Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 15! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on wide receivers for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.



Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 11.5 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR I expected Lockett to struggle in Week 14 against Minnesota, and he did with five catches for 42 yards on six targets, as well as a two-point conversion. It was only the fourth time this season that he's failed to score a touchdown, but he should rebound this week at San Francisco (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). He had a 52-yard touchdown against the 49ers in Week 13 on just two targets, but San Francisco allows the most touchdowns to receivers this year with 20. And with Doug Baldwin (hip) hurt, we could see Lockett's targets continue to rise since the six he had against Minnesota were the most he's had since Week 10. 15.1 projected points Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR Edelman is coming off his best game of the season in Week 14 at Miami with nine catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in all but one game this season. This should be a high-scoring game with the Steelers, and Pittsburgh has struggled with slot receivers of late. In Week 12, Emmanuel Sanders had seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and Keenan Allen also had 14 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets against the Steelers in Week 13. Edelman has at least 15 PPR points in his past two games against Pittsburgh in the regular season, and he's a solid starting option in all leagues this week. 12.7 projected points Jarvis Landry Cleveland Browns WR Landry has been productive the past two games with at least 16 PPR points in each outing, although his performance in Week 14 against Carolina was somewhat fluky. He had three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on four targets, but he also had two carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Obviously, his rushing totals aren't sustainable, but I like Cleveland doing things to get the ball in his hands. And this week he's facing a Broncos secondary down two corners in Chris Harris (leg) and Isaac Yiadom (shoulder). There is a chance for Landry to have his third quality outing in a row, and I would start him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 15. 11.0 projected points Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers WR Pettis has been highly productive three games in a row, and now he gets a boost with Pierre Garcon (knee) officially out for the season. In the past three games, Pettis has 12 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, with the highlight his performance at Seattle in Week 13 with five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Including that performance, nine receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Seattle in the past seven games. Pettis is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats. 12.8 projected points D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers WR I like Moore and Curtis Samuel (7.6 projected points) this week against the Saints, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Moore, despite Cam Newton's struggles, has at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row and is averaging 16.5 points over that span. He's been heavily involved with at least eight targets in each of those four outings as well. Samuel is also playing well of late with at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. And in his past two outings, he has 10 catches for 168 yards on 19 targets, which is better than Moore. Both should be productive in this matchup at home.

Sleepers

Dede Westbrook (vs. WAS): Westbrook had a strong performance in Week 14 at Tennessee with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past three games. He seems to have connected well with Cody Kessler, and he has a favorable matchup against Washington in Week 15 at home. Washington has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.

Taywan Taylor (at NYG): Taylor missed three games with a foot injury prior to returning in Week 13 against the Jets, and he's played well the past two games. He had three catches for 104 yards on five targets against the Jets, followed by six catches for 59 yards on seven targets against the Jaguars, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each game over that span. He should continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver behind Corey Davis, and Taylor is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 15 at the Giants.

DaeSean Hamilton (vs. CLE): In the first game without Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), Hamilton and Tim Patrick both played well in Week 14 at San Francisco. Hamilton replaced Sanders in the slot, and he had seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Patrick had seven catches for 85 yards on 10 targets. Both have the chance to be useful in Week 15 against the Browns, and I like Hamilton better than Patrick, although both are No. 3 Fantasy receivers. And both could see a rise in value if Courtland Sutton (thigh) were to somehow miss this game.

Josh Reynolds (vs. PHI): Reynolds has struggled the past two games on the road for the Rams with a combined five catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets at Detroit and at Chicago. Prior to that, in the past two home games where he saw increased playing time (vs. Green Bay in Week 8 and vs. Kansas City in Week 11), he combined for nine catches 112 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets. Maybe he just likes playing at home. And this week he's facing an Eagles defense that allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers on the season. Reynolds is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside this week.

Jordy Nelson (at CIN): Nelson has played well the past two weeks with 16 catches for 145 yards on 18 targets, and hopefully he'll take advantage of this matchup with the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed at least one opposing receiver to score in each of the past three games, and Nelson has the chance to keep that streak alive. He's a No. 3 receiver for Week 15, with his value higher in PPR.

Sit 'Em 9.6 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery broke out of his recent five-game slump in Week 14 at Dallas with six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. It was his first game with more than eight PPR points since Week 7, and it was good to see for anyone still relying on him. But now he must deal with Nick Foles replacing the injured Carson Wentz (back), and Foles struggled in the first two games of the year, albeit when Jeffery was out with his shoulder injury. I'm not buying that Jeffery is back as a trustworthy Fantasy option again, especially in a matchup where he could see coverage from Aqib Talib. At best, Jeffery is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15. 10.9 projected points Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR Two weeks ago, prior to facing Buffalo in Week 13, Stills complained about his role in the offense. It worked because he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each game against the Bills and Patriots, including catching eight passes for 135 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against New England in Week 14. But this week, look for Stills to get plenty of coverage from Xavier Rhodes, which will be tough for him. And Minnesota is tied for second for the fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with only nine. Stills can be used as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. 12.2 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) remains out for the Buccaneers, but Godwin still has a tough matchup this week against the Ravens. Baltimore is tied with Minnesota and Houston for the fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with only nine, and Godwin isn't guaranteed to produce just because of his increased opportunity. For example, he had 10 targets in Week 14 against New Orleans, but he only came away with one reception for 13 yards. Mike Evans is downgraded to a No. 2 receiver this week with the matchup against the Ravens, and Adam Humphries is a high-end No. 3 receiver. You can still use Godwin in leagues that start three receivers, but I would try to avoid him this week on the road. 10.0 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR Fitzgerald comes into Week 15 at Atlanta with two bad games in a row, and it will be tough to trust him on the road. He has eight catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets in his past two outings at Green Bay and vs. Detroit, and he scored a combined 17 PPR points over that span. And he's been bad on the road going back to last season. He has two touchdowns on the road in his past 14 games away from Arizona, and this season he's averaging just 7.8 PPR points on the road. While Atlanta has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past five games, the Falcons are still No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position over that span. Fitzgerald is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Bust Alert

It might be a coincidence, but two of Davis' best games this season happened when Taylor was out for the Titans in Week 10 against New England and Week 12 at Houston. With Taylor back for the past two games against the Jets and Jaguars, Davis has five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on just 10 targets. He has four targets or less in three of the past four games, and this could be a similar game script for the Titans as we saw in Week 14 against Jacksonville where they just run all over the Giants. I don't mind Davis as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but it's hard to trust him as a must-start option on the road.

