Fantasy Football Week 15: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game

Justin Watson WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 7.3 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.4 Here's the quick scouting report on these guys: Watson is a big dude like Mike Evans but not nearly as fast or able to shed defenders on his routes. Perriman has alluring size and speed but isn't anywhere close to being considered polished despite being in the NFL for years. Following the win, Bruce Arians appreciated Perriman's effort after getting "a big role" following Evans' injury. Indeed, Perriman played just a little more after Evans left the game, though Watson saw a ton of snaps as the third receiver in a come-from-behind win. If the Bucs don't have to throw a ton to knock off the Lions, neither receiver will do great, but it's Watson who desperately needs those targets since he's not as explosive as Perriman. And despite having a woefully bad catch rate both this season and over his career, Perriman has been alright over the past three weeks, catching 9 of 12 targets for a 22.3-yard average. Trusting either of these guys is like letting Beetlejuice babysit your children, but both are usable in PPR formats against the Lions, who have allowed the ninth-most Fantasy points to receivers this year. If I had to choose one, it would be Perriman, but it's dang close in PPR.