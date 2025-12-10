Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Analyzing Hampton's usage, Fantasy value, and more
Running backs you want in Week 15 lineups and those you should avoid
Omarion Hampton is back. He returned in Week 14 against Philadelphia after being out for seven games with an ankle injury, and he had a productive performance. But can we trust him in the Fantasy playoffs in Week 15 at Kansas City?
Against the Eagles, Hampton had 13 carries for 56 yards and two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He only played 31 percent of the snaps compared to 69 percent for Kimani Vidal, but that was likely done on purpose to ease Hampton back into action.
This week, Hampton should have a bigger role, but it's a tough matchup. The Chiefs are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but they have allowed three running backs in the past five games to score at least 13.5 PPR points, with six total touchdowns to the position over that span.
Hampton had 15 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 13 yards on two targets against Kansas City in Week 1 in Brazil, but that was his NFL debut. He should perform better in the rematch, even though he's still coming back from the long layoff.
I'm going to start Hampton as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in this game. We've been waiting for his return, and it was exciting to get him back against the Eagles, especially since he performed well.
Hopefully, the Chargers will lean on him more than Vidal against the Chiefs. And it would be great if Hampton turns into a difference maker for Fantasy managers in the playoffs after being out for most of the year.
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Marks had a massive workload in Week 14 at Kansas City with 26 carries and two catches on three targets. He only managed 68 rushing yards and 8 receiving yards, but he caught a touchdown. And Nick Chubb (ribs) left the game against the Chiefs, so we'll keep an eye on his status for Week 15 against Arizona. This is a great matchup for Marks since the Cardinals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in the past five weeks, the backfields for Seattle, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and the Rams have combined for 133 carries for 712 yards and eight touchdowns and 19 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets. Over that span, six running backs have scored at least 14.3 PPR points, and I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Swift is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 15 against the Browns, and Kyle Monangai should be considered a high-end flex. Cleveland is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in the past five weeks, and the backfields from the Jets, Ravens, Raiders, 49ers, and Titans have combined for 127 carries for 538 yards and four touchdowns and 26 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. Over that span, five running backs have scored at least 17.4 PPR points. Swift has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in six of his past nine games, including two of his past three in Chicago. And Monangai has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games.
NE New England • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
In two games with Rhamondre Stevenson back after missing three outings with a toe injury, Henderson has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each contest against the Bengals and Giants, which gives him a safe floor as at least a flex. He had at least 14 total touches in each game, and hopefully that continues in Week 15 against Buffalo. He didn't do much in the first game against the Bills in Week 5 with six carries for 24 yards and two catches for 3 yards on three targets, but he was sharing touches with Stevenson and Antonio Gibson then. Stevenson will have a prominent role in this game, and he scored two touchdowns against Buffalo in the first game, with seven carries for 14 yards and two catches for 13 yards on two targets. I like Stevenson as a flex option in Week 15, and he played well in Week 13 against the Giants with 12 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 40 yards on three targets. But I'll use Henderson as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score at least 12.4 PPR points in 10 of 13 games, including two in a row.
Rico Dowdle RB
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's slightly risky to trust Dowdle heading into Week 15 at New Orleans because the last time we saw the Panthers in Week 13 against the Rams, Chuba Hubbard was the best running back with 17 carries for 83 yards and two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on two targets. But Dowdle still had 18 carries for 58 yards and two catches for 21 yards on two targets. Dowdle is expected to remain the lead running back of this tandem, and I would still start him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He had 18 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 10 yards on three targets against the Saints in Week 10, and New Orleans has allowed a running back to score at least 12.7 PPR points in five games in a row. As for Hubbard, he's worth using as a flex, and hopefully, both running backs are productive in this game.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tracy practiced Wednesday and should be fine after leaving his last game in Week 13 at New England with a hip injury. In two games prior to getting hurt, Tracy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against Green Bay and Detroit, and he had 23 total touches in both contests. He'll continue to share touches with Devin Singletary, who is worth using as a flex, and both have a great matchup in Week 15 against Washington. The Commanders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington this season. Singletary has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has three touchdowns over that span.
Devin Neal RB
NO New Orleans • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
If Alvin Kamara (knee) remains out in Week 15 against Carolina, then Neal is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Neal has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past three games since Kamara was injured, and he had his best outing in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards on one target. The Panthers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven guys in the past six games against Carolina have scored at least 13.2 PPR points, including Kamara in Week 10 when he had 22 carries for 83 yards and three catches for 32 yards on three targets. If Kamara plays, then Neal is just a low-end flex at best, but Neal is a solid option in all formats if Kamara is out again.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jaylen Warren is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 15 against Miami, and he has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in three games in a row. But I also like Gainwell as a flex, and he has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has at least six receptions in three of his past four outings, and he should continue to be a popular target for Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins run defense has improved as the season has gone on, and no running back has scored double digits in PPR against Miami in three games in a row against Washington, New Orleans, and the Jets. But Warren and Gainwell are playing well coming into this matchup, and I expect both to be quality Fantasy options on Monday night.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Charbonnet is worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 15 against the Colts, and he will continue to share touches with Kenneth Walker III, who is a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back. Walker has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in two of his past four games, but he continues to lose touchdown opportunities to Charbonnet, who has scored in three of his past five games. Indianapolis has allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in the past four games since standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (neck) has been out, and hopefully Charbonnet will find the end zone again in Week 15.
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Montgomery remains in play as a flex option in Week 15 at the Rams, but it's hard to trust him in this matchup since he's so touchdown-dependent. He's scored in each of his past two games against Green Bay and Dallas, but he had 10 total touches or less in each outing. And prior to Week 13, Montgomery went three games in a row without a touchdown and averaged 7.2 PPR points over that span. The Rams have also allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, with two, and this feels like a bad setup for Montgomery in this game.
Kareem Hunt RB
KC Kansas City • #29
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Hunt scored a touchdown in Week 14 against Houston but still managed to score just 9.0 PPR points. He had 12 carries for 30 yards and no catches on one target, and Hunt will need to fall into the end zone to help your Fantasy team in this game. The Chargers have only allowed four rushing touchdowns to running backs since Week 7, and they kept the Chiefs running backs out of the end zone in Week 1 when Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combined for 10 carries for 41 yards and four catches for 13 yards on six targets. I'll still use Hunt as a flex option since he has a touchdown in five of his past six games, although Pacheco missed three of those outings with a knee injury. But Kansas City's offensive line woes are concerning, and Hunt will have minimal production if he fails to score in this game.
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Pollard went off in Week 14 at Cleveland with 25 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He had no targets, but it didn't matter since Pollard had a season-high 28.1 PPR points. But I expect Pollard to come crashing down in Week 15 at San Francisco, and he is only worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Keep in mind that prior to facing the Browns, Pollard had scored 8.1 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and that was the first time he scored a touchdown since Week 5. Pollard will continue to share touches with Tyjae Spears, and the 49ers have only allowed three rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past seven games. Pollard's performance in Week 14 should be considered more of a fluke than something you can count on in the Fantasy playoffs.
ARI Arizona • #20
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We found out Wednesday that Trey Benson (knee) won't return this season, so Knight will likely be the primary running back for the Cardinals for the rest of the year. That gives him flex appeal most weeks, but I'm concerned about his Fantasy outlook in Week 15 at Houston. The Texans are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Cardinals are without left tackle Paris Johnson (knee). Knight struggled in Week 14 against the Rams with seven carries for 16 yards and three catches for 18 yards on six targets, and he should have another disappointing outing in Week 15.
Aaron Jones RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jones comes into Week 15 at Dallas having scored 8.7 PPR points or less in three games in a row. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, and the Vikings will likely continue to use Jones and Jordan Mason in tandem against the Cowboys. Jahmyr Gibbs beat up Dallas in Week 14 with three touchdowns and 120 total yards, and David Montgomery also found the end zone. But prior to that game, the Cowboys had shut down Ashton Jeanty, Saquon Barkley, and Kareem Hunt for three games in a row since acquiring Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson via trade. I would only use Jones as a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 15.