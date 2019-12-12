Fantasy Football Week 15: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays, sneaky sleepers and more for your Fantasy lineup.
Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. Go through every game right here to find out who Dave Richard is starting, sitting, and everything in between for all 32 teams on the schedule for Week 15.
N.Y. Jets (5-8) at Baltimore (11-2)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Point spread: Ravens -15.5
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Can Anderson carry over the production he had in three favorable matchups into a tough one on a short week? The matchup data says nah -- Baltimore ranks 12th in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. But Anderson has mattered a lot to the Jets offense of late, leading them in targets for three straight weeks and coming up with 100 yards and/or a touchdown in each of his past four. He's also continued proving he's not a one-trick pony -- at least half of his targets the past two weeks involved him crossing the field. With the assumption that the Jets will play from behind on the road, the hunch is the Jets' leading target-getter will continue getting chances to make plays. Do not rule him out of your flex options, though fresh waiver-wire adds like Zach Pascal, A.J. Brown, Anthony Miller and Darius Slayton all have a better outlook. I would pick him ahead of John Brown, Tyler Boyd and James Washington.
New England (10-3) at Cincinnati (1-12)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Patriots -9.5
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
It took garbage time to get Brady good numbers two weeks ago, and it took a bad call by the referees to give him very bad numbers last week. Clearly, we can't call Brady a slam-dunk to come up with big numbers when his circumstances from game to game ultimately decide his fate rather than consistent bulk numbers. But here are the consistent numbers: Brady's been under a 56% completion rate in four straight games and has been on the good side of 20 Fantasy points just once in his past five. This despite having at least 35 pass attempts in all but one game this year. The Bengals haven't allowed multiple passing touchdowns to a quarterback since Week 10 with their last three opponents walking away with well under 20 Fantasy points each. And don't forget that this is the time of year when Brady's numbers begin to shrivel -- he's been below 20 Fantasy points in five of his past 15 games in Weeks 15 through 17. Mitchell Trubisky, Derek Carr and even Eli Manning have more upside.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm legitimately curious how the Patriots will cover Boyd. A hunch? Shut-down corner Stephon Gilmore covers him up. Gilmore has lined up all over the field all season (21 slot snaps last week) and matches up well with Boyd's big size. Such a move would put cold water on any upside Boyd has in a matchup that's tough to deal with anyway -- the Pats have allowed just three receivers to score and just two to notch 80-plus yards all season. That paints a lousy picture for Boyd in non-PPR, but it also pushes his value in full PPR down into the flex range. He's not a must start by any means.
Tampa Bay (6-7) at Detroit (3-9-1)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5
TB Tampa Bay • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Here's the quick scouting report on these guys: Watson is a big dude like Mike Evans but not nearly as fast or able to shed defenders on his routes. Perriman has alluring size and speed but isn't anywhere close to being considered polished despite being in the NFL for years. Following the win, Bruce Arians appreciated Perriman's effort after getting "a big role" following Evans' injury. Indeed, Perriman played just a little more after Evans left the game, though Watson saw a ton of snaps as the third receiver in a come-from-behind win. If the Bucs don't have to throw a ton to knock off the Lions, neither receiver will do great, but it's Watson who desperately needs those targets since he's not as explosive as Perriman. And despite having a woefully bad catch rate both this season and over his career, Perriman has been alright over the past three weeks, catching 9 of 12 targets for a 22.3-yard average. Trusting either of these guys is like letting Beetlejuice babysit your children, but both are usable in PPR formats against the Lions, who have allowed the ninth-most Fantasy points to receivers this year. If I had to choose one, it would be Perriman, but it's dang close in PPR.
Houston (8-5) at Tennessee (8-5)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Titans -3
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I love how Brown plays, but I'm just concerned about his consistency and whether we're chasing big numbers from Weeks 12 and 14. In both games, Brown racked up huge numbers because of blown coverage and horrible tackling. In fact, Pro Football Focus had him for four missed tackles in Week 14, the most of any game he's played this season (previous high: two, in two games). And as bad as the Texans have been against the pass lately, it's been to tight ends and running backs; the only receiver to post more than 50 yards against them in the last four weeks was Julian Edelman, who had 12 targets. Brown's had just three games this year with seven or more targets. He also has yet to post 10-plus points in any format in consecutive games this season. I can't suggest sitting him because he simply has too much potential to find the bench. And I can't even say he's strictly a flex because we've lost four must-start receivers and several other start-worthy ones in the past week. So by default, he's a starter in Week 15, but I'd definitely trust the 49ers top receivers, Zach Pascal and Courtland Sutton ahead of him.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Look, if current-day Tom Brady and inexperienced rookie Drew Lock can find three touchdowns each against the Texans, so can Tannehill. The veteran has played mostly well over his seven starts for the Titans, fitting into Tennessee's simple-but-effective offense that relies on a lot of play-action and defined throws. He's utilized all of his pass catchers, hasn't made many mistakes and has impressively delivered money throws while defenders collapse on him. Best of all, Tannehill offers Fantasy managers a nice, safe Fantasy floor of close to 20 points with potential of a three-score game given how bad the Texans pass defense has been against tight ends and running backs through the air as well. We could also see this AFC South matchup become a big-time shoot-out. Tannehill is a safer start than ... man I can't believe I'm about to type this ... Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz and Tom Brady.
Denver (5-8) at Kansas City (9-4)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -9.5
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
How do the Broncos put up 309 passing yards and three passing scores last week and Sutton finishes with 34 measly yards?! It's frustrating to say the least, but a road matchup against the Chiefs' strong offense should force the Broncos to throw the ball. They shouldn't be opposed to it given how nicely Drew Lock has slung it the past two weeks. Do not lose sight of the fact that Sutton impressively scored twice and had 74 yards in a divisional matchup just two weeks ago. Kansas City has allowed a receiver to score on them in four of its past five games, and no current wideout for the Broncos has scored in any game this season aside from Sutton.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fant has only made a dent in Fantasy when a broken play has helped him get long yardage. He basically plays as the Broncos' No. 2 receiver at tight end, but he's not quite polished enough or getting enough targets to warrant confident Fantasy usage. The matchup is quite lovely -- the Chiefs have allowed 10-plus PPR points to a tight end in four of its past five games. Maybe that's enough to give him the nod in full PPR, but with 60 or fewer yards in all but three games this year, he's not quite good enough for non-PPR use.
Miami (3-10) at N.Y. Giants (2-11)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Giants -3.5
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
I know you're looking at the matchup against the Giants and frothing at the mouth, but I'm here to tell you that Fitzpatrick isn't worth the drool. Despite marching into the Jets' red zone six times last week (and getting close two more times), he couldn't find any touchdowns. One big reason: He didn't have DeVante Parker, who left in the first half with a concussion. Another big reason: He was laughably off on some of his throws, including his interception. If Fitzy gets Parker back, then his profile improves, but it became painfully clear that he couldn't connect with Mike Gesicki as his top target last week. Basically, Miami's offense became easy enough for even the Jets weak defense to handle. The Giants' defense is healthier, albeit not much more talented (and tired -- they played 89 snaps of defense on Monday). There are plenty of other safe quarterbacks with more upside than Fitzpatrick.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
While it does feel like we're chasing the points from Week 14 with Slayton, there's no overlooking his talent and the matchup. It was exciting to see him on the same page with Eli Manning on Monday -- the first touchdown he scored was an accident but the two other deep targets he got from Manning were great plays. Slayton clearly has speed and size to go with nice hands. He'll use those traits against a bad Dolphins pass defense that put another cornerback on injured reserve. I'm not sure if a team actually has fourth-string cornerbacks, but the Dolphins have something resembling that in their secondary right now, and Manning should take advantage. Due to injuries and suspensions, Slayton actually leads the Giants in touchdowns (seven) and yards (659) by a large margin, and should take the lead in receptions after this week. The cherry on top: Slayton's had at least 10 PPR points in four straight and five of his past six games. Shout out to DraftKings (4,700) and FanDuel (6,300) for pricing him low again.
Philadelphia (6-7) at Washington (3-10)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Eagles -4.5
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Last Monday was a tough one for Goedert -- two of his six targets were batted down at the line of scrimmage, a third was dropped and Carson Wentz didn't really look his way until the fourth quarter after that mistake. But he did redeem himself with a 28-yard catch that helped set up Zach Ertz's first score. He's also one of maybe four reliable targets Wentz has going into Sunday's game at Washington. That's a good thing considering that the Redskins have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in three of their past four along with an 81% catch rate to the position in that span. I'd say he's safer in PPR than non-PPR but startable in either.
Boston Scott RB
PHI Philadelphia • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Scott had himself a heck of a breakout game Monday, basically providing the spark for the Eagles' comeback effort against the Giants and making his presence felt in the passing game (6-69-0 on six targets). Given the lack of receivers on the Eagles, I suspect we'll see Scott see more targets against the Redskins. Don't mistake that to mean Miles Sanders won't be usable -- both should find plenty of touches. But Scott's elusiveness can't be ignored, not when the Eagles are left without speed elsewhere on the field. While the Redskins have given up just two touchdowns to running backs on the season, they are giving up 8.4 yards per catch (11th-worst) and a 75% catch rate. Scott has flex appeal in PPR and is practically a must-use in DFS (3,000 on DraftKings, 4,700 on FanDuel).
Seattle (10-3) at Carolina (5-8)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Seahawks -6
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
If Metcalf can play mistake-free football while putting up modest numbers against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams, imagine what he'll pull off in a great matchup against a struggling Panthers defense? He's easier to go with in PPR thanks to the 11-plus points he's managed in five of his past six. By comparison, teammate Tyler Lockett has hit double digits in PPR in just two of his past six. About the only concern with Metcalf is his target volume for this game -- if the Seahawks build a lead by running the ball, he could see fewer targets and depressed numbers. But he's been looking good and might even be the fastest receiver on the field these days for the Seahawks. But if it's a closer-than-expected game, that's good for Metcalf. The Panthers have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their last four.
Chicago (7-6) at Green Bay (10-3)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Packers -4.5
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Trubisky has been playing great and Rodgers has been underwhelming. Both face tough challenges in a game with significant playoff implications. The Bears have been doing a much better job blocking for Trubisky and scheming up the offense for him. It's strange, but ever since tight end Trey Burton and, a few games later, receiver Taylor Gabriel got off the field, Trubisky's been better. He's been (mostly) accurate and in the case of Week 14 was willing to run more to boost his Fantasy totals. Rodgers hasn't played poorly, but the combination of a depleted receiving corps and the Packers' insistence of establishing the run has capped his upside (not to mention his pass attempts, he's been over 35 throws twice all season). Both face tough matchups -- six of the last seven quarterbacks to face the Bears have scored 19 or fewer Fantasy points, while four of the last five to take on the Packers have had 15 Fantasy points or fewer. Trubisky's rushing and higher passing volume actually gives him an edge over Rodgers, but neither are must-starts by any stretch.
Minnesota (9-4) at L.A. Chargers (5-8)
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The only two times Cousins hasn't delivered good Fantasy production since October have been when the Vikings built a lead against an inferior opponent and didn't need him to throw. He's played well at Kansas City (220 yards and three touchdowns), Dallas (220 yards and two touchdowns) and Seattle (276 yards and two touchdowns), all three competitive road games where we didn't give him enough credit going in. Fantasy managers shouldn't make that mistake here. Yes, the Chargers have been good against quarterbacks nearly all season, including keeping Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers to under 17 Fantasy points each. But Cousins deserves some credit for his own great play and should be in a position to throw a bunch on Sunday. Getting Adam Thielen back would be a tremendous boost.
Jacksonville (4-9) at Oakland (6-7)
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Raiders -6.5
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
After watching the Raiders pass defense play about as sloppy as any unit has this season, it's hard not to gravitate toward Westbrook, even in non-PPR. The Jaguars enter the matchup without downfield threat D.J. Chark, making Westbrook the team's most reliable receiver. But the Raiders have to know that and key in on him while taking their chances with Chris Conley and Keelan Cole. It's particularly concerning that Westbrook's catch rate (62.3%) with Gardner Minshew is lower than it was with Nick Foles (73.7%); his receiving average is about the same. I would trust Westbrook in full PPR, not in any other format.
Cleveland (6-7) at Arizona (3-9-1)
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Browns -2.5
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Perhaps Mayfield is at his most dangerous when he's petty. Remember when he rocked the Bengals in two games last year after ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson got fired and landed in Cincinnati as a consultant? Or when he finally strung together three straight positive games when everyone left the Browns for dead? This week he's going up against a Cardinals team coached by Kliff Kingsbury. Mayfield and Kingsbury had a falling out at Texas Tech after a series of events culminating in Mayfield not getting a scholarship offer. The two claim they've mended fences, and maybe they have, but it shouldn't keep Mayfield from trying to rock the defense ranked first in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season. Only two quarterbacks in the Cardinals' last nine games have not found at least 20 Fantasy points against them -- Devlin Hodges and Daniel Jones. Arizona's secondary is ripe for the picking by Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham and thus Mayfield.
L.A. Rams (8-5) at Dallas (6-7)
4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Rams -1
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Throw out their game in rainy New England in Week 12 and the Cowboys have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points to four straight quarterbacks including huge games to Jeff Driskel, Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky. The Rams have had improved pass protection and have found new ways to move the ball lately, relying on big doses of Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee. It hasn't made Goff perfect (two overthrows last week resulted in interceptions), but it's enough to keep him in Fantasy lineups against a defense that simply hasn't been able to generate a ton of pressure.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I don't know about you, but when I watch Higbee play I get flashbacks to when I watched George Kittle break out during his rookie year. Both of them are big, physical tight ends with some good speed. And as long as Higbee's getting six-plus targets like he has in three straight games, it's tough to not put him in your lineup. The Cowboys have given up just five touchdowns and under 10 yards per catch to tight ends on the season, but they got smashed by Kyle Rudolph back in Week 10 and really haven't seen a premier tight end since. Higbee's going to continue being more of a matchup nightmare than a blocker -- Fantasy managers should capitalize.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There's simply too much potential to ignore. He's had over 330 yards in four of his past five (the game he didn't was against the Patriots in foul weather). He's delivered at least 22 Fantasy points in five of his past seven -- the two games he didn't were in the rain at Foxboro and against the Bears last week when he had 19 Fantasy points. Like it or not, the Cowboys offense has fallen on his shoulders and it's unlikely to change, especially if the Rams are going to put points on the Cowboys' sagging defense. The Rams did an impressive job of containing Russell Wilson last week but haven't done well against capable quarterbacks otherwise. If Prescott's gotten you this far into the Fantasy postseason, you shouldn't make any changes.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There's a distinct possibility Gallup will draw cornerback Jalen Ramsey in coverage more than anyone else on the Cowboys, but that's not the worst thing in the world. Since coming over to the Rams, Ramsey has allowed a 71% catch rate and 13.3 yards per catch with three pass breakups and zero interceptions. He let rookie D.K. Metcalf pick up a bunch of catches on him last week -- he finished with 13 PPR points. That's the kind of range Gallup will be in on Sunday. He's given at least nine PPR points in six straight games (four with 11-plus) and 10-plus non-PPR points in three of his past five. He's a stable part of the Cowboys offense, one that figures to throw plenty in what should be a high-scoring game with the Rams.
Atlanta (4-9) at San Francisco (11-2)
4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: 49ers -10.5
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
I know the 49ers have a depleted secondary with cornerbacks Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams hobbled, but I'm not certain it's enough to count on Ryan to have a stellar game. Just last week he had all of his receivers on hand and came away with 24 Fantasy points. That's cool, but it's his highest total in five games. There's concern he won't have a shot at maintaining numbers like that without Calvin Ridley on the field. And even though the 49ers figure to play without pass rusher Dee Ford, they still have a trio of incredible rushers led by rookie Nick Bosa who will make the week tough on Ryan. I'd be happy to go with Ryan over Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, but I'm not certain he'll even be the best quarterback in this game.
Buffalo (9-4) at Pittsburgh (8-5)
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: Steelers -2
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Despite eight targets, the floor bottomed out on Brown last week in a tough matchup against the Ravens. Now he has a date on the road against the Steelers' top-five pass defense. Only three receivers have had 90-plus yards on Pittsburgh this season, and only two receivers have scored on them in their past four games. I doubt the Steelers would change what other teams had been doing against the Bills and leave the speedy receiver in single coverage. With so much attention on him and a quarterback who has struggled to connect with him on deep throws, Brown figures to continue trending in the wrong direction. Teammate Cole Beasley has out-scored him in three straight weeks and should do so again.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
First of all, if you've made it this deep into the Fantasy season, you've done it without much help from Smith-Schuster. He's been over 14 PPR points (or eight non-PPR Fantasy points) three times in 10 outings. Hard to believe he'll somehow be spectacular with the Steelers' third-string quarterback against a Bills pass defense that has allowed only six scores to wideouts all season -- and only two were to true No. 1 receivers. I suppose if you think Smith-Schuster can cobble together five receptions for 70 yards as a PPR flex choice you could start him, but he's been able to hit those marks in the same game just four times. You could make the case that James Washington is a better choice in non-PPR leagues.
Indianapolis (6-7) at New Orleans (10-3)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Saints -9
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts didn't completely hide their run game against the Bucs' top-ranked run defense last week, so you better believe they won't care about the fifth-ranked Saints run defense this week. Mack is actually catching New Orleans at a good time -- defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins are on the shelf for the year as are linebackers A.J. Klein and Kiko Alonso. That's four starting defenders off the field. It would be startling if Indianapolis was hesitant to run the ball here, at least as long as they're not getting blown out. Mack has 15 or more touches in all but three games this year -- one of those three was when he broke his hand after 14 carries and the other was last week in his first game back from the injury. I suspect we'll see Mack get back over 15 carries again in Week 15, giving him a chance to have solid numbers in a matchup that's better than the stats suggest.
