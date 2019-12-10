Fantasy Football Week 15 Tight End Preview: Projections, Streamers, DFS plays and more

It's been a rollercoaster season at the tight end position, and O.J. Howard is as responsible as anyone. Howard was a consensus top six tight end during draft season and one of the biggest busts in Fantasy the first two months of the season. But it might be time to go back to him.

Howard has scored double-digit PPR points in three of his past five games and he's seen his playing time steady after he was benched in Week 11. Tampa Bay lost Mike Evans in Week 14 and didn't have great receiver depth behind him. Evans was averaging 9.7 targets per game, some of which will be picked up by Justin Watson and Breshad Perriman, but not all of it. There will still be plenty of room for Howard.

The Buccaneers face Detroit in Week 15, in a game with an over-under at 47.5. The Lions are giving up 276 passing yards per game and Jameis Winston is averaging more than 300 yards per game. Howard finds himself in a high-volume, high-scoring situation with only one option definitely ahead of him for targets. That makes him a top-13 option in all formats and a worthy streamer if you can't get my top two options below.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Ryan Griffin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. I don't want to start any other Jets' tight ends. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Both Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle are streamable. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Josh Hill is not a bad deep-league option.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

37 - Targets for Mike Gesicki over the past six games. He's a fine start despite a disappointing Week 14.

- Targets for Mike Gesicki over the past six games. He's a fine start despite a disappointing Week 14. 28.3 - Fantasy points for Tyler Higbee the past two weeks, the most at the position. He's a must-start as long as Gerald Everett is out.

- Fantasy points for Tyler Higbee the past two weeks, the most at the position. He's a must-start as long as Gerald Everett is out. 7 - Targets inside the 10 for Austin Hooper this season. Only Travis Kelce has more at tight end.

- Targets inside the 10 for Austin Hooper this season. Only Travis Kelce has more at tight end. 63 - O.J. Howard has played at least 63 snaps in each of the past two games and he's scored 11 PPR Fantasy points in both.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CLE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 20th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Streamers Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 37% Higbee has 223 yards in his past two games. He's functioning as the second option in the passing game right now. Ian Thomas TE CAR Carolina • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 2% As long as Greg Olsen is out, Thomas should see plenty of targets against a very good matchup. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 37% I prefer non-PPR for Howard, but he's startable in all formats.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $7,200 DraftKings $6,200 Once again, the small difference in price makes Kittle a slightly better cash game price than Kelce.

Contrarian Play Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 15 Prices FanDuel $5,100 DraftKings $4,000 If Devante Parker is out, Gesicki could legitimately see double-digit targets.