Hopefully, if you're in the Fantasy football playoff semi-finals, it's because Travis Kelce or Darren Waller took you there. Worst case, I hope T.J. Hockenson or Mark Andrews have stabilized your squad. With the way this season has gone, I really hope you aren't relying on a streamer with your season on the line.

For the most part, it's been a steady run of disappointing streaming tight ends. Somebody has a big game, or strings together a couple of weeks with solid targets, everyone adds him, and then he turns into a pumpkin. We've seen it with Kyle Rudolph, Trey Burton, Jordan Akins and a host of others. We saw it a couple of times with Logan Thomas, though I actually feel pretty good about him right now.

Thomas is the No. 8 tight end on the season in PPR and he's scored double digit Fantasy points in three straight games, four of his past five, and six of his last eight. Thomas has been a top-five tight end since Alex Smith took over, but his target share (19%) was actually very good with Dwayne Haskins as well.

Thomas is still probably dependent on a touchdown for a great day and he could absolutely implode in Week 15, but if you don't have a starter you love, you shouldn't feel bad about starting Thomas no matter who plays quarterback for Washington.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

1,250 -- Receiving yards for Travis Kelce, which leads the NFL. No tight end has ever led the league in receiving for a full season.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAR -17 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 15th Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -12.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 10th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Streamers Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 67% Yes, I'm cheating a little bit here. But if you're in one of the 33% of leagues where Thomas is available you should strongly consider adding him. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 6% The volume isn't great, but as long as Kyle Rudolph is out I'm trusting Irv Smith against the Bears. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAR -17 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 53% This is almost entirely about the Jets defense. But also, Tyler Higbee has shown us that when he sees targets he produces Fantasy points. And Sean McVay has been playing a lot more two-tight end sets as of late.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO KC -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 17.9 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,500 DRAFTKINGS $8,000 I can find good values with big upside at every other position. I'd much rather play Kelce than touchdown roulette with the cheaper tight ends.