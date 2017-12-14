Fantasy Football Week 15: Thursday expert rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

More Week 15: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Thursday at 5 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 15 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Russell Wilson SEA (vs LAR) Russell Wilson SEA (vs LAR) Tom Brady NE (at PIT) 2 Tom Brady NE (at PIT) Dak Prescott DAL (at OAK) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs NE) 3 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs NE) Philip Rivers LAC (at KC) Philip Rivers LAC (at KC) 4 Dak Prescott DAL (at OAK) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs NE) Russell Wilson SEA (vs LAR) 5 Aaron Rodgers GB (at CAR) Tom Brady NE (at PIT) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CHI) 6 Philip Rivers LAC (at KC) Aaron Rodgers GB (at CAR) Aaron Rodgers GB (at CAR) 7 Drew Brees NO (vs NYJ) Case Keenum MIN (vs CIN) Matt Ryan ATL (at TB) 8 Cam Newton CAR (vs GB) Drew Brees NO (vs NYJ) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs ARI) 9 Case Keenum MIN (vs CIN) Cam Newton CAR (vs GB) Drew Brees NO (vs NYJ) 10 Matthew Stafford DET (vs CHI) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CHI) Blake Bortles JAC (vs HOU) 11 Blake Bortles JAC (vs HOU) Matt Ryan ATL (at TB) Case Keenum MIN (vs CIN) 12 Matt Ryan ATL (at TB) Blake Bortles JAC (vs HOU) Cam Newton CAR (vs GB)

Mid-week update: The line in Kansas City has flipped and the Chiefs are now underdogs, with their implied total dropping. That combined with the realization of how good this Chargers defense is has caused Alex Smith to drop out of my top 12. He's been moving down for Dave and Jamey as well.

Thursday advice: Stay away. Stay far away. Okay, if you really have to, Trevor Siemian could be a decent option in a two-QB league.

Trusting Rodgers: Aaron Rodgers hasn't technically been cleared yet, but we're ranking as if he's going to play in Week 15. We're also ranking it as if you should start him. Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are the only quarterbacks that we all agree you should start over Rodgers. I would add Philip Rivers and Matthew Stafford to that list, but the general theme remains the same: You should probably start Aaron Rodgers if he plays.

Letting your season ride with Blake Bortles: Bortles is my favorite Week 15 streaming option and he's a top-12 quarterback for two of us. He's also been a top-12 quarterback each of the past three weeks. Maybe more importantly, he's facing the Houston Texans. Joe Flacco is the only quarterback in the past two months who hasn't reached 17 Fantasy points against this defense and five of the last seven quarterbacks to face the Texans have scored at least 23 Fantasy points. I would start Bortles over Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott. Speaking of Prescott...

No consensus on Dak Prescott: Dave has Prescott as his No. 1 quarterback, I don't have him in the top 12. What gives? To be fair, I was pretty certain when I first saw the schedule that I would be starting Prescott this week; here's where it went wrong:

Prescott has been neither high volume (33 attempts per game) or highly efficient (6.9 Y/A). Even with a small bump due to the Raiders bad pas defense I have him at 231 yards on the through the air, which is the 22nd highest in Week 15.

The Cowboys are implied to score 24 points this week by Las Vegas. That translates to roughly two touchdowns without a bunch of upside from there.

I only have Prescott projected for 1.2 Fantasy points less than Drew Brees, but there are a lot of quarterbacks jammed into that range.

Running Back Rankings

Week 15 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Todd Gurley LAR (at SEA) Todd Gurley LAR (at SEA) Todd Gurley LAR (at SEA) 2 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs NE) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs NE) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs NE) 3 Devonta Freeman ATL (at TB) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs HOU) Mark Ingram NO (vs NYJ) 4 Alvin Kamara NO (vs NYJ) Alvin Kamara NO (vs NYJ) Alvin Kamara NO (vs NYJ) 5 Kenyan Drake MIA (at BUF) Kenyan Drake MIA (at BUF) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs HOU) 6 Alex Collins BAL (at CLE) Mark Ingram NO (vs NYJ) Devonta Freeman ATL (at TB) 7 Jordan Howard CHI (at DET) Jordan Howard CHI (at DET) Kenyan Drake MIA (at BUF) 8 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs HOU) Melvin Gordon LAC (at KC) Alex Collins BAL (at CLE) 9 Mark Ingram NO (vs NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs MIA) Jamaal Williams GB (at CAR) 10 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs MIA) Devonta Freeman ATL (at TB) Kareem Hunt KC (vs LAC) 11 Melvin Gordon LAC (at KC) Carlos Hyde SF (vs TEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at KC) 12 Carlos Hyde SF (vs TEN) Alex Collins BAL (at CLE) Alfred Morris DAL (at OAK) 13 Kareem Hunt KC (vs LAC) Rex Burkhead NE (at PIT) Samaje Perine WAS (vs ARI) 14 Jamaal Williams GB (at CAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs LAC) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs MIA) 15 Latavius Murray MIN (vs CIN) Latavius Murray MIN (vs CIN) Jordan Howard CHI (at DET) 16 Alfred Morris DAL (at OAK) Jay Ajayi PHI (at NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (at IND) 17 Rex Burkhead NE (at PIT) Alfred Morris DAL (at OAK) Carlos Hyde SF (vs TEN) 18 Jay Ajayi PHI (at NYG) Jamaal Williams GB (at CAR) Jay Ajayi PHI (at NYG) 19 Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs GB) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs GB) Mike Davis SEA (vs LAR) 20 C.J. Anderson DEN (at IND) Dion Lewis NE (at PIT) Latavius Murray MIN (vs CIN) 21 Mike Davis SEA (vs LAR) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs DAL) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs DAL) 22 Dion Lewis NE (at PIT) Lamar Miller HOU (at JAC) Lamar Miller HOU (at JAC) 23 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs DAL) Mike Davis SEA (vs LAR) Frank Gore IND (vs DEN) 24 Giovani Bernard CIN (at MIN) C.J. Anderson DEN (at IND) Giovani Bernard CIN (at MIN)

Mid-week update: Mike Davis is practicing and we're ranking him. And boy does he have upside. Davis is at home as a favorite against a Rams defense that has been gashed on the ground this year. He's had 15 and 16 carries each of the past two weeks, so volume isn't a concern either. I like Davis as a solid No. 2 running back this week, but he has even more upside than that.

On the flip side, I've significantly downgraded Giovani Bernard with Joe Mixon back in practice. Mixon still hasn't been cleared from the concussion protocol, so we aren't ranking him but it's concerning for the Bernard owner. More specifically if you're choosing between a Bengals back and someone playing on Thursday night you need to start the Thursday back.

Thursday advice: I like C.J. Anderson as a solid No. 2 running back because of the matchup and his volume. Frank Gore is better served as a flex. There's some chance they give more rest on a short week after 36 carries four days ago.

Kenyan Drake is for real: Call it chasing points if you like, but Kenyan Drake is a consensus top-10 running back in our Week 15 rankings. I am the highest on him at No. 5. Drake has played two games as the feature back in Miami and he's totaled 334 yards from scrimmage. The moves he put on the Patriots on Monday night were intoxicating and he's staying involved in the passing game as well. He also has a great matchup.

Of the last six teams to face the Bills, five have topped 130 rushing yards and three have rushed for more than 180 yards.

What do we make of the Patriots? Our rankings of the Patriots running backs are all over the place. Jamey has both in the top-10, Dave is the highest on Burkhead (13th), while I don't have either ranked in the top 20. Quite frankly that makes sense because we're about to see the Patriots offense for the first time with this backfield configuration and both Chris Hogan and Rob Gronkowski on the field. That creates a lot of uncertainty, especially when it comes to targets. I like Burkhead the most because of his goalline duties, but both of these running backs are borderline No. 2s for me.

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 15 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (vs NE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs NE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs NE) 2 Keenan Allen LAC (at KC) Michael Thomas NO (vs NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at TB) 3 Michael Thomas NO (vs NYJ) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at JAC) Keenan Allen LAC (at KC) 4 Julio Jones ATL (at TB) Keenan Allen LAC (at KC) Adam Thielen MIN (vs CIN) 5 Adam Thielen MIN (vs CIN) Adam Thielen MIN (vs CIN) Michael Thomas NO (vs NYJ) 6 Davante Adams GB (at CAR) Julio Jones ATL (at TB) Brandin Cooks NE (at PIT) 7 Brandin Cooks NE (at PIT) Josh Gordon CLE (vs BAL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at IND) 8 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs LAR) Davante Adams GB (at CAR) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs DAL) 9 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at JAC) Devin Funchess CAR (vs GB) Devin Funchess CAR (vs GB) 10 Devin Funchess CAR (vs GB) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs LAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at WAS) 11 Dez Bryant DAL (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (at PIT) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs TEN) 12 Josh Gordon CLE (vs BAL) Dez Bryant DAL (at OAK) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at JAC) 13 Marvin Jones DET (vs CHI) Marvin Jones DET (vs CHI) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs LAR) 14 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs DAL) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at WAS) Tyreek Hill KC (vs LAC) 15 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at IND) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at NYG) Mike Wallace BAL (at CLE) 16 A.J. Green CIN (at MIN) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at IND) Davante Adams GB (at CAR) 17 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at NYG) Tyreek Hill KC (vs LAC) Marvin Jones DET (vs CHI) 18 Tyreek Hill KC (vs LAC) A.J. Green CIN (at MIN) Marqise Lee JAC (vs HOU) 19 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at WAS) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs TEN) Dede Westbrook JAC (vs HOU) 20 Marquise Goodwin SF (vs TEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BUF) Josh Gordon CLE (vs BAL) 21 Jarvis Landry MIA (at BUF) Mike Evans TB (vs ATL) A.J. Green CIN (at MIN) 22 Marqise Lee JAC (vs HOU) Marqise Lee JAC (vs HOU) Mohamed Sanu ATL (at TB) 23 Dede Westbrook JAC (vs HOU) Chris Hogan NE (at PIT) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BUF) 24 Jordy Nelson GB (at CAR) Mohamed Sanu ATL (at TB) Dez Bryant DAL (at OAK)

Mid-week update: Roberts Woods is back, which really hurts the value of all of the Rams wide receivers. He and Cooper Kupp are no low-end No. 3s while Sammy Watkins is just a boom-or-bust flex. This Seahawks defense is beat up, but it's hard to bet on a passing game in that building, especially in a game this big.

Thursday advice: Demaryius Thomas is a must-start wide receiver that should see plenty of targets against a bad pass defense. He's also the only receiver I really want to start in this game. TY Hilton and Emmanuel Sanders are flex options with the possibility to boom, but I don't want to trust my Fantasy season to them.

DeAndre Hopkins faces a tall task: Hopkins and the Texans travel to Jacksonville to face a defense that until last week had dominated No. 1 receivers. Well, No. 1 receivers besides Hopkins. In Week 1 Hopkins had seven catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. He'll probably need that type of volume again, but there's no reason to think he won't get it. He's a top-13 receiver for all three of us, but I don't see enough upside to rank him where I normally do.

You forgot to rank Mike Evans! No, I didn't. I have him at 38 this week. Yes, that's terrifyingly low. No, I don't plan on changing it.

Since Jameis Winston came back from his injury he's not zeroing in on anybody. Evans leads the team with a 16 percent target share and at least eight players have five targets. Seeing as Evans has always been pretty inefficient basis, it isn't all that surprising that his numbers have gone in the tank. I don't actually believe that will last but even at a 22 percent target share his numbers don't look great. Does he have the upside to make this ranking look silly? Of course. But I don't see what reason we have to expect that upside this week.

Tight End Rankings

Week 15 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at PIT) Rob Gronkowski NE (at PIT) Rob Gronkowski NE (at PIT) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (at NYG) Zach Ertz PHI (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (vs LAC) 3 Travis Kelce KC (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs LAC) Zach Ertz PHI (at NYG) 4 Delanie Walker TEN (at SF) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs LAR) Delanie Walker TEN (at SF) 5 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs LAR) Delanie Walker TEN (at SF) Hunter Henry LAC (at KC) 6 Hunter Henry LAC (at KC) Hunter Henry LAC (at KC) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs LAR) 7 Jack Doyle IND (vs DEN) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CIN) Jack Doyle IND (vs DEN) 8 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CIN) Jack Doyle IND (vs DEN) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CIN) 9 Evan Engram NYG (vs PHI) Jason Witten DAL (at OAK) Evan Engram NYG (vs PHI) 10 Jason Witten DAL (at OAK) Jared Cook OAK (vs DAL) Charles Clay BUF (vs MIA) 11 Jared Cook OAK (vs DAL) Evan Engram NYG (vs PHI) Eric Ebron DET (vs CHI) 12 Eric Ebron DET (vs CHI) Adam Shaheen CHI (at DET) Jason Witten DAL (at OAK)

Mid-week update: Zach Ertz is back! Thank goodness. Ertz is immediately plugged in as a top-three tight end while Trey Burton falls out of relevance again. This is a slight bump up to Nick Foles and a slight hit on Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.

Thursday advice: We're starting Jack Doyle, as we expect the Broncos will take Hilton away, leading to a lot of targets for the tight end.

JUST MISSED: Here are the next three in the rankings for each analyst, in case you need a streamer: