Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1896 RUYDS 905 TD 21 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.7 This isn't an easy matchup for Fields since the Eagles are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I'll still start him based on his rushing upside. He's run for at least 60 yards and a touchdown in six games in a row, and the last time we saw him in Week 13 against Green Bay he had a season-high 254 passing yards. Unfortunately, he had two interceptions against the Packers, but hopefully he can limit the turnovers against the Eagles. If Fields doesn't make too many mistakes, he could be a top-five quarterback in Week 15.

Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3202 RUYDS 218 TD 24 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.2 This is a bad matchup for Lawrence since the Cowboys are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I'm going to stick with him while he's hot. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 24 points. I hope he doesn't cool off this week at home, but the last time we saw him in Jacksonville he lit up another quality defense in Baltimore for 30 Fantasy points. I still consider Lawrence a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC DAL -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1847 RUYDS 94 TD 15 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.4 Prescott is coming off a down game against Houston in Week 14 with just 15 Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week at Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including three with at least 24 points. There's always the fear with Prescott that the Dallas run game can dominate and leave him with minimal pass attempts. But he also has enjoyed playing on the road this season, and he scored 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two games away from Dallas. Prescott should have another big outing in Week 15.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3358 RUYDS 58 TD 22 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.6 Cousins just had a huge game in Week 14 at Detroit with 425 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he has now scored at least 27 Fantasy points in two of his past three outings. He should stay hot this week against the Colts, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Cousins has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15.