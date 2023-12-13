isaiah-likely-ravens.jpg
We don't know for sure that Darren Waller is coming back in Week 15. We don't know for sure that he'll make it back at all this season. But he is 54% rostered and still IR eligible, so he should definitely be added just in case. Waller isn't one of the top tight ends to add for this week, because of that uncertainty, but by Week 16 he could be a must-start tight end.

Waller played more than 60% of the snaps in six games this season. In half of those games he scored 13 PPR Fantasy points or more. And that production largely came in a Giants pass offense that was not as effective as the one we have seen recently. Tommy DeVito's 6.8 yards per attempt and 6.3% touchdown rate are both significantly better than what the Giants were producing before he took over. 

Maybe more important than what Waller or DeVito has done this season is who they'll play in Week 16 and Week 17. When most leagues are playing their Fantasy semifinals Waller will face an Eagles defense that has been one of the worst pass defenses in football. They've also given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. Then, in championship week, the Giants face a Rams defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. The Rams have given up double-digit Fantasy points to a tight end in three straight games and five of their last six. 

If you have a bye this week, Waller should be one of your top priorities on the waiver wire. He could finish the season as a must-start option.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Dawson Knox is a low-end streaming option and Khalil Shakir gets a boost if Kincaid is out.
Numbers to Know
  • 16.2 -- Trey McBride has averaged 16.2 PPR FPPG since Week 8. He should go right back in your lineup over anyone not named Travis Kelce.
  • 22.3% -- Tight ends have a 22.3% target share this year in Buffalo. If Dawson Knox sees 75% of that he'll be a worthy streamer.
  • 18.6% -- Isaiah Likely has an 18.6% target share in his last two games. That will play.
  • 2 -- Dallas Goedert has two games this season with more than 50 receiving yards. I will probably stick with him one more week, but I understand if you don't.
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
24th
PROJ PTS
8.6
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
61
TAR
75
REYDS
548
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.2
player headshot
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU TEN -2.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
25th
PROJ PTS
8
TE RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
60
REYDS
359
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.9
player headshot
Isaiah Likely TE
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
22nd
PROJ PTS
10.4
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
25
REYDS
212
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.5
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Isaiah Likely TE
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
18th
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
25
REYDS
212
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.5
Last week were starting Likely on a hope. Now, with him earning nearly a 20% target share in his last two games, we have some actual justification. If Likely's 20-point outburst in Week 14 doesn't convince you, he's facing a Jacksonville defense that has given up 65 points in their last two games against the Bengals and Browns.
player headshot
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -8.5 O/U 39
OPP VS TE
31st
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
33%
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
65
REYDS
506
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.4
Conklin has 15 targets in his last two games and I expect this to be a high-volume pass game against the Dolphins. He's not a top-12 tight end this week but he's the best option other than Likely who is available in more than a third of leagues.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE KC -9.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
27th
PROJ PTS
15.2
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
80
TAR
103
REYDS
896
TD
5
FPTS/G
16.5
I have Kelce projected for three more Fantasy points than any other tight end this weekend. The price difference between him and Trey McBride just doesn't cover that. The Patriots have been a difficult matchup for tight ends this season but they haven't played very many good tight ends either. Dalton Kincaid scored 15 PPR Fantasy points against this defense and Jake Ferguson scored 14.7.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 48
OPP VS TE
16th
PROJ PTS
11.9
TE RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
74
REYDS
610
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.9
Like Kelce, McBride has a pretty awful matchup on paper. Like Kelce, I think McBride is pretty much matchup proof as well. Earlier this year Zach Ertz scored 11.3 Fantasy points against the 49ers. McBride has Ertz's same role, but he's doing much more with it, nearly doubling Ertz in yards per route run.
