Beckham Jr. as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he just had 10 targets for four catches, 97 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Rams. Beckham now has three games with at least seven targets in his past five outings, and he scored at least 14.6 PPR points in all of them.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB GB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 74 REYDS 540 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.2 We'll see if Christian Watson (hamstring) can return for Week 15 against Tampa Bay after sitting out Week 14 at the Giants, and if he does then consider him a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. But even if Watson is back, I still like Reed as a high-end No. 3 receiver as well. He's been awesome of late with at least 12.3 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and he just got 12 total touches (eight catches and four carries) against the Giants. The Buccaneers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Romeo Doubs is also worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 93 REYDS 711 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 DK Metcalf, Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all in play in Week 15 as potential starters to varying degrees given the matchup with the Eagles. I like Metcalf as a must-start option in all leagues, Lockett as a borderline starter and Smith-Njigba as a No. 3 Fantasy option. For Lockett, he just had six catches for 89 yards on six targets in Week 14 at San Francisco, and he has at least six targets in six of his past seven games. He has three games with at least 14.9 PPR points over that span, and hopefully Geno Smith (groin) is healthy for this matchup. Philadelphia allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, so look for the Seattle passing game to thrive this week. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 100 REYDS 694 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 McLaurin will hopefully get a squeaky wheel game in Week 15 at the Rams after what happened to him in Week 13 against Miami. Against the Dolphins, McLaurin had three targets and no catches, and following the game he said, "I ran a lot of cardio." He's also scored fewer than 10 PPR points in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. I would only start McLaurin in three-receiver leagues, along with Curtis Samuel, who has 13 catches for 165 yards on 17 targets in his past two games. But this is a good matchup since the Rams have allowed six receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points in their past four games. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 47 REYDS 215 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 In two games since Christian Kirk (groin) got hurt, Jones has 22 targets. While he only has 10 catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns to show for it against Cincinnati and Cleveland, the potential for a big game is there, and it could happen in Week 15 against the Ravens. Jones faced the Ravens last year in Week 12 and had 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets, so hopefully history can repeat itself. And in deeper leagues, you can also look at Parker Washington since he has two touchdowns in the past two games with Kirk hurt, including eight catches for 88 yards on nine targets. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -6 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 52 REYDS 344 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 It's risky to trust Robinson after one good game, but he looked great in Week 14 against Green Bay with six catches for 79 yards on seven targets. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come, and the Saints have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 12 PPR points in all but two games this season. We'll see if Robinson can be that guy for the Giants again, and I hope Tommy DeVito continues to lean on him in this matchup. Robinson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 57 REYDS 534 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Cooks nearly had a touchdown in Week 14 against Philadelphia, but he fell just short of the goal line. Had he scored, that would have been a touchdown in five home games in a row. On the road, Cooks has been terrible, averaging 5.7 PPR points in six outings outside of Dallas. He also hasn't had more than five targets in any of his past four games, and he's a questionable No. 3 Fantasy receiver for Week 15 at Buffalo. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CIN -3 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 58 REYDS 436 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 In his past two games since a three-game absence with a hamstring injury, Higgins has combined for five catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns on just seven targets against Jacksonville and Indianapolis. He's only scored a touchdown in one game this season, which was Week 2, and this Vikings defense is tough to throw against. Minnesota has also allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 10, and Higgins is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 15. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL BUF -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 69 REYDS 595 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.3 Davis has now gone without a catch in three of his past five games after getting just two targets for no receptions in Week 14 at Kansas City. He also has one touchdown since Week 8. He could always surprise us with a big game, including Week 15 against Dallas, but he's too tough to trust in the majority of leagues. Also, only one receiver has scored a touchdown against the Cowboys in the past four games, which was DK Metcalf in Week 13. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 84 REYDS 767 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 We keep waiting for Pickens to be a consistent Fantasy option, but that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon. He's scored 8.8 PPR points or less in five of his past six games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. He also has six targets or less in seven games in a row. Diontae Johnson is the only Steelers receiver to consider using in Week 15 at the Colts, and he's just a No. 3 Fantasy option at best in PPR. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 96 REYDS 659 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Godwin finally got a hefty dose of targets in Week 14 at Atlanta with 11, which was his best total since Week 7. However, he only managed five catches for 53 yards, and he's now had fewer than 60 receiving yards in seven games in a row. He's also scored just one receiving touchdown this season, which came in Week 8, and Godwin is too tough to trust in the Fantasy playoffs. The Packers also are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -3 O/U 34 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 83 REYDS 745 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.1 London was a star in Week 14 against Tampa Bay with 10 catches for 172 yards on 11 targets. It continued his pattern of being great at home -- he's scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each of his past five games in Atlanta -- but he struggles on the road. London has averaged just 7.9 PPR points per game in six road games this season, and he scored 6.6 PPR points at Arizona in Week 10 and 1.8 PPR points at the Jets in Week 13 in his past two road outings. Carolina is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and London had no catches on one target against the Panthers at home in Week 1. I would only use London in three-receiver leagues in Week 15.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 12.9 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 84 TAR 103 REYDS 701 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Engram is getting hot at the right time with at least 23.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Browns. Christian Kirk (groin) was injured against Cincinnati in Week 13, and Engram has 21 targets in his past two outings without Kirk for 20 catches, 175 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens have also allowed a tight end to score at least 11.8 PPR points in three of their past four games, with two touchdowns over that span. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CLE -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 92 REYDS 600 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.8 Njoku was a star in Week 14 against Jacksonville with six catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and he has 14 targets in two games with Joe Flacco. Njoku has now scored at least 11.8 PPR points in six of his past seven outings, and the Bears are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends have scored a touchdown against Chicago in the past six games. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 74 REYDS 570 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 The Bills could be without safety Micah Hyde (neck), which should help Ferguson, who has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against Seattle and Philadelphia. Over that span, Ferguson has 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. Ferguson should continue to be viewed as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues for Week 15, especially if Hyde is out.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Likely is coming off a big game against the Rams in Week 14 with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He scored on a 54-yard touchdown against the Rams on busted coverage, but he's getting chances from Lamar Jackson in place of Andrews, which is all you can ask for. In two games without Mark Andrews (ankle), Likely has nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. And he has a great matchup in Week 15 at the Jaguars, who just allowed 27.1 PPR points to David Njoku in Week 14. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 63 REYDS 424 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 Thomas has not been a good Fantasy tight end of late with a combined 5.7 PPR points in his past two games against Dallas and Miami, and he only has two catches for 15 yards on five targets over that span. But I'm going to use Thomas as a streamer in Week 15 at the Rams since he has a great matchup. Three tight ends in a row -- Trey McBride in Week 12, David Njoku in Week 13 and Isaiah Likely in Week 14 -- have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Rams, and hopefully Thomas can follow suit. Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB GB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.8 We'll see if Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) can play this week against Tampa Bay, but both are banged up heading into Week 15. Any absence could allow Kraft more targets, and he had four catches for 64 yards on four targets against the Giants in Week 14. He also has a great matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and two tight ends have scored against Tampa Bay in the past four games.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 227 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 In his past two games against Arizona and New England, Freiermuth only has six catches for 47 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3 and has just two touchdowns on the season, and the Colts have only allowed two receiving touchdowns to tight ends this year. Freiermuth is only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 15. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 34.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 44 REYDS 293 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 Everett has done a nice job of late with at least 8.4 PPR points in three games in a row against the Ravens, Patriots and Broncos. But with Justin Herbert (finger) out for the rest of the season, even with Keenan Allen (heel) also out, I'd be hesitant to use Everett against the Raiders. Hopefully, Easton Stick will continue to lean on Everett, who just had eight targets against the Broncos in Week 14. But the Raiders have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all season, including only one since Week 3. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -8.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 65 REYDS 506 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Conklin faced the Dolphins in Week 12 and had four catches for 33 yards on five targets. He's still looking for his first touchdown this season, and this is a tough matchup against the Dolphins. Only one tight end has scored against Miami since Week 2, and no tight end has topped 50 receiving yards against the Dolphins since Week 7, including matchups with Travis Kelce, Conklin and Logan Thomas.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -3 O/U 34 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 74 REYDS 549 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 Pitts scored a touchdown in Week 14 against Tampa Bay, but that was his first time finding the end zone since Week 6 and only the second time he scored all season. I like that he has 14 targets in his past two games against the Jets and Buccaneers, but he only has seven catches for 108 yards and the touchdown over that span. Pitts had just two catches for 44 yards on three targets against Carolina in Week 1, and the Panthers are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Chiefs (at NE)

Bailey Zappe helped the Patriots offense play well in Week 14 at Pittsburgh with 21 points, just two sacks allowed and one turnover, but I'm not convinced their offensive woes are solved. Prior to that -- granted, with Mac Jones under center -- New England scored seven points or less in three games in a row with 12 sacks and six turnovers. I'll take a chance on the Chiefs defense exposing the Patriots again, and the Chiefs DST is worth starting in all leagues in Week 15.

Sleepers

Rams (vs. WAS)

Falcons (at CAR)

Raiders (vs. LAC)

DST to Sit

Lions (vs. DEN)

The Lions have five sacks in their past two games against New Orleans and Chicago but just two turnovers over that span. Detroit has also allowed at least 26 points in four of the past five games, including 28 points in each of the past two outings against the Saints and Bears. Russell Wilson has four interceptions in his past two games against the Texans and Chargers, but I still don't trust the Lions DST right now, even at home.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Lucas Havrisik K LAR L.A. Rams • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS LAR -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 9.5 K RNK 18th Havrisik is on a hot streak right now with at least 11 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cleveland and Baltimore. He's 5-of-6 on field goals over that span, including a 51-yard kick, and 6-of-6 on PATs. The Commanders have allowed six kickers to make multiple field goals this year, and Havrisik is worth starting in all leagues in Week 15.