Fantasy Football Week 15 Tight End Preview: If Mark Andrews is in the Ravens lineup, he should be in yours
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including how to handle the Ravens tight ends.
Mark Andrews began the week with his availability in question but as of Thursday night it looks like he'll suit up for the Ravens. While it is possibly a difficult matchup, it would be very difficult to sit Andrews if he's active.
For the season Andrews is the No. 8 tight end on a per-game basis and one of those ranked in front of him (Evan Engram) may not play in Week 15. Jared Cook is another tight end you might have considered over Andrews, but he's still in the concussion protocol and doesn't play until Monday night.
The one "streamer" I would start over Andrews is Tyler Higbee. Gerald Everett still hasn't practiced and Higbee has been phenomenal without Everett.
Over the past two weeks Higbee is second on the Rams with 19 targets, 14 receptions, and 223 receiving yards. There are few tight ends in football that have matched those numbers over a two-game stretch.
If you don't have Andrews or Higbee (or a top-six tight end) I've got a few more streaming options below. There's no shortage this week.
Week 15 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I don't want to start any other Jets' tight ends.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Josh Hill is not a bad deep-league option.
Numbers to Know
- 37 - Targets for Mike Gesicki over the past six games. He's a fine start despite a disappointing Week 14.
- 28.3 - Fantasy points for Tyler Higbee the past two weeks, the most at the position.
- 7 - Targets inside the 10 for Austin Hooper this season. Only Travis Kelce has more at tight end.
- 63 - O.J. Howard has played at least 63 snaps in each of the past two games and he's scored 11 PPR Fantasy points in both.
Matchups that matter
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Higbee is functioning as the second option in the passing game right now.
Ian Thomas TE
CAR Carolina • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
As long as Greg Olsen is out, Thomas should see plenty of targets against a very good matchup.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I prefer non-PPR for Howard, but he's startable in all formats.
DFS Plays
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I'll take Kelce on FanDuel and Kittle on DraftKings due to the pricing.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If Devante Parker is out, Gesicki could legitimately see double-digit targets.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
1
1
Travis Kelce
11.41
17.15
2
2
11.24
16.83
5
3
Austin Hooper
8.99
14.86
4
4
9.35
14.42
3
5
9.43
14.41
6
6
8.72
14.17
8
7
Tyler Higbee
7.99
13.45
7
8
Mark Andrews
8.39
12.41
10
9
6.73
10.75
9
10
6.80
10.24
15
11
5.89
10.07
18
12
5.62
9.94
12
13
Mike Gesicki
6.30
9.93
11
14
O.J. Howard
6.36
9.74
13
15
6.09
9.57
14
16
6.07
9.50
16
17
5.77
9.24
19
18
5.46
9.13
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Who can you trust on Thursday night, and which injuries do you need to know about for Week...
-
12/12 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew goes game-by-game for Week 15, identifying the best starts...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.