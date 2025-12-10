We have a Justin Jefferson problem. And that's not good heading into the start of the Fantasy playoffs in Week 15.

Jefferson has combined for just 5.5 PPR points in his past two games against Seattle and Washington. He's scored 8.8 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and his best performance over that span was 11.1 PPR points in Week 11 against Chicago. Jefferson used to get 11.1 PPR points in a half.

We know this is about J.J. McCarthy and his struggles, but McCarthy threw three touchdown passes in Week 14 against the Commanders. Jefferson, meanwhile, had just two catches for 11 yards on four targets.

And now we get to Week 15 with a matchup against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this should be a game where Jefferson goes off. He should be dominant.

But that should have happened against Washington. And several other times this season. It's easy to justify still starting him most weeks in your Fantasy leagues, but this is the playoffs. We can't afford another dud.

That said, I'm still going to start Jefferson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver. Maybe I'm a glutton for punishment. It's been rough to watch Jefferson not get targets, and when he does, they are off target a lot.

But this matchup is too juicy. Jefferson has too much upside. And I'm too hopeful that in Week 15, Jefferson the superstar will emerge again.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 41 REYDS 340 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 McLaurin struggled in Week 14 at Minnesota with three catches for 41 yards on six targets, but that was a tough matchup. Things get much easier for McLaurin in Week 15 at the Giants, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 16 receivers who have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Giants, including one in every game this season. Marcus Mariota will start again in place of Jayden Daniels (elbow), and McLaurin has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two starts with Mariota against Kansas City in Week 8 and Denver in Week 13. I like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Deebo Samuel is worth using as a No. 3 option. Samuel scored 22.6 PPR points against the Giants in Week 1. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ JAC -13.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 80 REYDS 636 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.5 Meyers is doing well since coming to Jacksonville via trade from Las Vegas, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 15 against the Jets. In his past three games against Arizona, Tennessee and Indianapolis, Meyers has 14 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets, and he scored at least 14.8 PPR points in each outing. The Jets just allowed Jaylen Waddle to catch five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and Meyers should follow suit in this matchup at home. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN SF -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 69 REYDS 458 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Brock Purdy is my Start of the Week, and Jennings is one of his top weapons, along with Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Coming into Week 15 against the Titans, Jennings has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, including two in a row. He's averaging seven targets per game in his past four outings, and this is a great matchup against Tennessee. The Titans are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 15 guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against Tennessee this season. I like Jennings as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 110 REYDS 828 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Robinson is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Commanders, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Robinson has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has 53 targets over that span. He had six catches for 55 yards on eight targets in Week 1 against Washington, but that was with Russell Wilson under center and Malik Nabers (knee) still healthy. Robinson is the go-to target for Jaxson Dart now, but I also like Darius Slayton as a sleeper. He has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his past three games with Dart. Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 110 REYDS 806 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 I'm going to give Egbuka one more chance as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 against Atlanta, mostly because of the matchup. Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) are expected to play against the Falcons, so there could be a target crunch for Egbuka and Chris Godwin, which is something to keep in mind. And Egbuka has struggled of late with 9.0 PPR points or less in four games in a row despite getting at least eight targets in each outing. But the Falcons are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past five weeks. Over that span, the wide receivers from Indianapolis, Carolina, New Orleans, the Jets and Seattle have combined for 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 targets, and six receivers scored at least 16.0 PPR points. This could be a great week for Egbuka, who had four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on six targets against Atlanta in Week 1 in his NFL debut. I also like Evans and Godwin as No. 3 Fantasy receivers given the matchup, but Egbuka still has the most upside on Thursday night.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie We'll see if Rome Odunze (foot) can return in Week 15 against the Browns, but if he remains out then consider Burden a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Odunze missed Week 14 against Green Bay, and Burden had four catches for 67 yards on six targets, and he added one carry for 3 yards. Cleveland has allowed three touchdowns to receivers in the past two games, and two guys have scored at least 13.4 PPR points over that span. Burden has more upside than D.J. Moore, and Burden will hopefully have another quality performance against the Browns in Week 15. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Higgins had a quiet game in Week 14 at Kansas City with three catches for 34 yards on five targets, but prior to that he had scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of his previous four games. I expect him to get back on track against the Cardinals in Week 15, and Higgins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Arizona has allowed three receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in the past three games, and Higgins should continue to do well working opposite Nico Collins. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Dike had five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 14 at Cleveland, and he now has at least 13.4 PPR points in all three games where he had at least seven targets. I expect the Titans to be chasing points in Week 15 at San Francisco, and Dike should once again be heavily involved from Cam Ward. The 49ers have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.5 PPR points in their past five games, and Dike is worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Vele only had three catches for 40 yards on five targets in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, but Tyler Shough only attempted 20 passes against the Buccaneers. Prior to Week 14, Vele had 15 targets for 11 catches, 130 yards and a touchdown in two games against Atlanta and Miami, including his breakout game against the Dolphins with 23.3 PPR points. The Panthers are a tough matchup, but seven receivers have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Carolina in the past five games, including Chris Olave in Week 10. Olave remains a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Vele is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option in deeper formats.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 452 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Watson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver, but I would only start him in three-receiver leagues in Week 15 at Denver. Watson will likely see a lot of Patrick Surtain II in this matchup, and the Broncos have allowed just five touchdowns to receivers all year. Watson has scored five touchdowns in his past four games, and he will likely need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production in this matchup. In seven games since coming back from last year's torn ACL, Watson has been held under 60 receiving yards four times, and he has five games with five targets or less. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 94 REYDS 699 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.1 We don't know who is going to start at quarterback for the Colts in Week 15 at Seattle, and it could be Riley Leonard or Philip Rivers, who just signed with the team this week after being retired since 2020. Pittman would be tough to trust with a healthy Daniel Jones (Achilles) in this matchup since the Seahawks are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seattle has allowed just three touchdowns to receivers since Week 7, and Nico Collins, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson were held to single digits in PPR against the Seahawks over that span. At best, Pittman and Alec Pierce are just No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues in Week 15. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 63 REYDS 456 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Worthy still has not scored a touchdown since Week 6, and he comes into Week 15 against the Chargers with one game with double digits in PPR in his past five outings. The Chargers are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Worthy is a risky Fantasy option even in three-receiver leagues, especially with Patrick Mahomes struggling behind a banged-up offensive line. Rashee Rice is worth trusting in this matchup given his upside, but Worthy is not worth the risk in the Fantasy playoffs given his body of work this year. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 88 REYDS 541 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.8 Franklin is struggling coming into Week 15 against the Packers, and he's a questionable Fantasy option even in three-receiver leagues. In his past two outings against Washington and Las Vegas, which are favorable matchups, Franklin has combined for just five catches for 33 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. He's losing playing time to Pat Bryant, and Franklin still has to contend with Courtland Sutton as well. Prior to Week 13, Franklin had scored at least 12.4 PPR points in four of his previous five games, so he could bounce back at any time. But the Packers have only allowed seven receivers to score more than 12 PPR points this season and just one in their past four games. Sutton is worth trusting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy option, but Franklin will likely have another down game in Week 15.