When it comes time to decide who to start and who to sit at wide receiver for Week 15, some of those decisions will be made for you. There are several wide receivers with injury concerns this week who will either be in your lineup if they play or won't be active. That includes Keenan Allen (hamstring), Julio Jones (hamstring), Brandin Cooks (neck), D.J. Moore (Reserve/COVID-19), and Kenny Golladay (hip); some are more likely to play than others, but if those four are out there, they are in your lineup.
Then there are the likes of DeVante Parker (hamstring), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Mike Williams (back), John Brown (ankle), and Julian Edelman (knee; IR, designated to return) who you might have to make decisions on if they are cleared to play. We'll keep you updated all week long on their status -- subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today Newsletter for the latest news in your inbox every morning -- but for now, here are Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver:
Wide Receiver
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Hilton has faced the Texans 17 times in his career, and the stats in those matchups are staggering. Over that span, Hilton has 98 catches for 1,732 and 11 touchdowns, including his performance at Houston in Week 13 with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He's hot right now with at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has four touchdowns over that span. After a disappointing start to the season, Hilton is playing at a dominant level heading into a matchup he typically crushes in Week 15.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk is on an amazing roll coming into Week 15, having scored at least 20 PPR points in four games in a row. With Deebo Samuel (hamstring) getting hurt in Week 14 against Washington, Aiyuk had 16 targets for 10 catches and 119 yards. Now, he gets Dallas this week, and no team allows more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Cowboys at 22 and counting. In their past four games, Dallas has allowed six touchdowns to opposing receivers from Minnesota, Washington, Baltimore and Cincinnati, with five receivers scoring at least 14 PPR points. Aiyuk has the potential for another top-10 finish in Week 15.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Smith-Schuster is on pace for 97 catches and nine touchdowns this season, which is remarkable. However, he's only on pace for 806 yards, which is frustrating. I'm going to trust Smith-Schuster this week based on his history against the Bengals, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four meetings against Cincinnati, including Week 10 when he had nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in six of his past eight games, including a touchdown in four of his past six outings. I like Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson as No. 2 Fantasy receivers in all leagues this week. Johnson had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against Cincinnati in Week 10.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Another receiver with a great track record against his opponent is Godwin, who has five touchdowns in his past three games against the Falcons. He had a down game in Week 14 against Minnesota with just four PPR points, but hopefully his finger injury is finally healed. And prior to Week 14, Godwin had scored at least 15 PPR points in three consecutive games. I'm expecting him to be closer to that level of production this week against the Falcons, who have allowed four receivers to either score or gain 100 receiving yards in their past two games.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In the past five weeks, the Lions have allowed 92 catches, 1,203 yards and five touchdowns on 115 targets to receivers from Washington, Carolina, Houston, Chicago and Green Bay. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points, and this should be a good week for Davis and A.J. Brown. Davis was listed as a starter here last week with his matchup against the Jaguars, but he struggled with just four PPR points. However, prior to that he had scored at least 11 PPR points in eight of his first 10 games. I'm expecting at least that level of production this week.
Chad Hansen WR
HOU Houston • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In two games without Will Fuller (suspension), Hansen has scored at least 12 PPR points in both outings against the Colts and Bears. He has 14 targets over that span for 12 catches and 157 yards, and Brandin Cooks (foot) was out against Chicago in Week 14. We'll see if Cooks is able to play this week, but Hansen could be a No. 3 PPR receiver again in Week 15 against the Colts. He had five catches for 101 yards on seven targets against Indianapolis in Week 13.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gage has stepped up in the past two games for the Falcons against New Orleans and the Chargers with 15 targets, nine catches, 133 yards and a touchdown over that span, and he also threw a 39-yard touchdown pass at Los Angeles in Week 14. He should continue to be heavily involved with Julio Jones likely out again, and Gage can be a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 15 against Tampa Bay.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Valdes-Scantling is difficult to trust, but he could be the type of player who wins your week. He showed his upside again in Week 14 at Detroit with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he now has at least 19 PPR points in three of his past six games. The Panthers just allowed two big touchdowns to K.J. Hamler in Week 14, and Carolina has allowed a pair of receivers to score in each of the past two games against Minnesota and Denver.
LAR L.A. Rams • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
You're starting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp this week, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Reynolds or even Van Jefferson make some plays against the Jets. Three Seattle receivers scored against the Jets in Week 14, and they have allowed eight receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past five games.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The matchup is great for Jones against the Titans, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and have given up five touchdowns to receivers in the past three games. But the quarterback situation could be tough to trust with Chase Daniel likely starting for the injured Matthew Stafford (ribs). And even with Stafford, Jones hasn't been stellar lately with 10 PPR points or less in three of his past four games.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Parker (hamstring) is trending toward playing this week after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, but I don't want to trust him against the Patriots when he's less than 100 percent. He also hasn't played well with Tua Tagovailoa this season, and New England has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing receiver in the past three weeks against Arizona, the Chargers and the Rams. Over that stretch, the Patriots have held DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen and Robert Woods to nine PPR points or less, and Parker could easily suffer the same fate.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We're going to try to sit Boyd and Tee Higgins this week, as both have suffered without Joe Burrow (knee), which is understandable. In three games without Burrow, Boyd is averaging just 9.0 PPR points per game, and Higgins has been at 9.5 PPR points per game in his past two outings. Boyd had six catches for 41 yards on eight targets against the Steelers in Week 10 with Burrow, and he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. Higgins fared better at Pittsburgh in the first meeting with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, but it's hard to trust either guy this week given their level of play since Burrow's been out.
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I expected Lamb to play well in Week 14 at Cincinnati, but he didn't do much with two catches for 46 yards on two targets. He's now gone three games in a row without a touchdown and four games in a row with fewer than 50 receiving yards. Amari Cooper is the only Cowboys receiver -- and likely player -- to start with confidence in the Fantasy playoffs against the 49ers, who have held three of their past four opposing receiving groups without a touchdown.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
In full disclosure, I'm starting Lockett in several Fantasy playoff matchups this week, and I'm hopeful this is one of his blowup performances. But it's hard to expect much from him given his overall body of work. In his past eight games, he has two outings with a touchdown and more than 12 PPR points, and both of them were against Arizona. Over that span, he also has four games with 10 PPR points or less. He's also struggled on the road this season with three of his past five games away from Seattle with eight PPR points or less, and he only has touchdowns in four games this season. Consider Lockett a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues.