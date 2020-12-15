Hopefully, if you're in the Fantasy football playoff semi-finals, it's because Travis Kelce or Darren Waller took you there. Worst case, I hope T.J. Hockenson or Mark Andrews have stabilized your squad. With the way this season has gone, I really hope you aren't relying on a streamer with your season on the line.
For the most part, it's been a steady run of disappointing streaming tight ends. Somebody has a big game, or strings together a couple of weeks with solid targets, everyone adds him, and then he turns into a pumpkin. We've seen it with Kyle Rudolph, Trey Burton, Jordan Akins and a host of others. We saw it a couple of times with Logan Thomas, though I actually feel pretty good about him right now.
Thomas is the No. 8 tight end on the season in PPR and he's scored double digit Fantasy points in three straight games, four of his past five, and six of his last eight. Thomas has been a top-five tight end since Alex Smith took over, but his target share (19%) was actually very good with Dwayne Haskins as well.
Thomas is still probably dependent on a touchdown for a great day and he could absolutely implode in Week 15, but if you don't have a starter you love, you shouldn't feel bad about starting Thomas no matter who plays quarterback for Washington.
Week 15 TE Preview
Numbers to Know
- 1,250 -- Receiving yards for Travis Kelce, which leads the NFL. No tight end has ever led the league in receiving for a full season.
- 13% -- Touchdown rate for Jared Cook this year. Maybe regression will never get him in New Orleans.
- 12 -- Tight ends have score 12 touchdowns against the Jets this year, six in the last four weeks.
- 7 -- Cole Kmet has seven targets in each of his past two games.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
Yes, I'm cheating a little bit here. But if you're in one of the 33% of leagues where Thomas is available you should strongly consider adding him.
This is almost entirely about the Jets defense. But also, Tyler Higbee has shown us that when he sees targets he produces Fantasy points. And Sean McVay has been playing a lot more two-tight end sets as of late.
DFS Plays
I can find good values with big upside at every other position. I'd much rather play Kelce than touchdown roulette with the cheaper tight ends.