Fantasy Football Week 15 Tight End Preview: If Mark Andrews is in the Ravens lineup, he should be in yours

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including how to handle the Ravens tight ends.

Mark Andrews began the week with his availability in question but as of Thursday night it looks like he'll suit up for the Ravens. While it is possibly a difficult matchup, it would be very difficult to sit Andrews if he's active. 

For the season Andrews is the No. 8 tight end on a per-game basis and one of those ranked in front of him (Evan Engram) may not play in Week 15. Jared Cook is another tight end you might have considered over Andrews, but he's still in the concussion protocol and doesn't play until Monday night. 

The one "streamer" I would start over Andrews is Tyler Higbee. Gerald Everett still hasn't practiced and Higbee has been phenomenal without Everett. 

Over the past two weeks Higbee is second on the Rams with 19 targets, 14 receptions, and 223 receiving yards. There are few tight ends in football that have matched those numbers over a two-game stretch. 

If you don't have Andrews or Higbee (or a top-six tight end) I've got a few more streaming options below. There's no shortage this week. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I don't want to start any other Jets' tight ends.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Josh Hill is not a bad deep-league option.
Numbers to Know
  • 37 - Targets for Mike Gesicki over the past six games. He's a fine start despite a disappointing Week 14.
  • 28.3 - Fantasy points for Tyler Higbee the past two weeks, the most at the position. 
  • 7 - Targets inside the 10 for Austin Hooper this season. Only Travis Kelce has more at tight end.
  • 63 - O.J. Howard has played at least 63 snaps in each of the past two games and he's scored 11 PPR Fantasy points in both.
Matchups that matter
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI CLE -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
6.5
TE RNK
20th
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Streamers
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
58%
Higbee is functioning as the second option in the passing game right now.
Ian Thomas TE
CAR Carolina • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
7%
As long as Greg Olsen is out, Thomas should see plenty of targets against a very good matchup.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
48%
I prefer non-PPR for Howard, but he's startable in all formats.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Week 15 Prices
FanDuel
$7,300
DraftKings
$6,200
I'll take Kelce on FanDuel and Kittle on DraftKings due to the pricing.
Contrarian Play
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 15 Prices
FanDuel
$5,200
DraftKings
$4,000
If Devante Parker is out, Gesicki could legitimately see double-digit targets.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

Travis Kelce

11.41

17.15

2

2

George Kittle

11.24

16.83

5

3

Austin Hooper

8.99

14.86

4

4

Hunter Henry

9.35

14.42

3

5

Darren Waller

9.43

14.41

6

6

Zach Ertz

8.72

14.17

8

7

Tyler Higbee

7.99

13.45

7

8

Mark Andrews

8.39

12.41

10

9

Jack Doyle

6.73

10.75

9

10

Noah Fant

6.80

10.24

15

11

Jacob Hollister

5.89

10.07

18

12

Ian Thomas

5.62

9.94

12

13

Mike Gesicki

6.30

9.93

11

14

O.J. Howard

6.36

9.74

13

15

Josh Hill

6.09

9.57

14

16

Jordan Akins

6.07

9.50

16

17

Dallas Goedert

5.77

9.24

19

18

Nick O'Leary

5.46

9.13

