Unlike at running back, quarterback doesn't have ton of injuries to sort through when figuring out who to start and sit in Week 15, though that's not to say there is nothing to keep an eye on. Matthew Stafford is dealing with a rib injury that could force him to sit out Sunday's game, and with center Frank Ragnow also at risk of sitting out due to a fractured throat, that could be a bad situation even if Stafford plays. That's a shame, because he's got a good matchup on the way against the Titans, but it would be tough to trust him.

The other situations we're watching are Alex Smith (leg), Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) and Drew Brees (ribs). Smith could play through his injury, but wouldn't be a strongly recommended start even in a great matchup against the Seahawks; the same goes for Jones, and it sounds like this ankle injury could keep him out. Brees is the most interesting one of all, because his replacement, Taysom Hill, might actually be a more intriguing Fantasy option right now. It's not certain, but Brees seems unlikely to return in Week 15, which is why Jamey Eisenberg has Hill as a "start" in his QB Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column. Here's who else he's starting and who he'll be avoiding for Week 15:

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL TB -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 25 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3496 RUYDS 5 TD 33 INT 11 FPTS/G 24.2 Tom Brady's eyes must light up when he sees the Falcons. In five career meetings in the regular season with Atlanta, he has averaged 288 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception. And then there's Super Bowl LI when he rallied the Patriots from a 28-3 deficit with 466 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He's facing them for the first time since joining the Buccaneers, and Brady should have another big game. The Falcons allow an average of 25.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in Atlanta's past five games have scored at least 23 Fantasy points. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 920 RUYDS 395 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 10.4 As of Wednesday afternoon, Drew Brees (ribs) is unlikely to play in Week 15 against the Chiefs. If he was guaranteed to be out, I might consider Hill as the Start of the Week. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of four starts in place of Brees, and Hill gives you a nice floor with his rushing production, gaining at least 33 yards on the ground in seven games in a row, including four rushing touchdowns as a starter. The Chiefs have allowed four of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 27 Fantasy points, and Kansas City has allowed among the most rush touchdowns to quarterbacks of any team with five. Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 309 RUYDS 191 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 3.4 It's risky to trust a rookie quarterback making just his second NFL start -- first on the road -- in the Fantasy playoffs, but it might be worth it. Hurts did a solid job in his first start in Week 14 against New Orleans with 20 Fantasy points. He only passed for 167 yards and a touchdown, but he added 106 yards on the ground. He faces Arizona in Week 15, and the Cardinals have allowed five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. The two who failed to reach that mark were Cam Newton and Daniel Jones. And Arizona has struggled with running quarterbacks over that span as five had at least 35 rushing yards. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET TEN -10.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3209 RUYDS 152 TD 30 INT 5 FPTS/G 24.5 Tannehill was good as the Start of the Week in Week 14 with 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, but I had higher expectations than that. Still, that's four games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points, and that streak should stay intact this week. The Lions allow an average of 23.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and two of their past three opponents have scored at least 36 Fantasy points. Now, you always have to worry about Derrick Henry just dominating the offense for the Titans, which could happen again here. But I still trust Tannehill enough to be a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -12.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3292 RUYDS 13 TD 29 INT 9 FPTS/G 22.6 The Steelers offense is off, and Roethlisberger has scored 17 Fantasy points or fewer in two of his past three games. But I'll take my chances this week against the Bengals, who were torched by Roethlisberger for 37 Fantasy points in Week 10. That's the last time a quarterback had more than 19 Fantasy points against the Bengals, but they haven't exactly had a murderer's row, facing Alex Smith, Daniel Jones (who was hurt in the game), Tua Tagovailoa and Andy Dalton. Roethlisberger needs a get-right game, and this is a good spot for it to happen. In his past five meetings with Cincinnati, Roethlisberger is averaging 300 passing yards a game with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points four times over that span.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAR -17 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3509 RUYDS 67 TD 22 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.3 If there was ever a week to trust Goff, it's now against the Jets. They allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, including four with at least 31 points. Goff only has two games with more than 16 Fantasy points since Week 7, but this matchup suggests he should have a big game. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1336 RUYDS 129 TD 13 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.9 Trubisky just had his best game of the year in Week 14 against Houston with 30 Fantasy points, and he also scored 24 Fantasy points in Week 12 against the Packers. The Vikings have allowed six quarterbacks this season to score at least 24 Fantasy points, and Trubisky has the chance to be a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 15. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -7 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3507 RUYDS -5 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.6 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including 23 at Houston in Week 13. For the season, the Texans allow 21.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and four of the past six quarterbacks against Houston have scored at least 20 points.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 3660 RUYDS 76 TD 20 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.2 Ryan comes into Week 14 with 17 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row. He's not expected to have Julio Jones (hamstring), and in the previous four games Jones has missed, Ryan is averaging just 11.3 Fantasy points per game. Also, in two games against Tampa Bay last year, Ryan scored a combined 22 Fantasy points. It's tough to watch Ryan struggle as 2020 comes to an end. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2172 RUYDS 451 TD 16 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.5 Newton was great against the Dolphins in Week 1 in his first ever start for the Patriots, scoring 25 Fantasy points, which included 75 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. A lot has changed since then. In his past three games, Newton has been under 120 passing yards in each outing, and he has three total touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. The Dolphins allow just 18.0 Fantasy points on average to opposing quarterbacks, and they have given up three passing touchdowns with eight interceptions in their past four games. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2198 RUYDS 101 TD 15 INT 13 FPTS/G 15.8 Lock was awesome in Week 14 at Carolina with 33 Fantasy points, his best game of the season. But I'm expecting him to struggle this week against the Bills, who have held Justin Herbert and Roethlisberger to 18 Fantasy points or less in two of their past three games. Lock has shown the ability to get hot with three games with at least 25 Fantasy points, but he also has three games with 14 or fewer points in his past four outings. I would only consider him as a low-end starter in two-quarterbacks and Superflex leagues this week. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1214 RUYDS 61 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.8 Tagovailoa just had the best game of his rookie campaign in Week 14 against Kansas City with 30 Fantasy points, but it will be hard to trust him this week against the Patriots. It's well documented how Bill Belichick does against rookie quarterbacks, and he's now 21-5 in those matchups after New England held Herbert to four Fantasy points in Week 13. Along with that, Tagovailoa is likely going to be without DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder), which are the top pass catchers for the Dolphins. I'd be hesitant to use Tagovailoa even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.