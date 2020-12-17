gettyimages-1280931669-burris-kmet-bears-td-2020-1400.jpg

Touchdowns are awesome for Fantasy Football. They're literally the best thing a player can do on any play. But counting on them can be an exercise in futility. Jared Cook has been the exception to that rule, but you shouldn't count on that continuing. Cook posted a 13% touchdown rate in 2019 and that caused me (and most Fantasy analysts) to list Cook as a Fantasy bust. Silly me, Cook has a 13% touchdown rate this season. And you know what? I still don't want to use him as a streamer in Week 15. 

Why don't I think Cook can keep it up? Even the great Rob Gronkowski has a career touchdown rate below 10%. In fact, Gronk only has three seasons out of 10 with a touchdown rate above 10%. Why does it matter so much? Cook has two games this season with more than three catches. He's only topped 40 yards three times. If he doesn't score he is an absolutely miserable Fantasy option.

So I'd rather leave Cook on the waiver wire and start someone like Cole Kmet. Kmet took over the feature tight end role for Jimmy Graham two weeks ago and he has seven targets in each game. Kmet's 78 yards in those two games are more than Cook has in his last five. 

Week 15 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 1,250 -- Receiving yards for Travis Kelce, which leads the NFL. No tight end has ever led the league in receiving for a full season.
  • 13% -- Touchdown rate for Jared Cook this year. Maybe regression will never get him in New Orleans.
  • 12 -- Tight ends have score 12 touchdowns against the Jets this year, six in the last four weeks.
  • 7 -- Cole Kmet has seven targets in each of his past two games.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ LAR -17 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
8.8
TE RNK
15th
headshot-image
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
headshot-image
Eric Ebron TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN PIT -12.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
10.7
TE RNK
10th
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Streamers
headshot-image
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI MIN -3 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
31st
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
18%
The volume isn't great, but as long as Kyle Rudolph is out I'm trusting Irv Smith against the Bears.
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ LAR -17 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
15th
ROSTERED
56%
This is almost entirely about the Jets defense. But also, Tyler Higbee has shown us that when he sees targets he produces Fantasy points. And Sean McVay has been playing a lot more two-tight end sets as of late.
headshot-image
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
16th
TE RNK
15th
ROSTERED
9%
Kmet has big upside in a game where we expect 40-plus pass attempts for Mitchell Trubisky.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
DFS Plays
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO KC -3.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS TE
13th
PROJ PTS
17.9
TE RNK
1st
FANDUEL
$8,500
DRAFTKINGS
$8,000
I can find good values with big upside at every other position. I'd much rather play Kelce than touchdown roulette with the cheaper tight ends.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

