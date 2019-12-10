Fantasy Football Week 15 Tight End Preview: Projections, Streamers, DFS plays and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who to stream.
It's been a rollercoaster season at the tight end position, and O.J. Howard is as responsible as anyone. Howard was a consensus top six tight end during draft season and one of the biggest busts in Fantasy the first two months of the season. But it might be time to go back to him.
Howard has scored double-digit PPR points in three of his past five games and he's seen his playing time steady after he was benched in Week 11. Tampa Bay lost Mike Evans in Week 14 and didn't have great receiver depth behind him. Evans was averaging 9.7 targets per game, some of which will be picked up by Justin Watson and Breshad Perriman, but not all of it. There will still be plenty of room for Howard.
The Buccaneers face Detroit in Week 15, in a game with an over-under at 47.5. The Lions are giving up 276 passing yards per game and Jameis Winston is averaging more than 300 yards per game. Howard finds himself in a high-volume, high-scoring situation with only one option definitely ahead of him for targets. That makes him a top-13 option in all formats and a worthy streamer if you can't get my top two options below.
Week 15 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I don't want to start any other Jets' tight ends.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Both Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle are streamable.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Josh Hill is not a bad deep-league option.
Numbers to Know
- 37 - Targets for Mike Gesicki over the past six games. He's a fine start despite a disappointing Week 14.
- 28.3 - Fantasy points for Tyler Higbee the past two weeks, the most at the position. He's a must-start as long as Gerald Everett is out.
- 7 - Targets inside the 10 for Austin Hooper this season. Only Travis Kelce has more at tight end.
- 63 - O.J. Howard has played at least 63 snaps in each of the past two games and he's scored 11 PPR Fantasy points in both.
Matchups that matter
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Higbee has 223 yards in his past two games. He's functioning as the second option in the passing game right now.
Ian Thomas TE
CAR Carolina • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
As long as Greg Olsen is out, Thomas should see plenty of targets against a very good matchup.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I prefer non-PPR for Howard, but he's startable in all formats.
DFS Plays
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Once again, the small difference in price makes Kittle a slightly better cash game price than Kelce.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If Devante Parker is out, Gesicki could legitimately see double-digit targets.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
1
1
Travis Kelce
11.41
17.15
2
2
11.24
16.83
5
3
Austin Hooper
8.99
14.86
4
4
9.35
14.42
3
5
9.43
14.41
6
6
8.72
14.17
7
7
Tyler Higbee
7.99
13.45
9
8
6.73
10.75
8
9
6.80
10.24
14
10
5.89
10.07
17
11
5.62
9.94
11
12
Mike Gesicki
6.30
9.93
10
13
O.J. Howard
6.36
9.74
12
14
6.09
9.57
13
15
6.07
9.50
15
16
5.77
9.24
