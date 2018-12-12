Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 15!





Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 25.2 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff is coming off his worst game of the season with minus-1 Fantasy point in Week 14 at Chicago, and he also scored just 10 Fantasy points in Week 13 at Detroit. The road has been a problem for Goff, but he's back at home this week against the Eagles. In six home games this season, Goff is averaging 32.7 Fantasy points per game, and this is also a favorable matchup. Philadelphia allows an average of 20.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Goff has top-three upside in Week 15 against the Eagles (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). 22.8 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB It would be nice for Wilson to get Doug Baldwin (hip) back against the 49ers because Wilson's three worst games this season have come with Baldwin out, including Week 2 at Chicago (18 Fantasy points), Week 3 against Dallas (19 points) and Week 14 against Minnesota (eight points). Those are obviously great defenses, but Wilson likes relying on Baldwin, even when he's been less than 100 percent. But in this game against the 49ers, Wilson should still be fine, even if Baldwin is out. He scored 32 Fantasy points against San Francisco in Week 13 with four touchdown passes, and the 49ers are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 23.4 points per game. Last year at San Francisco, Wilson had 27 Fantasy points, and he could easily be in that range again this week. 21.8 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky struggled in Week 14 against the Rams with six Fantasy points in his first game back after a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, but I didn't like that matchup for him. I like this one against Green Bay a lot. The Packers defense has been bad against opposing quarterbacks of late, with three of the past four scoring at least 22 Fantasy points. The one who failed to hit that mark was Josh Rosen, but look for Trubisky to play well. In six home games prior to Week 14, Trubisky was averaging 31.7 Fantasy points a game. He might not hit that total against the Packers, but he should finish as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. 23.6 projected points Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB Jackson should be fine with the ankle injury that bothered him in Week 14 at Kansas City, and he will remain the starter for the Ravens, even with Joe Flacco (hip) expected to be active. In four starts in place of Flacco, Jackson has two games with 22 Fantasy points, and two games with 16 points or less. We expect this to be another quality performance against the Buccaneers, who allow an average of 24.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Jackson will continue to make plays with his legs -- he's rushed for at least 71 yards in four games in a row, with two rushing touchdowns -- but he could get his first game with at least 200 passing yards this season as well. He has the chance to be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. 24.2 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB I expected Cousins to struggle in Week 14 at Seattle because he was playing in prime time and on the road. He scored just 12 Fantasy points, and he's combined for only 22 points in his past two games at the Seahawks and at the Patriots. But home has been good for Cousins, and I'm hoping interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski puts him in quality positions to succeed. The nice thing is it's a great matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to seven of the past eight opposing quarterbacks, including four in a row. While Dalvin Cook should play well this week, I expect Cousins to also have a solid outing. He's worth trusting again even though he was terrible in Week 14.

Sleepers

Josh Allen (vs. DET): Allen has been solid as a Fantasy option of late. He comes into Week 15 averaging 25.7 Fantasy points in his past three games, and his rushing totals have been the main reason for his production. He has at least 13 Fantasy points with his rushing totals in each of the past three games, and he's run for at least 99 yards in each game over that span, with two touchdowns. This week, he gets a Lions defense that is allowing 20.1 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year.

Derek Carr (at CIN): Carr comes into Week 15 on a positive note based on his performance in the past two games against Kansas City and Pittsburgh. He has at least 22 Fantasy points in each game over that span, including 607 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. And this week he's facing a Bengals defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 25.2 points per game.

Nick Mullens (vs. SEA): Mullens has been a decent Fantasy quarterback in each of the past two weeks, with at least 23 Fantasy points in games against Denver and Seattle. And he gets a rematch with the Seahawks in Week 15 after he had 26 points at Seattle in Week 13 on 414 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Seahawks have also allowed six of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Mullens is worth trusting at home.

Sit 'Em 16.8 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston has helped a lot of Fantasy owners get to this point in the season, but it will be hard to trust him in a tough matchup on the road. He has at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but it's come against favorable opponents in San Francisco, Carolina and New Orleans, with all of them at home. The Ravens allow an average of just 18.0 Fantasy points per game, and Winston could be in trouble with his production. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 22.8 projected points Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB Newton has struggled the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland, and this shoulder issue that's bothering him is likely impacting his production. He has 29 Fantasy points combined in his past two outings, and he looks off with his throws. The good thing is his receivers have still been productive, as well as Christian McCaffrey, but Newton is tough to trust in a tough matchup against the Saints. New Orleans is allowing an average of just 16.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the past five games, and Newton should only be started in two-quarterback leagues this week. 15.6 projected points Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB Tannehill has been on quite a roll in the past three games, with at least 21 Fantasy points in each outing against the Colts, Bills and Patriots. He's been a useful starter in two-quarterback leagues, but that will end this week given the matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota has been dominant against opposing quarterbacks when standout pass rusher Everson Griffen is on the field, allowing an average of just 11.9 Fantasy points per game, including matchups with Aaron Rodgers twice, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Mitchell Trubisky and Russell Wilson. Tannehill is not on their level, and he's barely an option in two-quarterback leagues this week. 17.6 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning was great in Week 14 at Washington with 25 Fantasy points, and it's the third time he's scored at least 21 points in his past five outings. But he should struggle this week at home, especially if Odell Beckham (quad) is out again. The Titans allow an average of just 17.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and the Giants would prefer to lean on Saquon Barkley as much as possible this week. Manning is only worth starting in deep two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

I thought Rodgers would have a breakout game in Week 14 against Atlanta, and he was OK with 23 Fantasy points. But that's kind of what Rodgers has become this season -- just OK. He was great against the Bears in Week 1 at home in the game where he first injured his knee, scoring 30 Fantasy points. If you recall, he came back in that game in the second half with a notable limp and rallied the Packers from a 17-0 deficit. Lately, Rodgers has been far from heroic, especially on the road. He's averaging just 19.3 Fantasy points in his past four road games at the Rams, New England, Seattle and Minnesota. The Bears come into this game allowing just 15.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and only one quarterback in the past seven games has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Chicago, which was Cousins in Week 11. It's hard to bench Rodgers in the Fantasy playoffs. But it's also hard to expect a big game on the road against a tough defense.