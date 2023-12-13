We don't know for sure that Darren Waller is coming back in Week 15. We don't know for sure that he'll make it back at all this season. But he is 54% rostered and still IR eligible, so he should definitely be added just in case. Waller isn't one of the top tight ends to add for this week, because of that uncertainty, but by Week 16 he could be a must-start tight end.
Waller played more than 60% of the snaps in six games this season. In half of those games he scored 13 PPR Fantasy points or more. And that production largely came in a Giants pass offense that was not as effective as the one we have seen recently. Tommy DeVito's 6.8 yards per attempt and 6.3% touchdown rate are both significantly better than what the Giants were producing before he took over.
Maybe more important than what Waller or DeVito has done this season is who they'll play in Week 16 and Week 17. When most leagues are playing their Fantasy semifinals Waller will face an Eagles defense that has been one of the worst pass defenses in football. They've also given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. Then, in championship week, the Giants face a Rams defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. The Rams have given up double-digit Fantasy points to a tight end in three straight games and five of their last six.
If you have a bye this week, Waller should be one of your top priorities on the waiver wire. He could finish the season as a must-start option.
Now here is the rest of the Week 15 TE Preview:
Week 15 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Dawson Knox is a low-end streaming option and Khalil Shakir gets a boost if Kincaid is out.
Numbers to Know
- 16.2 -- Trey McBride has averaged 16.2 PPR FPPG since Week 8. He should go right back in your lineup over anyone not named Travis Kelce.
- 22.3% -- Tight ends have a 22.3% target share this year in Buffalo. If Dawson Knox sees 75% of that he'll be a worthy streamer.
- 18.6% -- Isaiah Likely has an 18.6% target share in his last two games. That will play.
- 2 -- Dallas Goedert has two games this season with more than 50 receiving yards. I will probably stick with him one more week, but I understand if you don't.
Matchups that matter
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Last week were starting Likely on a hope. Now, with him earning nearly a 20% target share in his last two games, we have some actual justification. If Likely's 20-point outburst in Week 14 doesn't convince you, he's facing a Jacksonville defense that has given up 65 points in their last two games against the Bengals and Browns.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Conklin has 15 targets in his last two games and I expect this to be a high-volume pass game against the Dolphins. He's not a top-12 tight end this week but he's the best option other than Likely who is available in more than a third of leagues.
DFS Plays
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
I have Kelce projected for three more Fantasy points than any other tight end this weekend. The price difference between him and Trey McBride just doesn't cover that. The Patriots have been a difficult matchup for tight ends this season but they haven't played very many good tight ends either. Dalton Kincaid scored 15 PPR Fantasy points against this defense and Jake Ferguson scored 14.7.
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Like Kelce, McBride has a pretty awful matchup on paper. Like Kelce, I think McBride is pretty much matchup proof as well. Earlier this year Zach Ertz scored 11.3 Fantasy points against the 49ers. McBride has Ertz's same role, but he's doing much more with it, nearly doubling Ertz in yards per route run.
Heath's Projections
