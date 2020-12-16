Unlike at running back, quarterback doesn't have ton of injuries to sort through when figuring out who to start and sit in Week 15, though that's not to say there is nothing to keep an eye on. Matthew Stafford is dealing with a rib injury that could force him to sit out Sunday's game, and with center Frank Ragnow also at risk of sitting out due to a fractured throat, that could be a bad situation even if Stafford plays. That's a shame, because he's got a good matchup on the way against the Titans, but it would be tough to trust him.
The other situations we're watching are Alex Smith (leg), Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) and Drew Brees (ribs). Smith could play through his injury, but wouldn't be a strongly recommended start even in a great matchup against the Seahawks; the same goes for Jones, and it sounds like this ankle injury could keep him out. Brees is the most interesting one of all, because his replacement, Taysom Hill, might actually be a more intriguing Fantasy option right now. It's not certain, but Brees seems unlikely to return in Week 15, which is why Jamey Eisenberg has Hill as a "start" in his QB Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column. Here's who else he's starting and who he'll be avoiding for Week 15:
Quarterbacks
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year
Tom Brady's eyes must light up when he sees the Falcons. In five career meetings in the regular season with Atlanta, he has averaged 288 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception. And then there's Super Bowl LI when he rallied the Patriots from a 28-3 deficit with 466 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He's facing them for the first time since joining the Buccaneers, and Brady should have another big game. The Falcons allow an average of 25.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in Atlanta's past five games have scored at least 23 Fantasy points.
Taysom Hill QB
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Drew Brees (ribs) is unlikely to play in Week 15 against the Chiefs. If he was guaranteed to be out, I might consider Hill as the Start of the Week. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of four starts in place of Brees, and Hill gives you a nice floor with his rushing production, gaining at least 33 yards on the ground in seven games in a row, including four rushing touchdowns as a starter. The Chiefs have allowed four of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 27 Fantasy points, and Kansas City has allowed among the most rush touchdowns to quarterbacks of any team with five.
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #2
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It's risky to trust a rookie quarterback making just his second NFL start -- first on the road -- in the Fantasy playoffs, but it might be worth it. Hurts did a solid job in his first start in Week 14 against New Orleans with 20 Fantasy points. He only passed for 167 yards and a touchdown, but he added 106 yards on the ground. He faces Arizona in Week 15, and the Cardinals have allowed five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. The two who failed to reach that mark were Cam Newton and Daniel Jones. And Arizona has struggled with running quarterbacks over that span as five had at least 35 rushing yards.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Tannehill was good as the Start of the Week in Week 14 with 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, but I had higher expectations than that. Still, that's four games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points, and that streak should stay intact this week. The Lions allow an average of 23.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and two of their past three opponents have scored at least 36 Fantasy points. Now, you always have to worry about Derrick Henry just dominating the offense for the Titans, which could happen again here. But I still trust Tannehill enough to be a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
The Steelers offense is off, and Roethlisberger has scored 17 Fantasy points or fewer in two of his past three games. But I'll take my chances this week against the Bengals, who were torched by Roethlisberger for 37 Fantasy points in Week 10. That's the last time a quarterback had more than 19 Fantasy points against the Bengals, but they haven't exactly had a murderer's row, facing Alex Smith, Daniel Jones (who was hurt in the game), Tua Tagovailoa and Andy Dalton. Roethlisberger needs a get-right game, and this is a good spot for it to happen. In his past five meetings with Cincinnati, Roethlisberger is averaging 300 passing yards a game with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points four times over that span.
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
If there was ever a week to trust Goff, it's now against the Jets. They allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, including four with at least 31 points. Goff only has two games with more than 16 Fantasy points since Week 7, but this matchup suggests he should have a big game.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Trubisky just had his best game of the year in Week 14 against Houston with 30 Fantasy points, and he also scored 24 Fantasy points in Week 12 against the Packers. The Vikings have allowed six quarterbacks this season to score at least 24 Fantasy points, and Trubisky has the chance to be a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 15.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including 23 at Houston in Week 13. For the season, the Texans allow 21.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and four of the past six quarterbacks against Houston have scored at least 20 points.
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Ryan comes into Week 14 with 17 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row. He's not expected to have Julio Jones (hamstring), and in the previous four games Jones has missed, Ryan is averaging just 11.3 Fantasy points per game. Also, in two games against Tampa Bay last year, Ryan scored a combined 22 Fantasy points. It's tough to watch Ryan struggle as 2020 comes to an end.
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Newton was great against the Dolphins in Week 1 in his first ever start for the Patriots, scoring 25 Fantasy points, which included 75 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. A lot has changed since then. In his past three games, Newton has been under 120 passing yards in each outing, and he has three total touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. The Dolphins allow just 18.0 Fantasy points on average to opposing quarterbacks, and they have given up three passing touchdowns with eight interceptions in their past four games.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lock was awesome in Week 14 at Carolina with 33 Fantasy points, his best game of the season. But I'm expecting him to struggle this week against the Bills, who have held Justin Herbert and Roethlisberger to 18 Fantasy points or less in two of their past three games. Lock has shown the ability to get hot with three games with at least 25 Fantasy points, but he also has three games with 14 or fewer points in his past four outings. I would only consider him as a low-end starter in two-quarterbacks and Superflex leagues this week.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Tagovailoa just had the best game of his rookie campaign in Week 14 against Kansas City with 30 Fantasy points, but it will be hard to trust him this week against the Patriots. It's well documented how Bill Belichick does against rookie quarterbacks, and he's now 21-5 in those matchups after New England held Herbert to four Fantasy points in Week 13. Along with that, Tagovailoa is likely going to be without DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder), which are the top pass catchers for the Dolphins. I'd be hesitant to use Tagovailoa even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mayfield is hot coming into Week 14, having scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including 69 points in his past two outings against the Titans and Ravens. But I expect him to struggle this week against the Giants, who have been excellent against opposing quarterbacks all season -- they allow an average of just 17.6 Fantasy points per game to the position on the year. Only three quarterbacks this season have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against the Giants, and this defense just held Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray to 19 Fantasy points or fewer in the past two games. Mayfield is only low-end starter in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.