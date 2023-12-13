Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 497 REC 31 REYDS 226 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 I thought Elliott would play well in Week 14 at Pittsburgh, and he exceeded my expectations stepping in for an injured Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) with 27 PPR points. Elliott struggled on the ground with 22 carries for just 68 yards, but he was a star in the passing game with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The Patriots love throwing to their running backs and are now No. 5 in receptions to the position with 74. Three running backs in the past four games against the Chiefs have scored at least 19.7 PPR points, and all three (D'Andre Swift in Week 11, Josh Jacobs in Week 12 and James Cook in Week 14) had at least three catches. Start Elliott as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL BUF -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 789 REC 38 REYDS 391 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 In three games since Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator for Ken Dorsey, Cook has scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets, Eagles and Chiefs. The best part is his role in the passing game with 14 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets, and hopefully that becomes a staple of this offense to close the season. Cook also has 43 carries over that span, and he should remain heavily involved in Week 15 against Dallas in a potential shootout. The Cowboys are a tough matchup since only five running backs this season have scored at least 12.6 PPR points, but I'm still starting Cook with confidence as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DET -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 770 REC 12 REYDS 106 TD 10 FPTS/G 16 The Lions should lean heavily on their running backs in Week 15 against Denver, and Jahmyr Gibbs and Montgomery should get plenty of touches. The Broncos pass defense is tough, but their run defense has been an issue all season. Gibbs has a higher ceiling than Montgomery, but we know Montgomery is the safer bet to find the end zone since he's scored a touchdown in all but one game that he's been able to finish this season, which was last week at Chicago. He still scored 11.5 PPR points against the Bears, and the Broncos have allowed 10 running backs to score at least 14 PPR points this season.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT IND -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 751 REC 24 REYDS 172 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.9 Moss has struggled as the Colts starter for the past two games with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out against Tennessee and Cincinnati with 32 carries for just 79 yards, along with six catches for 34 yards on 11 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8, so hopefully he's due for a breakout game against the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh has struggled in the past two games against James Conner and Ezekiel Elliott, and both running backs scored at least 22.5 PPR points, with three total touchdowns. The lack of production the past two games for Moss has been frustrating, but I'm still starting him with confidence as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 15.