We don't know for sure that Darren Waller is coming back in Week 15. We don't know for sure that he'll make it back at all this season. But he is 54% rostered and still IR eligible, so he should definitely be added just in case. Waller isn't one of the top tight ends to add for this week, because of that uncertainty, but by Week 16 he could be a must-start tight end.

Waller played more than 60% of the snaps in six games this season. In half of those games he scored 13 PPR Fantasy points or more. And that production largely came in a Giants pass offense that was not as effective as the one we have seen recently. Tommy DeVito's 6.8 yards per attempt and 6.3% touchdown rate are both significantly better than what the Giants were producing before he took over.

Maybe more important than what Waller or DeVito has done this season is who they'll play in Week 16 and Week 17. When most leagues are playing their Fantasy semifinals Waller will face an Eagles defense that has been one of the worst pass defenses in football. They've also given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. Then, in championship week, the Giants face a Rams defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season. The Rams have given up double-digit Fantasy points to a tight end in three straight games and five of their last six.

If you have a bye this week, Waller should be one of your top priorities on the waiver wire. He could finish the season as a must-start option.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Dawson Knox is a low-end streaming option and Khalil Shakir gets a boost if Kincaid is out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

16.2 -- Trey McBride has averaged 16.2 PPR FPPG since Week 8. He should go right back in your lineup over anyone not named Travis Kelce.

-- Trey McBride has averaged 16.2 PPR FPPG since Week 8. He should go right back in your lineup over anyone not named Travis Kelce. 22.3% -- Tight ends have a 22.3% target share this year in Buffalo. If Dawson Knox sees 75% of that he'll be a worthy streamer.

-- Tight ends have a 22.3% target share this year in Buffalo. If Dawson Knox sees 75% of that he'll be a worthy streamer. 18.6% -- Isaiah Likely has an 18.6% target share in his last two games. That will play.

-- Isaiah Likely has an 18.6% target share in his last two games. That will play. 2 -- Dallas Goedert has two games this season with more than 50 receiving yards. I will probably stick with him one more week, but I understand if you don't.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 75 REYDS 548 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 60 REYDS 359 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.9 Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Streamers (TE Preview) Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Last week were starting Likely on a hope. Now, with him earning nearly a 20% target share in his last two games, we have some actual justification. If Likely's 20-point outburst in Week 14 doesn't convince you, he's facing a Jacksonville defense that has given up 65 points in their last two games against the Bengals and Browns. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -8.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 65 REYDS 506 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Conklin has 15 targets in his last two games and I expect this to be a high-volume pass game against the Dolphins. He's not a top-12 tight end this week but he's the best option other than Likely who is available in more than a third of leagues.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE KC -9.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 15.2 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 80 TAR 103 REYDS 896 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.5 I have Kelce projected for three more Fantasy points than any other tight end this weekend. The price difference between him and Trey McBride just doesn't cover that. The Patriots have been a difficult matchup for tight ends this season but they haven't played very many good tight ends either. Dalton Kincaid scored 15 PPR Fantasy points against this defense and Jake Ferguson scored 14.7.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 11.9 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 74 REYDS 610 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Like Kelce, McBride has a pretty awful matchup on paper. Like Kelce, I think McBride is pretty much matchup proof as well. Earlier this year Zach Ertz scored 11.3 Fantasy points against the 49ers. McBride has Ertz's same role, but he's doing much more with it, nearly doubling Ertz in yards per route run.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

