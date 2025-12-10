Omarion Hampton is back. He returned in Week 14 against Philadelphia after being out for seven games with an ankle injury, and he had a productive performance. But can we trust him in the Fantasy playoffs in Week 15 at Kansas City?

Against the Eagles, Hampton had 13 carries for 56 yards and two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He only played 31 percent of the snaps compared to 69 percent for Kimani Vidal, but that was likely done on purpose to ease Hampton back into action.

This week, Hampton should have a bigger role, but it's a tough matchup. The Chiefs are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but they have allowed three running backs in the past five games to score at least 13.5 PPR points, with six total touchdowns to the position over that span.

Hampton had 15 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 13 yards on two targets against Kansas City in Week 1 in Brazil, but that was his NFL debut. He should perform better in the rematch, even though he's still coming back from the long layoff.

I'm going to start Hampton as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in this game. We've been waiting for his return, and it was exciting to get him back against the Eagles, especially since he performed well.

Hopefully, the Chargers will lean on him more than Vidal against the Chiefs. And it would be great if Hampton turns into a difference maker for Fantasy managers in the playoffs after being out for most of the year.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 554 REC 20 REYDS 196 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.7 Marks had a massive workload in Week 14 at Kansas City with 26 carries and two catches on three targets. He only managed 68 rushing yards and 8 receiving yards, but he caught a touchdown. And Nick Chubb (ribs) left the game against the Chiefs, so we'll keep an eye on his status for Week 15 against Arizona. This is a great matchup for Marks since the Cardinals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in the past five weeks, the backfields for Seattle, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and the Rams have combined for 133 carries for 712 yards and eight touchdowns and 19 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets. Over that span, six running backs have scored at least 14.3 PPR points, and I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 837 REC 28 REYDS 256 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Swift is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 15 against the Browns, and Kyle Monangai should be considered a high-end flex. Cleveland is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in the past five weeks, and the backfields from the Jets, Ravens, Raiders, 49ers, and Titans have combined for 127 carries for 538 yards and four touchdowns and 26 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. Over that span, five running backs have scored at least 17.4 PPR points. Swift has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in six of his past nine games, including two of his past three in Chicago. And Monangai has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 625 REC 32 REYDS 199 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.4 In two games with Rhamondre Stevenson back after missing three outings with a toe injury, Henderson has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each contest against the Bengals and Giants, which gives him a safe floor as at least a flex. He had at least 14 total touches in each game, and hopefully that continues in Week 15 against Buffalo. He didn't do much in the first game against the Bills in Week 5 with six carries for 24 yards and two catches for 3 yards on three targets, but he was sharing touches with Stevenson and Antonio Gibson then. Stevenson will have a prominent role in this game, and he scored two touchdowns against Buffalo in the first game, with seven carries for 14 yards and two catches for 13 yards on two targets. I like Stevenson as a flex option in Week 15, and he played well in Week 13 against the Giants with 12 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 40 yards on three targets. But I'll use Henderson as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score at least 12.4 PPR points in 10 of 13 games, including two in a row. Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CAR -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 929 REC 29 REYDS 254 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 It's slightly risky to trust Dowdle heading into Week 15 at New Orleans because the last time we saw the Panthers in Week 13 against the Rams, Chuba Hubbard was the best running back with 17 carries for 83 yards and two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on two targets. But Dowdle still had 18 carries for 58 yards and two catches for 21 yards on two targets. Dowdle is expected to remain the lead running back of this tandem, and I would still start him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He had 18 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 10 yards on three targets against the Saints in Week 10, and New Orleans has allowed a running back to score at least 12.7 PPR points in five games in a row. As for Hubbard, he's worth using as a flex, and hopefully, both running backs are productive in this game. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 434 REC 22 REYDS 203 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Tracy practiced Wednesday and should be fine after leaving his last game in Week 13 at New England with a hip injury. In two games prior to getting hurt, Tracy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against Green Bay and Detroit, and he had 23 total touches in both contests. He'll continue to share touches with Devin Singletary, who is worth using as a flex, and both have a great matchup in Week 15 against Washington. The Commanders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington this season. Singletary has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has three touchdowns over that span.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 178 REC 16 REYDS 100 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 If Alvin Kamara (knee) remains out in Week 15 against Carolina, then Neal is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Neal has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of his past three games since Kamara was injured, and he had his best outing in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards on one target. The Panthers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven guys in the past six games against Carolina have scored at least 13.2 PPR points, including Kamara in Week 10 when he had 22 carries for 83 yards and three catches for 32 yards on three targets. If Kamara plays, then Neal is just a low-end flex at best, but Neal is a solid option in all formats if Kamara is out again. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 371 REC 50 REYDS 286 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 Jaylen Warren is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 15 against Miami, and he has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in three games in a row. But I also like Gainwell as a flex, and he has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has at least six receptions in three of his past four outings, and he should continue to be a popular target for Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins run defense has improved as the season has gone on, and no running back has scored double digits in PPR against Miami in three games in a row against Washington, New Orleans, and the Jets. But Warren and Gainwell are playing well coming into this matchup, and I expect both to be quality Fantasy options on Monday night. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND SEA -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 483 REC 11 REYDS 87 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.7 Charbonnet is worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 15 against the Colts, and he will continue to share touches with Kenneth Walker III, who is a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back. Walker has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in two of his past four games, but he continues to lose touchdown opportunities to Charbonnet, who has scored in three of his past five games. Indianapolis has allowed six rushing touchdowns to running backs in the past four games since standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (neck) has been out, and hopefully Charbonnet will find the end zone again in Week 15.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 603 REC 21 REYDS 164 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.2 Montgomery remains in play as a flex option in Week 15 at the Rams, but it's hard to trust him in this matchup since he's so touchdown-dependent. He's scored in each of his past two games against Green Bay and Dallas, but he had 10 total touches or less in each outing. And prior to Week 13, Montgomery went three games in a row without a touchdown and averaged 7.2 PPR points over that span. The Rams have also allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, with two, and this feels like a bad setup for Montgomery in this game. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 515 REC 14 REYDS 114 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.2 Hunt scored a touchdown in Week 14 against Houston but still managed to score just 9.0 PPR points. He had 12 carries for 30 yards and no catches on one target, and Hunt will need to fall into the end zone to help your Fantasy team in this game. The Chargers have only allowed four rushing touchdowns to running backs since Week 7, and they kept the Chiefs running backs out of the end zone in Week 1 when Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combined for 10 carries for 41 yards and four catches for 13 yards on six targets. I'll still use Hunt as a flex option since he has a touchdown in five of his past six games, although Pacheco missed three of those outings with a knee injury. But Kansas City's offensive line woes are concerning, and Hunt will have minimal production if he fails to score in this game. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 743 REC 27 REYDS 171 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Pollard went off in Week 14 at Cleveland with 25 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He had no targets, but it didn't matter since Pollard had a season-high 28.1 PPR points. But I expect Pollard to come crashing down in Week 15 at San Francisco, and he is only worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Keep in mind that prior to facing the Browns, Pollard had scored 8.1 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and that was the first time he scored a touchdown since Week 5. Pollard will continue to share touches with Tyjae Spears, and the 49ers have only allowed three rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past seven games. Pollard's performance in Week 14 should be considered more of a fluke than something you can count on in the Fantasy playoffs. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 271 REC 22 REYDS 160 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 We found out Wednesday that Trey Benson (knee) won't return this season, so Knight will likely be the primary running back for the Cardinals for the rest of the year. That gives him flex appeal most weeks, but I'm concerned about his Fantasy outlook in Week 15 at Houston. The Texans are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Cardinals are without left tackle Paris Johnson (knee). Knight struggled in Week 14 against the Rams with seven carries for 16 yards and three catches for 18 yards on six targets, and he should have another disappointing outing in Week 15.