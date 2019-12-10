Play

Fantasy Football Week 15 Tight End Preview: Projections, Streamers, DFS plays and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who to stream.

It's been a rollercoaster season at the tight end position, and O.J. Howard is as responsible as anyone. Howard was a consensus top six tight end during draft season and one of the biggest busts in Fantasy the first two months of the season. But it might be time to go back to him.

Howard has scored double-digit PPR points in three of his past five games and he's seen his playing time steady after he was benched in Week 11. Tampa Bay lost Mike Evans in Week 14 and didn't have great receiver depth behind him. Evans was averaging 9.7 targets per game, some of which will be picked up by Justin Watson and Breshad Perriman, but not all of it. There will still be plenty of room for Howard. 

The Buccaneers face Detroit in Week 15, in a game with an over-under at 47.5. The Lions are giving up 276 passing yards per game and Jameis Winston is averaging more than 300 yards per game. Howard finds himself in a high-volume, high-scoring situation with only one option definitely ahead of him for targets. That makes him a top-13 option in all formats and a worthy streamer if you can't get my top two options below. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I don't want to start any other Jets' tight ends.
headshot-image
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Both Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle are streamable.
headshot-image
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Josh Hill is not a bad deep-league option.
Numbers to Know
  • 37 - Targets for Mike Gesicki over the past six games. He's a fine start despite a disappointing Week 14.
  • 28.3 - Fantasy points for Tyler Higbee the past two weeks, the most at the position. He's a must-start as long as Gerald Everett is out.
  • 7 - Targets inside the 10 for Austin Hooper this season. Only Travis Kelce has more at tight end.
  • 63 - O.J. Howard has played at least 63 snaps in each of the past two games and he's scored 11 PPR Fantasy points in both.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI CLE -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
6.5
TE RNK
20th
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Streamers
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
37%
Higbee has 223 yards in his past two games. He's functioning as the second option in the passing game right now.
headshot-image
Ian Thomas TE
CAR Carolina • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
2%
As long as Greg Olsen is out, Thomas should see plenty of targets against a very good matchup.
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
37%
I prefer non-PPR for Howard, but he's startable in all formats.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 15 Prices
FanDuel
$7,200
DraftKings
$6,200
Once again, the small difference in price makes Kittle a slightly better cash game price than Kelce.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 15 Prices
FanDuel
$5,100
DraftKings
$4,000
If Devante Parker is out, Gesicki could legitimately see double-digit targets.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

Travis Kelce

11.41

17.15

2

2

George Kittle

11.24

16.83

5

3

Austin Hooper

8.99

14.86

4

4

Hunter Henry

9.35

14.42

3

5

Darren Waller

9.43

14.41

6

6

Zach Ertz

8.72

14.17

7

7

Tyler Higbee

7.99

13.45

9

8

Jack Doyle

6.73

10.75

8

9

Noah Fant

6.80

10.24

14

10

Jacob Hollister

5.89

10.07

17

11

Ian Thomas

5.62

9.94

11

12

Mike Gesicki

6.30

9.93

10

13

O.J. Howard

6.36

9.74

12

14

Josh Hill

6.09

9.57

13

15

Jordan Akins

6.07

9.50

15

16

Dallas Goedert

5.77

9.24

