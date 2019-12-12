Fantasy Football Week 15 Tight End Preview: If Mark Andrews is in the Ravens lineup, he should be in yours

Mark Andrews began the week with his availability in question but as of Thursday night it looks like he'll suit up for the Ravens. While it is possibly a difficult matchup, it would be very difficult to sit Andrews if he's active.

For the season Andrews is the No. 8 tight end on a per-game basis and one of those ranked in front of him (Evan Engram) may not play in Week 15. Jared Cook is another tight end you might have considered over Andrews, but he's still in the concussion protocol and doesn't play until Monday night.

The one "streamer" I would start over Andrews is Tyler Higbee. Gerald Everett still hasn't practiced and Higbee has been phenomenal without Everett.

Over the past two weeks Higbee is second on the Rams with 19 targets, 14 receptions, and 223 receiving yards. There are few tight ends in football that have matched those numbers over a two-game stretch.

If you don't have Andrews or Higbee (or a top-six tight end) I've got a few more streaming options below. There's no shortage this week.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Ryan Griffin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. I don't want to start any other Jets' tight ends. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Josh Hill is not a bad deep-league option.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

37 - Targets for Mike Gesicki over the past six games. He's a fine start despite a disappointing Week 14.

- Targets for Mike Gesicki over the past six games. He's a fine start despite a disappointing Week 14. 28.3 - Fantasy points for Tyler Higbee the past two weeks, the most at the position.

- Fantasy points for Tyler Higbee the past two weeks, the most at the position. 7 - Targets inside the 10 for Austin Hooper this season. Only Travis Kelce has more at tight end.

- Targets inside the 10 for Austin Hooper this season. Only Travis Kelce has more at tight end. 63 - O.J. Howard has played at least 63 snaps in each of the past two games and he's scored 11 PPR Fantasy points in both.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CLE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 20th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Streamers Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 58% Higbee is functioning as the second option in the passing game right now. Ian Thomas TE CAR Carolina • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 7% As long as Greg Olsen is out, Thomas should see plenty of targets against a very good matchup. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 48% I prefer non-PPR for Howard, but he's startable in all formats.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $7,300 DraftKings $6,200 I'll take Kelce on FanDuel and Kittle on DraftKings due to the pricing.

Contrarian Play Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $5,200 DraftKings $4,000 If Devante Parker is out, Gesicki could legitimately see double-digit targets.

