Fantasy playoff time! Injuries to Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Mike White, Tyler Huntley, Marcus Mariota, Kenny Pickett, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy could make things trickier for some Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 15 numbers to know and more.
Quarterbacks
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This isn't an easy matchup for Fields since the Eagles are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I'll still start him based on his rushing upside. He's run for at least 60 yards and a touchdown in six games in a row, and the last time we saw him in Week 13 against Green Bay he had a season-high 254 passing yards. Unfortunately, he had two interceptions against the Packers, but hopefully he can limit the turnovers against the Eagles. If Fields doesn't make too many mistakes, he could be a top-five quarterback in Week 15.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This is a bad matchup for Lawrence since the Cowboys are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I'm going to stick with him while he's hot. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 24 points. I hope he doesn't cool off this week at home, but the last time we saw him in Jacksonville he lit up another quality defense in Baltimore for 30 Fantasy points. I still consider Lawrence a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Prescott is coming off a down game against Houston in Week 14 with just 15 Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week at Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including three with at least 24 points. There's always the fear with Prescott that the Dallas run game can dominate and leave him with minimal pass attempts. But he also has enjoyed playing on the road this season, and he scored 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two games away from Dallas. Prescott should have another big outing in Week 15.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Cousins just had a huge game in Week 14 at Detroit with 425 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he has now scored at least 27 Fantasy points in two of his past three outings. He should stay hot this week against the Colts, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Cousins has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15.
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
White is expected to play in Week 15 despite hurting his ribs in Week 14 at Buffalo. He should have the chance for a big game against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 26 Fantasy points, and White should rebound from some poor outings the past two games against the Vikings and Bills when he combined for just 26 Fantasy points. But we know his upside since he scored 30 Fantasy points against Chicago in Week 12, which was his last home game, and hopefully he can replicate that level of production this week.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs.
The Rams shut down Derek Carr in Week 14, holding him to just two Fantasy points, but they were bad against opposing quarterbacks prior to that when Andy Dalton, Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith combined for 947 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Dalton and Smith each scored 28 Fantasy points (Mahomes only had 19 points), and Rodgers should do well at home. In his past two games at Lambeau Field, Rodgers is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game against Dallas and Tennessee, and hopefully he puts on another strong performance at home in Week 15.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
I hope Treylon Burks (concussion) is able to play in Week 15, and that would make Tannehill more attractive for this matchup. The hope for Tannehill this week is the Chargers take advantage of the Titans struggling defense and build a lead, forcing Tannehill to throw. That's what happened against Jacksonville in Week 14 when Tannehill had 38 attempts, and he scored 21 Fantasy points. He now has at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and Tannehill should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues for this week, especially if Burks is back.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jones can be a low-end starter in all leagues at the Commanders in Week 15. He scored 19 Fantasy points against Washington in Week 13 with 200 passing yards and one touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and a lost fumble, and has now scored at least 19 points in three of his past five games. We like rushing quarterbacks, and Jones has scored at least seven Fantasy points with his legs in his past five outings. This is a huge game for the Giants to remain in playoff contention, and hopefully Jones rises to the occasion and plays well in Week 15.
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Brady looked bad in Week 14 at San Francisco with 12 Fantasy points, and I expect him to have another down game this week at home against the Bengals. Only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this year, and that was Jacoby Brissett (22 points in Week 8) and Patrick Mahomes (20 points in Week 13). For the season, opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 14.8 Fantasy points per game against the Bengals, and Brady should struggle once again in Week 15.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Watson improved in his second game as the starter for the Browns, going from 13 Fantasy points in Week 13 at Houston to 18 points in Week 14 at Cincinnati. This will be his first home game in Cleveland, and hopefully that helps his performance. But he also has to face a tough opponent in the Ravens, who have held eight of their past nine opposing quarterbacks to 18 Fantasy points or less. Amari Cooper (hip) is playing at less than 100 percent, which doesn't help, and Watson hasn't done enough yet to warrant trusting him in a tough matchup like this.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Carr was on a nice roll prior to facing the Rams in Week 14, scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in five games in a row. Then he melted down at Los Angeles with no touchdowns, two interceptions and just 137 passing yards for two Fantasy points. He'll do better than that, but he should still struggle against the Patriots, who allow an average of just 16.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. If New England can rattle Carr -- the Patriots are No. 2 in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate -- then he should have another rough outing in Week 15.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff has done a great job lately and deserves all the praise he's getting for helping the Lions get into playoff contention. He has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he just had 31 points against Minnesota in Week 14 with 330 passing yards and three touchdowns. But all of those games were at home, and he has struggled on the road this season. In five games away from Detroit, Goff is averaging just 8.6 Fantasy points per game, which is clearly miserable. And the Jets have allowed just three quarterbacks all season (Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen twice) to score at least 21 Fantasy points. For the season, the Jets allow an average of just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This could be a rough week for Goff.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tagovailoa should have Tyreek Hill (ankle) for his game, but he could also be playing in some bad weather in Buffalo, which is worth keeping an eye on. He also has to face a tough Bills defense, which has held five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to 19 Fantasy points or less. And for the season, Buffalo is allowing just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tagovailoa got hurt in the first game against the Bills in Week 3 but had 186 passing yards and a touchdown before leaving. He's struggling coming into this matchup with three games in a row at 17 Fantasy points or less against Houston, San Francisco and the Chargers, and this sets up for another down game in Week 15 on the road.